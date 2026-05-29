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Food! Food! Food! It is the most fundamental thing that unites people, no matter what corner of the world you’re from. A world without cooking, baking, lively dining out, and little treats would be miserable. Luckily for us, we’re stuck in a timeline where you can’t escape talking about food. Nor can you avoid deliciously funny internet content about it.

We’re featuring a fun Instagram account full of culinary sarcasm and old-school food memes. Scroll down to sample our hand-made selection of the most hilarious pics, lightly seasoned with cringe, and let us know if you’d like fries with that.