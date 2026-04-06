Honesty is a virtue. There are, however, some nuances. Even if you want to be truthful about something, how you broach the topic and speak about it matters as much as the information you want to share.

On top of that, if you want to be friendly and diplomatic and build trust, you need to be able to keep some things to yourself. Not every stray thought and feeling needs to be vocalized. And not every insight or criticism you have is worth sharing right this very second.

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These are all common-sense things for (many but definitely not all!) grownups. But kids haven’t quite yet understood the consequences their words can have, and they haven’t fully grasped what it means to be tactful in social situations. Their words can be hilarious but hurtful.