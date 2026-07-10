49 Then Vs. Now Pics Of Houses That Made The Internet Seriously Mad
When a home changes hands, it often needs a little work. And if the new owners are already spending the money on repairs, it might be the perfect time to update the exterior as well. Unfortunately, you can't buy good taste.
The TikTok account 'Crime Designs' is dedicated to calling out questionable renovations. By sharing before-and-after photos—many of which are pulled from Google Street View—it shows how quickly character can disappear in the name of modernization.
Are gray paint, sleek lines, and minimalist facades always an improvement? We'll let you decide.
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Would you like your home to look more like a dentist's office? Have we got the architect for you!
Oh for goodness sake. None of the older versions were such magnificent specimens of architectural wonder that mankind's heritage is measurably debased by the changes. They are houses, built for a purpose, and they got changed because they were no longer fit for purpose today, either because of layout, energy efficiency, or high maintenance. That's it. Old buildings get remodelled or knocked down. When the old house was built, the neighbours probably complained about it too. Sometimes a homeowner would rather have a smaller garden and a huge chunk of money. It's their house. Seriously, there is no problem here.
That's nice -strip out all of the soul. smh Obviously, some of these remodels aren't bad. But like one of the commenters said: the building got turned into something that housed dentists' offices.
Oh for goodness sake. None of the older versions were such magnificent specimens of architectural wonder that mankind's heritage is measurably debased by the changes. They are houses, built for a purpose, and they got changed because they were no longer fit for purpose today, either because of layout, energy efficiency, or high maintenance. That's it. Old buildings get remodelled or knocked down. When the old house was built, the neighbours probably complained about it too. Sometimes a homeowner would rather have a smaller garden and a huge chunk of money. It's their house. Seriously, there is no problem here.
That's nice -strip out all of the soul. smh Obviously, some of these remodels aren't bad. But like one of the commenters said: the building got turned into something that housed dentists' offices.