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Video games bring people together, and there are so many exciting things happening in the industry right now. The Summer Game Fest is just around the corner. The world is eagerly waiting for GTA VI to (finally!) drop in mid-November, and praying it doesn’t get delayed again. And The Witcher 3 is getting a new expansion a decade after release, in preparation for the sequel, among other things.

We love video games, so we want to share that passion with you by featuring a great online community that posts funny and relatable memes and content about gaming. We’ve collected the best pics to restore your HP, make you forget about your backlog, and entertain you while you’re waiting for your games to update. You might want to spam your friend group chat with these.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Do You???

Gaming meme comparing trusting autosave versus manually saving for safety

FirenutGames Report

8points
POST

We’d be lying if we said that we didn’t consider working in the video game industry at some point. Some of us still hold on to that hope, but things are getting tough for developers, artists, writers, musicians, and voice actors.

As excited as we are about the future of the video game industry, of course, it’s not just sunshine and rainbows.

Indie developers and AA titles seem to be thriving (Split Fiction and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 were global hits, and we adored them), but things are looking pretty grim on the AAA side of things. Consumers are getting the short end of the stick, too, what with hardware, software, and subscription price hikes!

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    #2

    You Are Never To Old

    Old man meme about gamers over 30 still playing video games

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
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    #3

    What Game Was This For You?

    Meme about saving all game items until the game is over with Captain America

    Chicago1202 Report

    7points
    POST

    Major companies are canceling massive projects already years in the works, left, right, and center, as their live service plans fail to connect with audiences.

    Future projects are getting adjusted and readjusted because they no longer make financial sense. There is a growing sense of disconnection between large corporations and consumers.

    Console prices are spiking. Creatives are scared of being downsized due to penny-pinching and gen AI. And talented game developers are getting laid off, well, pretty much everywhere, no matter if their projects are flops or resounding successes.
    #4

    Ubisoft Watching A Game Made By Their Former Employees Win Nine Awards Including Game Of The Year:

    Game of the Year award ceremony with developers celebrating on stage and bored Ubisoft employees

    DeadgrounD Report

    7points
    POST
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    #5

    Which Online Game Comes To Mind?

    Cartoon showing toxic overcompetitive players spraying foam at people that play games for fun

    fearnemeziz Report

    6points
    POST
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    #6

    Absolutely Cooked

    Gaming meme about hard boss fights and music changes with a surprised man

    itz_progamer666 Report

    6points
    POST

    As Jason Schreier noted in a timely piece in Bloomberg, this is a turbulent time for the video game industry. He stresses that even developers working with global hits like Fortnite and Battlefield are losing their jobs. For example, Epic Games Inc., responsible for Fortnite, recently laid off over 1,000 employees. Meanwhile, over the past two years, over a quarter of the entire video game industry has been impacted by a layoff. While companies are still hiring, there aren’t enough open positions for everyone, and corporations often offer contract roles with fewer benefits. The idea of stability in the industry, which was always a bit of an illusion, is getting weaker.

    The jaw-dropping reality is that working on a successful project is no longer enough.

    “Companies all over the world have spent the last decade chasing the live-service dragon, wasting billions of dollars and tearing apart prestigious studios along the way. Meanwhile, even one of the most successful live-service games of all time can’t make ends meet,” Schreier stresses.

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    #7

    Guaranteed Flop

    Meme about old game studios losing original developers with sad SpongeBob character

    Damn_it_is_Nadim Report

    5points
    POST
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    #8

    🥺🥹

    Gaming consoles Nintendo GameCube Dreamcast Xbox PlayStation 2 at expo

    defCONCEPT Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    What Game Was This?

    Illustration of a gamer falling off a bike symbolizing game devs changing popular features

    darkfawful2 Report

    5points
    POST

    “It’s a scary time to work in the video-game industry, which is still in the thick of a downturn that began in 2023. The industry has seen dozens of studios close and tens of thousands of people lose their jobs thanks to a number of factors including swelling development budgets and an oversaturated market,” Schreier writes.

