No matter who you are, no matter where you come from, rejection is something that everyone will face in life. Over. And over. And over again! That’s just how life works. So, instead of complaining about how unfair life is, it’s better to adopt a growth-oriented mindset and become more resilient to whatever life might throw at you.

That being said, some rejections are so brutal that it hurts to even read about them. To show you just how bad things can get, Bored Panda has collected some of the worst relationship and work-life rejections from all over the internet. Keep scrolling if you want to wince, cringe, and feel sorry for a whole bunch of strangers.

#1

Bro Got Rejected By A Stick Girl

Man standing next to a crudely drawn stick figure with a red arrow pointing at it, showcasing brutal rejections.

stickgirlah Report

    #2

    Didn't Think I Would Enjoy A Rejection

    Text message conversation showing brutal rejection poems that left people baffled for days on a dating app chat.

    r_moma Report

    #3

    Wait Till They Find Out Mexico Is Part Of North America

    Tweet showing a humorous brutal rejection about a paper focused on North America, baffling the author.

    MarthPaynter Report

    Rejection rarely—if ever—feels pleasant. It’s something that everyone goes through in life, whether they come from a privileged or disadvantaged background. Often, rejection is less about you and more about the other person’s circumstances. Even if it sometimes feels like the opposite! A healthy perspective to have is that rejection, just like failure, is an opportunity to grow, mature, and improve as an individual, rather than taking the criticism incredibly personally.

    Of course, not taking things personally and protecting your self-esteem is easier said than done. Especially when you can’t read someone’s mind and figure out the exact reasons why they rejected you. However, the more risks you take, the more you put yourself out there, the more new things you try and people you meet, the more accustomed you become to hearing ‘no.’ You develop a thicker skin. You become more resilient. And getting through a bunch of ‘nos’ is how you get to the ‘yes’ you want and need both in business and in relationships.
    #4

    My Girlfriend's Rejection Email. You Can't Make This Up

    Rejection email from hiring team politely informing candidate they were not selected, showing brutal rejections baffling applicants.

    Rhododactylus Report

    #5

    Inspiring Words

    Tweet by Nathalie Antonia about brutal rejections, mentioning being rejected 48 times before the 49th rejection.

    natsantonia Report

    #6

    My Friend Went On A First Date A Few Days Ago. I Ask Him How It Went, He Sends Me This Screenshot

    Text message exchange showing brutal rejection after a date, highlighting awkward and harsh responses in brutal rejections.

    ijfalk Report

    According to Indeed, rejection has an unavoidable, deeply social element to it that is a core part of the human experience.

    “From an evolutionary standpoint, pain is necessary. When humans were hunter-gatherers, they lived in groups to maximise their chances of survival. Being ostracised from the group was dangerous, as individuals would have to fend for themselves. This created an innate fear of rejection that encouraged them to change their behaviour to ensure they could stay in the group.”
    #7

    Sheeeeesh, Just Say No

    Text message exchange showing brutal rejection with a Snapchat post asking for a fake birthday dinner to avoid a date.

    Onfour Report

    #8

    Had The Worst Interview Of My Life And A Rejection 1 Hour Later

    Screenshot of a brutal rejection email describing an unprofessional and discouraging job interview experience.

    jacoblindner Report

    #9

    That Was Really Good Rejection

    Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing brutal rejections that left people baffled with a top comment about a vague lunch invite refusal.

    athrvpatil Report

    Some healthy, positive ways of handling rejection include:

    1. Taking the time to process your emotions
    2. Looking after yourself
    3. Analysing the situation, instead of just yourself
    4. Not assuming that the rejection was personal
    5. Considering the possibility that you weren’t actually rejected
    6. Protecting, building up, and nurturing your sense of self-worth
    7. Talking to people you trust about your experience
    8. Seeing the situation as an opportunity for growth
    9. Making alternate plans to reach your goals
    #10

    What A Healthy Way To Deal With Rejection After A Hookup

    Text message conversation showing brutal rejections with awkward questions that left people baffled for days.

    rustyfencer Report

    #11

    He Doesn’t Want To Rent His Apartment

    Tweet explaining a brutal rejection from a Brooklyn apartment due to landlord’s strict savings requirement.

    Not the deposit - a bank statement that shows that you have a year of the rent in your savings account, probably as a "security measure" to make sure you'll be good for on-time monthly payments.

    zedonarrival Report

    #12

    Fair Enough

    Tweet showing a brutal rejection story from Harvard Business School with a witty response baffling many viewers.

    johnmccrea Report

    Indeed explains that rejection can make you feel angry, ashamed, and disappointed. In that extremely emotional context, it’s easy to slip up and make decisions that make the situation even worse.

