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Disruptive Kid Nearly Hurts Himself At Stable, His Toxic Mom Escalates Things From Zero To 100
A woman with an angry expression and clenched fists, conveying the emotional state of a toxic mom.
Social Issues, Society

Disruptive Kid Nearly Hurts Himself At Stable, His Toxic Mom Escalates Things From Zero To 100

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Even horrible people have kids. It might sound harsh, but not everyone who has children is going to be a good person. Having kids doesn’t turn you kinder or more respectful overnight. Nor does parenthood instantly get rid of your entitled and toxic behavior patterns. The saddest part? These parents tend to pass on those same behaviors to their munchkins.

Stable worker u/Ornery-Form-7090 spilled the tea about the very worst customers she has ever dealt with. She shared how she had to stop a disruptive child from hurting himself and others. However, things soon took an incredibly dangerous turn for both the staff and the horses when the kid’s psychopathic mother stepped in. You’ll find the dramatic story, including the mind-boggling and genuinely scaryupdate, below.

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    Being around horses means that you have to follow some basic rules. Both for your safety and that of everyone else

    Image credits: Gustavo Fring  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This stable worker shocked the internet with her story about an extremely toxic family that took things way too far

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    Image credits:Luna Lovegood  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:

    Image credits: SHVETS production   / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Genuine psychopaths tend to be manipulative, antisocial, callous, pathological liars, have an over-the-top sense of self-worth, and are impulsive

    There are so many things wrong with the family that the author of the viral post had to deal with that you can’t help but lose a bit of faith in humanity. Not only was the mother entitled, rude, disrespectful, and unwilling to teach her child basic boundaries, but she also encouraged her husband to actively hurt the horses in the stable.

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    This is illegal, unethical, and psychopathic behavior. The only upsides are that, according to the author, the horses are perfectly fine and healthy now, and the toxic woman’s husband has been arrested by the authorities. However, setting that aside for a moment, everything could have ended up far, far worse. And you start to wonder whether the family can still turn things around, and how their kid, who is already displaying problematic behavior, is going to grow up. There is room for self-reflection, atonement, and positive change, but it’s not a given.

    There is a lot of variation in psychopathic behavior between individuals. And someone who has psychopathic traits does not necessarily become a psychopath or exhibit harmful or criminal behavior. True psychopaths are people who have these traits and also show antisocial behavior.

    There is also some overlap between psychopaths and narcissists, namely, their low levels of agreeableness and humility. However, unlike narcissists, psychopaths also exhibit low conscientiousness.

    According to Verywell Mind, the most common psychopathic traits include narcissism, impulsivity, antisocial behavior, superficial charm, and callousness. Other red flags are the lack of guilt, empathy, and fear. Around 29% of the general population have one or more of these traits, but just 0.6% of people fit the definition of a psychopath.

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    Furthermore, psychopaths also tend to have a compulsive need for stimulation and excitement in their lives. They also tend to be pathological liars, have an inflated view of themselves and their self-worth, and are extremely manipulative.

    Image credits: khezez |  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Change for the better is impossible if the person themselves doesn’t see the need for it and instead blames everyone around them

    They also lack remorse, don’t show many genuine emotions, and try to take advantage of other people’s kindness. In other words, they lead a parasitic lifestyle, where they pretend to be victims to garner other people’s empathy. Moreover, psychopaths are very irresponsible and are extremely bad at controlling their behavior and following rules and the law.

    Although it is unclear to what extent psychopathy can be treated, cognitive behavioral therapy can be effective in some cases. Other potential treatment strategies include impulsive lifestyle counseling and the use of medications.

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    However, as Verywell Mind warns, most psychopaths don’t want to change because they “don’t see any need.”

    “They remain convinced that other people are wrong instead of them. As a result, it’s usually those around them who are searching for coping strategies. After all, being around a callous, unemotional person is tough. Whether you think your friend, boss, or relative might be a psychopath, their behavior can take a serious toll on your psychological well-being if you’re not careful.”

    If you are in constant distress, it is vital that you get professional help so that you can learn how to establish healthy boundaries and recognize manipulative behavior.

    Have you ever had to deal with people as toxic, psychopathic, and entitled as the family that the stable worker ran into, whether at work or in your personal life? How would you have handled the situation and enforced some boundaries? Would you have done anything differently? Let us know.

    A few people want more details about the incident, and the author was happy to share them

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    The majority of internet users thought that the worker was right to stand her ground and enforce boundaries

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    Not everyone was on the same page, however. Some readers chose to criticize the author instead

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    The stable worker later shared a horrific update. Things escalated beyond anything anyone expected

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    Image credits:Olga Lioncat / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Jani Kantokoski / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    People were utterly shocked by what they read

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    What do you think ?
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been teaching horseback riding since I was a teenager. It's a dangerous sport and there's no room for fooling around. Everyone signs a waiver acknowledging that before they even enter the barn. I've actually never had a kid like this thankfully - the worst problems I've encountered have always been the parents! If they can't follow the rules they need to find a different program. Or have their child take up tennis. 😁

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    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What kind of horrible person hurts and tries to kíll the HORSES in a situation like this?! Can you imagine what kind of "lessons" they're teaching their kid - "if someone tells you no, or to follow the rules, get really angry and destroy their stuff and kíll their animals!"

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    allisonslaglerandomosity avatar
    Randomosity
    Randomosity
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope both were arrested and lost custody of their brat.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been teaching horseback riding since I was a teenager. It's a dangerous sport and there's no room for fooling around. Everyone signs a waiver acknowledging that before they even enter the barn. I've actually never had a kid like this thankfully - the worst problems I've encountered have always been the parents! If they can't follow the rules they need to find a different program. Or have their child take up tennis. 😁

    1
    1point
    reply
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What kind of horrible person hurts and tries to kíll the HORSES in a situation like this?! Can you imagine what kind of "lessons" they're teaching their kid - "if someone tells you no, or to follow the rules, get really angry and destroy their stuff and kíll their animals!"

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    0points
    reply
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    allisonslaglerandomosity avatar
    Randomosity
    Randomosity
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope both were arrested and lost custody of their brat.

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