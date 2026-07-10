The universe has a way of keeping everything in balance. After a bad streak , something good often follows. Even the heaviest rain ends, and eventually the sun comes out. Sooner or later, the way people treat others often comes back to them .

#1 This is a positive karma story. It was a few days before Christmas and I was looking for a parking spot at my nearby mall. Total nightmare.



I was on one of the main lanes that went past a mall entrance. That lane was stop and go traffic. There was a guy trying to walk across the lane. I was surprised and mad for him when four cars in front of me refused to stop for 20 seconds and let him cross the lane.



I stopped and motioned for him to cross. He gave me a smile and pointed to his car. He was parked in that first row of spots right by the entrance! I got a primo parking spot on one of the worst shopping days of the year, just because I had some common decency for my fellow man.

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#2 As I was stopping at a set of traffic lights a guy in the car next to me stuck his head out of the window to catcall me. Then he crashed into the car that had stopped in front of him.

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#3 This story is the quickest I ever saw karma work.



A woman I knew was married for 20 years. One Friday her husband came home from work and told her he wants a divorce. He proceeded to pack a bag and told his wife he would be back next week for the remainder of his belongings and divorce papers. He then said, don't think you are going to get any of my money, better start looking for a job and I'm going to sell the house.



She was in shock and had no idea there was a problem with their marriage.



The next day, she gets a phone call from a hospital. Her husband suffered a massive stroke and was in the ICU. When she arrived at his room a young woman was there. When she saw the wife walk in, she got up, walked over to her and handed her his car keys. She looked at the wife and said, his car is parked outside the emergency department, I put his belongings in the car, I'm leaving, I didn't sign up for this. It was then the nurse walked in and told the wife, her husband had a stroke [while] with the girlfriend.



The wife had her husband transferred to a long term care facility. She made sure he had what he needed and nothing more. She then started enjoying life with his money and doing whatever she wanted.

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#4 I was sitting at a red light and this guy pulls up next to me and apparently since I own a mustang it means I wanted to race him. He's revving his engine at the light with his girlfriend or whatever she was acting like he was hot stuff and as he's showing off I see a cop pull up behind him so I nod in agreement and when the light turns green he peels off and almost immediately gets pulled over. As I drive by I look and both give me a glare as I laugh.

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#5 My daughter was on hospice due to a degenerative terminal illness. We wanted to donate her organs to try and save other kids after her passing, but they said the organs and tissue were so far gone and couldn’t take them. So I called a researcher who had dedicated her career to researching and caring for kids with my daughter’s condition. I asked if she would be able to use anything from my daughter’s body to support her research and maybe save other kids that way…



She asked about our situation and told me that the current doctors were giving up too soon—there was more we could do. She said she’d be willing to take over our care from across the country (before telehealth was a thing). Her expertise and willingness to help us doubled my daughter’s life.



I am forever grateful. And for those curious, we did donate whatever she wanted for her research when my daughter passed away and then got our daughter’s body back to bury.

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#6 My mom trying to force me back outside to weed the flower beds when I came in because there were hornets. She called me a wimp, walked outside and got stung between her eyes within twenty seconds. Hahahahahaha...told ya!

#7 I used to ride my bicycle to and from work about 1.5miles each way. One day during peak end of the day traffic leaving the parking lot I was in front of a bunch of cars waiting to turn left and a senior person where I worked zipped past all the cars behind me on his motorcycle. He stopped next to me, flipped up his helmet visor, said "Nice bike loser," then revved the engine and yeeted out into traffic.



Almost immediately I heard the screeching of tires as he slammed the brakes and got t-boned by someone pulling out from the opposite side of traffic. He and his motorcycle went flying, it landed on top of his leg just in a smashed pile of metal and fiberglass...as I came calmly pedaling up to him on my bicycle. Fortunately for him I was an EMT and we worked at a hospital so I checked him out and he was fine other than a wrecked motorcycle and broken leg. A minute or two later the ambulance pulled up and took over and as they loaded him onto the stretcher I pointed to the pile of what used to be his motorcycle and said, "Nice bike loser," and pedaled on home.

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#8 I was working at a gas station and this lady fills up a fountain drink and bee lines to the door without paying. I asked her if she was gonna pay and she flipped me off and told me [get lost] and proceeded to leave without paying. As I lookout the window all I see is her trip over the curb and fall to the ground , and the drink landed on her and drenched her. I’m extremely petty so I went outside, hit her with a Nelson Munoz “ha-ha” and told her that’s what she gets! It was hilarious.

