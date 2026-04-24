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No matter how cool, smart, and successful you are, at some point, your kids will think that you’re embarrassing. While no parent is ever perfect, some people with kids behave in such genuinely cringey and even toxic ways that their posts and conversations end up being shamed online.

We hope you’re ready for some secondhand embarrassment because our team here at Bored Panda has collected screenshots of some of the weirdest things that parents have ever posted. And they don’t realize just how cringey they’re being.

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#1

Saw This 5 Minutes Ago, And I Am Still Cringing

A cringey family Christmas photo with parents and two kids gagged, tied, and one child giving a thumbs up.

yungkaylz Report

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Kate Johnson
Kate Johnson
Community Member
Premium 1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a man that would never have the benefit of my mouth ever again.

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    #2

    Oh My God, I Feel So Bad For This Dude

    Cringey parents post on social media, expressing concern over her 19-year-old son dating, leading to embarrassment.

    Transmasc_Blahaj Report

    13points
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you say incest mommy.

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    #3

    What A Great Way To Embarrass Your Children

    A Twitter post about a parent excited to throw a first period party for her daughters. Example of cringey parents.

    MsLunaValentine Report

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    Unfortunately, not everyone who has kids turns out to be a good parent. Yes, the world is full of loving, kind, caring, selfless, and supportive moms and dads out there. They’re far from perfect, but they try their best to do what’s right.

    However, there are plenty of negative examples out there, too. Parenting can change you. But just because someone has children doesn’t instantly turn them into a self-aware, personal growth-oriented, empathetic, and altruistic individual.

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    To be clear, every parent struggles and makes mistakes. And if you have enough self-awareness to wonder whether you’re a bad parent, you’re likely not.

    The most obvious signs of bad parenting include neglect and physical and emotional violence, and they need to be immediately reported to the authorities. However, other red flags are much more subtle and indirectly harmful.

    Helicopter parents, for instance, are over-involved in their children’s lives. They supervise and micromanage their decisions. This stops their kids from making mistakes, learning from them, and becoming more independent.
    #4

    Dad Clearly Did Not Like This Idea

    A family in cringey parent costumes: dad as an ATM, mom and kids in money-themed outfits. #cringe #parents

    KlutzyRapport Report

    13points
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    #5

    Mother Photoshops 8-Year-Old Daughter

    Three kids on their first day of school, posing outside a door with a wreath. Cringey parents capture the moment.

    LuciferrLu Report

    13points
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    #6

    Posts On Public Facebook From My Dad

    Cringey parents share pics of their AI Replika. One parent goes on a virtual date, another buys a ramp.

    These are his adventures with his Replica girlfriend. I thought he was joking at first, but I think he believes it's his real girlfriend.

    luvbugz1 Report

    12points
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    Something else to be wary of is the lack of discipline at home. As psychotherapist Sharrom Frederick, LCSW, explained to Healthline, “Children look to parents to define what boundaries are and the consequences that can occur if the child crosses those boundaries.”

    Little to no discipline at home means few (if any) boundaries. The result is kids who grow up not understanding boundaries.

    However, the opposite situation can be damaging, too.

    #7

    Just Visited My Mormon Relative, Who Is A Family Therapist. I Think One Of His Sons Must Be Having A Little Factory Issue

    A shower stall decorated with multiple pictures of Jesus, revealing cringey parents' quirky decor style.

    exmormondad Report

    12points
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    #8

    Dude’s Mom Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands

    A cringey parent posts a photo of cheerleaders, asking if any need a homecoming date for her son.

    LogChamp12 Report

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    #9

    Mother On NextDoor Seeking Wife For Her (Hopefully) Pastor Son

    A social media post from a cringey parent seeking a wife for their 37-year-old son to help him get hired as a pastor.

    merricat_blackwood Report

    12points
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    Just as no discipline can be harmful, so can too many strict rules in the household. People who embrace the authoritarian parenting style can be too rigid and don’t allow their kids to explore their world. These parents typically enforce very harsh consequences for breaking rules.

    The result? Children who feel powerless. They are more likely to be anxious, fearful, or even rebellious.

    #10

    A Mom On TikTok Who Gave Her Kids These Names

    A user asks for kid names, and a parent responds with aveeana, storiee, verse, and mention, highlighting cringey parents.

    SmithNotASmith Report

    12points
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    #11

    Mom’s Spaghetti

    A Facebook post about a baby placenta. Cringey parents moments that are truly embarrassing.

    wish_yooper_here Report

    12points
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    #12

    Shhh. Hi Mommy

    A cringey parent's social media post, praising her mom, with a blurred photo below.

    wildbogwitch Report

    12points
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    Meanwhile, a parent’s love should be unconditional. That doesn’t mean a lack of guidance or allowing your kids to do anything and everything, but it does mean you will support them through thick and thin.

    The sad reality is that some parents make their affection and attention conditional. They withdraw it when their munchkins don’t do what they’re told.
    #13

    These Kids Won't Even Have A Chance

    Cringey parents homeschool kids, teaching a flat earth model with a homemade solar system.

    esporx Report

    12points
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    #14

    Why, Mom?