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    He points out that even if you are lucky enough to be laid off with a generous severance package (as was the case with Epic’s farewell to its talented staff), the future of your career is very much unclear.

    “In this climate, as many unemployed game developers can attest, it can take at least a year to find full-time employment. Comb through game-dev LinkedIn and you’ll see the results: countless game workers, some with many years of experience, who have been job-hunting for months if not years. It’s a miserable game of musical chairs.”

    #10

    What Boss Is This For You?

    Gamer repeatedly facing a hard boss they can't beat meme

    everforward6 Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    After 30+ Years Of Gaming I Came To Conclusion

    IQ distribution graph with gamers debating easy vs hard difficulty gaming meme

    Barlowan Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    That's When It Gets Serious 😭

    Player reaction meme to final mission named same as the game

    MemeLord150 Report

    5points
    POST

    “Typically, when video-game studios put sections on their websites for job listings, they use the word ‘careers’ — an implication of long-term commitment. Who could possibly believe that anymore? Even game developers at companies that seem secure are constantly feeling the anxiety that a surprise all-hands meeting could arrive at any time. In this turbulent era, many industries feel like they’re on the brink of widespread changes. Game development will undoubtedly be at the top of the list,” Schreier writes.

    Meanwhile, consumers are finding things tougher than ever, too. Gaming, never cheap, has become a very expensive hobby in recent years.

    For example, Valve has just upped the price of its two handheld gaming Steam Deck models by eye-watering amounts. The BBC reports that the 512GB OLED model will now cost $789, a spike of 43%. Furthermore, the 1TB model will cost $949, which is a 46% increase.

    #13

    What Video Game Is This For You?

    Family Guy meme about playing that one video game every year

    EnjiiThaGod Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    What Video Game Is This

    Meme on gamers skipping every cutscene in a game to start playing

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    What Game Is This For You?

    Choice between one trillion dollars and replaying a favorite game for gamers

    Accomplished_Sun5095 Report

    5points
    POST

    Though the Steam Deck price hikes make people physically cringe (hi!), Valve is not the only company increasing the cost of hardware and subscriptions.

    Recently, Sony upped the price of its PlayStation 5 console by $100 in the United States. The company also raised the cost of its PlayStation Plus subscription in some regions.

    Nintendo has also upped the price of the Switch 2 console by $50 to $499.99 in the US.

    However, Xbox is bucking the trend. It lowered the price of its Game Pass subscription. There are two caveats, though. The sub price had been raised previously. What’s more, the recent drop in price comes at the cost of day-one access to new Call of Duty games.

    There are many things to blame for these price spikes: inflation, hardware tariffs, and shortages of RAM. You can thank the AI data center boom for the latter.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Happens Too Often LOL

    Funny gaming meme about long loading screens and press any key to continue

    bijelo123 Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    What Sequel Ruined Your Favorite Game Series?

    Sad face reacting to bad video game sequels meme

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Real

    Meme comparing gaming until 3am in teens with gaming until 11pm in 30s with Dragon Ball characters

    Naughty8182 Report

    5points
    POST

    The video game industry is utterly massive. In 2025 alone, the revenue from the worldwide gaming market reached around $522.5 billion. A huge chunk of this amount came from the mobile gaming market, which was responsible for a mind-melting $126 billion.

    However, Statista warns that the industry’s growth rate is projected to slow down in the near future, despite these impressive, record-breaking revenues.

    Meanwhile, SQ Magazine reports that the world had a whopping 3.578 billion (yes, ‘billion’ with a ‘b’) gamers in 2025, up 4.4% compared to 2024.
    #19

    Xbox’s Plan Is Going Great So Far

    Meme about raising game prices and subscriptions affecting gamer pre-orders and cancellations

    naha_aa Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    It's Not Fair!!!

