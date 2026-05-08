43 Times Men Got A Pet Against Their Will And Went From “Absolutely Not” To “That’s My Baby”
Incoming wholesomeness! You probably know someone who said that they never wanted a pet in the first place, only to later do a complete 180° turn and wholeheartedly embrace being a pet parent. Maybe it was even you.
Bored Panda is featuring some of the most heartwarming, funny, and adorable photos of men spending time with their beloved pets, even though they previously said they never wanted them. If you needed a sign to open your home to a(nother) pet, well, this might just be it!
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My Husband With The Pets He Didn't Want
I'm not misanthropic, but if I had all of these animals I just might be able to get along without people -- except for one thing: who would I show these sweet babies to?
They Are So In Love
Real Love
Welcoming a pet into your home and heart is a wonderful thing. And it can be one of the best decisions that you will ever make in your life. For one, you get an awesome friend. Moreover, having pets is wonderful for your physical and mental health.
However, wholesomeness aside for a moment, you really do need to be ready to be a pet owner. You can’t be naive. Taking care of another living, thinking, feeling being can be rewarding and challenging… not to mention expensive and demanding.
Life With An Animal Lover Dad That Won’t Admit It
Life with an animal lover dad that won’t admit it.
It is so heartwarming to see all these men openly displaying their "true selves ". Love it.
Best Buds Forever
My Dad Loves Kissing His Little Head
You have to objectively evaluate whether you can meet your new pet’s wants and needs.
This means looking at how much space you have at home, whether your budget is big enough to meet food, toy, training, and vet expenses, whether you will be able to spend enough time with the animal in the way that it needs, etc.
In other words, your means and lifestyle need to be the right fit. Not someday in the far-off future, but now.
Am I Jealous?
My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted
Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted
For instance, if you get a dog breed that absolutely needs to stay active to be fit and happy, you probably won’t change your lifestyle overnight if you are incredibly sedentary, sleep in, avoid exercising, and barely go outside. Sure, getting an active doggo can motivate you to improve, too.
However, the smart thing to do here would be to see if you can maintain an active, healthy lifestyle before committing to the pet. Prove to yourself that you’re more than capable of meeting the animal’s needs by changing your lifestyle, instead of assuming that things will magically work out.
My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted
She’s The Favorite Child
Dad Fell Hard
Or, for instance, you want a pet that is incredibly social and requires lots of love, care, affection, and attention (don’t we all, though?). You would be doing this animal an incredible disservice if you barely spent any time with it, say, if you work long hours, constantly travel for work, or have an active social life. If you are rarely home for long, your new pet might get very lonely.
Again, try changing your lifestyle before you commit. Pets are not tech products that you can easily return if something is ‘wrong.’ Giving up a pet after rescuing it is emotionally devastating both for it and you and your entire family because you had already started forming an emotional bond.
Dad With The Dog He Didn't Want
My Dad With The Dog He Said He Didn't Want
Not That Into Dogs
Meanwhile, can you actually afford to keep a pet with your current salary? Nobody is saying that you need to treat your cat or dog like royalty (even though they probably deserve it), but you have to be able to afford the basics. Plus, you must have enough cash set aside for medical and other emergencies. And, let us tell you, from experience, visits to the emergency room do not come cheap.
Costs can vary depending on the location, specialist, time of the day, nature of the emergency, animal species, etc. But WebMD notes that, for example, for a large dog, an emergency vet exam might cost between $100 and $150. However, that is just the very tip of the iceberg.
Life With An Animal Lover Dad That Won’t Admit It
Dad With The Dog He Said He Didn't Want
Is Every Father Like This???
Meanwhile, doing basic blood work for a large dog can cost you between $80 and $200, X-rays or ultrasound can set you back from $150 to $600, and hospitalization for 3 to 5 days can cost from $2,000 to $3,500.
And if your doggo needs emergency surgery, you have to be prepared to shell out anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000.
Meanwhile, Pawlicy Advisor notes that full emergency visits usually start from around $150 and can spike above $1,000. A routine vet visit for your dog, on the other hand, is around ‘just’ $214, while the same visit for a cat might cost you roughly $138.
My Husband With The Pet He Didn't Want
My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted
The Dad Who Didn't Want The Dog
Of course, everyone who loves their pets is prepared to do anything that it takes to save them and keep them healthy.
This doesn’t make the financial hit easier to take, though—emergency medical care is gosh darn expensive. And not everyone can realistically afford it, even if they can cover routine vet visits. That’s the cold, harsh truth.
Doesn't Want The Dog, Sure
That’s A Horse
Dad And The Dog
The bottom line is that many people come to love spending time with their family pets, even if they were initially opposed to opening their homes to them.
On the flip side, it is also important that we all avoid shaming someone who chooses not to have any pets. They might have serious reasons for this.
Maybe they are super self-aware of how incompatible their lives are with being good pet owners. Maybe they work long hours, don’t have the right finances, live in a tiny apartment, or don’t have the right lifestyle to realistically take care of the animal. Maybe they are allergic to many of the cute dogs and cats they’re dreaming of hugging and petting.
A Man’s Best Friend
Lychee And Her Nana
My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted
Or maybe they love animals, but they find it incredibly difficult to welcome a new one into their home after their previous pets sadly passed away.
People lead very different lives. A little bit of understanding and empathy can go a long way here, even while we hope that all pets in need find their forever homes.
Unwanted Dog
The Dog He Never Wanted
My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted
We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments after you’ve upvoted your favorite photos.
Tell us a little bit about your pets and how they came into your life. Did anyone in your family find it tough to accept living with a pet at first? How did their attitude change over time?
In your opinion, how can someone tell that they might be a fantastic pet parent? On the other hand, if you have chosen not to have any pets, what are your reasons? Let us know!