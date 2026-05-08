ADVERTISEMENT

Incoming wholesomeness! You probably know someone who said that they never wanted a pet in the first place, only to later do a complete 180° turn and wholeheartedly embrace being a pet parent. Maybe it was even you.

Bored Panda is featuring some of the most heartwarming, funny, and adorable photos of men spending time with their beloved pets, even though they previously said they never wanted them. If you needed a sign to open your home to a(nother) pet, well, this might just be it!