    Spider-Man reaction meme about boss healing and gameplay frustration

    ihadproblemsgetting Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    What An Amazing Year To Be A Gamer 😌

    2025 video games collage with various game covers and gaming text

    Syarafuddyn Report

    5points
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    Currently, the Big 3 companies in the video gaming industry are Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony, which dominate the console gaming market and are big hardware makers. These companies have a large infrastructure advantage, which gives them an advantage over their competitors. As per Statista, the Big 3 generated over $45 billion in quarterly gaming revenue.

    However, that’s not the full picture. There are many successful companies producing and publishing games.

    #22

    Got Some Jokes

    Evolution of the trash icon from 1995 to 2025 featuring Call of Duty

    MrEmorse Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Bounce, Final Boss

    Dog with huge health bar caption gaming meme

    Most-Hawk-4175 Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    I Just Love His Genuine Nerdy Joy. Henry Is Unapologetically One Of Us 💪

    Henry Cavill excitedly receiving Warhammer 40,000 figurines on movie set

    Syarafuddyn Report

    4points
    POST

    Tencent has been very successful with mobile and online games. Meanwhile, other huge players in the industry include Activision Blizzard (recently acquired by Microsoft), Electronic Arts (aka EA), Take-Two Interactive, Roblox Corporation, Ubisoft, Embracer Group, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Square Enix, NCSoft, NetEase, and Nexon, among others.

    The industry bounced back after the post-pandemic contraction, however, video games are becoming more expensive.

    “Also, many publishers have gotten their audiences engaged with endless Games-as-a-Service (GAAS) titles,” Statista explains. “With countless hours invested in specific live gaming titles that receive a steady stream of updates, gamers are less likely to switch over to new titles during their finite gaming time. In turn, gaming studios have become more risk-averse.”

    #25

    Which Game Was Like This For You?

    Meme showing emotional reaction after completing a life-changing game while watching credits

    Benjuto12 Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    I'm 40

    Man excitedly reading back of new PlayStation game box on car ride home

    defCONCEPT Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    What Is This Business Strategy Called Again?

    Text meme about constant layoffs in game development with a serious man in uniform below

    Jurgen_Krozalski Report

    4points
    POST

    What is your relationship with gaming like? What were the first video games that you ever tried?

    What soon-to-be-released games are you most excited about? Do you prefer indie, AA, or AAA titles?

    What recently released games did you have so much fun with that it surprised you? Have you ever had to deal with gaming burnout?

    Share your thoughts, recommendations, industry insights, hopes, dreams, and disappointments in the comments at the bottom of the post. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say.
    #28

    Clever Though

    Gamer character ignoring swim rules due to missing animation in video game

    Aqn95 Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Which Game Is Like This?

    Comparison of main game character strength from first to second game

    bijelo123 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Name The Game That You Played With This Mentality

    Gamer insists on having fun despite skepticism about spending money

    Indian_assassin_007 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    You're Not Saving Anything Today

    Gaming tutorial meme about upgrading gear with gold despite saving gold

    Wooden_Buy6121 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Which Game Is It For You In This Situation?

    Meme of Lisa Simpson frustrated from dying repeatedly at the same spot in a game

    DemiHollow Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    5 Games = Brand New Console

    Screenshot of a video discussing $80 to $100 game prices with a gamer comment on backlog

    BlockchainBardd Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Which Games Could You Just Not Get Into?

    Squidward meme comparing the game itself to the difficult learning curve for gamers

    ohmygodniko Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Ea Finally Did It To Itself

    EA depicted as Grim Reaper k*****g game studios meme reflecting gaming industry

    Buzstringer Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    What Do You Do Then

    Thanos reflecting after finishing every quest in a loved game gaming meme

    PremsiGirls Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Which Side Are You?

    Couple bonding over role-playing games in gaming meme

    Range-Spiritual Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Which Game Is That?

    Gamer frustrated typing negative review after 2000 hours on game meme

    reddit.com Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Every. Single. Time

    Older man with gaming headset replies no to having a mic gamer meme

    TheShadowWanderer Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Which Game Is That You Can’t Stop Playing But Can’t Recommend Either?

