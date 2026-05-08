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By now, most of us are aware of memes and what they mean in general. But what about the rebel child of the meme-verse — the anti-memes? They come with no hidden meaning, no metaphor, and no subtext. Yet, they manage to tickle our funny bone in the most surprising ways.

What makes them hilarious is that most of them are literally literal.

For example, the classic answer to the classic question: “Why did the chicken cross the road?” — “To get to the other side.”

The absence of a punchline is the punchline.

One of the platforms that helped popularize this style is r/antimeme, a space where posts strip away traditional meme structure.

We’ve rounded up some of the best examples so you can see exactly how and why these anti-jokes make people laugh.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Don't Read This

A giant blue whale laid lengthwise across a basketball court, making this anti-meme surprisingly funny.

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    #2

    Pio Pio Pio Pio Pio

    Pio Pio Pio Pio Pio

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    #3

    Ah Yes, Superman Is An Idiot

    Superman destroys a train instead of saving a child in a surprisingly funny anti-meme.

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    At first, it might sound like anti-memes are against memes, but that’s far from the truth. Anti-memes are actually a weird, self-aware, and kind of clever way of doing humor online.

    They usually take a normal meme image and pair it with text that’s plain, literal, dull or emotionally flat, avoiding any conventional punchline or comedic payoff.

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    The funny part comes from the fact that you expect a joke, but there just… isn’t one. That twist is the whole point.

    Know Your Meme, a website that documents and contains an inventory of internet memes, defines anti-memes as “image macros which are typically captioned with anti-jokes and meta humor mocking a variety of internet memes.”
    #4

    We're No Strangers To Prison

    Anti-meme featuring Rick Astley in sunglasses, with text about law degrees and knowing the rules. Surprisingly funny.

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    #5

    Joaquin Phoenix's Acting

    A surprisingly funny anti-meme about Joaquin Phoenix in Joker, next to a photo of him as the Joker and a regular portrait.

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    #6

    Very Much Correct

    Very Much Correct

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    One of the earliest known references to anti-memes was a 2009 webcomic called Big Fat Whale. It played around with the idea of anti-memes as weird, non-sensational internet content that didn’t follow normal joke logic.

    But the real push came when Reddit got involved. In 2012, the subreddit r/antimeme was created, and that’s basically where the style took shape and got a name people actually used.

    After that, it spread like wildfire across social media platforms.
    #7

    New To The Sub, Does This Count As An Anti-Meme?

    Winnie the Pooh meme with a black suit and a red t-shirt. An anti-meme surprisingly funny image.

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    #8

    Omg, This Is So True

    An anti-meme: a video title about Photoshop with a happy Mr. Incredible for people who dont know and a distressed one for those who do.

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    #9

    I Love Playing Video Games

    An anti-meme depicts a gamer conversation about getting on the game, surprisingly funny in its literal interpretation.

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    Some types of anti-memes are pretty easy to spot once you get the idea.

    The literal one is where the meme just describes exactly what’s happening in the picture, no jokes added.

    For example, in the “Distracted Boyfriend” meme, instead of funny labels, it just says “Boyfriend,” “Girlfriend,” and “Other Woman.” That’s it — it just explains the scene like a caption, not a joke.

    Reverse memes are often grouped with anti-memes also because they use a familiar meme format. But instead of sarcasm or irony, they are overly sincere, or just plain obvious.

    For example, a meme using a “Drake Hotline Bling” format might normally reject something and approve something else. A reverse version could just show Drake approving both panels with captions like: “Pizza is good” and “Water is also good.” There’s no real conflict or joke.
    #10

    Logical

    A funny anti-meme shows a man in a coffin, representing d***h and the shame of an uncleared browser history.

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    #11

    Much Better

    A man taking off sunglasses to reveal a vibrant city street. This funny anti-meme shows the hidden beauty of the real world.

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    #12

    Most-Used Word In Each State

    An anti-meme cartoon map of the US showing THE as the most used word in every state, surprisingly funny.

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    Another category of anti-memes is the missing punchline. This is when a meme sets things up like a joke is coming… but then doesn’t deliver anything.

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    For example, someone posted the real picture of Abraham Lincoln with the caption: “Gonna tell my kids this was Abraham Lincoln.”

    The humor comes from the fact that your brain keeps waiting for a punchline that never shows up.
    #13

    Time To Work

    Spongebob Squarepants sitting in a chair, a funny anti-meme expressing relatable last-minute departure for work.

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    #14

    Its Actually True

    Its Actually True

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    #15

    Good Times

    Good Times

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    Over-explained jokes also fall in the category of anti-memes. It’s when a meme is stretched out or butchered so much that the original humor is nowhere to be found.

    Instead of keeping things short and funny, the meme explains itself step by step — almost like it’s trying to be helpful rather than funny.

    The failure of the joke becomes the joke itself.

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    #16

    Literally

    Literally

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    #17

    A Tiny One

    A Tiny One

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    #18

    Clocks Be Like

    Clocks Be Like

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    It is important to note here that anti-memes are not anti-humor. They’re simply against the usual meme format, yet use the same meme template.

