Rejection rarely—if ever—feels pleasant. It’s something that everyone goes through in life, whether they come from a privileged or disadvantaged background. Often, rejection is less about you and more about the other person’s circumstances. Even if it sometimes feels like the opposite! A healthy perspective to have is that rejection, just like failure, is an opportunity to grow, mature, and improve as an individual, rather than taking the criticism incredibly personally.

Of course, not taking things personally and protecting your self-esteem is easier said than done. Especially when you can’t read someone’s mind and figure out the exact reasons why they rejected you. However, the more risks you take, the more you put yourself out there, the more new things you try and people you meet, the more accustomed you become to hearing ‘no.’ You develop a thicker skin. You become more resilient. And getting through a bunch of ‘nos’ is how you get to the ‘yes’ you want and need both in business and in relationships.