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The pen is mightier than the sword. But often, only when it's powered by caffeine, procrastination and a massive looming deadline...

Writers can be a creative and witty bunch. They can also be dramatic, chaotic and a slightly unhinged. We're the type that'll spend hours turning our thoughts into sentences, rewriting them a dozen times, and then reverting back to the original.

We're also the type that will complain about having writer's block, and try to fix it by scrolling through a bunch of hilarious memes. There's a place some of us like to hang out, or procrastinate writing together. It's simply called Memes For Writers. and has almost 100,000 followers.

In our process of character building, Bored Panda has gone through all the posts on the page to select only the best. You don't even need to be a wordsmith to find many of them funny.