ADVERTISEMENT

Food! Food! Food! It is the most fundamental thing that unites people, no matter what corner of the world you’re from. A world without cooking, baking, lively dining out, and little treats would be miserable. Luckily for us, we’re stuck in a timeline where you can’t escape talking about food. Nor can you avoid deliciously funny internet content about it.

We’re featuring a fun Instagram account full of culinary sarcasm and old-school food memes. Scroll down to sample our hand-made selection of the most hilarious pics, lightly seasoned with cringe, and let us know if you’d like fries with that.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Fresh guacamole vs guacamole after 5 minutes humorous food meme

chefgoozer Report

6points
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
Premium 8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always put lime juice in my guacamole, so it'll last for up to a week in the fridge. (Properly covered, of course).

1
1point
reply
View more comments

One ingredient that is definitely making a splash in the culinary world this year is ube (pronounced oo-beh), a purple variety of yam originating from the Philippines, meaning ‘tuber’ in Tagalog. It is also known as dioscorea alata, uwhi, and Guyana arrowroot, and it is extremely popular right now.

CNN reports that nearly 1.7 million kilograms of ube products were exported by the Philippines in 2025, up 20.4% compared to 2024. Nearly half of those exports went to the United States.

You can find ube in many places these days, including in Starbucks drinks in the US and Europe, as well as in Costa, the UK-based coffee shop chain.

RELATED:
    #2

    Menu with vegan options circled humor in food choices meme

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    nl2894 avatar
    Nadia Lane
    Nadia Lane
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That house salad 2nd down from the top sure sounds vegan

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Cooking tip meme with kale and coconut oil in pan

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've tried all kinds of recipes, not a single one of them could make kale edible.

    3
    3points
    reply

    “Even if there’s something that’s very familiar and simple, if the color is different or exciting — like the rainbow bagel, like the acai bowl, like strawberries that are paler than a regular strawberry, like matcha — it helps bring that appeal. Ube felt like an obvious candidate based on both, ‘Here’s a new flavor that’s not very challenging to people, but also fits into this desire to have aesthetically pleasing food,” Bettina Makalintal, a senior reporter at Eater, explained to CNN.

    Meanwhile, ube is not only used in drinks. When you mash it and boil it with milk, sugar, and butter, you get a thick spread or a type of jam that is known as ube halaya or halayang ube. You can then eat it on its own or use this spread as a topping, filling, or base in various desserts, such as cheesecake, flan, ice cream, etc.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Plate with chips and red gummy fish representing fish and chips food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Comparison of food chefs cook for others versus themselves meme

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Egg cooked on stove with yolk dropped off burner funny food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST

    “Today it [ube] is everywhere. Ube ice cream in New York, ube cakes in London, ube lattes in Tokyo. It is an incredible success story,” Lionel Dabbadie, UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative in the Philippines, said in a recent speech at the International Farm Tourism Conference in Baguio earlier this year.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another trend ramping up in 2026 is solo dining. CNN notes that, in recent years, this trend has been frustrating some restaurant owners. There have been instances in South Korea, Spain, and the United Kingdom where solo diners get turned away. Businesses would much rather seat groups of people during their busiest periods. Other eateries, however, are more than happy to serve them.
    #7

    Tiramisu dessert styled as a realistic sneaker on a plate

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have made this for my dad, he loved tiramisu and atrocious puns 🥲

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Funny vegan food meme showing carrot shaped like a lobster on a plate

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a recipe called poor man's lobster, made with parsnips. I've never had the nerve to try it

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Grilled steak mockery meme about people eating steaks undercooked

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If a woodchuck could chuck…

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to data from international reservation platform OpenTable, solo dining is a growing global trend: it saw a 19% increase year-over-year worldwide in 2025. What’s more, solo diners are big spenders, paying an average of $90 per person, 54% higher than the general per-person average.

    “The ‘table for one’ is no longer a matter of convenience; it’s a growing trend across the globe. With parties of one outpacing every other party size, our data suggests that the ‘solo stigma’ has been traded for a culture of independence and exploration,” explains Laure Bornet, senior vice president of the International Growth Department at OpenTable.

    “What we see is a revenue opportunity for restaurants. Solo diners don’t only spend more, but they might also fill some of the small gaps that you have in your dining areas.”
    #10

    Milk jug with expiration date on Valentine's Day joke

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    News headline about man paralyzed after eating 413 chicken nuggets with a box of nuggets

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Food meme of fried eggs and noodles resembling a boy's face with hair

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Food trends are constantly shifting and evolving. Back in 2025, Dubai chocolate, dumpling one-pan bakes, and cottage cheese took the cake, according to the BBC.

    In early 2026, experts predicted that this year, the trends likely to dominate menus and shopping baskets might include fricy (fruit and spicy) flavors, small portions and snackification, functional food and drinks, burnt butter, fancified jacket potatoes, and cabbage.
    #13

    Humorous tweets comparing Marvel Infinity War to Pop-Tarts in a meme format

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Man covered in hair humorously captioned as strawberries watching someone eat candy

    chefgoozer Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Cooked liver dish with onions illustrating food meme about liver and alcohol

    chefgoozer Report

    4points
    POST

    “Mini versions of drinks, dishes, treats and indulgences are accelerating for two reasons. One – they're playful, cute and just make you smile. Two – they are the new go-to for those consumers either looking to cut down on portion sizes or those who are on weight-loss GLP-1s,” Jen Creevy, director of food and drink at global trend forecaster WGSN, explained to the BBC.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Movie scene captioned about pleasure room with fast food and sauces in background

    chefgoozer Report

    4points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I honestly don't know what any of the items in the picture are they don;t seem to me to be in any way relevant in a post about food.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Sandwich with ham and cheese and cheese package labeled not sorry humor about sandwich maker

    chefgoozer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Photo of undercooked chicken with social media comments about salmonella

    chefgoozer Report

    4points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok, you're going to get chickenella.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    Meanwhile, Charlie Parker, senior nutritionist at Ocado Retail, noted a shift among customers toward quality and nutrient density. In a nutshell, more and more consumers are looking to increase the amount of protein and fiber that they consume.

