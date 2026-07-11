And then there are moments when attraction seems to sparkle, until they themselves snap you right out of it. To some, those sudden turn-offs—better known as "icks"—can be surprisingly powerful. So TikToker Jess ( @jls_1003 ) asked women on the platform to describe the worst ones guys have ever given them. From the way they talked to how they kept their house, here are the ways in which men instantly ruined their chances.

There are times when no matter how much you'd like to hit it off with someone, it's just not happening. Even if the two of you make sense as a couple on paper, the chemistry simply isn't there, and not even Marie Curie could fix it.

#1 He would say “question mark” every time he would ask a question. For example, “so what’s your favorite color? Question mark”

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#2 went to his place for the first time. he had chewed waffle on his floor

#3 He had zero soap at any sink and he had two kids 4 and 6. NO ONE was washing their hands!

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#4 Said he was babysitting his own kids

#5 First date and he had me as his wallpaper

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#6 I went to pull out my chair on a first date and he went to go sit down in my chair.

#7 He stuck his finger in my mouth everytime I yawned and ruined my yawns

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#8 He brought me flowers, from a CEMETERY

#9 I came home from work and my very inside dog was tied to a tree outside, bc “the dog was in his way” What. He had to pack his stuff and leave my apt expeditiously. He was never contacted again.

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#10 It was actually our first date. He literally fake proposed to me in the middle of a packed and tiny restaurant right after I told him I don’t like being the center of attention with people I don’t know “cause it’s just a funny prank”. I had to tell EVERYONE it was a joke, he went to the bathroom and I walked out. The waitress came running after me with my margarita in a to go cup and I never spoke to him again.

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#11 He kissed me so aggressively, I was legitimately dizzy, and when I searched my mouth for cuts, I found a piece of food, I hadn’t eaten.

#12 I was reading a menu at dinner after only knowing eachother a couple of weeks and he tapped my menu and said “look at me while I’m talking”. WHAT TF DID YOU JUST SAY?????

#13 One time I was doubled over in pain on my period and he told me “every other woman deals with it why can’t you? I’m no expert but I’m sure it’s not that bad”

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#14 pushed me down the stairs for laughing that he made his hot chocolate with water, instead of milk.

#15 He asked me "how long do those last?" referring to my 9yo German shepherd. Bonus points for him saying "oh so not that much longer" when I told him the average lifespan.

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#16 He p**ped in a hand towel and hid it under my bathroom rug instead of asking for more toilet paper

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#17 Told me he was in a "h*e phase". We are in our early 30s.

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#18 One time I went on a date with a guy named Daniel but preferred to be called Rick. I thought it must’ve been a middle name and THEN he signed the credit card receipt Rick Grimes. Not even joking

#19 He said “Ouuuuh Charlette, got me all up in your web right now” mid bang and I just couldn’t ever look at him the same way again

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#20 When we were in a bad argument, he crashed out and started punching the air

#21 ALWAYS said good girl to me, like bro please stop with that. Even said it in front of my mom one time. So so embarrassed

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#22 He was obsessed with martial arts & anytime he saw someone wearing ADIDAS / MMA gear he’d start kicking & doing splits… in Walmart

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#23 He called meat (chicken, beef etc.) “flesh”. I couldn’t handle this

#24 Meowed on the regular for no reason out of nowhere I told him some bad news I was going through and he meowed and I got up and left

#25 We went bowling and he wore no socks. Put his feet in the rented bowling shoes

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#26 wrote me a song after dating for a week. the first line was "I still remember when we first met".... a week ago?? I should hope so my guy

#27 Spoke on tinder for a week, offered to have coffee and he agreed. When I got there he was sitting with someone. Both the other guy and I were puzzled and the Tinder guy said he wanted to meet both of us to see who he liked more. Me and the other guy both left together and are we’re besties till this day.

#28 Went on a first date with a guy who I’d known for more than 7 years. Apparently he’d always had a crush on me and after a 4 years relationship I gave him a shot since he asked for “fair chance”. Anyway, date was very awkward since he mostly didn’t talk just looked at me. But that wasn’t the ick. He asked the waiter if he could pick the table. At first I thought cute, he wants privacy. I asked out of curiosity and he goes “I gotta have full vision of who enters and leaves the place. I’m carrying, since I always gotta protect who’s with me”. Strapped. At a bar….

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#29 We weren’t dating (yet) but we were talking almost daily…. He said “I can’t promise I won’t cheat on you but I’ll sure try not to do it.” Like byyyyeeeee

#30 He came to pick me up wearing a fedora. I told him I left something in my house & never came back

#31 his rug in the living room was fake grass..