#9 I was working as a writer-producer on a TV show. We had a special coffee truck at the set as a treat for the cast and crew. I waited until the crew had gotten drinks, then went up and ordered a drink for myself. While I was waiting, a guy came up that I knew to be a fairly well-known journeyman actor, but we'd never met. He put in an order for a drink. Almost immediately he started fussing about how long it was taking. The barista put a drink in the pick-up window and called my name. Before I could even react, the guy grabbed my drink and took off.



Twenty minutes later I was sitting in a casting session and the casting director brought in that guy. To audition for a role in the episode that we were in pre-production on. That I wrote and was executive producing.



I said, "Hey, how was my coffee?".

#10 I was at a casino. My husband and I normally don’t play seriously - usually go and eat brunch and put aside $50-100 to spend on slots and drink free. We usually sit next/near to each other so we can hang out.



I was about to sit down next to him at a slot where he was, and this guy literally SLIDES under me. I almost sit on his lap. I was like “wth okay”. I go around the carousel and play the one around. Hit the few hundred dollar smaller “jackpot” (think it was like $350 on $10?).



You could tell he was one of those who watched the machines and was waiting for one of them to hit.



This guy was MAD.

#11 A bully at school used to pick on all red headed people all the time for no reason other than their hair colour.



She has 4 kids now all with different shades of red hair. She doesn’t say red though. She calls it auburn or things like strawberry blonde or magnificent copper.



One post of her daughter in the sunlight with the caption absolute perfection just love the way the sun hits her magnificent copper hair.

#12 When I was young, my brother made a bunch of fish sticks for himself leaving me and my friend hungry. We asked if we could have some and he completely refused, laughing in our faces. So, we are sitting on a couch watching tv as he comes walking in holding a giant plate of fish sticks and ketchup. As he walks through the door he begins to say, “MmmMmmmm these look good.” But instead of finishing the word good, he trips and drops the plate. Fish sticks and ketchup go everywhere. To this day it may be the hardest I’ve ever laughed.

#13 Heh.. I was on an international flight back to the US. As we approached, there was an announcement to be sure to have your passport available, like anyone didn't know that in advance. So when we landed, a guy in the row in front of me pulled his luggage down from the overhead bins, and started frantically looking through it for his passport, totally blocking the aisle. Dozens of passengers were stuck behind him, trying to deplane. I said in my calmest voice, "Pardon me, clear the aisle, we are trying to deplane." The guy roared at me "WHAT DID YOU CALL ME?" His wife (who had her passport in hand) tried to restrain him and get him out of the aisle. But no, he refused to budge and took his time.



I was waiting in line at US Customs with gigantic suitcases full of electronics and stuff I bought in Tokyo, hoping not to get heavily taxed. The Customs Agent just waved me through. As I departed, I noticed Mr. Aisle Blocker at another station. Customs made him empty his luggage and was tearing it all apart, searching it thoroughly. I laughed and left.



Don't deplane angry.

#14 I saw a drunk guy throw a rock at a cop car. The window must have been bulletproof, because the rock bounced back at the guy and hit him in the family jewels. The cop took a sip of his coffee, got out and cuffed the guy.

#15 I was in a popular coffee place (think: America runs on) and the person at the counter in front of me was placing his order. And by placing his order I mean screaming at the poor woman behind the counter. He ordered a coffee, black and a med tea with cream and sugar. The employee kept asking if he wanted iced or hot tea and he kept literally screaming MEDIUM TEA WITH CREAM AND SUGAR!!! While this interaction was going on, he was handed his black coffee. As he continues to berate the poor employee about how she is a moron because she can't get an order correct, he takes the lid off of his coffee to make sure it's right. He finally finishes up his order by throwing the money at the cashier and sweeping his coffee off the counter to go to the other end to wait for the rest of his order. Well, he did not secure the lid on his coffee after checking it and spilled burning hot coffee all over both of his hands. It was the most satisfying act of karma I had ever witnessed.

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#16 My husband told me of a time his sister reaped instant karma. I was not in the family yet at the time of the story.



He, his (now ex) wife, 3 kids, sister, her husband and their 4 kids and his parents were at a theme park. They were going to one of the outdoor shows. Everyone got seated and his sister says “I’m going to use the bathroom”.



She comes back with a churro. Just for her. Nothing for her kids or anyone else. She sits down and goes to take a bite when a seagull flies over and drops directly overhead. It landed on her and the churro.



He said they all laughed so hard at her. She was not amused.

