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Usually, going to the store is a pretty mundane experience. But for Costco members, it’s nothing short of an event.

We’re talking hours spent wandering aisles stacked floor to ceiling with everything from giant teddy bears to industrial-sized tubs of mayo, all while strategically hitting every free sample station like it’s a five-course meal. And no trip is complete without ending at the food court for that legendary $1.50 hot dog combo that somehow hasn’t changed in price since the dawn of time.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest tweets from Costco superfans that perfectly capture all the magic and madness of shopping there. Scroll down and try not to feel personally called out.

This post may include affiliate links.

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GeorgeServed Report

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    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think a first date at Costco would tell you more about a person than any other date would. Bonus if there’s a bookstore in the same shopping center.

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    adamgreattweet Report

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    mistressdivy Report

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    greg16676935420 Report

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    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    is that hot dog directly on the metall?🤢

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    FluentInFinance Report

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    hoosier_comrade Report

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    pissGoblin Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    greg16676935420 Report

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    adamgreattweet Report

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    DestryBrod Report

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    seethenare Report

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    i_Lean Report

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    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone making 50 pound cakes, duh.

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