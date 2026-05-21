“Can You Name The Missing M&M Color?”: Test Yourself With These 19 Pop Culture Questions

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Think you know your pop culture inside out? You might recognize every character, every movie, and every iconic moment – but do you actually remember the colors?

This quiz is all about the details your brain quietly stores without you even realizing. From the exact shade of Bart Simpson’s shirt to the missing M&M in a blacked-out lineup, these 19 questions will test whether your memory is as sharp as you think it is.

Some of these will feel like a total breeze until you start second-guessing yourself. Others will have you staring at the screen, going, “Wait… what color IS that?”

Let’s see if you can fill in all the missing colors! 🎨🍬🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Brice Dawson