#17 I pulled up to a light at a turn lane to get onto the freeway. The girl in the car next to me had her trunk open. I tried signaling to her, and she thought i was trying flirt with her, rolled her eyes, gave me a dirty look and ignored me. She sped off all crazy like i was some creep she was trying to escape, and once we got on the freeway all her stuff started flying out the trunk..I still have an evil laugh when I think about it.

#18 I was in college and working this [trashy] sandwich shop to make money while I applied for temporary jobs/internships.



There was this miserable server who had clearly been there too long and had “seniority” which ironically came with so much arrogance and disdain for anyone else in the restaurant. He was so negative and patronizing to everyone and would just start petty arguments or make snide remarks to make people feel small.



One day I was telling one of the other sandwich workers that I had been in the middle of this months long internship application in Thailand and was crossing my fingers that I got it.



This [jerk] overhears, interjects, and has the audacity to tell me something like, “keep dreaming. You’ll never get it, you can’t even make a proper sandwich fast enough.”



Not even an hour later I got an email that I had been selected and would be heading to Thailand for a 4 month internship in a month’s time.



I immediately went to my boss, told him the news, gave my resignation, and walked out to tell the server, “I got the job. I hope you learn how to be happy with where you’re at.” I have never seen a look of such pure shock and remorse on someone’s face, but it felt so good.

#19 A big lifted truck with a [maga] flag on it cut off a bunch of cars on the road and then I watched his wallet fly out of the bed.

#20 Ok, not my story, but it's so good I have to retell it here.



A good friend of mine was boating on a lake, and at the end of the day there was a huge pair of lines at the ramp to pull boats out of the water. Each side of the ramp had a car or truck with trailer backing down to put their trailer into the water; they would bring the boat or watercraft up onto the trailer, strap it on and drive up out the middle. The middle section was kept open for people to egress.



The line on each side was over half an hour long but two guys thought they wouldn't wait, so they backed down the middle, and their friend rode up on a jet ski - and popped it right into their small trailer, and they went zipping back up the ramp flipping everybody off and laughing.



When they hit the top of the ramp - the jet ski fell off the trailer, having not been strapped down properly. The jet ski fell and rolled over and over down the ramp, breaking the fiberglass into pieces, and ended up dumped back in the water in front of everyone. The whole place was cheering and jeering, while still the guys had to back down again in front of everyone to pick up their ruined jet ski!



Again not my story, but such a great scene that I had to retelll it from what I heard.

#21 During the early days of Covid folks were doing stupid things for basics like toilet paper, bottled water and hand sanitizer to name a few.



My daughter and I are at Costco and I see ONE case of bottled water. I am like cool, I could use that. Meanwhile, Karen also sees it and literally sprints by me with her cart to get it, nipping my ankle with her cart as she went by!



I don’t care and I am NOT running so before I can turn away she rushed under the Costco racks to get it off the pallet and when she stood up she cracked her head open on the racking…blood gushing out really good…she definitely got done stitches out of it.



All my daughter and I could muster was a big ol’ belly laugh at her…my kid is now 16 and still talks about that when I occasionally take her to Costco.

#22 Last day of 6th Grade, outside playing kickball before school let out. A kid named Dereck cut in front of me because "he was better at kickball than I was". Dereck went to kick the ball but slipped. He fell awkwardly and broke his lower leg somehow. I hope you are enjoyed your summer in a cast Dereck.



This memory still brings me joy 30 years later.

#23 Somebody was tailgating me as I was driving 15mph up a snow covered mountain road. This road would expand to two lanes over certain stretches of it. We came to one such place and they passed me while accelerating. They immediately lost control on the slippery surface and went right into the ditch.

#24 Watched someone skip a queue confidently… only to realize they were in the wrong line and had to walk all the way back while everyone watched.

#25 The guy who was driving like a jerk flew past me, cut someone off, and ran a red light. I passed him further down the road. He had been pulled over.

#26 My friend is a little bit insecure, I’m 28F she is 27F and I love her but she can do some weird insecure put downs at times.



Anyway, I was meeting her friends from college while day drinking and she decided to tell them my most unflattering story of how I drank way too much in Miami and *felt* like I was going to puke. (I didn’t puke in public, I puked in the toilet eventually, I was fine when it mattered). This was a story from years ago, and I said but I didn’t actually puke anywhere, she kept saying oh no you were going to you were going to puke in the Uber and even went so far as to clamp her hand on my mouth to “demonstrate how she had to tell me to not” which did not happen, I never came close to puking in the Uber. I almost hit her when she touched my face, it was so out of pocket but I decided to be the bigger person, that her behavior was immature, from a place of insecurity and anyone I would care to even know would be able to see that.



