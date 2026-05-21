87 Funny And Witty Memes About Writing That Might Inspire You To Grab A Pen
The pen is mightier than the sword. But often, only when it's powered by caffeine, procrastination and a massive looming deadline...
Writers can be a creative and witty bunch. They can also be dramatic, chaotic and a slightly unhinged. We're the type that'll spend hours turning our thoughts into sentences, rewriting them a dozen times, and then reverting back to the original.
We're also the type that will complain about having writer's block, and try to fix it by scrolling through a bunch of hilarious memes. There's a place some of us like to hang out, or procrastinate writing together. It's simply called Memes For Writers. and has almost 100,000 followers.
In our process of character building, Bored Panda has gone through all the posts on the page to select only the best. You don't even need to be a wordsmith to find many of them funny.
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This writer has writer’s block while writing a piece about writers and writing. The irony is not lost on me at all…
If you're lucky enough to not know what that is, think of it as "creative constipation," or when our cup of words hath runneth dry. We're stuck in blank page purgatory. And there are many reasons it might happen. One is that we simply can't decide what to write first.
"Indecision is fear in disguise," explains Dana Shavin in an article for Writer Mag. "This is true not just in writing. Sometimes what feels like poverty of thought is actually FOMO (fear of missing out). You don’t want to work on just anything, after all – you want to work on something deeply meaningful and profoundly resonant."
Shavin writes that if you can’t figure out what that meaningful and profound thing is, you might wonder why you should begin at all. "And so, you remain shut down, seemingly at a loss for ideas," Shavin says.
Neuroscientist and author Anne-Laure Le Cunff believes there are three steps to finding your way out of writer's block. The first, she says, is to continuously collect ideas.
“Capture thoughts as they come in a note app, a voice memo, wherever is easiest for you. When you sit down to write, you’re choosing from a list instead of ideas you’re curious to explore instead of starting from scratch,” advises Le Cunff.
The next step is to make a writing pact: a time dedicated to writing. The expert suggests picking a realistic schedule, whether it be daily, weekly, or bi-weekly, and commit to it publicly. This means telling a friend, announcing it in a group chat or on social media.
“Writing skills and confidence develop through repetition, not through waiting until you feel ready,” she told Inc.com.
Lastly, and most importantly, she says is to lower the bar. “Write something short. Write something rough. Write something quickly during your commute," Le Cunff explains. "What you want is to keep on experimenting long enough to learn what works for you and what doesn’t.”