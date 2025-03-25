These images are from the various corners of Reddit, which we’ve compiled for your entertainment. Enjoy scrolling.

But if it’s any consolation, everyone has gone through this displeasing experience . Some people even have enough courage to snap a photo and show the world their messed-up state of affairs while at the office.

A bad time at work carries zero redeeming value. It throws you off your equilibrium and leaves you wanting to fast-forward through the day to go home and crawl up in bed.

#1 I Brought Muffins To Work Because Of My Birthday, 5 Minutes Later They Told Me I Am Fired Because Of Budget Cuts Share icon I feel like an idiot, I’m already poor and this job was a bit of light in a dark cave. Still, let them keep the muffins though.



#2 Fly Emir8s - And Get Your Non-Profit’s 20 Ipads Confiscated Share icon A little background - I work in IT, but volunteer with a healthcare non-profit that does health screenings around the world. We have screened at least 5,000 people since 2016 for hypertension, diabetes and kidney failure, successfully connecting at-risk people in remote areas with the help they need. I developed an app that uses a laptop, a wireless access point and 20 iPads to collect testing results, which allows us to collect data and get it to the doctors that can help.



After a successful 3-day screening in southwest Uganda last week where we saw over 1,000 people, I received my luggage back with a nice “we confiscated all your stuff” card from the Dubai airport, courtesy of Emir8s Air. Airport chat via WhatsApp confirmed it was taken with no ability to get it back. No reason was given, despite the airline’s website saying that checking tablets in luggage was allowed.



Our health screening program is pretty much dead now.



#3 My Aunt Fell At Work. My Aunt Fell At Work On Monday And The Scan She Got To Check For A Concussion Found A 6 Cm X 6 Cm Mass In Her Brain Share icon She had her surgery today and they got it all!



For many employees, taking advantage of happy hour offers at the friendly neighborhood watering hole is the best way to blow off some workday steam. However, experts like Michelle Gibbings don’t recommend this. In an article for Fast Company, Gibbings recommends more productive activities like meditation, exercising, and self-care activities instead. She says having a good laugh is enough to get you out of that funk. “Your working day will have ups and downs, obstacles, challenges, and good and bad days. It’s up to you to find the best way through it,” she wrote.

#4 Had A Bad Day At Work? At Least Your Street Line Painter Truck Didn't Explode Share icon

#5 Came From Work To This Share icon

#6 I Just Broke A $5,000.00 Bottle Of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac At Work Share icon

A shift in mindset is necessary to rid yourself of the bad vibes from a lousy, unpleasant day at work. In some cases, simple physical activities like taking a shower can help. As grief specialist Lianna Champ explains, it’s more about visualizing the ideal work-life scenario where you can back off whenever you feel overwhelmed. “Play some music, jump in the shower, and sing at the top of your lungs. Afterward, sit quietly for 10 minutes,” Champ told Women’s Health, adding that this practice should be done upon arriving home without touching any device.

#7 Work Party Cancelled Because Of Low Attendance. I Made A Yule Log And Tiramisu Cake. I Made It For 40 People Share icon

#8 Pushed My Office Door Open With My Foot This Morning Share icon

#9 My Dad’s 20-Year Work Anniversary Card Share icon My dad’s been a laborer with his company for 20 years. To congratulate him they give him a card with an attached gift card. The card just said: “You’re egg-cellent”.



You can set the tone for how your day will go, and it begins with a healthy morning routine. Workplace and well-being expert Oliver Henry advises three things: hydrate (drinking a glass of water upon waking), relax (simple breathing exercises and journaling), and achieve (keeping a manageable to-do list). “By creating positive morning micro-habits that enable you to ‘fill your own cup’ first, you'll be in a much better state to deal with any challenges that come your way that day,” Henry noted.

#10 I Work At A College Dorm. This Week Is Freshman Move In Where I’m Working A 12 Hour Shift. I Was Told Not To Pack A Lunch Because A Free One Is Provided. This Is My Free “Meal” Share icon

#11 Got Fired The Day After Christmas Share icon

#12 Not A Good Start For The New Guy At Work Share icon

Sometimes, we need to take a step back to determine the real problem. According to psychotherapist Amy Morin, this may involve knowing the difference between problem-solving and ruminating. As she noted in an article for Forbes, it helps to focus on how to get caught up on the bills you have to pay rather than thinking about how unfair it is that you are behind. ADVERTISEMENT “Ruminating will hold you back,” she wrote. “If you catch yourself doing this, you need to change the channel immediately.”

#13 Mustarded Share icon

#14 I Forgot I Was Making Caramel At Work. It's A Tad Overcooked Share icon

#15 Got Stuck In This Hole In An Elevator Shaft At Work Today, Thanks To My Tools And Climbing Gear Share icon

How about you, dear readers? Do you remember one of the worst (if not the worst) work days you’ve had in recent memory? How did you handle that? Let us know through the comment boxes below!

