If you’re at work, take a break and enjoy scrolling. And if you’re having a bad day, don’t worry. We feel you. Hopefully, this can lift your spirits even just a tad bit.

Whatever the case may be, we’ve been there. Fortunately, the internet gives people a platform to share their workplace woes through online groups. We’ve compiled some of the most relatable posts into this list just for you.

We all have different definitions of a bad day at work . For a chef, it could be finding your trusty knife bent to the point of inutility. For a hardware store employee, it could be spilling 12 buckets of paint all over aisle five. For a building security guard, it could be getting stuck in an elevator in the wee hours with no one to call for help.

#1 Scene Outside My Apartment Today. A Crane Was Holding A Big Crate Of Paint. Then It Wasn't Share icon

#2 5000 Litres Of Spilt Ink Share icon

#3 That’s Tough Share icon

We’re all wired differently. Some people have a much more difficult time recovering from an unpleasant workday. If you’re one of them, author and academic Dr. Caitlin Demsky advises detaching yourself from the negative energy by relaxing after work. It could be doing yoga, listening to music, or watching a movie, as long as it helps you sleep better. “Those who can take mental breaks from this fare better and do not lose as much sleep as those who are less capable of letting go,” Dr. Demsky said in an interview with Inc.

#4 Looks Like Someone Forgot To Put On The Parking Break Share icon

#5 I'm Stuck In An Elevator, And I'm The Only One In The Building. I Work Security So There's No One Else Here Share icon Bonus, the emergency phone in here doesn't work. Double bonus, this isn't the first time it's happened.



#6 My Classroom After A Preschool Tantrum. 3.5-Year-Olds. The Parents Insist The Child's Behavior Is Not The Problem Share icon

However, some days are heavier than others. They could be taxing enough to break you down emotionally. If you’re pushed to the brink, New York-based psychologist Dr. Junhong Cao advises allowing yourself to feel your emotions. In an article for her website, Dr. Cao encourages catharsis through a sad song, a heart-wrenching film, or journaling. If you need to cry it out, go for it.

#7 It Was Pajama Day At Work. Guess Who Was The Only One Who Participated? Share icon

#8 Decided Today I Was Going To Take A Different Route In The Construction Zone To Get To Work Share icon

#9 Company Enforced Monthly 2-Hour Drive In To The Office To Improve Collaborative Working Share icon

Self-care isn’t selfish, and even the American Heart Association says so. Dr. Cao says it is most important during stressful times, like when you’re having an awful day at the office. Exercising after work could be a way to decompress and relax. ADVERTISEMENT For downtime, Dr. Cao urges focusing on interests. Take a break from social media and engage in your favorite hobbies, such as painting or playing an instrument.

#10 Customer Left A S**ty Tip, Quite Literally Share icon

#11 Just Happened To Be Right Behind The Wreck Share icon

#12 Apparently Our Delivery People Don't Know How To Stack Boxes Without Them Falling Over Share icon

Work-life balance is essential for longevity and sanity. Dr. Cao recognizes that it can be intimidating for some to exert that right, but you can start with small steps each day. Some excellent examples include limiting screen time, logging out from your work platform after a specific time each day, and avoiding checking emails on weekends. But this is probably the most important tip from Dr. Cao: “Saying ‘no’ more often and not people-pleasing as much.”

#13 Crane Tipped Over Onto A Mostly Completed School Share icon

#14 That's Why I Window Share, Not Full-Screen Share Share icon

#15 Contractor Fell Through My Sister’s Ceiling Share icon

Work-life balance can also mean drawing a line between the two and keeping them apart. Bringing home your stressors won’t do you any good, and Dr. Cao advises making a conscious decision to “leave work brain at work.” According to her, even simple acts like washing your hands or changing clothes before leaving can help reset your mind before heading home to your family. “Remind yourself that you work to live, not live to work,” she said.

#16 Wife Was Surprised Coming Back From Her Break At Work Share icon

#17 I Caught Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease At My Job As A Daycare Teacher Share icon

#18 Made These For Work On My Birthday, Nobody Really Ate Them Share icon

We’d like to hear from you now. What do you do after a forgettable day at work? How do you unwind and prepare for another day of the same grind? Let us know in the comments!

#19 Customer Ordered All This Food On Uber Eats And Canceled The Order The Moment I Finished Making Everything Share icon

#20 I Brought Muffins To Work Because Of My Birthday, And 5 Minutes Later They Told Me I Was Being Fired Because Of Budget Cuts Share icon

#21 In Chicago For Work, Paying $65 A Night For Parking, Wake Up Ready To Go To Work, All My Equipment Is Gone Share icon

#22 Came Out On My Break To This Share icon

#23 Someone Stole The AC Unit From Where I Work Share icon We still have one for the other half of the store, but... why?



