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Many of us have been there. We receive a notification that says something like, "Your sister has passed..." Our hands start shaking as we wonder in shock how this could have happened when we just spoke to her five minutes ago. We bravely open the message and a wave of relief hits. "Your sister has passed her exam."

Ironically, at the heart of these disasters is technology's genuine attempt at trying to make life easier, more efficient and neater by truncating a sentence, phrase, title or headline. Instead, we're hit with confusion, chaos, panic and sometimes, comedy gold.

There's an entire community dedicated to sharing the best examples of Premature Truncation, and many of the posts appear to have been amputated against their will. Bored Panda has put together the funniest ones for you to scroll through as a hilarious reminder that context is everything.

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#1

Nasty Way To Go

A train display sign shows "We are now approaching Leeds" and then, with premature truncation, "where this train terminates Customers".

C_hyphen_S Report

8points
POST
ravenkbh avatar
Ravenkbh
Ravenkbh
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You do NOT want to get off there

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    #2

    Well That's Just Rude

    Well That's Just Rude

    DavThoma Report

    8points
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    ppepworth avatar
    Peppy
    Peppy
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, raisin the standard of humanity! Thank you sir for all your service 💕

    0
    0points
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    #3

    Dating Must Be Difficult In Ireland!

    A newspaper article featuring a young blonde woman in a yellow and white striped jacket. Premature truncation of meaning.

    Nice_Conversations Report

    7points
    POST
    dangerene avatar
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cloning her would be a great idea.

    0
    0points
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    #4

    Didn't Know We Had A National Number

    Didn't Know We Had A National Number

    Dashie_2010 Report

    6points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of them?

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    0points
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    #5

    How Does That Work Exactly?

    How Does That Work Exactly?

    Stained_concrete Report

    6points
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    #6

    Thats Certainly A Message

    Thats Certainly A Message

    GuineaGirl2000596 Report

    6points
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    #7

    Apparently People Go Cheap These Days

    Apparently People Go Cheap These Days

    reddit.com Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The d***h of subtlety.

    0
    0points
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    #8

    Truly Inspirational

    Truly Inspirational

    LeFrenchCroissant Report

    5points
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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally, some advice I can follow!

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Nothing

    A pie box reading "Your Family Deserves Nothing 10" APPLE" due to premature truncation. Funny sentence lost meaning.

    the_genius324 Report

    5points
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    #10

    Welp

    Two metal bars with checkmark and X symbols illustrate a joke about premature truncation of sentences.

    aberrant_spoon Report

    5points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But it's less painful than circumcision.

    2
    2points
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    #11

    Amazing New Drink

    A Dunkin' Iced Coffee drink with a headline, "Dunkin' Is Releasing a New Drink..." illustrating premature truncation.

    bill_loney538 Report

    5points
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    #12

    2$

    2$

    BeatAdministrative59 Report

    4points
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    #13

    Tough, But Fair

    Tough, But Fair

    TicketToAnywhere Report

    4points
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    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In unrelated news. North Yorkshire Police have been granted £10 million by Microsoft

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    #14

    Please Mind The Gap Between The Train And The Platform

    Train interior with an electronic display showing "edge," a humorous example of premature truncation.

    RLG_James Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    This Seems Excessive

    This Seems Excessive

    Kabukimansanjoe Report

    3points
    POST
    dangerene avatar
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So he took Simon Cowell's job in retaliation?

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Powered By Natural Gas?

    A white airplane with text "LONGER LARGER FART" on its side, a funny example of premature truncation.

    Meteorite42 Report

    3points
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    #17

    I Hate When I Accidentally Become A Cat

    A white and grey cat with a collar looking at the camera. This funny image relates to premature truncation.

    JohnTheStrokemaster Report

    3points
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    #18

    No Way

    A woman with glasses and an expressive face. Text below reads "Sahana Srinivasan is the first woman of color." Premature truncation of text.

    tradboi_carti Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    What A Twist

    A man's face on a news screen, with text identifying him. Relates to Premature Truncation and lost meaning.

    revolusean69 Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    I Guess The Gay In Gamers Was There For A Reason?

    Text preview of a PC Gamer article: "In 15 years of interviewing AAA game developers, I think this is the first time one's straight..." This is an example of premature truncation.

    Alexschmidt711 Report

    3points
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    #21

    Well I Qm Not Going To Use It Then

    A Google Chrome ad showing "Fast." with its logo, humorously featuring premature truncation: "Download Chrome for Windows, complete with built-in malware..."

    WINCEQ Report

    3points
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    #22

    Will He Be Able To Pull It Off

    A young man in a suit, playing chess. The video title starts, Shreyas' Gambit. Sentence truncation is humorously shown.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good luck with that, kid.

    0
    0points
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    #23

    Thought This Belonged Here

    A meme about premature truncation: a digital display showing "Bluetooth Init..", humorously interpreted as a British accent.

    rosecoloredhusky Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    David Fincher

    David Fincher

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that $2 US, or do we need currency conversion tables to be sure of the exact figure?

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    #25

    Huge If True

    Huge If True

    pussellrarker Report

    3points
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    #26

    What Did Minecraft Do??

    What Did Minecraft Do??

    Kajus12345lt Report

    3points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     11 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What else would you expect when you ban them from competing in other sports?

    0
    0points
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    #27

    Cillian Murphy Has Such Great Acting Range

    A Wikipedia search result for 28 Days Later, showing a description and the film's red poster. Premature truncation is evident.

    Brandaman Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dude has range. Ya gotta give him credit for that.

    0
    0points
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    #28

    Who Knew!