    Cartoon character asking when game gets good with many hours not recommended meme

    emberlily8 Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Dudes So Baddass Monsters Run Away From Him

    Discussion meme about Doomguy from Doom and PTSD in gaming

    CerealKillaBabe Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Describe A Game Poorly

    D***h Stranding game meme about carrying boxes with no real reward

    Responsible-Dog-226 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    What Is The Best Instance Of This?

    Crying kitten meme about game main theme music impact in gaming

    Moat_of_the_Sacked Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Dlss 5 On Mw2 Campaign Remaster

    Comparison of DLSS 5 off and on showing improved game graphics

    Spectre-ElevenThirty Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Name Games That This Picture Would Fit Into

    Game memes about delays advising not to reveal games taking over two years to release

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #46

    What Game Or Playerbase Of A Game Is This?

    Two characters discussing mods and quality of life features in games gaming meme

    Serithraz Report

    3points
    POST
    mikkelchristiansen avatar
    Stygtand
    Stygtand
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    World of warcraft.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Support The Devs!

    Gamers meme showing game discounts and urging to support the devs with hold commands

    ImpressionOk8475 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    What Game Is This For You?

    SpongeBob meme showing difference between watching others play and playing the game yourself

    ShadowDanteFan Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Which Video Game Fandom Is This?

    Mortal Kombat characters arguing about game quality gaming meme

    Helpful-Lie1277 Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Which Game?

    Bus passengers representing beating game vs 100 percenting the game gaming meme

    Hefty-Ad-1375 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Name The Game !

    Comparison meme about unlocking characters in games before versus now with credit card

    DiscsNotScratched Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    What Game Is This

    Cartoon character playing game despite it getting worse with each update

    endercelebrity Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    I Just Want Some Good Single Player Games

    Video game developer tells story mode player to join multiplayer for more fun gaming meme

    Most-Hawk-4175 Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Avada Xboxra!

    Meme showing Microsoft Xbox downfall caused by greed and losing 300 million dollars

    Orichalchem Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Which Game Makes You Like This?

    Gamers meme with mood meter showing love and hate feelings about a game

    coolkirill138 Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    What Player Base Needs To Understand This?

    Two men debating meaning of noob in gaming with brain illustration

    quaterto6 Report

    3points
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    #57

    The State Of Videogame Adaptations

    Segments of a horse formed by popular gaming show posters meme

    Swamp_Eyes Report

    3points
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    #58

    Name The Games This Happened And What Were The Results?

    Thanos hands over video game controller to his son in gamer meme

    PHRsharp_YouTube Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    We've Come A Long Way

    Spongebob gamer meme comparing 2024 and 2000s gaming

    Indian_assassin_007 Report

    3points
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    #60

    It's All Good Tho, He Still Has A Knife

    Gamer meme about limited equipment for rescuing president's daughter in game

    GoodDayToYouPeople Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Which Game Is Like This For You?

    Cartoon character anxious about saving game progress twice

    Big_Buy8203 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Yo Imagine?

    Simpsons meme about Rockstar admitting no GTA 6 release

    Altruistic-Post-719 Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Y’all Be Safe Out There. Someone Broke Into My Car And Left Black Ops 7 Inside

    Car interior with broken window and Call of Duty game on seat

    TheShadowWanderer Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    What Video Games Pushed Your Limit Like This?

    Meme showing preference to uninstall game if level takes more than 6 hours to pass

    Tullubenta Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Rpg's Do This All The Time

    Meme about coolest weapon in game only available after 90% completion with curious cat

    SlashCash29 Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    What Game Fits This Meme?

    Meme showing fandom piecing together game lore shaking hands with game creator

    cipher241 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    After Over 14 Thousand Votes, These Are The 25 Best Games You Guys Voted Are The Best Of The 21st Century(So Far)

    Collage of popular video game covers featuring iconic titles for gamers and nerds

    rpggamer69 Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Which Era?

