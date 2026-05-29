Pastor Kicks Woman Who Opposes Christian Nationalism Out Of Church After Comparing President To Jesus

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In many parts of the world, there’s a separation between church and state. But just because it exists on paper doesn’t mean politics and religion stop meddling with each other. And when they do, it can create a lot of disagreement.

One teen saw this firsthand when her youth worship leader got banned from their church for speaking out against Christian nationalism. Unwilling to stay silent, she and a handful of her peers came up with a plan to protest. But knowing the consequences could be serious, she turned to Reddit for advice on whether they should actually go through with it.

Read the full story below.

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One woman was kicked out of church after speaking out against Christian nationalism

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Now, her peers are preparing a secret protest to support her

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Most people are afraid to speak up, and there’s actually a reason behind it

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When you’re in an environment where most people don’t share your opinion, speaking up can feel almost impossible. You don’t know how people will react. You don’t know what you might lose.

And when the topic is something as deeply sensitive as religion, the stakes feel even higher. That’s exactly the position Emma found herself in when she used her moment on stage to push back against something she felt was wrong.

In truth, most people are actually afraid to be honest about what they think. For example, one study in the U.S. that tracked one million people over 20 years found that two-thirds were afraid to say what they believe in public.

A separate study found that six out of ten employees were hesitant to speak up at work. And when it comes to college students, research found that over 60 percent were hesitant to speak up in class because they were concerned other students would criticize their views as being offensive. Across the board, most people would rather stay quiet than risk being judged.

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But why does it feel so scary? According to Judith E. Glaser, an organizational anthropologist and author, the answer is that we are deeply afraid of rejection. She explains that rejection activates the same pain pathways in the brain as physical pain. In other words, social rejection literally hurts.

And there’s a reason for that. When it came to our ancestors, rejection from the group meant risking survival. Nick Morgan, Ph.D. and president of communications consulting company Public Words Inc., points out that humans have always been afraid of being cast out.

Back in the Paleolithic Era, being exiled from your tribe could mean you wouldn’t last more than 48 hours. Early humans simply could not survive alone. We needed the group for food, shelter, and protection from predators. So our brains learned to treat social rejection as a serious threat.

Sure, speaking out in public or on social media won’t threaten you like a predator when you’re alone in the wild with no one to support you. But our brains pretty much treat it that way.

With all that in mind, what Emma did took genuine courage. She spoke up in a room full of people who she knew might not agree with her and accepted the consequences that came with it. And in the end, she inspired the other band members to come together and try to make some kind of stand of their own.

This shows that in situations like these, what matters most is a sense of community. And for that to work, Glaser explains that we need a culture where people listen to each other instead of judging or rejecting each other.

When people feel heard and appreciated, they’re more likely to speak up and share what they truly think. But when they’re met with criticism and punishment for expressing their views, they censor themselves.

How do you feel about how Emma and the band handled this? Do you agree with them speaking up? Would you have been afraid to do the same in their place? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Readers thought it was a brave idea and encouraged the teen to go through with it

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She later returned with an update, revealing how their efforts were going

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In a turn of events, the band called off the walkout but still found a way to make their point

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Eventually, the teen stopped going to church and shared a lot of honest thoughts about her faith

After that, she got more personal about how religion had affected her family

In another update, she shared what became of the band and Emma after all of this

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But in the end, Emma, who had been the first to speak out, changed her mind and took back her words

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Readers applauded the teen for staying thoughtful and mature through it all