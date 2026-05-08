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By now, most of us are aware of memes and what they mean in general. But what about the rebel child of the meme-verse — the anti-memes? They come with no hidden meaning, no metaphor, and no subtext. Yet, they manage to tickle our funny bone in the most surprising ways.

What makes them hilarious is that most of them are literally literal.

For example, the classic answer to the classic question: “Why did the chicken cross the road?” — “To get to the other side.”

The absence of a punchline is the punchline.

One of the platforms that helped popularize this style is r/antimeme, a space where posts strip away traditional meme structure.

We’ve rounded up some of the best examples so you can see exactly how and why these anti-jokes make people laugh.