    Research shows that anti-memes play around with the structure of memes — like how much text is used, how the space is filled, or how the format usually flows. They take those unwritten rules and either ignore them or flip them, which makes the whole thing feel off in a way that works.
    #19

    Can't Be More Accurate Than This

    Can't Be More Accurate Than This

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    #20

    Blindness

    Blindness

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    #21

    He's Very Sad About It

    He's Very Sad About It

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    Typical memes have been recycled and reused so much over the years across different online platforms that we often end up expecting, or already knowing, the punchlines.

    Anti-memes come in and mess with that expectation, which is a big reason why many people like them.

    There’s also this weirdly absurd but calm vibe to them. They show that not everything online has to carry a deeper meaning or build up to a payoff.

    Another big reason they work is self-awareness. Anti-memes basically roast meme culture using meme culture itself. They know exactly what you’re expecting… and then deliberately don’t give it to you.

    At this point, traditional memes can feel predictable, while anti-memes feel like a breath of fresh air.
    #22

    When You’re Taking A Shower:

    When You’re Taking A Shower:

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    #23

    Posting This Again Because My Previous Post Was Falsely Flagged By The Mod Bot

    Posting This Again Because My Previous Post Was Falsely Flagged By The Mod Bot

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    #24

    Good On You For Educating Your Kids

    Good On You For Educating Your Kids

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    #25

    Bird Puns

    Bird Puns

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    #26

    Why Can’t They Tho

    An anti-meme comparing an autumn leaf to gold bars, asking if leaves could be worth more, with an economist's funny response.

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    #27

    Oh My Lord

    A funny anti-meme showing a bunny with a pancake on its head, looking unimpressed.

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    #28

    Great Spirit

    An anti-meme: Dad driving a car, smiling, with his son next to him, laughing. Funny text exchange above.

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    #29

    Spot The Differences

    Spot The Differences

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    #30

    An Interesting Title

    An Interesting Title

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    #31

    Geography

    Geography

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    #32

    Why Is There An Electrical Outlet In The Rock?

    Why Is There An Electrical Outlet In The Rock?

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    #33

    Hardworking People

    Hardworking People

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    #34

    Liver King In A Parallel Reality

    Liver King In A Parallel Reality

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    #35

    Not Sure If This Ones Already Posted Here Don't Come At Me In The Comments

    An anti-meme text conversation where one person asks Whats suqma? and receives a photo of a store called SUQMA.

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    #36

    That Antimeme But Chemistry

    That Antimeme But Chemistry

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    #37

    Blonde Girl

    Blonde Girl

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    #38

    Thought Ths Would Fit

    Funny anti-meme: Grim Reaper on a flaming monster tricycle, stating support for "LGBT" meaning Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, and Transgender.

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    #39

    All Big Countries Has Beautiful And Ugly Buildings

    A funny anti-meme shows Taj Mahal as India's prettiest place and a plain apartment building as Japan's ugliest.

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    #40

    Luckiky My History Teacher Is A Smart Man

    An Anti-Meme featuring an old woman from Titanic, responding to a WW2 question with "It's been 84 years...", surprisingly funny.

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    #41

    The Discussion Is Over!!

    A funny anti-meme showing two people agreeing on math, pointing at the number six. One says 7.5 +/- 1.5, the other says I agree.

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    #42

    This Is Truly Mind Blowing

    A man and woman, both 5'9, depicted side-by-side, illustrating a funny anti-meme about perceived height differences.

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    #43

    Yes Sir Mr. Stark

    A surprisingly funny anti-meme shows Peter Parker and Iron Man. Peter claims homework made him late, Iron Man gives advice.

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    #44

    Stay In School

    An anti-meme: a man studying, captioned with a girlfriend asking him to come over, then noting her parents aren't home.

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    #45

    She Had A Long Run

    She Had A Long Run

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    #46

    Relatable Content

    Relatable Content

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    #47

    Don't Think This Is Going To Get Covered By Insurance

    Don't Think This Is Going To Get Covered By Insurance

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    #48

    Me When You

    An anti-meme: a student passes a note saying, 'Look behind you with an angry expression,' which the receiver then does. Surprisingly funny.

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    #49

    Well....this Is Awkward

    Homer Simpson looking at a dense hedge, then uttering 'This hedge blocks my movement.' A surprisingly funny anti-meme.

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    #50

    Looks Nothing Like Him Really

    Looks Nothing Like Him Really

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    #51

    He Doesn't Bite

    He Doesn't Bite

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    #52

    Scott-Ish Humor

    Scott-Ish Humor

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    #53

    Size Comparison

    Size Comparison

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    #54

    I’m Just Baffled Honestly

    I’m Just Baffled Honestly

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    #55

    They’re On His Porch

    They’re On His Porch

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    #56

    No Way It's Incredible

    No Way It's Incredible

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    #57

    Emphasis On The Right

    A funny anti-meme shows a crocodile skull, an alien reconstruction of it, and the actual crocodile snout.

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    #58

    Sorry I Haven't Seen It LOL

    Sorry I Haven't Seen It LOL

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    #59

    Credit To U/Stove_face

    Credit To U/Stove_face

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    #60

    Stay Hydrated Folks!

    Stay Hydrated Folks!

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