    So, it’s best to take a break, step away from the situation, and cool off.

    It’s only then that you can begin to process the situation calmly and make rational decisions about how to respond adequately.
    #13

    Sounds Like The Best Payback To Me

    Tweet from a young woman sharing a brutal rejection story about sorority rush and social media criticism.

    jasminericegirl Report

    #14

    This Rejection Email

    Email screenshot showing a brutal rejection message that left the applicant baffled for days with generic polite refusal.

    Glass_Spend1655 Report

    #15

    Got Rejected From A Dream Job Because I Have Non Conventional Male Look

    Man with glasses and a beard wearing a green plaid shirt, shown in front and side views, illustrating brutal rejections concept.

    Piercings and earrings were taken off. Beard was fresh from the barber (interview was 7 days ago) Went in this shirt and black pants. Job was "typist" as the English translation says; I'm not a native speaker, so a person who uses a PC to type documents in court while people talk, especially the judge. Working currently as data entry/QA administrator (since March 2019).

    redseptember1994 Report

    In the meantime, it’s incredibly important that you take proper care of your physical and mental health.

    Give yourself the tools and the space to react to stress in a better way.

    That means getting plenty of rest, moving and exercising frequently, eating nutritious food, avoiding unhealthy habits, spending time with people you like and love, meditating, being grateful for what you have, and spending time on your hobbies and passion projects.
    #16

    Phone Overheated In The Middle Of A Job Interview

    Warning message about iPhone overheating, a brutal rejection that left users baffled and unable to use their device temporarily.

    I was in the middle of a video job interview, and my phone overheated and disconnected the call. When it turned back on, I had already received a rejection email from the job.

    awkwardbreakfast99 Report

    #17

    Some Women Don't Take Rejection Very Well Apparently

    Broken window on a brick house symbolizing brutal rejections that left people baffled and confused for days.

    I_Call_Everyone_Ron Report

    #18

    Rejected Because I Am Easy To Read! What Does That Even Mean?

    Text message of a brutal rejection where one person explains feeling no connection, baffling the other in a digital chat.

    Maxipp9001 Report

    While rejection can feel devastating if it derails the awesome plans and goals you’ve cooked up in your imagination, it’s hardly ever fatal.

    So long as you get back up and dust yourself off, there are always other opportunities in life.

    “Use rejection as a process of elimination and keep trying new routes until your plan is successful,” Indeed suggests. “With an alternative plan, rejection doesn't seem like the end of the world but simply an indication to pursue a different route. When you prepare for potential rejections, you can handle them much more effectively, as you're ready to achieve your dreams or goals in a different way.”

    #19

    Rejection Rejected

    Chat screenshot showing brutal rejection with confused replies, highlighting awkward moments in brutal rejections that left people baffled.

    obligatorysmile Report

    #20

    A Gracious Reply To A Courteous Rejection

    Text message showing a brutal rejection that left the person baffled over an unwanted approach outside a dating app.

    thejolingirl Report

    #21

    My Friend Got Rejected For Having An Android Phone

    Text message showing a brutal rejection on a dating app that left the recipient baffled and offended.

    Gamesbyned Report

    Verywell Mind points out that rejection can be emotionally intense to the point that it hurts physically, not just mentally.

    "Research has found that the network for psychological pain overlaps to some extent with brain regions involved in physical pain. In other words, we can literally feel something like rejection as physical pain."

    #22

    One Of The Nicest Interactions I Had On This App So Far Was A Straight Out Rejection

    Screenshot of a dating app chat showing a polite but clear brutal rejection that left the user baffled.

    Theobromin Report

    #23

    He Was Complaining About Being Rejected By A 19 Year Old Girl. He's 28 Btw

    Text conversation showing a brutal rejection highlighting problematic behavior despite repeated messages, from brutal rejections discussions.

    toobloodytiredtocare Report

    #24

    Offensive Memes Instagram Account Can’t Handle Getting Rejected

    Screenshot of a harsh and brutal rejection message full of anger and insults, showing baffling rejection behavior.

    Swedz12 Report

    Meanwhile, one danger of rejection is that it might make you make wrong, large-scale conclusions based on very isolated incidents.

    Rejection may not be as bad as it seems.

    For instance, if you get rejected by a romantic interest or a large corporation, you might suddenly decide that you’re bad at relationships or not qualified for that particular job industry.

    In reality, however, you might have simply been a bad fit in that specific situation.
    #25

    I Got Rejected From A Bar In Boston Because I Had A Canadian ID. I'm 37

    Man with glasses and septum piercing next to a blurred Quebec ID, illustrating brutal rejections that left people baffled.