A few hours later, I’m pretty sober having only had some beers throughout the entire day while she was having pretty sugary cocktails. We are on our way to dinner in her friend’s car, and she projectile vomited out of nowhere all over herself and the car. I took care of her when it happened and stayed with her, however in the back of my mind I couldn’t help but feel this was total karma for being pretty mean and also my reward in a way for staying calm and cool.

#27 This is a small one that happened years ago but still gives me joy. I was turning off of a one-way street. A car was stopped in the road and was honking at me to hurry up and turn because they wanted to turn onto the one-way in the opposite direction. I pointed at the one-way sign and drove off.



In their anger, they must have not seen the police car across the street. After I turned, I watched them turn down the one-way, going the wrong way, in my rear view mirror and immediately get lit up by the police that they didn’t see. I’m smiling now thinking about it.

#28 This single girl in my friend group was always after guys that showed interest in other single girls in the same group. I guess she saw them as rivals, and it boosted her confidence to 'steal' a guy from them.



She tried it again at a festival. She was flirting shamelessly with a guy that was clearly into her friend, kept touching him, trying to catch his eye and dancing close to him. She ignored his dismissive signals, until he loudly said: 'Oh my God, you attention [seeker]. Can't you find a guy who is actually interested in you?'



Her face sank and she didn't say much for the rest of the day.

#29 There was a railway crossing that was in very badly in need of repairs - so bad that you had to slow down to about 10km when you crossing it so you didn't damage your car. City couldn't do anything about it because railways are federal jurisdiction.





My husband and I were a couple of blocks away when this guy in a muscle car passed the car behind us and my car at the same time (on a double yellow line as well)





As the guy goes tearing off we look at each other and say 'he's not from around here and doesn't know about the crossing'





Sure enough when we caught up his car was wrapped around a lamp post skid marks showing he must have hit it at speed.





Did we wait to give the police a statement - you betcha. .

#30 Coming home from the Rocky Horror Picture Show one night around 2 am we were driving down the main drag when a car full of dudes in a pick-up truck challenged us to a race. I was driving a Lynx, which was not a fast car.



I accepted the challenge. They took off, I kept up until the speed limit at which point I stopped racing. They slowed down to get beside me as we crested a hill, threw lit fireworks at us and accelerated away.



A cop was parked on the hill, saw all of this and pulled them over.



We slowed down as we went by them, rolled down our windows and pointed and laughed.



It was pretty good.

#31 During school football (soccer) one of the guys was deliberately pushing me and was just being really annoying for no reason, during the match he once pushed me so hard I almost went straight into a brick wall. Just few mins after this he got kicked in the face while trying to defend.



And I still went to check on him despite him being [a jerk] to me.

#32 When I was younger and less assertive, I worked at a place that did trainings that were required for a certain professional field. We couldn't let people in later than 15 minutes after class start time because of state requirements. Not surprisingly, this made latecomers mad on a regular basis. I was pretty used to that, but usually people were mad at the situation, and even when they were loud or swearing it wasn't usually aimed at me personally.



I remember the first person to ever swear *at* me directly--I believe she was in danger of losing her license. She got aggressive, trying to physically intimidate me by leaning into my space (she was much taller than me) and taking steps like she was going to try and push past me to the classroom, and when I quietly but firmly held my ground, she screamed in my face and stormed out. I held it together but I was actually pretty shaken and upset.



As soon as she slammed her way out the door, the previously only overcast skies opened, and it POURED. She was actually parked directly in front of the building, literally less than ten feet from our door, and she still got absolutely soaked. Made me feel a lot better, I gotta say.

#33 Recently saw a video of a man screaming the n-word out the window of his massive truck, flipped the bird too, at a black woman and IMMEDIATELY crashed into a light pole. I'm pretty sure I've seen it about a dozen times and I upvote it every time.

#34 Belligerent dude was screaming and yelling at a family guy just trying to put his boat in at a boat ramp with his wife and kids. Belligerent guy eventually punches the family guy in the face and knocks him off the dock into the water.



Almost the instant the guy hit the water the two "fishermen" at the end of the dock slammed belligerent guy facedown into the dock and handcuffed him. Turns out they were undercover FL DNR.

#35 I was on a small group bike ride, riding through a construction zone. What was normally two auto lanes iand a bike lane (in each direction) was cut down to one auto lane and a bike lane. We were in the bike lane, and a car that had an open lane to itself nevertheless decided to buzz us with the horn blaring while speeding through the construction zone. The car behind them was an off-duty cop who also happened to be a cycling teammate of one of the guys on our ride. He followed the bad driver home, got a picture, then came back and got a witness statement from us and also the flagman at the construction site, before calling in the offender. It was the most efficient police work I've ever seen or heard of.