    Image showing different eras of console gaming with various game consoles

    playerschoicegames Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    And 20 Gigs Of Updates

    Meme about a mom uninstalling a game properly vs deleting only the icon

    girl_beautifull Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    I Can Name At Least Three Such Games

    Gaming meme showing pirate characters debating playing a bad game for hours

    LittleBitHasto Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    What Game Does This To You?

    Gamer annoyed at game, throws controller and resumes playing

    deleteddeletedit Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    I Don't Want This Future

    Gaming meme about future gaming access possibly limited to rich

    Relevant-Pay-2394 Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Gaming Will Always Be My Therapy

    Gamer crumpling note saying you'll outgrow video games someday meme

    CruelCuddle Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    What Game Is That For You?

    Forcing yourself to enjoy popular games the witcher and last of us meme

    TowelConscious7201 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Can We Bring Back The Beach Aesthetic?

    Early 2000s video games with tropical beach aesthetic meme

    Fire_from_the_hip Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Name The Games This Way And Why Is That?

    Meme comparing cool looking armor with best stats armor in gaming

    PHRsharp_YouTube Report

    3points
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey! The hello kitty armour is cool too! #justiceforhellokittyarmour

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    #77

    What Game Was That For You?

    Man crying while playing game he paid 60 dollars for, representing frustration with trash games

    PHRsharp_YouTube Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Wich Game Is This For You?

    Cartoon showing person digging grave for games beaten multiple times in gaming meme

    Schadenfreudetastic Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    What Videogame Is This?

    Gaming memes cast members at the beginning and end of the series comparison

    Individual-Step-4011 Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Ain't That A Fact, Agree?

    Gaming memes emphasizing games need better stories over graphics

    Mamerson2023 Report

    3points
    POST
    #81

    Every Single "Top Games Of All Time" Post

    Gaming memes featuring popular game titles with character reactions

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    🥲

    Gaming meme comparing childhood gaming to owning a large Steam library in your 20s

    Bondbourne47 Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    I'm Starting To Notice A Pattern Here

    SpongeBob meme about popularity of turn-based RPG games with romance options

    MrAplha Report

    3points
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    #84

    Rtx Off, Gravity Off Too

    Photo of cats defying gravity illustrating funny video game physics meme

    Old-Tumbleweed1422 Report

    3points
    POST
    #85

    There's No Winning If You're A Playstation Fan

    Gamers meme about console exclusives and anti-consumer behavior in gaming culture

    Animeking1108 Report

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Please Just Let Me Explore

    Gaming meme about accidentally choosing the right path and triggering a cutscene

    Zestyclose-Salad-290 Report

    3points
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    #87

    Some Games Are Guilty Of This

    Gamer meme about legendary weapons with lower damage featuring a cat close-up

    bijelo123 Report

    3points
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    #88

    One Of The Best Ign Reviews

    Screenshot of low review score complaining about FIFA Switch copy paste

    Ibrahim17_1 Report

    3points
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    #89

    Fact

    Desktop icons labeled arguing with kids, french, and russians gaming meme

    Zestyclose-Salad-290 Report

    3points
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    #90

    Some Games Have The Best Ost…which Ones Are They?

    Woman intensely playing violin on fire for video game music composers meme

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Excited Until

    Cartoon gamer crocodile frustrated by game requiring account creation to play

    Mamerson2023 Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Never Trust "Save And Exit Game"

    Drake meme preferring save game over save and exit game option

    SharkByte1993 Report

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Name Every Example Of This

    Gaming meme contrasting getting shot in gameplay vs cutscene

    45rs5 Report

    3points
    POST
    #94

    What’s The Evilest Thing You’ve Done In A Game?

    Evil game playthrough meme showing excitement then regret after first evil act

    Unknown_Agency Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    Sometimes Patience Pays Off

    Drake meme preferring buying complete edition game for cheaper over new AAA game release day

    PHRsharp_YouTube Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    It’s Ok

    Man presenting message it's okay to stop playing video games you're not enjoying meme

    PillowtalkFIM Report

    3points
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    #97

    What Game Is An Actual Mess To Play Through Chronologically?

