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Incoming wholesomeness! You probably know someone who said that they never wanted a pet in the first place, only to later do a complete 180° turn and wholeheartedly embrace being a pet parent. Maybe it was even you.

Bored Panda is featuring some of the most heartwarming, funny, and adorable photos of men spending time with their beloved pets, even though they previously said they never wanted them. If you needed a sign to open your home to a(nother) pet, well, this might just be it!

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#1

My Husband With The Pets He Didn't Want

My Husband With The Pets He Didn't Want

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Laszlo Larthlanc
Laszlo Larthlanc
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18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not misanthropic, but if I had all of these animals I just might be able to get along without people -- except for one thing: who would I show these sweet babies to?

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    #2

    They Are So In Love

    A man in a hat wearing glasses letting a fluffy brown dog eat a treat from his mouth, showing men and pets bond.

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    #3

    Real Love

    A man sharing toast with a pet dog, and the same dog sleeping on a man's head, showing a man's love for his pet.

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    Welcoming a pet into your home and heart is a wonderful thing. And it can be one of the best decisions that you will ever make in your life. For one, you get an awesome friend. Moreover, having pets is wonderful for your physical and mental health.

    However, wholesomeness aside for a moment, you really do need to be ready to be a pet owner. You can’t be naive. Taking care of another living, thinking, feeling being can be rewarding and challenging… not to mention expensive and demanding.

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    #4

    Life With An Animal Lover Dad That Won’t Admit It

    Life With An Animal Lover Dad That Won’t Admit It

    Life with an animal lover dad that won’t admit it.

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    MystyMoonShadow
    MystyMoonShadow
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is so heartwarming to see all these men openly displaying their "true selves ". Love it.

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    #5

    Best Buds Forever

    Best Buds Forever

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    #6

    My Dad Loves Kissing His Little Head

    A man with glasses gently pets a fluffy ginger kitten. The kitten is relaxed, enjoying the attention. Men who got a pet.

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    You have to objectively evaluate whether you can meet your new pet’s wants and needs.

    This means looking at how much space you have at home, whether your budget is big enough to meet food, toy, training, and vet expenses, whether you will be able to spend enough time with the animal in the way that it needs, etc.

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    In other words, your means and lifestyle need to be the right fit. Not someday in the far-off future, but now.
    #7

    Am I Jealous?

    A collage shows a man and his pet cat bonding. The cat goes from a kitten near him to his baby on his shoulder.

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    #8

    My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted

    A man tucks in his pet dog, a golden retriever, under a Winnie the Pooh blanket. Men got a pet.

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    #9

    Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted

    A man playing with a black puppy and a green toy. Men get a pet, from absolutely not to that's my baby.

    @dogfamily612 Report

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    For instance, if you get a dog breed that absolutely needs to stay active to be fit and happy, you probably won’t change your lifestyle overnight if you are incredibly sedentary, sleep in, avoid exercising, and barely go outside. Sure, getting an active doggo can motivate you to improve, too.

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    However, the smart thing to do here would be to see if you can maintain an active, healthy lifestyle before committing to the pet. Prove to yourself that you’re more than capable of meeting the animal’s needs by changing your lifestyle, instead of assuming that things will magically work out.
    #10

    My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted

    A man with a bald head lying down, cuddling with a sleeping yellow lab puppy. Men got a pet.

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    #11

    She’s The Favorite Child

    A man in a green shirt takes a selfie with a black and white pet dog, showcasing men getting pets.

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    #12

    Dad Fell Hard

    A golden retriever in a hammock with a person, showing the bond men and pets form. Dad loves his baby.

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    Or, for instance, you want a pet that is incredibly social and requires lots of love, care, affection, and attention (don’t we all, though?). You would be doing this animal an incredible disservice if you barely spent any time with it, say, if you work long hours, constantly travel for work, or have an active social life. If you are rarely home for long, your new pet might get very lonely.

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    Again, try changing your lifestyle before you commit. Pets are not tech products that you can easily return if something is ‘wrong.’ Giving up a pet after rescuing it is emotionally devastating both for it and you and your entire family because you had already started forming an emotional bond.
    #13

    Dad With The Dog He Didn't Want

    Dad With The Dog He Didn't Want

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    #14

    My Dad With The Dog He Said He Didn't Want

    A man sits on the floor, holding the paws of a brown dog lying on its back. Men got a pet.

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    #15

    Not That Into Dogs

    An elderly man in glasses and a green sweater holds a small brown dog close, showcasing men got a pet.

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    Meanwhile, can you actually afford to keep a pet with your current salary? Nobody is saying that you need to treat your cat or dog like royalty (even though they probably deserve it), but you have to be able to afford the basics. Plus, you must have enough cash set aside for medical and other emergencies. And, let us tell you, from experience, visits to the emergency room do not come cheap.

    Costs can vary depending on the location, specialist, time of the day, nature of the emergency, animal species, etc. But WebMD notes that, for example, for a large dog, an emergency vet exam might cost between $100 and $150. However, that is just the very tip of the iceberg.

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    #16

    Life With An Animal Lover Dad That Won’t Admit It

    Life With An Animal Lover Dad That Won’t Admit It

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    #17

    Dad With The Dog He Said He Didn't Want

    Dad With The Dog He Said He Didn't Want

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    #18

    Is Every Father Like This???

    A happy bald man holding two cats, with a third cat perched on outdoor furniture. Men got a pet.

