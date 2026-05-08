ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have been there. We receive a notification that says something like, "Your sister has passed..." Our hands start shaking as we wonder in shock how this could have happened when we just spoke to her five minutes ago. We bravely open the message and a wave of relief hits. "Your sister has passed her exam."

Ironically, at the heart of these disasters is technology's genuine attempt at trying to make life easier, more efficient and neater by truncating a sentence, phrase, title or headline. Instead, we're hit with confusion, chaos, panic and sometimes, comedy gold.

There's an entire community dedicated to sharing the best examples of Premature Truncation, and many of the posts appear to have been amputated against their will. Bored Panda has put together the funniest ones for you to scroll through as a hilarious reminder that context is everything.