    Tired man with cigarette caption about rough feeling playing franchise in chronological order

    NotActuallyObese Report

    3points
    POST
    #98

    Mate, That’s Actually Mental

    Screenshot of tweet about Assassin's Creed Shadows game credits lasting over two hours

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    This Was Me With Witcher 3

    SpongeBob looking sad at computer about gaslighting himself into liking a game

    Remarkable-Yard4860 Report

    3points
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    #100

    The Calm Before The Storm

    Man smiling then shocked comparing game ammo amounts meme

    giggle_socks_queen Report

    3points
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    #101

    Really

    Cartoon vs action scene showing how stealth games start and end

    Commercial-Song9668 Report

    3points
    POST
    #102

    😅

    Four-panel meme discussing if six hours is a lot for gaming or work

    Bondbourne47 Report

    3points
    POST
    #103

    Why?

    Patrick Star taking notes about game developers removing fun features

    BiAndShy57 Report

    3points
    POST
    #104

    Which One Are You?

    Godzilla and Kong meme with doge hitting about good gameplay in gaming meme

    BlockchainBardd Report

    3points
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    #105

    I Think Almost All Of Us Are Guilty Of Doing This

    Anime character meme about gamers mistaking normal waterfall for hidden area

    Jin_Sakai12345 Report

    3points
    POST
    #106

    Are There Any Other Franchises Like That?

    Fantasy kings unite swords with text about GTA, Far Cry, and Persona fans

    Trick-Fly-1000 Report

    3points
    POST
    #107

    If I Can Still See Shadows, It’s Not Bright Enough

    Meme about horror game brightness settings with elderly man refusing

    WetHoleLive Report

    3points
    POST
    #108

    Worst Example Of This?

    Video games meme showing a forest path blocked with text about finding another way

    Feng_Smith Report

    3points
    POST
    #109

    Press X?

    Video games controller layout meme illustrating confusion pressing X button

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #110

    What Game(S) Had You Like This??

    Gaming meme showing reluctance to sleep because of one more game or side quest

    Big_Buy8203 Report

    3points
    POST
    #111

    Which Game Do You Both Hate And Enjoy Playing At The Same Time?

    Gamer emotions meme contrasting excitement thinking about and playing the game

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    #112

    What's That Game And What's "That Part"?

    Actor smiling then looking serious replaying game meme

    ultragamer666 Report

    3points
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    rescuing Emma in Sons of Liberty

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    #113

    This Works Change My Mind

    Thanos thinking game load faster if not caring childhood gamer meme

    Chappiethebeast Report

    3points
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    #114

    The Creator Of Max Payne "Sam Lake" In 2000

    Old photo of a man smiling next to a monitor displaying a Max Payne game

    hawlc Report

    3points
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    #115

    Name The Game Or Games

    Gamer upset playing a sequel game that ruined the first game's story

    Silly_Software_3577 Report

    3points
    POST
    #116

    World Peace

    Meme showing gamers calmly stating they play on PlayStation or Xbox

    FellaThatLovesThings Report

    3points
    POST
    #117

    What Is This Game For You?

    SpongeBob taking another screenshot every 5 seconds gamer meme

    Marcellus_St_Wilson Report

    3points
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    #118

    Duh It Is

    Surprised doll face gamers asking about 85% off game deals meme

    itz_progamer666 Report

    3points
    POST
    #119

    Which Game Is This For You?

    Gamer meme about looting and clearing space in game inventory

    crno123 Report

    2points
    POST
    #120

    Which Was This Game For You?

    Confused child realizing only 13 percent of game completed meme

    ohmygodniko Report

    2points
    POST
    #121

    Portable At Least 30 Minutes

    Gaming laptop owner dog in burning room saying at least it's portable meme

    BlockchainBardd Report

    2points
    POST
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