#16 I Sneezed At Work And My Crown Flew Out Share icon

#17 Middle Of The Work Day And This Decides To Happen Share icon

#18 7th Day At My New Job And This Happened. Didn't Realize The Person Who Used It Last Left The Speed On High Share icon Normally I'd check the speed before turning it on but today was an off day for me. To make matters worse I was working with a coworker who's last day is today so he wasn't bothered to help clean it up, he just laughed. For those who were wondering, it's an instant pudding mix.



#19 Three Days Ago My Harddrive With 3 Years Of Work From My Business I've Built Myself Became Corrupted And I Found Out Not Even Data Recovery Could Fix It Share icon

#20 My Gingerbread House vs. The One That Beat Me In The Gingerbread House Contest At Work Share icon To note: it IS made of real gingerbread, handpainted with edible paint and to look like wood, molding chocolate and actual candy. The only things that are not edible are the trees (the green portion) and wooden sticks the house sits on, stairs and hot tub. It's supposed to be an overwater bungalo during the winter.



#21 A Guy Left This On The Table Of The Restaurant I Work In And Left Without Paying Share icon

#22 Walked To Work In A Brutal Snowstorm, Only For My Key To Snap Off In The Key Hole While Trying To Unlock The Door Share icon

#23 Tried To Change The Tension On My Office Chair... This Is The Result Share icon

#24 No Joke, Was At Work And This Chunk Of The Ceiling Fell. I Ducked And It Hit My Back. Doctor Says My Bones Are All Okay Share icon

#25 Former Tech I Worked With Improperly Lifted A Truck. Happened Yesterday Share icon

#26 The Ceiling Leaked All Over The Computers At Work Share icon

#27 I Baked Cookies Last Night To Bring To A Work Meeting. Dropped Them Just Before The Meeting Share icon

#28 I Have To Be At Work At 8 Am Tomorrow Share icon Honda civic FWD. I don’t own a shovel cause it hasn’t snowed enough to need one in years. We got 8-10 inches but then the plow came through and made that wall. It’s going to get super cold tonight and freeze anything that managed to melt in the sun today. The worst part is the roads are starting to look drivable and I’m still stuck for now.



#29 Got A Croissant At Dunkin Donuts. When I Bit Into It At Work I Found A Screw In It Share icon

#30 My Watch Fell Into The Wood Chipper At Work Share icon

#31 About To Leave For My First Day Of Work, Knocked My Taillight Cover Off Trying To Clear Some Snow And Ice Off My Car. Guess It's Gonna Be One Of Those Days Share icon

#32 My Pregnant Wife Has To Work With A Contagious Person That Won't Go Home Share icon

#33 My Brother’s 25-Year-Old Car Was Slapped With This While He Was Auditing A Superyacht Company Share icon It didn’t match the aesthetic so they assumed he was a freeloader.



#34 Bad Day At Work Share icon

#35 You Did Your Best, Chef Share icon

#36 How My Night At Work Went Share icon Let’s put handles on it they said. That’ll be revolutionary, they said.



#37 No Matter How Bad Your Day At Work Was Share icon This is in Bloomfield, I’m assuming Belleville Avenue between Broad and JFK. The same bridge that was hit by a Leisure Line bus back in the day.



#38 My Shoes Crumbled Into Literal Powder On My Way To Work Share icon For context, these were relatively cheap off brand shoes I bought a few years ago and had not worn in the last 2 years. Had almost reached work when I noticed, had to ask the cab to take me back home and then bring me back to work :(



#39 Wait What Share icon

#40 Someone At Work Stole One Of My Muffins Share icon

#41 Great Start To A Monday At Work (Prescription, I Cannot See Without Them) Share icon

#42 Surprised My Girlfriend With Baked Goods And Flowers Before She Went To Work, And Her Co-Workers Ate Them All Share icon

#43 Arrived To My Office This Morning To See My Monitors Like This Share icon

#44 My Boss Got Pizza For Everyone And Even Ordered A Dairy-Free One For Me. I Came Back From Break And Someone Scrapped All Of The Toppings Off Of It And Left The Crust Share icon

#45 So This Just Happened At My Work. I Work At Dunkin' Share icon

#46 This Happened To A Friend At Work Share icon

#47 Had My Phone In My Pocket, Bumped Into The Corner Of A Low Filing Cabinet At Work. Shattered The Camera Right In The Middle Share icon I try to take such good care of my phones, this one really hurts since it never even left my pocket.



#48 Wife Was Surprised Coming Back From Her Break At Work Share icon

#49 Broke My Finger At Work, Got Fired After The Substance Test. All At The End Of A 12 Hour Night Shift Share icon

#50 My Alarm Somehow Failed To Go Off And It Cost Me My Job Share icon

#51 Chipped My Tooth On A Hard Straw. Start My New Job Tomorrow Share icon

#52 The Chocolate My Work Gave Us As A Christmas Gift Had Bugs Inside Of It Share icon I wasn't the only one, I just thought it was a rumor going around my workplace but low it happened to me too. I feel bad because it definitely wasn't my store manager's fault and they were trying their best for us.



