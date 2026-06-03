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Usually, going to the store is a pretty mundane experience. But for Costco members, it’s nothing short of an event.

We’re talking hours spent wandering aisles stacked floor to ceiling with everything from giant teddy bears to industrial-sized tubs of mayo, all while strategically hitting every free sample station like it’s a five-course meal. And no trip is complete without ending at the food court for that legendary $1.50 hot dog combo that somehow hasn’t changed in price since the dawn of time.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest tweets from Costco superfans that perfectly capture all the magic and madness of shopping there. Scroll down and try not to feel personally called out.