#36 New park built in my town so when it opened it was chock full of people. 2 13~ year old lads were giving me funny looks (i assume cz im 21 with a cane, thats a whole nother story) n theres a raised patch of grass (maybe 6 inches higher than the pavement) n one of them while locking eyes with me, trips on the edge of this patch of grass and literally eats dirt. I have not laughed like that in a while.

#37 There was a regular at a coffee shop that I used to work at that no one liked serving. He was always rude, would expect everyone to know what drink he wanted, and would tell you how terrible you are at your job if he felt you were going too slow.



He gets his order in and I'm the one making his drink (a mocha). Now, not to toot my own horn but I'm good at making coffee drinks. I had been doing it for 4 years full time and I made sure this drink was PERFECT. This guy still found a way to complain about it (something about the latte art looking "pedestrian").



He goes to grab the drink and he grabs it from the rim with his fuzzy gloves on. Mind you, this is a very full drink and grabbing a full paper cup from a very flimsy rim is a sure fire way to get that drink a quick trip to the floor.



I try to offer him a sleeve so he can carry it without burning his hand (he asked for it to be made extra hot) and he just waves me off saying "I know what I'm doing, girly."



He carries it over to the table he's sitting at and, as he's sitting down, this drink spills over the very nice looking laptop he had left there.



He tried to argue with the manager about getting a refund and his laptop paid for but he backed me up and we never saw him again.

#38 Wholesome one:



I was at Petco Park watching the Padres play the Diamondbacks, in the lower deck along the third base line. My son spent a lot of time running up to where the ball girl was, tossing foul balls to waiting kids. This one kid in a Diamondbacks jersey got a ball and gave it to my kid. During warmups in the bottom of the next inning, the player whose jersey the kid was wearing tossed him a ball directly.

#39 Back when I played League of Legends, had a game against your typical toxic player. Everyone on both teams ended up reporting him.



End up chatting with some of the opposing team in the post-game lobby. As we're talking, we all get a notification saying the player was banned because of our reports. We were all shocked because we had never seen a notification like that before, let alone one that happened so quick.

#40 There's an intersection I regularly took at my previous job. It's one of those deals where the left lane turns into a "left turn only" lane as soon as you go through the main intersection, but then there isn't time to move over.



But that doesn't stop people from constantly trying because it's fewer cars in that lane at the light.



I had so many close calls, including being run off the road a few times. It felt like people would rather sideswipe my car than just wait a few seconds for me to pass them and then safely move over.



I did have one incident where apparently the guy was in such a hurry that he didn't wait long enough to move into my lane. He clipped my back bumper with his front bumper.



My damage was a tiny dent and maybe some slight scuffing of the paint in a small area.



But for him. His entire bumper was ripped off the car and lying in the street.



I don't normally laugh at bad things happening to people. But after years of having to constantly deal with AH drivers there, it was so gratifying to finally see one of them getting what they deserved.

#41 I was the one that received the instant karma. I was 12 and racing my neighbor around the house 3x. I was so far ahead of him, I yelled out that he was so slow I could beat him backwards. Proceeded to run backwards and fell on the driveway and broke my arm.

#42 Dude at a college party I was at was making advances at a girl and she was not having it. We told him to buzz off and as he was leaving he fell down the steps to go outside.

#43 Some peniswrinkle of a kid constantly harassed my ex in high school. Went out of his way to yell, swerve, scream, anything to annoy us.



One day we pull out of a shopping plaza and PW sees us, busts a U-turn. We're turning left. This [jerk] goes flying past us, flips us off, rams right into the back of literally everyone waiting at the red light. He hit so hard, he was facing us. Five cars involved.



I started laughing and pointing. My ex got out and helped him find his tooth. We are not the same.

#44 We were queuing to get in a football match. Just me (female) and my 6yo (at the time) daughter. She has strong morals, just like me, but she hadnt quite mastered the "pick your battles" lesson. A massive, hench, scary looking guy cuts in front of us in line. Just blatantly does it, not even pretending to be confused or anything. My daughter says to me (quite loudly) "mom, weren't we behind those people?" I tell her yes but we're in no rush (she wants me to have a go at the guy, I whisper and say no, its not worth it, karma will get him). After about 30 more minutes of waiting in the queue, the guy gets to the front and shows his ticket. Turns out hes at the wrong door and he needs to go ALL the way around the stadium to his door lol. Kick off was soon and it was a fairly decent sized stadium so I dont know if he got to see it not.

