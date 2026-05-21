Human beings have negativity bias, which means that we are all more sensitive to negative information than positive news. What this means, in practice, is that, for example, we will focus more on a single piece of criticism than we do on several compliments.

Negativity tends to command our attention more and stick with us for longer.

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Focusing on negativity, flaws, threats, and risks is our brain’s way of keeping us safe. It helped our ancestors survive potential dangers, but it can be exhausting for us in our day-to-day lives. If you chronically ruminate on just negative thoughts, you will hurt your mental health and strain your relationships.

This is why you need to put in deliberate effort to remind yourself that the world is not, in fact, just doom, gloom, selfishness, and evil. There’s a lot of altruism, love, and beauty out there, mixed in with the rest.