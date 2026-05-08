“Premature Truncation”: 60 Times Sentences Lost Their Meaning In The Funniest Way Possible
Many of us have been there. We receive a notification that says something like, "Your sister has passed..." Our hands start shaking as we wonder in shock how this could have happened when we just spoke to her five minutes ago. We bravely open the message and a wave of relief hits. "Your sister has passed her exam."
Ironically, at the heart of these disasters is technology's genuine attempt at trying to make life easier, more efficient and neater by truncating a sentence, phrase, title or headline. Instead, we're hit with confusion, chaos, panic and sometimes, comedy gold.
There's an entire community dedicated to sharing the best examples of Premature Truncation, and many of the posts appear to have been amputated against their will. Bored Panda has put together the funniest ones for you to scroll through as a hilarious reminder that context is everything.
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Well That's Just Rude
Dating Must Be Difficult In Ireland!
How Does That Work Exactly?
Apparently People Go Cheap These Days
Truly Inspirational
Amazing New Drink
2$
Tough, But Fair
In unrelated news. North Yorkshire Police have been granted £10 million by Microsoft
Please Mind The Gap Between The Train And The Platform
This Seems Excessive
Powered By Natural Gas?
I Hate When I Accidentally Become A Cat
What A Twist
I Guess The Gay In Gamers Was There For A Reason?
Well I Qm Not Going To Use It Then
Will He Be Able To Pull It Off
Thought This Belonged Here
David Fincher
Huge If True
What Did Minecraft Do??
Cillian Murphy Has Such Great Acting Range
Who Knew!
The American Education System In A Nutshell
Breaking News
Spong
Elon Musk And His Crazy Ideas
He's still working with Trump trying to keep the country in darkness.