#45 A guy who jumped me from behind and slammed me to the cobblestones, fell down with me, landed under me and broke his leg. I was completely unharmed.

Oh yeah did I mention it happened right outside the church at a funeral!?

#46 These two chicks at a show bugged infront of us in the drink line that we had been in for over half an hour. They acted like they pulled it off, rolled their eyes way better than anyone at this event.



The place was so packed and loud the bartenders didnt notice. After they got their drinks both their ID’s got swiped into the garberator. LOL.

#47 Oh I have a good one. We were driving across town one afternoon, rare nice day where we lived. Sun was out so everyone was trying to get out and do something. Traffic was worse than normal, and we were on a busy 4-lane road at the back of a pack of it.



I looked in my rear view just in time to see two cars road raging each other. Trying to run one another off the road, honking, the whole nonsense. As they approached, they cut into the open lane and the second car tailgated the first one HARD. As soon as they could get side by side again, a couple of spots in front of us, the back passenger of the tailgating car climbs up and sits on the door frame, upper half out the window.



He swings at the other car for whatever ungodly reason, and right as his arm comes back around, a police motorcycle comes between us and the car now beside us and lights them up. I will never forget the "OH [DANG]" look on that guy's face when he turned and saw the cop. Not sure what the charge was going to be, but I know my evening ended a lot better than theirs.

#48 I saw a sassy young lady get a ticket for jaywalking right after she cursed and then turned her head to glare at me for stopping at the "don't walk" sign. I saw the cop across the street and she didn't. Literally happened a meter in front of us. This was in Austria where they police this type of behavior.

#49 Child support arrears hearing. Ex was in contempt, deferred. Ex often lied under oath but hard to prove. Ex lied to Judge X who as a result gave him some leeway.



Ex laughed about lying to the judge it in the hall. Judge’s Clerk overheard the hallway snark about the lie and reported to the Judge. Judge had bailiff bring him back in, revoked community recognizance (suspension of jail for contempt) and ordered him to jail.



Ex immediately bailed himself out of bail (even before booked) with cash he had in hand — of an amount he testified under oath to the judge he couldn’t pay in arrears for ~6 months. That fact got back to the judge that same day.



Judge X was against incredibly pissed and took permanent control over the case and ex received zero benefit of the doubt thereafter. Maybe not instant karma but deeply satisfying.

#50 In middle school there was a “fight”. more so this kid was getting picked on. we were outside in the middle of spring, it was icy. 2 kids tried to gang up on him and they tripped over each other on the ice almost immediately , in front of everybody.

#51 I worked at a restaurant and there was one girl who just didn’t like me for some reason. She was working a double and, on her break, went and bought fresh baked chocolate chip cookies. She came back and gave every single server one, except for me. As she grabbed the last cookie and lifted it to her lips, the cookie broke and fell onto the kitchen floor. The look on her face was so much more satisfying than any cookie she could have given me.

#52 My son and I were in the car at a red light in the left lane. In the middle lane next to us was another vehicle who was slowly inching their way up to the line and creeping into our lane. A police car was right behind them. I looked at my son and we both knew this guy was going to make a left hand turn from the middle lane. We debated about whether or not he noticed the cop behind him.



He didn't. As soon as that light hit green he floored it, and made that left turn in front of us. I stayed put, because I was pretty sure what was about to happen. Sure enough, that cop lit up and made that same turn in front of us. The driver didn't even make it half a block.



I almost forgot to go, I was laughing so hard and my son was wheezing.

#53 Saw one recently at work. A girl had been really rude to me when I was already upset because of having a bad day and she made a comment about me being dramatic right as she walked into a guy that worked in the building (we work for a company that cleans the building not for the building itself like this guy did) and he spilled coffee all over her. Nobody really felt sorry for her or tried to help her because they had heard her being rude to me and knew why I was having a bad day (she did too. She just didnt care).

#54 Happened about 30 years ago but is family lore now... a friend who was into some shady business left a bag of cash on the roof of his car. A good Samaritan honked to try and let them know... they fingered him and drove off. They laugh about it now and hope the guy picked up the bag, it had about 30k in it!

#55 I was on a second date, we went out dancing. He got really drunk, and he started making out with another (married) woman across the dance floor when I went to grab us drinks. I know the woman was married, because dude was the best man in her wedding.



I was stuck there, we had taken a shuttle and it wasn’t due back for hours. By a stroke of luck, I ran into some friends that brought me back to my hometown about 20 minutes down the road.



The next morning, I heard a great story: he and the woman went to an after party, they snuck in a bedroom to fool around, and owner of said bedroom walked and beat the absolute [hell] out of him. 3 front teeth knocked in, he needed surgery. I saw pics, it was bad.



