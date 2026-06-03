We love video games, so we want to share that passion with you by featuring a great online community that posts funny and relatable memes and content about gaming. We’ve collected the best pics to restore your HP , make you forget about your backlog, and entertain you while you’re waiting for your games to update. You might want to spam your friend group chat with these.

Video games bring people together, and there are so many exciting things happening in the industry right now. The Summer Game Fest is just around the corner. The world is eagerly waiting for GTA VI to (finally!) drop in mid-November, and praying it doesn’t get delayed again. And The Witcher 3 is getting a new expansion a decade after release, in preparation for the sequel, among other things.

#1 Do You???

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We’d be lying if we said that we didn’t consider working in the video game industry at some point. Some of us still hold on to that hope, but things are getting tough for developers, artists, writers, musicians, and voice actors. As excited as we are about the future of the video game industry, of course, it’s not just sunshine and rainbows. Indie developers and AA titles seem to be thriving (Split Fiction and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 were global hits, and we adored them), but things are looking pretty grim on the AAA side of things. Consumers are getting the short end of the stick, too, what with hardware, software, and subscription price hikes!

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#2 You Are Never To Old

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#3 What Game Was This For You?

Major companies are canceling massive projects already years in the works, left, right, and center, as their live service plans fail to connect with audiences. Future projects are getting adjusted and readjusted because they no longer make financial sense. There is a growing sense of disconnection between large corporations and consumers. Console prices are spiking. Creatives are scared of being downsized due to penny-pinching and gen AI. And talented game developers are getting laid off, well, pretty much everywhere, no matter if their projects are flops or resounding successes.

#4 Ubisoft Watching A Game Made By Their Former Employees Win Nine Awards Including Game Of The Year:

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#5 Which Online Game Comes To Mind?

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#6 Absolutely Cooked

As Jason Schreier noted in a timely piece in Bloomberg, this is a turbulent time for the video game industry. He stresses that even developers working with global hits like Fortnite and Battlefield are losing their jobs. For example, Epic Games Inc., responsible for Fortnite, recently laid off over 1,000 employees. Meanwhile, over the past two years, over a quarter of the entire video game industry has been impacted by a layoff. While companies are still hiring, there aren’t enough open positions for everyone, and corporations often offer contract roles with fewer benefits. The idea of stability in the industry, which was always a bit of an illusion, is getting weaker. The jaw-dropping reality is that working on a successful project is no longer enough. “Companies all over the world have spent the last decade chasing the live-service dragon, wasting billions of dollars and tearing apart prestigious studios along the way. Meanwhile, even one of the most successful live-service games of all time can’t make ends meet,” Schreier stresses. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Guaranteed Flop

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#9 What Game Was This?

“It’s a scary time to work in the video-game industry, which is still in the thick of a downturn that began in 2023. The industry has seen dozens of studios close and tens of thousands of people lose their jobs thanks to a number of factors including swelling development budgets and an oversaturated market,” Schreier writes. ADVERTISEMENT He points out that even if you are lucky enough to be laid off with a generous severance package (as was the case with Epic’s farewell to its talented staff), the future of your career is very much unclear. “In this climate, as many unemployed game developers can attest, it can take at least a year to find full-time employment. Comb through game-dev LinkedIn and you’ll see the results: countless game workers, some with many years of experience, who have been job-hunting for months if not years. It’s a miserable game of musical chairs.”

#10 What Boss Is This For You?

#11 After 30+ Years Of Gaming I Came To Conclusion

#12 That's When It Gets Serious 😭

“Typically, when video-game studios put sections on their websites for job listings, they use the word ‘careers’ — an implication of long-term commitment. Who could possibly believe that anymore? Even game developers at companies that seem secure are constantly feeling the anxiety that a surprise all-hands meeting could arrive at any time. In this turbulent era, many industries feel like they’re on the brink of widespread changes. Game development will undoubtedly be at the top of the list,” Schreier writes. Meanwhile, consumers are finding things tougher than ever, too. Gaming, never cheap, has become a very expensive hobby in recent years. For example, Valve has just upped the price of its two handheld gaming Steam Deck models by eye-watering amounts. The BBC reports that the 512GB OLED model will now cost $789, a spike of 43%. Furthermore, the 1TB model will cost $949, which is a 46% increase.

#13 What Video Game Is This For You?

#14 What Video Game Is This

#15 What Game Is This For You?

Though the Steam Deck price hikes make people physically cringe (hi!), Valve is not the only company increasing the cost of hardware and subscriptions. Recently, Sony upped the price of its PlayStation 5 console by $100 in the United States. The company also raised the cost of its PlayStation Plus subscription in some regions. Nintendo has also upped the price of the Switch 2 console by $50 to $499.99 in the US. However, Xbox is bucking the trend. It lowered the price of its Game Pass subscription. There are two caveats, though. The sub price had been raised previously. What’s more, the recent drop in price comes at the cost of day-one access to new Call of Duty games. There are many things to blame for these price spikes: inflation, hardware tariffs, and shortages of RAM. You can thank the AI data center boom for the latter.

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#16 Happens Too Often LOL

#17 What Sequel Ruined Your Favorite Game Series?

#18 Real

The video game industry is utterly massive. In 2025 alone, the revenue from the worldwide gaming market reached around $522.5 billion. A huge chunk of this amount came from the mobile gaming market, which was responsible for a mind-melting $126 billion. However, Statista warns that the industry’s growth rate is projected to slow down in the near future, despite these impressive, record-breaking revenues. Meanwhile, SQ Magazine reports that the world had a whopping 3.578 billion (yes, ‘billion’ with a ‘b’) gamers in 2025, up 4.4% compared to 2024.

