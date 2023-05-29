Some people consider shopping a form of torture; however, others thrive as they make their way from aisle to aisle looking for the best offer. For the latter, Costco is often a popular choice. With an abundance of goods and discount deals, it might mesmerize the shopper and make them lose track of their time—some people can spend hours roaming the store, and there are Tweets to prove it.

We have gathered some of the best Twitter posts that sum up all that shopping at Costco entails. Whether it’s losing track of time or buying things in quantities you never expected to, you might find them quite amusing yet painfully accurate. Scroll down to find the Tweets on the list below and see if you can relate to any of them.

Rebekah
Rebekah
1 hour ago

We call it amuse bouche Sunday. As is: "Aisle 17, Amuse Bouche." Or "Check out the Amuse Bouche on 45."

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
52 minutes ago

And on today's episode of "This Day In History."

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
15 minutes ago

Post credits scenes are people clapping, superman retiring, supervillains leaving the city, the world found its peace again

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
1 hour ago

I got a great deal on a DUI.

Grim Reaper
Grim Reaper
1 hour ago

Heavy British confusion here, thought we were talking about Iceland the shop not the country, was wondering why people would show off pictures of that!

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
1 hour ago

I jumped straight to the excitement part, but in my case was a place that sells brazilian empadas

_nostalgic_moss_
_nostalgic_moss_
1 hour ago

You know, personally I would love this

David Wambold
David Wambold
38 minutes ago

That's not a bird sweetie, it's a bat.

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
1 hour ago

And it's always difficult finding a place to store a refrigerator sized box of cereal

Rebekah
Rebekah
1 hour ago

They do have pink champagne on ice.

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
48 minutes ago

I admire your restraint.

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
1 hour ago

You should have your membership revoked.

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
13 minutes ago

Is costco that kind of store where you can find literally anything?

Hphizzle
Hphizzle
1 hour ago

But seriously, this is half the reason I want a boyfriend. Someone to walk the aisles of Costco with. 💕

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
1 hour ago

In one family sized box.

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
1 hour ago (edited)

Or a coffin and life insurance, all while eating a $1.50 hot dog the size of your leg.

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
43 minutes ago

Who knew God had a Costco membership.

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
50 minutes ago

And I had the sample of chicken cordon bleu paired with a lovely 80 pack of toilet paper.

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
48 minutes ago

As good a moment as any.

Betsy Ray
Betsy Ray
16 minutes ago

Gaaaah! My husband leaves the shopping cart in the middle of an aisle while he's looking for something.

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
9 minutes ago

"It will be there". "The bakery has no phone." Lucy, you've just to believe, and it will be all right!

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
58 minutes ago

No, but I can get you a great deal on an assortment of 47 condiment packs from my glove compartment.

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
38 minutes ago

"Please, calm down sir. Why do you think I need the Xanax?"

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
3 minutes ago

Costco?! Estate sale?!! Tacos?!!! Where have you been all my life?!!!!

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
33 minutes ago

Or the pantry, or the cupboards, or..

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
5 minutes ago

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
18 minutes ago

Believe me, the employees giving the samples don't care how many times you go back for more

Rebekah
Rebekah
1 hour ago

Clearly WAY before 2020.

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
8 minutes ago

Yes. A VERY exclusive restaurant.

Tee Rat
Tee Rat
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's more sanitary than licking it clean.

Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When they are out of rotisserie chickens

Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now, THAT'S what the US Constitution's 2nd Amendment SHOULD be.