Can’t get more instant than that.

#56 I was having some huge, unavoidable costs coming my way, and I was super stressed as I was not in good financial position, at all. My ex decided to help me out by giving me some money to help me cover it (he was in a way better situation than I). Just a week later he went on a holiday, and when he was flying back, before leaving the plane he found a leather jacket and he could not find it's owner, turns out it was apparently from a previous flight. The jacket had a tag on, completely new, his size and *ridiculously* expensive, and in the pocket he found almost exactly double the amount he gave to me, in cash.



It made me so happy. Karma does strike back!

#57 Working as a waitress with a sleazy cook that wouldn’t stop being a sexist annoying [jerk]. After turning him down a dozen times, he told the owner some lies about me stealing from the register when I was closing up. Well, they were all from Greece and stuck together, so I got fired.



As I was grabbing my purse I pictured him getting shot. Yea, I was really young and pissed. I got another job the next day. Two days later, old coworkers stopped by to say the sleaze was shot because of gambling debts to a bookie. 3 days seemed pretty instant for me.

#58 It had snowed a lot and was out hunting. In one single spot multiple vehicles had gotten stuck. I found a tiny "dry" patch that I could park in and start winching people out. Zero cell signal and a long way from any home; bad weather no less.



After pulling out 3 vehicles and starting on the last vehicle, a pickup pulled up behind me and asked what was going on. I told him that If I can attach my vehicle to his, it'd go faster since I would be less likely to be pulled forward into the snow and ice.



The driver told me no and threatened violence; sure as hell he came back with an axe handle. He thankfully saw "the light" and hopped in his truck.



The moment I finished winching out the last vehicle and started to reel in my winch cable, the SOB whipped around me yelling and flipping me off. Karma slapped him and he got stuck in the same spot as everyone else.



All the other drivers and I just waved and drove off leaving the idiot out there.

#59 Me getting at ride to my front door at 12 midnight with 2 really heavy bags. I thought I was going to be walking all night with those bags. I stuck out my thumb and I got a 30 mn ride. That was a karma kickback for a long ride and a burger I gave .I’ve since given another 30m car ride to another in need.

#60 A dude was rude to me while ordering his coffee (I was the waiter) and then he chocked on the first sip.

Small, fast, satisfying.

#61 Years ago I was a server, it was my first job, and it was a breakfast shift. So I had to be at work at 5:30 in the morning. So about an hour into the shift we ran out of grapefruit halves. I had a booth where one of the women was sitting on the inside of the booth and when I told her we had just sold the last hat grapefruit half she threw a fit. Now normally if that happened we would send someone out to the grocery store which was only a few blocks away but it wasn't open yet and we couldn't do anything about it. She was absolutely screaming she was so mad. I was shocked. However when I brought her cup of coffee a few minutes later just as I was sitting it in front of her the handle broke out and it landed in her lap. The person sitting next to her immediately grabbed a cup of ice water and poured it in her lap. Now she was really mad and I had to head to the kitchen because I could not keep a straight face. The weird thing it was one of those old fashioned really really thick coffee mugs and I personally had never seen one break unless it's dropped on the floor. Karma works.

#62 Well it happened to me one time. We were late getting home, we were seniors in high school trying to get home to my house. A friend of mine was driving her car and the guy in front of us was going really slow, but the roads were a little slippery it had been snowing but the roads were clear but slick. So we passed them and then literally within a half mile or so we went around a curve and slid up in embankment and we're stuck sideways in the car. They came around curve there and probably were laughing at us. We backed the car back off the embankment luckily and drove home.



Luckily the car really didn't have any damage.

#63 I had a guy in a BMW behind me in the left turn lane to get onto the highway. I could tell by the way he pulled up behind me that he was in a hurry.



Once the light turned green, we turned left and up a long onramp. Mr. BMW was weaving back and forth behind me like he was warming up his Indy car tires. As soon as the painted triangle between the highway and onramp appeared, he crossed over the paint and up to speed as fast as he could.



He passed me at 70 and must have gotten up to 90 before passing a cop that was waiting on the inside berm just past where traffic merges onto the highway.



Mr. BMW knew he was cooked and immediately got back over and pulled off the road. He went from 20 to 90 to zero with 10 seconds.



Karma at her finest.

#64 Attention-seeking teenage girl wasn't getting the attention she wanted from a young man who was talking to his friends, picked up her water bottle like a club to smack the young man, but the lid wasn't on properly and when she raised it above her head she got an instant shower from a full bottle.