#19 Xbox’s Plan Is Going Great So Far

#20 It's Not Fair!!!

#21 What An Amazing Year To Be A Gamer 😌

Currently, the Big 3 companies in the video gaming industry are Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony, which dominate the console gaming market and are big hardware makers. These companies have a large infrastructure advantage, which gives them an advantage over their competitors. As per Statista, the Big 3 generated over $45 billion in quarterly gaming revenue. However, that’s not the full picture. There are many successful companies producing and publishing games.

#22 Got Some Jokes

#23 Bounce, Final Boss

#24 I Just Love His Genuine Nerdy Joy. Henry Is Unapologetically One Of Us 💪

Tencent has been very successful with mobile and online games. Meanwhile, other huge players in the industry include Activision Blizzard (recently acquired by Microsoft), Electronic Arts (aka EA), Take-Two Interactive, Roblox Corporation, Ubisoft, Embracer Group, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Square Enix, NCSoft, NetEase, and Nexon, among others. The industry bounced back after the post-pandemic contraction, however, video games are becoming more expensive. “Also, many publishers have gotten their audiences engaged with endless Games-as-a-Service (GAAS) titles,” Statista explains. “With countless hours invested in specific live gaming titles that receive a steady stream of updates, gamers are less likely to switch over to new titles during their finite gaming time. In turn, gaming studios have become more risk-averse.”

#25 Which Game Was Like This For You?

#26 I'm 40

#27 What Is This Business Strategy Called Again?

What is your relationship with gaming like? What were the first video games that you ever tried? What soon-to-be-released games are you most excited about? Do you prefer indie, AA, or AAA titles? What recently released games did you have so much fun with that it surprised you? Have you ever had to deal with gaming burnout? Share your thoughts, recommendations, industry insights, hopes, dreams, and disappointments in the comments at the bottom of the post. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say.

#28 Clever Though

#29 Which Game Is Like This?

#30 Name The Game That You Played With This Mentality

#31 You're Not Saving Anything Today

#32 Which Game Is It For You In This Situation?

#33 5 Games = Brand New Console

#34 Which Games Could You Just Not Get Into?

#35 Ea Finally Did It To Itself

#36 What Do You Do Then

#37 Which Side Are You?

#38 Which Game Is That?

#39 Every. Single. Time

#40 Which Game Is That You Can’t Stop Playing But Can’t Recommend Either?

#41 Dudes So Baddass Monsters Run Away From Him

#42 Describe A Game Poorly

#43 What Is The Best Instance Of This?

#44 Dlss 5 On Mw2 Campaign Remaster

#45 Name Games That This Picture Would Fit Into

#46 What Game Or Playerbase Of A Game Is This?

#47 Support The Devs!

#48 What Game Is This For You?

#49 Which Video Game Fandom Is This?

#50 Which Game?

#51 Name The Game !

#52 What Game Is This

#53 I Just Want Some Good Single Player Games

#54 Avada Xboxra!

#55 Which Game Makes You Like This?

#56 What Player Base Needs To Understand This?

#57 The State Of Videogame Adaptations

#58 Name The Games This Happened And What Were The Results?

#59 We've Come A Long Way

#60 It's All Good Tho, He Still Has A Knife

#61 Which Game Is Like This For You?

#62 Yo Imagine?

#63 Y’all Be Safe Out There. Someone Broke Into My Car And Left Black Ops 7 Inside

#64 What Video Games Pushed Your Limit Like This?

#65 Rpg's Do This All The Time

#66 What Game Fits This Meme?

#67 After Over 14 Thousand Votes, These Are The 25 Best Games You Guys Voted Are The Best Of The 21st Century(So Far)

#68 Which Era?

#69 And 20 Gigs Of Updates

#70 I Can Name At Least Three Such Games

#71 What Game Does This To You?

#72 I Don't Want This Future

#73 Gaming Will Always Be My Therapy

#74 What Game Is That For You?

#75 Can We Bring Back The Beach Aesthetic?

#76 Name The Games This Way And Why Is That?

#77 What Game Was That For You?

#78 Wich Game Is This For You?

#79 What Videogame Is This?

#80 Ain't That A Fact, Agree?

#81 Every Single "Top Games Of All Time" Post

#83 I'm Starting To Notice A Pattern Here

#84 Rtx Off, Gravity Off Too

#85 There's No Winning If You're A Playstation Fan

#86 Please Just Let Me Explore

#87 Some Games Are Guilty Of This

#88 One Of The Best Ign Reviews

#89 Fact

#90 Some Games Have The Best Ost…which Ones Are They?

#91 Excited Until

#92 Never Trust "Save And Exit Game"

#93 Name Every Example Of This

#94 What’s The Evilest Thing You’ve Done In A Game?

#95 Sometimes Patience Pays Off

#96 It’s Ok

#97 What Game Is An Actual Mess To Play Through Chronologically?

#98 Mate, That’s Actually Mental

#99 This Was Me With Witcher 3

#100 The Calm Before The Storm

#101 Really

#104 Which One Are You?

#105 I Think Almost All Of Us Are Guilty Of Doing This

#106 Are There Any Other Franchises Like That?

#107 If I Can Still See Shadows, It’s Not Bright Enough

#108 Worst Example Of This?

#109 Press X?

#110 What Game(S) Had You Like This??

#111 Which Game Do You Both Hate And Enjoy Playing At The Same Time?

#112 What's That Game And What's "That Part"?

#113 This Works Change My Mind

#114 The Creator Of Max Payne "Sam Lake" In 2000

#115 Name The Game Or Games

#116 World Peace

#117 What Is This Game For You?

#118 Duh It Is

#119 Which Game Is This For You?

#120 Which Was This Game For You?