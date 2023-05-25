#1

This works for me when I'm anxious sometimes. If there are worries that won't go away, Imagine a tree next to a stream. there are droplets on the tree. let the droplets with negative thoughts/feelings fall into the stream, with sounds if you would like. Let the ones with positive thoughts/feelings stay on the tree. zoom in on one of the droplets with your favourite thoughts or memories in it. You can do this multiple times as the sound of the droplets falling in the water alone may be soothing. I hope this helps. ;)