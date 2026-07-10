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When a home changes hands, it often needs a little work. And if the new owners are already spending the money on repairs, it might be the perfect time to update the exterior as well. Unfortunately, you can't buy good taste.

The TikTok account 'Crime Designs' is dedicated to calling out questionable renovations. By sharing before-and-after photos—many of which are pulled from Google Street View—it shows how quickly character can disappear in the name of modernization.

Are gray paint, sleek lines, and minimalist facades always an improvement? We'll let you decide.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Then vs. now pic of a house in 2012 transformed into a large modern house in 2026, making the internet mad.

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    #2

    Then vs. now pic of a house in 2009 transformed into a renovated house in 2026, making the internet mad.

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    #3

    Then vs. now pic of a house in 2020 transformed into a contemporary house in 2026, making the internet mad.

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    #4

    Then vs. now pic of a house in 2009 transformed into a modern house in 2026, making the internet mad.

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    phantasteek avatar
    ChickyChicky
    ChickyChicky
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you like your home to look more like a dentist's office? Have we got the architect for you!

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    #5

    Then vs. now pics of houses: a large Tudor-style home in 2010 transformed into a contemporary white house in 2026.

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    #6

    A charming traditional house in 2010 transformed into a modern, minimalist Rocky Bay House by 2026, showing houses then vs. now.

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    #7

    A comparison of a wooded property with a rustic house in 2009 and the same property in 2026 featuring a sleek, modern house.

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    #8

    Then vs. Now photo of houses. A historic house from 2014 replaced by a multi-story building in 2026.

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    #9

    Then vs. now pic showing a traditional house replaced by a minimalist, dark-colored house, making the internet seriously mad.

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    #10

    A then vs now photo of a house, showcasing a dated house renovated into a contemporary home, making the internet mad.

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    #11

    Then vs. now pics of houses: a beach-front home evolving from a modest dwelling to a sleek, modern residence.

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    #12

    A split image showing the drastic transformation of houses from a traditional style to a modern design, making the internet mad.

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    #13

    Then vs now pic of houses showing a classic brick house updated with new driveways and gates, making the internet seriously mad.

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    #14

    Then vs now pic of houses showing a charming thatched-roof house replaced by a sleek, modern build, making the internet seriously mad.

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    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, I'm always goinf to vote for the art-deco look. And I'm not sure that the orginal house was torn down: this looks like the plot was subdivided.

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    #15

    Then vs now pic of houses showing a traditional house transformed into a modern white one, making the internet seriously mad.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Then vs. now pics of houses: a white house with a red-tiled roof in 2010 vs. a white and grey modern home with dormer windows in 2026.

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    #17

    Then vs. now pics of houses: a traditional red brick home with a half-timbered facade in 2009 vs. a sleek, modern white house in 2026.

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    #18

    A white traditional house from 2020 on the left with a large lawn and trees, contrasted with its modern, renovated version in 2026 on the right, displaying houses then vs. now.

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    #19

    A classic brick house with a front garden in 2009 on the left compared to its sleek, modern, and dark brick transformation in 2026 on the right, illustrating houses then vs. now.

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    #20

    A two-story house with a stone and stucco exterior and a curved staircase in 2010 on the left, next to its significantly modernized facade in 2026 on the right, exemplifying houses then vs. now.

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    #21

    A then and now image showing a traditional house in 2012 next to a significantly renovated, larger, modern house in 2026.

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    #22

    A split image showing an apartment building in 2009 and the same location in 2026 with an ornate, white multi-story house.

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    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is someone seriously suggesting this isn't a huge improvement?

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    #23

    A then and now comparison of a traditional brick house in 2016 vs. a renovated house in 2026 with a modern grey exterior.

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    #24

    A split image showing a house in 2010 with a traditional facade and the same property in 2026, transformed into a modern house.

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    #25

    Then vs. Now photo of houses. A charming bungalow from 2009 replaced by a large, elegant house in 2026.

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    #26

    Then vs. Now photo of houses. A classic brick house in 2009 compared to a sleek, modern house in 2026.

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    #27

    Then vs. Now photo of houses. An older house from 2012 next to a minimalist house from 2026.

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    #28

    A side-by-side view of houses then vs now, displaying a house from 2012 and its 2026 transformation.

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    #29

    Then vs. now pic showing a large traditional house with a well replaced by a modern house with a gate, making the internet seriously mad.

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    #30

    Then vs. now pic showing a traditional house replaced by a modern, multi-story structure, making the internet seriously mad.

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    #31

    Then vs. now pic showing traditional houses replaced by modern, colorful houses, making the internet seriously mad.

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    #32

    Houses then and now: a brick house with blue shutters transformed into a white, minimalist modern home.

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    #33

    Then and now houses: a classic home updated with modern extensions and a darker roof, showcasing significant changes.

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    #34

    Before and after houses: a traditional home with a turret replaced by a striking, contemporary design.

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    #35

    Split image of houses then vs now, depicting a traditional house replaced by a boxy, dark-colored modern house, making the internet mad.

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    #36

    A then and now comparison of houses showing a transformation from traditional to modern architecture.

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    #37

    Then vs now pic of a house showing a classic brick home replaced by a stark white modern structure, making the internet mad.

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    #38

    A before and after comparison of houses, revealing a charming house replaced by a severe modern building, making the internet mad.

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    #39

    Then vs now pic of houses showing a dated house replaced by two contemporary, angular homes, making the internet seriously mad.

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    #40

    Then vs. now pics of houses: a white house on a terraced hill with stairs in 2012 vs. a modernized white house with structured tiered landscaping in 2026.

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    #41

    A traditional stone house with a red-tiled roof in 2016, with two men standing outside, shown next to its updated exterior with a gray roof and a blue car in 2026, comparing houses then vs. now.

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    #42

    Before and after pics of houses: a two-story home with a tan stucco exterior in 2009 vs. a modern grey and white home in 2026.

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    #43

    Houses then vs now, showing a house in 2008 with classic features and its updated look in 2026.

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    #44

    A then and now image of houses, with a house in 2009 and its significantly changed look in 2026.

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    #45

    A split image of houses then vs now, contrasting a house in 2008 with its 2026 appearance.

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    #46

    A then and now comparison of houses showing a house in 2010 and its modern renovated look in 2026.

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    #47

    Then vs. now pic showing a Tudor-style house replaced by a contemporary, larger house, making the internet seriously mad.

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    2points
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    #48

    Then vs now pic of houses showing a rustic house replaced by modern, multi-textured dwellings, making the internet seriously mad.

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    #49

    Then vs. Now photo of houses. A traditional house in 2012 contrasted with a modern house in 2026.

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