#24 Thought I Would Get A Nice Base Tan Helping Out At My Customer's Farm For A Couple Hours Share icon

#25 My New Desk At Work Share icon

#26 Right Before Closing, A Customer Came In And Got $60 In Diesel For Their Truck. Now I Get To Count And Roll These Bad Boys. He Was Also $3 Short Share icon

#27 There’s A Massive Hole In My Pants And I Only Noticed An Hour Ago. No One Said Anything To Me Share icon I have a puppy who is almost a year old. My adorable, tiny turd loves chewing on clothes. Shirts, pants, underwear. She doesn’t care; she will eat it.

I lost a pair of black pants to the destroyer of clothing a few days ago, and I thought I threw them out (the pants, not the dog.)

I now realize, with horror, that I put the wrong ones in the discard pile. Meaning, I wore the ones with a huge hole in the bottom. To work. With people. Lots of people. I dropped a couple of things and had to pick them up.



#28 I Let Someone Borrow My Knife At Work, This Is How They Gave It Back To Me Share icon

#29 New 0.05-Ply Toilet Paper At Work. Might As Well Use Your Hand Share icon

#30 Glasses Broke On The Way To Work Share icon

#31 The Businesses In My Shopping Center Decided That The Recycling Chute (Two Units Down) Was Too Far To Walk. That Door Is My Store Share icon

#32 I'm The Only Person In My Entire Office Of 30 People Who Dressed Up Today, And I'm In A Full-Body Banana Suit Share icon

#33 My Old Office Once Held A Birthday Party For Me And Served Pork Tacos, I'm Muslim Share icon

#34 First Day Back From Maternity Leave. They Gave Away My Office And Left My Stuff Boxed Up In A Broken Cubicle Share icon

#35 The Landlord Refloored The Lobby In Front Of My Wife's Restaurant And Now She Can't Open The Front Door Share icon

#36 My Chair At Work Share icon

#37 Our Work Christmas Bonus Share icon

#38 Orientation For My New Job Is Today, And My Eye Decides To Look Like This When I Wake Up Share icon

#39 My Monday Morning Office Greeting. I Got This When I Was 9… 33 Years Ago. RIP Kevin Mitchell Share icon

#40 Kids Trash Thrift Shop's Toy Section, Parents Don't Care Share icon

#41 They Scheduled A Retirement Dinner For 1:00 Today. Almost Everyone In The Warehouse Leaves At 11:30 On Fridays Share icon

#42 Ever Made A $100,000 Mistake? Share icon I was recently moved to shipping for an ink-making company. While unloading a dark trailer, I punctured a 2000-pound tote of water-based ink; the entire thing emptied in seconds. The whole trailer, dock door, and outside were turned blue. Even though it's water-based, it still had water pollutants in it, so the EPA had to be called in due to it getting into the sewer. The specialty company that was called in to clean up has spent the last 3 weeks digging up the sewer and surrounding ground that had been contaminated. A few days of heavy rain haven't helped the cleanup at all. Needless to say, I had a nervous breakdown and missed 2 days of work. I got a call asking if I was quitting, which would possibly lead to criminal charges (don't know if that's possible, but I know I can fire back for not having dock lights and fork trucks with dim headlights). Being close to 3 weeks out, I can finally think back and laugh at this situation.



#43 Construction Trapped Us In The Office. This Is Our Only Door Share icon

#44 Some Jerk Keeps Eating My Food At Work. This Is The Third Time Now, They Eat It Even Out Of My Own Containers. I Have No Idea What To Do Anymore The Manager Won’t Do Anything About It Share icon

#45 So This Is How I Learned My Work Calendar Wasn’t Private Share icon

#46 You Had 1 Job! My Boss's Name Is Brian Share icon

#47 Got Dressed In The Dark Yesterday And Arrived At Work Wearing Two Different Shoes Share icon

#48 Can’t Get To Work Share icon

#49 First Day Back To The Office From Vacation. I Have A New Employee Starting. It's -9°F Out, So I Pulled Out A Pair Of Boots I Hadn't Worn In A Long Time Share icon They disintegrated on the walk from the train station to the office, and I had to introduce myself wearing them.