    “The good news about fibre is that it's all about adding more of the good stuff to meals, rather than focusing on restriction or cutting things out,” says Louisa Brunt, senior nutritionist at M&S.
    #19

    Cartoon comparing food knowledge of trained chefs vs food influencers with carrots

    chefgoozer Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Steak with grill marks drawn on using a marker food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny food meme about baking at 120 degrees with melted protractor

    chefgoozer Report

    4points
    POST

    So, based on current food trends, even if you’re snacking, you might want your food and drinks to be healthy and nutritional, not just tasty and fun.

    For instance, you might opt for something functional and mood-boosting like probiotic sodas, electrolyte powders, water kefirs, and natural energy drinks.

    (And if you’ve noticed that nearly everything in your grocery store seems to be full of protein and fiber these days, you are definitely not alone. Proteinmaxxing and fibermaxxing much?)
    #22

    Chicken standing outside KFC restaurant humorous food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Fish sticks arranged like Stonehenge with mashed potatoes and baked beans food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    4points
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's not a thing on that plate that I'd eat.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Cucumbers in crate with sign ideal for Valentine’s food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the meantime, experts predict that 2026 might be the year that cabbage makes a powerful comeback and reaches the mainstream.

    The BBC reports that in 2025, searches for cabbage on Pinterest spiked massively: cabbage dumpling searches soared 110%, Polish golumpki cabbage soup searches were up 95%, and fermented cabbage saw a 35% rise in searches, too.
    #25

    Chalkboard with humorous soup of the day whiskey with ice croutons

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Various chopped red onions arranged on a cutting board

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Different forms of bad. I can't eat any kind of allium.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Funny cookbook titled 50 ways to eat c**k featuring chicken recipes with a rooster image

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is available in some shops in the UK a dried mix, just add boiling water, cøck soup.

    0
    0points
    reply

    What’s your relationship with cooking and food like, dear Pandas? What are your favorite dishes to cook at home or to eat when dining out? Have you ever worked in the food and service industry?

    What would be the perfect go-to snack or drink for you right at this moment? How do you stay positive when your culinary adventures don’t go quite as planned?

    Share all your food and humor-related thoughts with us, as well as your fellow readers, in the comments down below. And if you’ve got any stellar family recipes that you want to share with us all, we’d be happy to give them a try.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Restaurant receipt for tuna tartare with note saying no tuna and text asking how this is possible

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just some onions and spieces, with lime-juice.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Raw chicken hanging over soup pot captioned recipe said to let it rest

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    #30

    Comparison meme of luxurious vs minimal airplane food after 40 years

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Jar labeled bacon grease as a humorous essential oil alternative

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Handwritten menu sign with grilled salmon, mashed potatoes, and aspergers special

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My family used to jokingly call "asparagus" "aspergrass"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Creative food meme featuring a toast airplane made from slices of bread

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Humorous food meme blending Mozart and Cinderella images with cheese photo

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #35

    Funny food meme showing Whole Foods chicken soups labeled Mom's and Nana's

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    BLT sandwich with bacon and lettuce on a vintage plate with cucumber slices food memes

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My family used to have those plates back in the day.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Raw steaks comparison meme stating best steaks have fat on them

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Pepper crusted pork mousse with mustard seed and aspic in a humorous food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Restaurant receipt showing olive allergy warning and funny comment

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Cheeseburger calorie saving tip meme with grilled patties and cheese

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Potato shaped like a b**t in food humor meme

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Bucket filled with orange tubed objects resembling mac and cheese food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um, I saw a bucket of those bright orange puffed cheese curls...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Pizza with cooked crust and cold toppings described as Pittsburgh pizza

    chefgoozer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Best friends cow and pig with bacon cheeseburger food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Text message conversation about food with photo of corndogs and fries with cheese

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tomato dressing? That looks like a dressing made from mustard seeds.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #46

    Social media joke about undercooked garlic bread with spaghetti bolognese

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    Food meme showing half Chinese and half Italian pun with Lin Guini

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Sushi burger with rice buns, avocado, and meat for indecisive food cravings

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Stop sign altered to say stop eating animals without BBQ sauce vegan meme

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    #50

    Person wearing plastic bag over head preparing onions humorously

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    #51

    Meme about charging $32 for mac and cheese with truffle joke

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, that's chemical, and is disgusting.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Rice arranged in human shape on plate with curry humor about virus

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Scene from a cooking show with caption about air frying chicken nuggets

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    #54

    Funny food meme comparing a tomato from Whole Foods and Walmart

    chefgoozer Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Layered bologna cake with mayo and mustard icing food meme

    chefgoozer Report

    1point
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not supposed to have mustard on it. You're supposed to use squeezy cheese in a can to decorate it, along with sliced olives and cornichons. Don't ask me how I know that.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Canned cheeseburger from Denmark sold for six dollars meme

    chefgoozer Report

    1point
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're marketed for hikers, campers, and survivalists.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Pie chart humor on chances of going vegan showing none in pink and none in yellow

    chefgoozer Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    How to prepare tofu meme showing tofu and grilled meat

    chefgoozer Report

    -2points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only vegetarians eat tofu

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    Follow