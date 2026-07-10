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When a home changes hands, it often needs a little work. And if the new owners are already spending the money on repairs, it might be the perfect time to update the exterior as well. Unfortunately, you can't buy good taste.

The TikTok account 'Crime Designs' is dedicated to calling out questionable renovations. By sharing before-and-after photos—many of which are pulled from Google Street View—it shows how quickly character can disappear in the name of modernization.

Are gray paint, sleek lines, and minimalist facades always an improvement? We'll let you decide.