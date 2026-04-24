Unfortunately, not everyone who has kids turns out to be a good parent. Yes, the world is full of loving, kind, caring, selfless, and supportive moms and dads out there. They’re far from perfect, but they try their best to do what’s right.

However, there are plenty of negative examples out there, too. Parenting can change you. But just because someone has children doesn’t instantly turn them into a self-aware, personal growth-oriented, empathetic, and altruistic individual.

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To be clear, every parent struggles and makes mistakes. And if you have enough self-awareness to wonder whether you’re a bad parent, you’re likely not.

The most obvious signs of bad parenting include neglect and physical and emotional violence, and they need to be immediately reported to the authorities. However, other red flags are much more subtle and indirectly harmful.

Helicopter parents, for instance, are over-involved in their children’s lives. They supervise and micromanage their decisions. This stops their kids from making mistakes, learning from them, and becoming more independent.