#65 One Monday morning, I was stuck in moderate to slow traffic on a freeway my way to work. In my rear view about 1/4 mile back, I see a very aggressive driver weaving in and out of lanes. He (as he whipped past me I saw a young white male driver) was even using the shoulder and the median to pass and get ahead.



Shortly after he passed me, narrowly missing my right front fender, I hear the whooping of a siren. A highway patrol vehicle slipped between lanes and drivers avidly moved to the edge of their lanes to let the patrol car by. Ahead the aggressive driver was tailed and pulled over stopping on the shoulder. I could see all other drivers cheering for 1/4 mile in either direction. All of us sharing a warm glow of satisfaction I'm sure.

#66 Driving on a dual carriageway at the speed limit. Guy went past me like I was standing still. Unfortunately for him, the traffic division HQ is in that area. Lots of unmarked police cars (or there were then. A car peeled out from somewhere behind me, and about 5 miles along the road, there was the first guy in cuffs being stuff into the police car.

#67 I was driving home in rush hour and the police had stopped/were directing traffic. The car behind me didn’t know why I was stopped and were honking non-stop. Lots of pedestrians. The car tried to go around me, stopped alongside me and were flipping me the bird (both people in the car) with BOTH hands. In slow rhythm. The cop blew his whistle and motioned them over to give them a ticket I’m guessing. Not sure for what, but he motioned for me to go. I drove away happy thinking “instant karma.”.

#68 Had a job I quit. I was a line cook, and I was one of 3 people that 1 of us needed to be in the building for it to function. I had just clocked out on my last shift and sat at the bar, and there was this toxic slacker cook. We didn’t like each other. He was celebrating the fact I was leaving, which I was fine with, he wasn’t worth my time. I guess thought the void created by me leaving made him more indispensable. I don’t remember what he did exactly, but he was fired within 10 minutes of me clocking out on my last shift. He left the building before I did.



He was never going to be more than a pair of hands, but he was [ruining] the morale of these two younger cooks they would need to step up. I think that was the big factor.

#69 There was this bloke waiting in the queue for the ski lift.

A woman with one of her daughters was blocking the way a bit because she was waiting for her other daughter, who was in her twenties, and he told her to move to the side; the woman politely asked him to calm down. That annoyed him and he was firm and a bit too harsh in his response.



Ten minutes later, he took a nasty fall on his snowboard and fractured two vertebrae...



The bloke on the snowboard was me...



I was on holiday and, really, there’s no point in getting stressed when people lack common courtesy at times like that.



Anyway, I’m fine.

#70 I was delivering 100’s of hire chairs in stacks of 10 on my back, alone in a van to an event. It was to the door only, no set up. The guy who met me at the big marquee at a local university was rude from the offset, super condescending, and expected me to set them all up for him according to his plan he’d drawn out. I explained I have to move on to my next drop we don’t do set up. He would not have it and insisted someone told him we would. Dressed in his smart shirt tucked into his thin work trousers and shitflicker shoes, he stormed up to me from the tent on my last journey from the van to to the tent, and as he reached me slipped in a puddle and fell completely on his back, DRENCHED. I just stood above him, and waited for him to get up without saying a word, no offer of a hand up 😂. He couldn’t run away quick enough.

#71 I was driving behind a Sheriiff’s Deputy along a rural 2 lane 45mph road that was double yellow. The deputy must’ve had their cruise set at 45mph because we were not going any faster or slower and a person in a sports car rolled up behind me driving fairly fast and they must’ve started to get impatient because they started flashing their lights and making swerves to overtake even though the road is a double yellow for many more miles to come.



Suddenly on a short straight, the sports car shifts down a gear and is gonna “disappear” and about halfway past me he realizes there is a Deputy in front of me and hit his brakes and swerves back in line, the Deputy hits their emergency lights, get in the oncoming lane of traffic slows down to get in behind the sports car and pulls the car over. Of course, I just kept on driving normally.

#72 Arrived at a 4 way stop before the car across from me. I was a bit peeved when he didn’t stop and rolled through the stop sign. I didn’t realize there was a cop right behind me… he instantly put his lights on and pulled the guy over.

#73 On a small cross street with two lanes, one to turn left and one to go straight. Left lane is used either to turn left onto the main avenue or to dickey into an expressway that's maybe 25-30 feet in.



Bunch of us are queued in the left lane, waiting for pedestrian clear the crosswalk. Guy goes into the straight ahead lane so he can go around all of us to enter the expressway, actually cuts me off as I'm turning.. And I watch the cruiser that was parked behind us go lights and siren at him even before I complete my turn.