    NutsBruv Report

    #26

    Got Rejected For Asking For The High End Of Their Marketed Range

    Screenshot of a brutal rejection message explaining hourly rate does not align with the candidate's request.

    I have a bachelor's degree, 5+ years of professional experience, and made $45/hr at my last job(did not mention that to her).
    The marketed range for this entry-level role was $17-24/hr, and I asked for 24.
    I am so upset. I live in socal, I live on my own, $24 is the closest to a livable wage here.
    Had a perfect interview with them and they asked me what amount I would feel comfortable getting paid and obviously I thought to myself “hmmm probs the livable wage please!” And said $24 without hesitation.
    I hate it here.

    Feeling-Extreme-7555 Report

    #27

    Guy Gets Rejected From Bumble Match

    Reddit conversation showing brutal rejections and controversial opinions about dating frustrations and women's rights.

    Annabellini Report

    As per Verywell Mind, if you want to cope with rejection in a healthy way, you should:

    1. Let go of blaming yourself and avoid rumination
    2. Focus on self-care
    3. Allow yourself to feel your emotions instead of bottling them up
    4. Remember all of your past successes
    5. Stop comparing yourself to others
    6. Persevere and don’t give up
    #28

    Nice Guys Can’t Handle Rejection

    Screenshot of a brutal rejection message in a Facebook Messenger conversation showing unexpected insults and responses.

    trbenoit43 Report

    #29

    Rejected By Hundreds For Being "Too Nice"

    Screenshot of a social media comment sharing a brutal rejection story that left the person baffled and frustrated.

    the_ben_obiwan Report

    #30

    Women Can Be Incels Too

    Text post expressing frustration and confusion over brutal rejections and feelings of not being enough in relationships.

    Unique-Fig-4300 Report

    Which of these rejections were the most painful to read, Pandas? Which ones made you physically wince and feel outraged? What is the very worst rejection that you’ve ever faced, and how did you get over it?

    We’d love to hear your opinions, and all about your experiences. If you’re in a social mood, feel free to swing by the comments section at the bottom of this list to share your thoughts!
    #31

    I Always Skip The Gameplay

    Text message conversation showing a brutal rejection where one person asks to be a boyfriend and is turned down.

    zerocheri Report

    #32

    Hurts To The Bone

    Text message showing a brutal rejection where one person accidentally called and then says they don’t want to call back.

    ellzoni Report

    #33

    Oof

    Text message conversation showing a brutal rejection that left one person baffled for days.

    psychedelicdoode Report

    #34

    I Got Rejected For A Job That I Applied For 8 Months Ago

    Rejection email from KFC explaining the applicant was not selected among many for the position, an example of brutal rejections.

    SpiralThePhotgrapher Report

    #35

    They Invited Me For A First Interview And It Went Awesome

    Message explaining rejection due to lack of required technical writing experience, a brutal rejection that left the candidate baffled.

    I asked the next person in line why she rejected me and she hit me with this. (I have 8 years of experience as a technical writer).

    Saarnath Report

    #36

    Mail Template To Reject A Company

    Screenshot of a text message showing a brutal rejection response from a candidate to a company, leaving them baffled.

    just-a-guy-1996 Report

    #37

    Rejected Because Of Astrology?

    Text message exchange showing a baffling Tinder rejection, illustrating brutal rejections that left people confused.

    A_Gray_Phantom Report

    #38

    A New Way To Get Rejected Boys

    Text message exchange showing a brutal rejection that left the sender baffled for days with a surprising reply.

    Bigbadbellybug Report

    #39

    1-800- Rejection Hotline Please

    Text message exchange showing awkward rejection conversation on dating app, illustrating brutal rejections that left people baffled.

    starskiandclutch Report

    #40

    Well That’s An Interesting Way To Get Rejected

    Text message conversation showing brutal rejection where one person says you're too hot, confusing the other in a baffling exchange.

    FalloutLover7 Report

    #41

    Who Says They Cant Handle Rejection?

    Screenshot of a brutal rejection message on social media, showing a harsh and baffling response to someone on Tinder.

    RunThroughTheWoods Report

    #42

    Apparently Politely Rejecting Someone Is Now Racist

    Text message exchange showing a baffling brutal rejection where one person calls the other racist after being declined.

    raszy87 Report

    #43

    Job Hunting Sucks

    Tweet showing a person describing brutal rejections from over 250 game art job applications, expressing desperation.

    castpixel Report

    #44

    Which Motivational Speaker Will I Hold Responsible For This Now?

    Tweet showing a person sharing their experience of brutal rejections after applying for junior and senior roles.

    Oluwanonso_Esq Report

    #45

    His Loss Anyways

    Tweet by Eden Dranger sharing a personal story about a brutal rejection that left her baffled for days.