    Who Knew!

    Maniac_Vegetable Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd pay attention. That son of a beach obviously knows a lot about food.

    1
    1point
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    #29

    The American Education System In A Nutshell

    The American Education System In A Nutshell

    HenshinHero11 Report

    3points
    POST
    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's too hard to teach while avoiding gunfire

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    #30

    Breaking News

    Breaking News

    winter0fmixeddrinks Report

    3points
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    #31

    Spong

    Spong

    ExcuseIll4044 Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    Elon Musk And His Crazy Ideas

    A notification reads "Elon Musk wants to abolish daylight." This could be an example of premature truncation making sentences lose their meaning.

    AmmoniteFinder Report

    3points
    POST
    dangerene avatar
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's still working with Trump trying to keep the country in darkness.

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    #33

    That Seems A Bit Rash

    That Seems A Bit Rash

    Ok_Difficulty_4236 Report

    2points
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    #34

    Oh Balls

    Oh Balls

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #35

    But I Wanted To Paint

    But I Wanted To Paint

    Leo6055 Report

    2points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That makes me wonder where they stick that brush?

    0
    0points
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    #36

    Who Would've Thought

    Who Would've Thought

    K****r332BR Report

    2points
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    #37

    Huge Gorilla

    Huge Gorilla

    MurdocMan_ Report

    2points
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    #38

    Selling People On Aliexpress Now?

    Two images of a person in a cute anime outfit, showcasing how premature truncation can be funny.

    greedygenderdragon Report

    2points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a great bargain! Especially compared to that previous entry selling a woman for 150 euros.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Whoops

    Hugh Laurie's surprised reaction on The Graham Norton Show, a humorous example of premature truncation and lost meaning.

    IlSoupylI Report

    2points
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    #40

    Don't Let Others Breathe

    Close-up of a child wearing an oxygen mask, eyes wide. The image has a humorous caption about premature truncation.

    Low-Seaworthiness915 Report

    2points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Numerous industries and their purchased politicians are already hard at work on reaching that goal.

    0
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    #41

    Impossible!

    A person with dark hair, wearing headphones and a gray shirt, smiles while speaking into a microphone. This image could be related to premature truncation.

    cyanosc Report

    2points
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    #42

    Was Not Expecting To See That Notification On My Watch

    A smartwatch displays a prematurely truncated T-Life notification, creating a funny, unexpected message about missing your chance to pee.

    DAAAAVOOOOOOS Report

    1point
    POST
    #43

    The Fish Feel Your Pain

    A fish with its mouth open, alongside a headline about fish pain. This image showcases premature truncation of sentences.

    055F00 Report

    1point
    POST
    #44

    I Can’t Imagine How Busy His Life Must Have Been For Him To Pull That Off

    Bernard Hill as Captain Smith and King Théoden, an example of premature truncation in a social media post.

    CookieStyle_Guy Report

    1point
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    #45

    Tempting

    A social media post with a funny, prematurely truncated sentence about an apple cider donut from an orc.

    matige-huiskat Report

    1point
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    dangerene avatar
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yummy! Orc nose. The special ones have frosting.

    0
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    #46

    I Can't Believe It

    I Can't Believe It

    No_Package_3018 Report

    1point
    POST
    #47

    Oh, That's A Shame

    Oh, That's A Shame

    electricyesterday Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    How Dare They

    How Dare They

    only-3-words Report

    1point
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    #49

    I Think I'll Pass Thanks

    An image displaying a 1891 Victoria Farthing coin next to a partially visible 1863 coin, highlighting premature truncation in text descriptions.

    jamusbondusvii Report

    1point
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    #50

    I Don’t Recall That Being In The Bible

    A computer screen shows a menu list with Forensic Files and Adam Ruins Eve... demonstrating premature truncation.

    Floopy_flooper_fleah Report

    1point
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    #51

    Don't Give Up Keir!

    A BBC News notification displaying a premature truncation of the headline: "Watch live as Keir Starmer gives up..."

    squibbywilliam Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    That’s Not What I Went In For…

    A close-up of a self-checkout screen displaying itemized purchases and a total of £32.10, illustrating premature truncation of words.

    BeddyBedmond Report

    1point
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    #53

    To Think That This Has Never Happened Before!

    A young bowler with glasses, wearing a pink and black shirt, holding a blue bowling ball. This image could suffer from premature truncation.

    LucLife Report

    1point
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    #54

    Sign 1: You Have Rotor Blades On Your Head

    A news article displaying premature truncation, a title, website URL, and article description with an ellipses, showing lost meaning.

    WanderingLimeblood Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    Seems Hardly Relevant, But Ok

    A taxi sign on a car roof, with the word TAXI illuminated in orange. Premature truncation of article title.

    mcintg Report

    1point
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    #56

    Fair

    A man with a beard and glasses on a TV screen with a humorous instance of premature truncation in the subtitles.

    Potential_Village_75 Report

    1point
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    #57

    Homo

    A white cat with heterochromia lying on a colorful patterned blanket. A YouTube video with a prematurely truncated title.

    Popsicle865 Report

    1point
    POST
    dangerene avatar
    dan gerene
    dan gerene
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can ask any cat that or any Pekinese.

    0
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    #58

    Good For You

    A man in glasses, looking distressed, with hands clasped, highlighting the impact of premature truncation on meaning.

    AcceptableExit_Greg Report

    1point
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    #59

    Diverse Movies In 2019

    Diverse Movies In 2019

    DrinkYourTripolodine Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    Hmm…

    Hmm…

    PlanetXParadox Report

    1point
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