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#32 Told me he was “soooo popular in highschool” he’s 26…

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#33 He left [bodily fluids] streak on my fresh white sheets. And tried to say it wasn’t him. Sure the heck wasn’t me! Immediately blocked!

#34 He got a parking ticket on the first date and expected me to pay half of it

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#35 While driving he accidentally shifted to N- freaked out and didn’t know what to do… I shifted back to drive and he asked how did I know that… like what??? lmao broke up with him the next day cause my dad would neverrrrr

#36 he tried to rap the lyrics of a song while making eye contact w/ me and he kept messing up the words

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#37 He was eating his “healthy snack” tuna… laughed at a joke and accidentally spit the tuna in my eye.

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#38 His toenail cut my achilles in our sleep and he still refuse to cut them

#39 Was a picky eater. Like chicken tendies and fries at an upscale restaurant picky.

#40 would ask me to send fit checks then send a longggg video barking back at me and saying sorry mommy in between

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#41 this isn’t a petty reason at all but i was obsessed with this man and in a situationship w him for over 9 months and one day he bit his toenails in front of me bc he “didn’t have clippers” i left that same day and never saw him again

#42 I went to the movies with him and there was a gentleman with special needs at the front, after walking away he broke out into laughter. I was disgusted, safe to say that was the last time I’d willingly see him

#43 Tried to give me pet care advice… I’m a veterinary technician. Him… a common folk

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#44 He types “wuh about you” instead of what about you, bcos instead of because. I was irritated

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#45 he sent me a snap of him aggressively eating a cold family size can of green beans straight from the can while smiling at the camera.

#46 Wore jelly shoes. Bright blue ones. With socks. I really wish I was joking but I’m not

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#47 He would drink protein shakes and his breath smelled like milk all the time. One night he was laying next to me and I literally flipped the lights on and sat up and asked him to leave bc his presence was giving me anxiety

#48 the way he held his fork or spoon overhand like a small child.

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#49 My dog absolutely HATED him. And my dog loved my husband immediately. Trust your fur babies ladies!

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#50 Had a full blown tantrum about he was breaking out because his dad used the wrong detergent for his sensitive skin… he was 27, and that’s how I found out he lived with his parents.

#51 Complained about literally everything. You are a man take care of it. Find a solution it’s not the end of the world.

#52 He called my dog ugly…blocked him on everything

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#53 I made him some spaghetti sauce before I left for work, all he had to do was cook the pasta. he called me five times asking how to boil the noodles and then he still had to call his mom and have her walk him through it

#54 met my family for the first time and asked "so, how old is everybody?" why the hell would you ask that? the cherry on top is after they left he made a joke about how now he cant choose between me or my mom

#55 He still lived with his mom and had custom made bunk beds that he shared with his older brother. after the tour he pulled out his guitar and sang to me in front of his entire family.

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#56 He kept falling. Like just kept falling. And was freakishly tall and skinny so it was even weirder. And he’d just sit on the floor after and give puppy eyes like a little kid. Yucked me out so quick

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#57 We were in Hawaii…. And went on a snorkeling excursion. He had to use a floatie and wouldn’t swim under water…. But I was swimming and diving and I looked up and saw his skinny little legs kicking about holding onto the floatie and I absolutely could not ever sleep with that man again. It was a long plane ride home

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#58 He wore cowboy boots to our date, and when it came time to get down and dirty, I had to wait like what felt like 5 minutes for him to wrestle his d**n boots off, while his jeans were already at his ankles. Seeing a grown man lose a fight against cowboy boots really does something to ya.

#59 “you don’t know how lucky you are to be talking to me” goodbye

#60 Brought me an oatmeal raisin cookie from the cookie platter instead of a chocolate chip cookie because it was “healthier”.

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#61 one time during an argument, i turned around and caught him flexing in the mirror

#62 When I texted him about something bad that happened he replied with "*cuddles you*"

#63 He had a porche but his seats were wrapped in cow print sheets with pink spots

#64 The way his body pathetically whipped around when we went over a speed bump

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#65 He kept saying “remind you” instead of “mind you” I corrected him and we never spoke again.

#66 Said “ I was gonna get you flowers”

#67 he replied to a text by saying "teehee"

#68 kept telling me how poor he was. I’m not a material girl money isn’t a big deal but i would say like “oh yeah my brother got me a gift” and he goes “i could never do that i’m too poor for that” like okay???

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#69 Told me he usually goes after baddies but they don’t have personality, but I have a really cool personality. Wild

#70 He laughed when his friend made a joke about me. I hated him instantly. Done.

#71 Tried to play hide and go seek ON FT WITH ME and then started talking in a baby voice saying “you scwared mwe”

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#72 I told him if he was going to be disrespectful then we are done and he said “give me one time I was disrespectful” then burped

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