#53 It's Too Cold Here To Work From Home Share icon

#54 I Spent 3 Weeks Making A Mask For My Office Halloween Contest And I Couldn’t Participate Because I Got Stuck In A Customer Meeting. So Yeah… I Dressed Up For Nothing Share icon

#55 Bad Day At Work Share icon

#56 Accidentally Made A Bomb At Work Share icon I froze a salmon chowder in a pot for quick reheating, then while it was reheating the bottom part boiled before the top thawed, so pressure built up in the pot until it ejected a 10lb plug of frozen soup upwards with enough momentum to destroy our range hood, and then carry the soupcicle all the way across the kitchen. Thankfully nobody was hurt but I got to spend the rest of the day scrubbing salmon out of every nook and cranny in the kitchen. And thankfully I get to learn from this mistake, when I could have easily been seriously injured.



#57 Someone Broke Our Toilet At Work Today Share icon

#58 Hours Of Work Left: 5. Extra Chairs: 0. Sore Buttocks: 1 Share icon

#59 Some Teacher Is Having A Bad Day At School Today Share icon

#60 Less Than A Year Into My First Job, And My Company Is Two Weeks Late On Paying Me Share icon Does anyone know where to find a large aquatic mythical creature in the Scottish highlands?



#61 Car Next To My Car At My Gas Station Job Caught Fire Share icon

#62 Tried To Go To Work, Icy Road Said No Share icon

#63 Someone Sent The Wrong Message In My Mom’s Work Groupchat. They Blamed It On Their Nephew Share icon

#64 An Entire Tray Of Semolina Pudding Leaked In The Oven At Work At The Busiest Time Share icon

#65 How To Get Your Hands Dirtier By Washing Them Share icon

#66 Broke My Favorite Stress Squeezie At Work. It Looks Horribly Inappropriate. I'm In HR Share icon I have several NeeDoh stress squeezies and loved the banana most because it fit my small hands. I'm on my last week at this godsforsaken company and they're pushing my last nerve to the brink. The stupid stress banana ruptured during a Teams call with my boss. Beware the Groovy Fruit NeeDoh pack.



#67 Me At My Old Job As A Cashier, Dead Of Winter In Canada Our Heaters Broke And The Front Door Wouldn’t Close Fully, But They Still Made Us Work. This Was My Outfit That Day Share icon

#68 Zipper Broke 10 Minutes After Getting Into Work Share icon There is no way to fix it, I've managed to get a paper clip through the fabric so it's staying in place at least, but it's clearly visible. Will have to spend all day pulling my top down to make sure it covers the zip... 10 hours to go.



#69 It’s Just Laying There Share icon

#70 Had Grandma's Stuffed Bell Peppers All Ready For Lunch At Work, And Then Share icon

#71 Been Desperate For A Job For Months. Finally Got Hired At A Restaurant Only To Be Sent This By The Manager 2 Days Later Share icon I've been looking for a job to support my wife and I while we go to school since my last job was sales and wasn't paying the bills. Went in to a sushi restaurant to drop off a resume and they wanted an interview on the spot. They offered me the job right then and even asked if I had any other prospects because they've had a couple people recently get hired and then immediately leave to take another job. Seems unprofessional to me to ask about that and then do the equivalent to me. At this point, I don't know what to do. I've applied for at least 25 jobs here in my college town and nobody is hiring. I don't know how we're going to pay our rent or our credit cards off this month. Sorry for the sob story, just needed to vent.



#72 There Was An Attempt To Park Her Car At Work Near A Canal Share icon

#73 When A Coworker Does Not Look Behind And It Leads To A Domino Falling Of Multiple Product Bins. Thankfully Nobody Was Hurt Or Behind Those Aisles When This Happened Share icon

#74 A Nice Couple Dumped An Entire Bottle Of Ketchup In Between The Cracks Of The Booth And Because There Was A 20 Minute Wait For A 15 Minute Order Share icon I work at Smashburger, which is a sit down no drive thru fast food place similar to Five Guys. At least the one I work at is. This couple came in and ordered crispy chicken sandwiches, which take 15 minutes to make (it’s the longest thing to make on the menu; the burgers are ideally supposed to take 8 minutes). Sometimes they drop the crispy chicken patty in the oil before hand, trying to guess if someone will order one so that it won’t take as long. One person, before this couple came in, had ordered a chicken sandwich, so the next chicken sandwich was guaranteed to take 15 minutes or longer because we have to wait for the other one to finish.

So this couple orders a crispy chicken sandwich, and we get it out to them and their other burger they got in 20 minutes. They glared at me when I gave them their food and said “sorry for the wait.” Then when they left, I noticed they left their trays at the table, and I looked to find what is in the photos. Which was an entire bottle of ketchup put between the cushions of the booth, and then a bunch into the lids (which is valid I do that but there is also so much in there) and a bunch into the salt shaker and smeared across the other side which I didn’t notice until after I took the photos.

I had to take the cushions off the booth and scoop ketchup out with that rag

TL;DR

Couple emptied a ketchup bottle all over a booth area because of a 5 minute extra wait.



