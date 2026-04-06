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If you’re a parent or work with children, you probably realize that they don’t really have much of a filter. They’ll think of something. And then they’ll say it out loud! This can lead to some hilarious accidental roasts, even when they don’t mean to be rude.

However, just how funny are these moments? Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most ridiculous, brutal, and jaw-dropping moments when kids were way too honest and demolished their parents’ or strangers’ egos. Keep scrolling for a good laugh and some relatable parenting moments.

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#1

Screenshot of a kid’s blunt and funny comment roasting grown-ups with no filter in an online conversation.

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Beady El
Beady El
Community Member
Premium 41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s not wrong

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    #2

    Tweet showing a funny example of grown-ups accidentally roasted by kids with no filter, featuring a candid conversation.

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    #3

    Tweet showing a parent accidentally roasted by a toddler’s no filter comment revealing true feelings.

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    Laura Gillette
    Laura Gillette
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I tried this and he said, "Mommy, I am not your pillow! I am not for you to lay on!" and I said, "Aw, I just wanted to snuggle with you." He responded, "YOU don't snuggle with ME, *I* snuggle with YOU!" And then he flopped over, forcefully, to put his head in my lap.

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    Honesty is a virtue. There are, however, some nuances. Even if you want to be truthful about something, how you broach the topic and speak about it matters as much as the information you want to share.

    On top of that, if you want to be friendly and diplomatic and build trust, you need to be able to keep some things to yourself. Not every stray thought and feeling needs to be vocalized. And not every insight or criticism you have is worth sharing right this very second.

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    These are all common-sense things for (many but definitely not all!) grownups. But kids haven’t quite yet understood the consequences their words can have, and they haven’t fully grasped what it means to be tactful in social situations. Their words can be hilarious but hurtful.

    #4

    Screenshot of a social media post showing an adult getting accidentally roasted by a kid with no filter about weight.

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you see someone crying, always tell them, "Your haircut isn't even that bad!"

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    #5

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a kid roasting a grown-up with no filter about eating crackers on the couch.

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid may be destined for a career in politics.

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    #6

    Text post showing a kid accidentally roasting an adult with no filter, highlighting funny grown-ups and kids moments.

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    So, parents have a tough mission on their hands. They want to teach their children the value of honesty, openness, and good communication, all while respecting other people’s feelings. Which means teaching their kids about the importance of being truthful, but not always sharing the entire truth because it might be hurtful. That’s a nuance that’s difficult to get right.

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    And it’s a lesson that some adults have to learn, too. Some grownups think that they can say whatever they want, however they want, because they’re “just being honest.” But honesty without empathy won’t win you many friends.

    #7

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a child accidentally roasting a parent with no filter at a softplay.

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    #8

    Child’s honest and unfiltered comment to stressed parent highlights accidental roasting by kids with no filter.

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    #9

    Screenshot of a kid accidentally roasting an adult with a no-filter comment about their glasses.

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    On top of that, over-the-top bluntness might harm your ability to authentically connect with others. Furthermore, in a work setting, it can harm collaboration with your colleagues and alienate you, as they brand you as someone with low emotional intelligence.

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    That’s not to say that the truth of criticism should be sidelined… they should be embraced. But how you express yourself has consequences, too, and you should be mindful of this.

    Or, to put it simply, most people don’t enjoy spending time around jerks who constantly insult them, never support them, and don’t take responsibility for their words or behavior. Kids are one thing. Adults, especially in work settings, should know better.

    #10

    Tweet showing a babysitter sharing a funny accidental roast by a kid with no filter about boyfriends being a waste of time.

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    #11

    Tweet showing a funny accidental roast by a kid with no filter about college and watermelon seeds.

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    #12

    Screenshot of a humorous kid roast about a stomach looking like it has a baby, showcasing accidental roasting by kids.

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    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “God, I hope not…”

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    The bad news is that most people lie. The good news is that we don’t lie very much! Moreover, most people’s moments of dishonesty revolve around small, inconsequential things, not dramatic or Machiavellian schemes.