#50 I Have A Meeting At Congress And No One Showed Up Share icon

#51 Won What I Thought Was A VR Headset At My Company's Christmas Party Share icon

#52 A Car Drove Into The Store I Work At Today Share icon Driver and workers on-site are okay. The police chief said to my coworker that she mistook her gas for her break. We have a sidewalk and an incline to the building. We all think she could've used something spicier (common for the area; we see it every day.)



#53 My Boss Thinks It's A Great Idea To Randomly Pull The Fridge Plug To Save Energy Share icon At first it was only on the weekends, now it's just randomly. You don't even save any energy by turning the fridge on and off, also this makes just the perfect environment for bacteria and mold to grow.

#54 My Boss At Work Plays The Same Playlist Every Day For The Past 6 Years. I Feel Like I’m In My Own Personal Purgatory Share icon

#55 Boss Says The Office Has No Roaches Share icon

#56 I Was On My Way To Work Share icon

#57 I Got A King Size Payday For Christmas Bonus Share icon

#58 Ice Truck Making A Delivery To A Local Dock Decided That Even The Ice Needed To Cool Off Share icon

#59 Gambling With Pasta Share icon

#60 I Had To Take A Leave On The First Day Of My First Ever Job Share icon One day before my first day of training at the company, this allergic reaction happened because of God knows what. I still don't know what caused this.



#61 I Keep A Pack Of Gum On My Cubicle At Work. Tried To Grab A Piece And I Discover This… I Hate My Coworkers Share icon

#62 A Customer With Her Child Spilled Goo On This 60-Dollar Children's Recliner. She Didn't Even Apologize Share icon

#63 I Got Up At 5:30 AM To Dress Up For "Whoville Day" At Work, Only To Find Out I Was The Only One Who Dressed Up. I'm Embarrassed Now Share icon

#64 My Pizza Hut Was The Target Of Prank Orders Today. All Of This Food Now Has To Be Thrown Out Share icon

#65 I Work In A Minimum-Wage Grocery Store. The Fire Exit Has Been Blocked Like This For Months, And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo Share icon

#66 I Gave A Coworker My Screwdriver (Not The Work's) To Use For Literally A Day, And This Is How It Came Back Share icon

#67 Got Off Work To No Road Home Share icon

#68 Came In To Work This Morning, Only To Find That Someone Lit Our Toilet On Fire And Left Graffiti On The Walls Share icon

#69 My Trainee After He Says He Can Work Fast On Night Shift. We Still Have Many Things To Do. I Can't Wake Him Up, He Got Coma Type Of Sleep Share icon

#70 This Is How The Shipment Arrived At Work Today Share icon

#71 Someone At My Job Took A Piece Of The Cheesecake Before I Could Finish Decorating Them Share icon

#72 Everything My 500$ Work Allowance For The Year Got Me Share icon

#73 This Wins The Internet Share icon

#74 Boss Gave Me The Keys. None Of Which Are Labeled Share icon

#75 Tank Fell Off Its Transport Trailer On The Highway Share icon

#76 We Have A Bulk Ice Flake Machine At My Work And Last Night's Shift Forgot To Turn It Off, This Is What Happened Because Of Running It All Night Share icon

#77 Our Company Installed 50,000 Square Feet Of Sod 2 Weeks Ago At A National Veteran Cemetery Share icon The irrigation controller got "magically" turned off for 4 days during the hottest part of the year.



#78 Friend's Cable Box Stopped Working So They Went To Swap It Out For Another One Share icon

#79 Still Have Two Meetings Left At Work Today. One With A Presentation Share icon

#80 Guess We Can't Put On Christmas Movies At Work Anymore Share icon

#81 Coworker Ate My Food Share icon

#82 My Boss Wouldn’t Let Me Go Turn Off My Headlights, Even Though You Can See They’re On From The Window Share icon

#83 Accidentally Left My Coffee Pot On In My Office Over The Weekend Share icon

#84 Customer Said Their Bathroom Fan Wasn't Working Share icon

#85 This Happened At Work. I Was Moving The Truck And Accidentally Slammed On The Brakes Share icon

#86 Bad Day At The Mini-Mart Share icon

#87 Walked Out To Go To My First Day Of A New Job, And Someone Smashed My Window In A Gated Garage, Nothing Was Stolen Share icon

#88 Employer Mailed W-2 With Social Security Number Clearly Visible Share icon

#89 Trousers Ripped At The Start Of An 11-Hour Night Shift Share icon

#90 My Friend Sent This To Me From Her New Job Yesterday. This Is In An Employee-Only Bathroom That Requires Keys To Open. And There Is A Toilet Next To The Trash Can Share icon