    A cringey parent sends a link about detecting negative energies to their child, who calls it fake.

    katbeb4 Report

    12points
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    #15

    A Friend Shared This Crazy Mom Post To Facebook From A Local Singles Group. Cringe

    A cringey parent's Facebook post on Area Singles Dating and Chat, attempting to find a date for her 18-year-old son.

    DivineKT Report

    12points
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    “Ignoring a child is telling them that your love is conditional. These types of behaviors can cause a child to have low self-esteem and low confidence, which can result in a child not expressing their wants and needs,” Frederick stressed.

    The consequences can be severe. For example, this withdrawal of affection can lead to codependency. In a nutshell, the child will adapt their behavior and act the way they believe someone else wants them to act.

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    #16

    Would You Date This Woman’s Son? Any Woman Who Would Hang This On Her Wall Would Just Make The Most Wonderful Mother-In-Law

    Cringey parents sign with rules for dating my son, including threats and possessive language. A truly embarrassing parent moment.

    nautical1776 Report

    11points
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    #17

    Mom Has Easter Eggs She Hid For Her Son Stolen In 30 Minutes. Found On Neighborhood App In My Hometown

    A Nextdoor post, "Easter Eggs Stolen!", details cringey parents letting their kids steal Easter eggs. A neighbor's kindness saves the day.

    581977 Report

    11points
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    #18

    Dad Remembers When He "Was Going To Join," But Didn't Because He Got His Son's Mom Pregnant

    A man with a beard trying on a US Marine cover, with various expressions. It's an example of cringey parents.

    SEF917 Report

    11points
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    Yet another bad parenting red flag is shaming. Parents who criticize their kids, yell at them, or even hit them in private or public can harm their development.

    Children who are constantly shamed by their parents can develop anxiety or depression. What’s more, they might develop a fear of failure and an unhealthy relationship with perfectionism.
    #19

    Dad’s New Instagram

    A social media profile with a bio describing a "midlife renew" and escaping a "50 yo body." Cringey parents.

    Pops went and cheated on my mom with a Grindr account. Found out through his new Instagram. Guess the 20-year-old in him didn’t know Instagram notifies your contacts when you make a new account.

    Kidwreckage Report

    11points
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    #20

    Darwin Cringe

    Darwin Cringe

    PharmSystem Report

    11points
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    #21

    Found In One Of My Pregnancy Groups

    A cringey parent's story about a mom claiming to be pregnant, referring to her daughter's pregnancy.

    BananaLana_ Report

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    Meanwhile, clinical psychologist Barbara Greenberg, PhD, told Reader’s Digest that communicating in the right way is essential for parents. In short, how you talk with your children matters a lot.

    “Toxic parents are known for not listening to their kids, but instead, talking over them or at them. If parents recognize themselves doing this, they should make a concerted effort to remain silent and listen, listen, and listen some more. If kids feel listened to, they will talk more and confide more.”

    #22

    My Dad Posted This About My 15-Year-Old Sister (Without Her Consent). This Is So Embarrassing, And The Worst Part Is He Thinks It Shows “Respect”

    Cringey parents post on social media a semi-truck carrying heavy equipment and images of large dug holes.

    telanova26 Report

    11points
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    #23

    This Mom Took A Screenshot Of Her 15-Year-Old’s Girlfriend's Instagram And Said This

    This Mom Took A Screenshot Of Her 15-Year-Old’s Girlfriend's Instagram And Said This

    So weird to steal a young teen's post and embarrass them on social media, especially when it’s not even your own child.

    novasister Report

    11points
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    #24

    What… Just Happened? The Influencer’s Son Is In The Hospital. So She Made A TikTok Dance Video To Share The News With Her Followers

    What… Just Happened? The Influencer’s Son Is In The Hospital. So She Made A TikTok Dance Video To Share The News With Her Followers

    anthr_bihari Report

    11points
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    What’s more, toxic parents tend to get lost in a cycle of negative thoughts, which can lead to negative behavior in their children.

    Child psychology expert Jeffrey Bernstein, PhD, advises parents who get stuck in a loop of negativity to take a step back and reframe their thoughts into more positive ones. For instance, instead of criticizing your child for behaving inappropriately, you could lead with empathy and curiosity, and wonder why they’re having such a difficult time today.

    #25

    That Seems Like A Very Normal Reaction

    That Seems Like A Very Normal Reaction

    JaredOlsen8791 Report

    11points
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    #26

    My Ex's Mom: I Met Her Once For About An Hour Over 4 Years Ago. I Haven't Talked To Him Or Her Since

    A cringey text exchange about unfriending someone on Facebook after years of no contact. Relatable parenting fails.

    yebbaedmonds Report

    10points
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    #27

    So She Is Saying She “Bred”. Like A Dog?

    A social media post from an account with a woman's profile picture, showing a cringey parent's remark to a scolding lady.

    feckthis3 Report

    10points
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    Bad parents are also often unable to manage their frustrations, criticize their kids’ friends, and label their own children as problematic, lazy, selfish, inconsiderate, etc. The latter demotivates their kids from making positive changes because it ‘locks’ them into a negative identity.