    One recent study found that three-quarters or 75% of people don’t lie much, telling anywhere between zero and two lies per day. The vast majority, 88.6% of these untruths, were “little white lies.” Just 11.4% of their falsehoods were considered to be “big lies.”

    For instance, a “big lie” would be someone telling you that they love you when they don’t. Meanwhile, a “little white lie” might involve another person telling you that they like your gift when they, in fact, don’t, and want to spare your feelings.

    #13

    Text post showing an anonymous funny kid roast with no filter about looking bald as a grown-up.

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    #14

    Text post showing a kid roasting a grown-up by comparing their appearance to an ugly fish at the aquarium.

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    #15

    Tweet by Douglas A. Boneparth sharing an example of grown-ups accidentally roasted by kids with no filter.

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    Meanwhile, just 1% of all respondents indicated that they almost never lied.

    The frequency of lying can vary quite a bit depending on the individual themselves. Prolific liars tend to have more fluctuations from day to day than more honest people.

    Based on the data collected during the study, 6% of people told very few falsehoods on average. However, they had rare days when they lied frequently.

    As per the study, the top 1% of all liars told an average of a whopping 17 lies per day.

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    #16

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a grown-up accidentally roasted by a kid with no filter, featuring a funny family moment.

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    #17

    Text post showing a kid’s blunt comment roasting an adult without a filter, highlighting kids’ honest humor.

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    #18

    Text post of a grown-up sharing how kids accidentally roasted them with honest and no filter comments.

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    brianleahy avatar
    Beady El
    Beady El
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This raises obvious questions, but I’m not gonna ask.

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    The reasons why people tell falsehoods are varied, and they paint a picture that’s more tactful than harmful, overall.

    For instance, most lies, clocking in at 21%, are told in order to avoid other people. In second place, 20% of lies are told as jokes or pranks.

    14% of lies are told to protect yourself. A similar number, 13%, are told to impress others or to seem more favorable. And 11% are told to protect someone else.

    That’s not to say that people don’t lie for their own benefit—they most certainly do—but this isn't as widespread as you might assume.

    #19

    Text post showing a kid’s accidental roast of a grown-up with no filter, sharing a blunt comparison about size.

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    #20

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a kid accidentally roasting a grown-up with no filter in a humorous comment.

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    #21

    Text post showing a funny kid roast where a 2-year-old calls their mom too fat after she tries to prove she can jump.

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    Namely, the study reported that only 9% of respondents admitted to lying for personal gain. And 5% said they told lies for another person's benefit.

    Just 2% said they lied in order to hurt someone else. And 5% of people said they lied either for an unspecified reason or, well, no treason at all!

    Overall, we tend to lie the most to our friends (51%) and family (21%), followed by our coworkers or fellow students (11%). Strangers and casual acquaintances bear the brunt of our dishonesty the least (8.9% and 8.5%, respectively).

    #22

    Screenshot of a humorous online comment about kids accidentally roasting adults with no filter, featuring a Chromecast story.

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    #23

    Anonymous shares a story of a kid accidentally roasting a grown-up by asking if he is scared of passing alone.

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    #24

    Screenshot of a kid accidentally roasting a grown-up with no filter by calling out jelly rolls.

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so confused. I looked up the possible definitions of "jelly rolls" and none of them made sense, are they referring to fat?

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    We’re all for honesty, and it most often is the right policy, but there are moments when you need to lie. Especially when your health and safety, as well as those of your loved ones, are concerned.

    Verywell Mind emphasizes that it’s perfectly acceptable to lie when you need to protect someone’s well-being from a dangerous person.

    However, in non-threatening situations, honesty is best because it builds trust and authenticity in your relationships. Truthful individuals tend to have better relationships and better physical and mental health than people who lie more often.

    #25

    Screenshot of a humorous comment showing a grown-up accidentally roasted by a kid’s blunt, unfiltered remark.