    Eden_Eats Report

    #46

    I Mean He Couldn't Wait 24 Hours?

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a brutal rejection on a 30th birthday, illustrating baffling and harsh breakup messages.

    IreneKostko Report

    #47

    Ouchie

    Text message screenshot showing a brutal rejection where someone was stood up and saw their date with another guy.

    pyreonfire Report

    #48

    Christ

    Text message exchange showing a brutal rejection that left a person baffled, highlighting awkward and confusing responses.

    SoonerFan619 Report

    #49

    Naming Your Kid “Camryn” Is A Curse

    Text message exchange showing brutal rejection and confusion between two people after a wrong number was given.

    GeorgeArcticMonkeys Report

    #50

    Got Rejected 3 Mins After Applying To A Role. Spent A Few Hours Writing A Cover Letter To Be Automatically Rejected By A Bot. I Love The Current Job Market In The UK

    Screenshot of brutal job rejection emails from National Grid Careers that left the applicant baffled and confused for days.

    ParkingMetre Report

    #51

    My Friend Got Rejected For Not Having Social Media

    Text message exchange showing a brutal rejection that left one person baffled in an awkward chat conversation.

    anvil-fire Report

    #52

    After Waiting For One Whole Month To Get The Results Of The Interview, Hr Sends This After Asking For The Follow-Up

    Email screenshot showing a blunt message saying you are interview reject, illustrating brutal rejections that left people baffled.

    Mayosaucer Report

    #53

    I Got Rejected So Many Times For An Internship That I Decided To Frame The Rejection Letters

    Framed collage of brutal rejection emails displayed on a table highlighting shocking rejection moments.

    Azale297 Report

    #54

    To Make My Crush My Valentine

    Chat screenshot showing brutal rejection after a valentine confession, leaving the sender baffled.

    HymnElle Report

    #55

    Valentine’s Rejection

    Heart-shaped balloon saying I love you discarded inside a dumpster, symbolizing brutal rejection and emotional dismissal.

    harbinger_CHI Report

    #56

    Found This Funny (And A Bit Bitter) Comment On How To Answer A Work Application Rejection, So I Wanted To Share It With You Guys

    Text message showing a humorous brutal rejection response from a job candidate to an employer.

    instantcharger Report

    #57

    He Asked If She Would Date Him, She Rejected Him And Told Him He Needs To Work Out

    Young man facing woman outdoors with caption about brutal rejections that left people baffled, casual setting near shops.

    yurajurik Report

    #58

    Got Rejected For Being A 30 Year Old Partial Gamer

    Text message conversation showing a brutal rejection after admitting to playing video games at age 30.

    Textidon Report

    #59

    On The Way Home From Our Date, He Mentioned He Hoped I Didn't Ghost Him So I Didn't. He Didn't Take Rejection Well

    Text message exchange showing brutal rejections that left people baffled with intense and unexpected responses.

    ForeignerThanANut Report

    #60

    I Took A Break From Tinder And Stopped Replying To Folks - One Of My Matches Sent Me This Rejection Survey

    Survey form titled Joe's Rejection Survey with multiple choice questions about brutal rejections and impressions on Joe's profile.

    TheJuliettest Report

    #61

    Why Take Rejection So Personal?

    Text conversation showing brutal rejections with confusing messages, illustrating baffling and complicated interactions.

    Just-Cycle-1581 Report

    #62

    I Said "You're" Instead Of "Your" And Got Rejected

    Text message exchange showing brutal rejection after correcting grammar, leaving the sender baffled and confused.

    gankgreed Report

    #63

    He Handles Rejection Really Well, I Swear

    Text message exchange showing brutal rejection and aggressive responses that left people baffled for days in a shocking conversation.

    DavidmeetsSky Report

    #64

    He's Obviously A Man Of Poor Taste

    Tweet showing a brutal rejection about freckles that left the person baffled for days in a social media conversation.

    dcamrealtor Report

    #65

    This Rejection

    Text conversation showing confusion about the location of Prague in Europe, illustrating brutal rejections that left people baffled.

    Moakmeister Report

    #66

    Rejected And Complimented In Under A Minute

    Text message conversation showing a brutal rejection where one person declines a hookup but offers friendship instead.

    tjgreene27 Report

    #67

    Cut Out The Dates And Get Straight To The Rejection

    Screenshot of a brutal rejection on a dating app showing a short dismissive reply that leaves the sender baffled.

    WallDogs Report

    #68

    This Letter From My HOA, Written In Purple Ink, Telling Me They Rejected My Check Because It Was Written In Purple Ink

    Rejected check with handwritten note explaining the reason, illustrating one of the brutal rejections that left people baffled.

    Okay_Tacos Report