    On top of that, toxic parents tend to see the world as black-and-white, take their kids’ behavior personally, compare their children to others, refuse to let their munchkins be independent, and try to be their best friend.

    As Reader’s Digest points out, codependency between a parent and child is unhealthy. Parents should be parents, authoritative without becoming authoritarian, and set healthy boundaries instead of avoiding their responsibilities.

    #28

    What Did I Just Read?

    What Did I Just Read?

    SometimesPopular Report

    10points
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    #29

    No Dad

    A screenshot of a cringey parents' text message from Dad asking if Mum and Sister are "Two trainee pole dancers?".

    Santandare Report

    10points
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    #30

    Bringing Your Kindle To The Movie Theater

    A pregnant mom reading a book on Kindle with a crispy Diet Coke. Relatable cringey parents moment.

    Captain_Kind Report

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    What are the most cringey, bizarre, and embarrassing things that you’ve ever seen someone’s parents say or do in real life, or post online?

    How often do your own parents (still!) embarrass you? If you’re a parent yourself, have your kids ever accused you of being too cringey?

    What do you think lies at the core of being the ‘cool parent’? Share your thoughts with all the other readers and us in the comments.
    #31

    I’m Cringing So Hard. Why Does A Newborn Need An Adjustment

    A cringey parent's social media post asking for a chiropractor for newborn babies, stirring debate about parental decisions.

    suprweeniehutjrs Report

    10points
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    #32

    Found One Out In The Wild In My Neighborhood App, Made Me Cringe

    A cringey parent posts on social media seeking police to scare her son, sparking various comments.

    Sxilla Report

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    #33

    "In Total Embarrassment," I Couldn't Imagine Why

    A cringey parents story about a 4-year-old son calling a cashier pretty and hot, leading to embarrassment.

    fetchtheboxcutters Report

    10points
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    #34

    "Your Days Are Numbered"

    "Your Days Are Numbered"

    Kalemba Report

    10points
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    #35

    Mother Ruins The Gender Reveal Party, Because She Wanted To Reveal It

    Cringey parents at a gender reveal, confetti cannons misfiring, revealing their daughter's gender in a disappointing way.

    ghostidiny Report

    10points
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    #36

    Don't Know What's Worse: Going Over To Your Girl's House For The First Time With Dirty Socks Or The Mom Making Fun Of You On Her Social Media

    Cringey parents post about their child's guest. A young couple sits on a couch, the girl looking displeased.

    pablorocoenzo Report

    9points
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    #37

    I Don’t Think That’s “What You Do”

    A cringey parent shows a brutally destroyed phone, displaying the results of a childs refusal to share a password.

    Jaydon1 Report

    9points
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    #38

    Mom And Dad Are Cringing, But The Sibling One? Ew

    Three cringey parents shirts with turkey illustrations and text referencing pregnancy, laid on a counter.

    becktacular_b Report

    9points
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    #39

    Some Mom Group Posts Make Me Cringe A Little. Others Make Me Hopeless, And I Wish Some Humans Would Stop Breeding

    A Facebook post from cringey parents about their daughter's prolonged fever, swollen gums, and canker sores, seeking advice.

    How many days does their feverish child have to not eat before they think it’s serious enough to seek medical attention instead of posting on social media?

    alohareddit Report

    8points
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    #40

    This Is So Cringe

    A cringey parent's text message from their child to grandparents, asking for new matching pajamas after the old ones got holes.

    MilfLuvr57 Report

    8points
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    #41

    Absolute Gold On LinkedIn

    A LinkedIn post about a daughter cleaning tables at a cafe to help understaffed workers. Not cringey parents.

    OurBiteMcFry Report

    8points
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    #42

    Should've Told Her To "Please Stand Up"

    A tweet from Kristen Howerton discussing embarrassing parents; she sang along to her son's 90s rap, ruining his day.

    Blue9ine Report

    8points
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    #43

    The Team's Status Message Is From One Of My Colleagues. Pretty Sure His Young Kid Isn’t On Teams

    A cringey parent's love message to his son on a computer screen, a bit too sweet to be casual.

    RealHausFrau Report

    6points
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    #44

    Maybe Don't Comment On A Kid's Genitals, No Matter How 'Impressive' They Are

    A cringey parent's comment on Facebook describing a nurse's remarks about her son's circumcision and her husband's reaction.

    BurningBernie559 Report

    6points
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    #45

    "In This House, We Do Disney"

    A wall decal with Disney quotes like Hakuna Matata and To Infinity and Beyond, a common sight for cringey parents.

    reddit.com Report

    4points
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    #46

    One Of My Father's (Red) 10 Comments On A Drag Queen Reading A Children's Book In A Library

    Cringey parents caught in a Facebook comment argument about glitter and LGBTQ children. A prime example of embarrassing parenting.

    Pizzacanzone Report

    4points
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    #47

    What Happened To Secrets?

    A red Mickey Mouse baby swing hangs indoors, suspended from the ceiling. Cringey parents created this makeshift play area.

    JacobyWade1 Report

    3points
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