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    #26

    Text post from user naughtymo83 sharing a funny kid roast about their grandmother’s beard with no filter.

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    #27

    Screenshot of a kid accidentally roasting a grown-up at a Mexican restaurant with blunt honesty.

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    What is the most ridiculous, hilarious, or bizarre thing that a child has ever said to you? Has a kid ever (accidentally) insulted or roasted you by being a bit too honest for your liking? How did you react?

    Now, for the parents reading this: how do you teach your kids about (dis)honesty and social tact?

    Share your thoughts, experiences, and funny stories with all the other readers and us in the comments at the bottom of this list.
    #28

    Tweet showing a grown-up humorously roasted by a kid with no filter, sharing an accidental funny moment.

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    #29

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a funny moment of grown-ups accidentally roasted by kids with no filter.

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    #30

    Tweet showing a funny accidental roast by a kid babysitting, highlighting grown-ups unintentionally roasted by kids with no filter.

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    #31

    Tweet showing a dad sharing how his daughter accidentally roasted a grown-up with no filter about a mustache.

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    #32

    Screenshot of a tweet where a man shares how his six-year-old accidentally roasted him by saying he looked homeless.

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    #33

    Tweet showing a funny accidental roast from a kid, illustrating grown-ups getting roasted by kids with no filter.

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    #34

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a kid accidentally roasted a grown-up by comparing her shape to a flounder at the pool.

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    #35

    Text post showing a kid’s blunt comment accidentally roasting a grown-up with no filter during a family visit.

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    #36

    A humorous text post showing a kid’s accidental roast, highlighting grown-ups being roasted by kids with no filter.

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    #37

    Text post from miquelle44 sharing an accidental roast from a kid about wrinkles on grandma’s face without any filter.

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    #38

    Alt text: Screenshot of a kid accidentally roasting a grown-up by calling their baby picture ugly with no filter.

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    #39

    Text conversation showing a kid accidentally roasting a grown-up by bluntly saying no after a clever reply.

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    #40

    Screenshot of a funny kid roast where a child compares an adult to the movie character Pumba in a no filter moment.

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    #41

    Text post showing a kid accidentally roasting a grown-up by asking if her great nana had a pet dinosaur.

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    #42

    Text post showing a kid roasting an adult with no filter, part of grown-ups accidentally roasted by kids collection.

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    #43

    Text post showing a funny example of grown-ups getting accidentally roasted by kids with no filter.

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    #44

    Text post describing a kid accidentally roasting a grown-up by spraying fabreeze to mask stinky farts indoors.

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    #45

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a parent accidentally roasted by their 3-year-old child with no filter, highlighting funny kid moments.

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    #46

    Text post showing a kid’s unfiltered roast about adoption shared in a collection of grown-ups roasted by kids.

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    #47

    Text post showing a kid’s unfiltered roast about grown-ups being fatter due to how much they eat.

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    #48

    Screenshot of a social media post where a dad shares a funny kid roast about dieting and not wanting to get fat again.

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    #49

    Text post showing a parent sharing a funny no filter kid roast about improving at maths, a grown-up accidentally roasted by kids.

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    #50

    Text post showing a funny kid roast where a four-year-old calls an adult the fattest while setting the table.

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    #51

    Screenshot of a kid roasting a grown-up with no filter, asking if the parent loved their jiggly body.

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    #52

    Tweet showing a kid accidentally roasting their parent with no filter, highlighting funny and honest kid roasts by grown-ups.

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    #53

    Screenshot of a tweet showing kids roasting grown-ups with no filter, sharing blunt and humorous quotes.

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    #54

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a dad humorously roasted by his 4-year-old with no-filter kid comments.

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    #55

    Tweet showing a kid roasting a grown-up with no filter, highlighting funny kids who accidentally roast adults.

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    #56

    Screenshot of a social media post showing a kid accidentally roasting a grown-up with no filter in a public park.

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    #57

    Text excerpt from a story where a kid accidentally roasted their grandma about her English skills during a visit from France.

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