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    Meanwhile, doing basic blood work for a large dog can cost you between $80 and $200, X-rays or ultrasound can set you back from $150 to $600, and hospitalization for 3 to 5 days can cost from $2,000 to $3,500.

    And if your doggo needs emergency surgery, you have to be prepared to shell out anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000.

    Meanwhile, Pawlicy Advisor notes that full emergency visits usually start from around $150 and can spike above $1,000. A routine vet visit for your dog, on the other hand, is around ‘just’ $214, while the same visit for a cat might cost you roughly $138.

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    #19

    My Husband With The Pet He Didn't Want

    A man holding a rat near his face, then affectionately petting it. Men with pets they didn't want, becoming attached.

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    #20

    My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted

    A man, initially against getting a pet, now lovingly holds a small white dog at a table, demonstrating Men Got A Pet Against Their Will.

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    #21

    The Dad Who Didn't Want The Dog

    A man affectionately snuggling with a cute white puppy on a rug, highlighting men getting a pet against their will.

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    Of course, everyone who loves their pets is prepared to do anything that it takes to save them and keep them healthy.

    This doesn’t make the financial hit easier to take, though—emergency medical care is gosh darn expensive. And not everyone can realistically afford it, even if they can cover routine vet visits. That’s the cold, harsh truth.

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    #22

    Doesn't Want The Dog, Sure

    A man relaxing on a couch, gently cuddling a small dog against his chest, proving men got a pet.

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    #23

    That’s A Horse

    A man on a couch, reluctantly got a pet. A large dog lies across his lap, as he pets it.

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    #24

    Dad And The Dog

    Man drives a golf cart with a dog riding s*****n. Shows men who got a pet against their will.

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    The bottom line is that many people come to love spending time with their family pets, even if they were initially opposed to opening their homes to them.

    On the flip side, it is also important that we all avoid shaming someone who chooses not to have any pets. They might have serious reasons for this.

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    Maybe they are super self-aware of how incompatible their lives are with being good pet owners. Maybe they work long hours, don’t have the right finances, live in a tiny apartment, or don’t have the right lifestyle to realistically take care of the animal. Maybe they are allergic to many of the cute dogs and cats they’re dreaming of hugging and petting.
    #25

    A Man’s Best Friend

    A man holding a golden retriever puppy. Men got a pet against their will and now it's their baby.

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    #26

    Lychee And Her Nana

    Lychee And Her Nana

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    #27

    My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted

    A man, initially reluctant to get a pet, happily pets a small dog on his lap while looking at a tablet.

    @dogfamily612 Report

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    Or maybe they love animals, but they find it incredibly difficult to welcome a new one into their home after their previous pets sadly passed away.

    People lead very different lives. A little bit of understanding and empathy can go a long way here, even while we hope that all pets in need find their forever homes.
    #28

    Unwanted Dog

    A man in a black cap and t-shirt, lovingly holding a golden retriever puppy. Men got a pet against their will.

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    #29

    The Dog He Never Wanted

    A man gently pets a relaxed long-haired dachshund. This pet dog was likely initially unwanted but is now loved.

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    #30

    My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted

    Man in glasses, holding a sleeping puppy. Men got a pet and fell in love with their baby.

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    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a dog. That's a Baby Boi!

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    We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments after you’ve upvoted your favorite photos.

    Tell us a little bit about your pets and how they came into your life. Did anyone in your family find it tough to accept living with a pet at first? How did their attitude change over time?

    In your opinion, how can someone tell that they might be a fantastic pet parent? On the other hand, if you have chosen not to have any pets, what are your reasons? Let us know!
    #31

    His Favorite Child

    A man in a light blue polo shirt lovingly holds a small fluffy dog. Men got a pet and went from "absolutely not" to "that’s my baby".

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    #32

    The Dog He Never Wanted

    The Dog He Never Wanted

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    #33

    If This Isn’t True Love

    If This Isn’t True Love

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    #34

    No Bond Stronger Between The Dad And The Dog He Didn't Want

    A man carries his brown fluffy pet dog, demonstrating how men get a pet and fall in love with their baby.

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    #35

    Plot Twist: They Are Best Friends Now

    A man relaxes in a lounge chair with a small, fluffy brown pet dog on his chest. Men and pets.

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    #36

    Oh How The Tables Have Turned

    A man in a red shirt cuddling a small white dog, a perfect example of men getting pets against their will.

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    #37

    My Dad Said He Never Wanted A Dog, But….

    A man holds an umbrella over his pet dog, who wears a blue jacket, showing men who got a pet.

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    #38

    Two Peas In A Pod

    Two Peas In A Pod

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    tbarth avatar
    T Barth
    T Barth
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sweet little face

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    #39

    Tell Him You Don’t See Any So He’ll Buy Me More

    Tell Him You Don’t See Any So He’ll Buy Me More

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    #40

    Two Poodles Later

    Two Poodles Later

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    #41

    The Dad Who Said He Didn't Want A Dog

    A man feeding a small brown dog from his plate at a table. He's a man who got a pet against his will.

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    #42

    My Dad And The Dog He Never Wanted

    A man in a Darth Vader apron happily walks towards a small white dog lying on the floor. Men getting a pet.

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    #43

    The Dad That Doesn't Want The Dog

    Man asleep on a couch with a small brown puppy on his lap. Men got a pet.

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    #44

    And, Naturally, He Is Her Favourite

    A man in a striped shirt gently holding a black puppy, illustrating men getting a pet against their will.

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    #45

    Besties

    A man at a table, glasses on, feeding a small dog in a black harness. Men got a pet against their will.

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