This doesn't mean that other people can't be just as good at seeking justice. People find all kinds of inventive ways to put others in their place. At least that's what we found out after visiting one online thread, where a netizen asked , "What was the most satisfying act of revenge you've ever gotten on someone?" Read on to find the stories of how people enacted justice and, as one of them described, felt it was "surprisingly healing."

Humans are not vengeful people, but when someone does us wrong, we're going to want to get back at them. It's a natural craving for justice. Interestingly, some of us are more prone to that kind of justice . In fact, studies show that men and younger people tend to be more spiteful than their peers.

#1 It wasn't revenge, really. But there was a guy who came in to my work and recognized me. He didn't look familiar, so I brought up different places that I'd worked that he might know me from. I think he didn't come out and say how he knew me because he was with a woman. As he walked out he told me his name. That's when it clicked, he was my ex-boyfriend!! It was an unintentional burn that he totally deserved!

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#2 Not hating one of my exes. She literally thrives on hate, and basically ignoring her drove her completely insane. Very satisfying.

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#3 I mixed a half-cup of sugar into a roommate's liquid bodywash because he never cleaned up after himself. After a week of him constantly feeling sticky and unclean, he became a neat freak and started taking better care of the apartment. Seeing the improvement, I tossed out his bodywash and replaced it with a new bottle.

#4 One time, my roommate decided to just move his brother in. I caught them on video stealing money and my Adderall, so I called the cops. While they were in jail, I happened to find the brother’s car insurance certificate that had his bank’s name on it. Knowing he wasn’t working, I wondered if the bank was looking for the car to repossess it. So, I called them. While they didn’t give me any information about his account or its status, I told them if they were looking for the car, I knew where it was. They took that info. Later that night while I was sleeping, I heard a car alarm and looked out. A repo man was taking it away.

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#5 I drive a truck with good off-road suspension. Someone in a nice Mercedes sedan was heavily tailgating me through a section of road that has a few unexpected speed bumps. I did not slow down for these speed bumps and since they were following so close, neither did they. I hope it was an expensive repair bill. I saw sparks, so they at least probably had to check their pants after.

#6 I like the small revenges, the ones that happen in passing. I intentionally called an old bully the wrong name when I saw him years after graduation. Like "hey Brian, good so see ya!". His name is not Brian.

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#7 I sent a glitter b**b marked personal and confidential to my former boss who was a p***k. Boom!

#8 My high school bully became an influencer. Watching him beg strangers to smash that like button felt surprisingly healing.

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#9 A coworker kept taking credit for my work, so I started documenting everything. The next time it happened, I had receipts. Watching management connect the dots was incredibly satisfying.

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#10 Man this is so small but it felt so good.



I was working as a contractor for a large concert, and I asked for one of the regular stagehands to hold a deck so I could loosen a nut and move it out of the way of the locking pin. The guy, like 70 years old said “nah you aint gotta f*****g do that just put the f*****g pin in”.



I said “Bolt is in the way. Hold this please”.



He followed: “I’ve been doing this since before you were born. When I speak, you f*****g listen to what i say. Do the s**t now and f*****g listen for a change”.



I said “I trust you, let’s do it your way”.



When I flipped the deck and it fell over, I called out: “Where’s that a*****e who doesn’t know how to put a deck together?” The 20 people who saw him be a d**k laughed at him so hard, and the foreman made him redo it.



Best part was when he asked me to hold the deck for him while he fixed it and I told him I was busy. Sorry bud.

#11 At 70+, the best revenge is reading their obituary.

#12 Prevented them from getting hired where I work.

#13 When a car was riding my a*s while I was already going well over the speed limit, and I saw a big d**d skunk in the road. I waited until I was almost to it and swerved at the last second, and they nailed it. They slowed almost to a stop, and I lost them in my rearview. That was satisfying.

#14 Living well. I’ve just focused on myself and my goals and my family while his life has circled the drain because of his poor decisions. Life and s****y people’s character end up getting revenge for you.

#15 I caught my ex in bed with my best friend literally red handed.

He left his car parked on my drive for days.

I emptied out a sodden wet cat litter tray all inside the interior. The little bits of urine stinking gravel went in between all the little gaps.

And, my friend he was seeing behind my back, turned out to be a proper psycho and she’s hounded him for life since.

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#16 My college roommate ate my clearly labeled birthday cake my mom mailed me. i waited two weeks then mailed his mom a very detailed letter about his browsing history. he cried. i regret nothing.

#17 She left me at a house party to hook up with an a*****e ex. Her sister was VERY welcoming for thr rest of the night, and the morning, and the afternoon.

#18 I once had my cell phone stolen from my locker at the YMCA (I forgot my lock that day). I went to the phone place, bought a new phone and arranged to have my phone number taken off the stolen phone and put on my new phone.



I started getting texts from the thief’s family, friends and girlfriend. I looked up my account and found out there were dozens of calls and hundreds of texts between the thief and family during the few days I didn’t have my phone.



The thief’s people continued to text me. I found out his first name, and proceeded to write a bunch of nasty texts during the middle of the night (I worked second shift hours at that time). I sent some insulting texts to the girlfriend, calling her all sorts of nasty names to the point where she was threatening to break up with the guy.



Finally, one guy calls, asking what the hell was going on. After first pretending to be the thief, I told the guy how the thief stole my phone, how I knew who he was and that I planned on ruining the a-hole’s social life for stealing my phone. The guy was all apologetic, saying he understood why I was angry with his friend, said they would talk with the guy and said they would stop contacting me. Never heard from them again.

#19 At school one of the bullys had a car so for 3 months straight my friends and I would steal a valve stem every chance we had. Best part was it was a car with no tire sensor so he would drive on it for a bit before realizing. The cherry ontop was it was an awd so he had to get 4 new tires.

#20 I put a large can of sweet corn in their campfire while they were sleeping in lawn chairs because they were drunk. They were pissed off when the can exploded it covered everything.



They made fun of my long hair. 1978.

#21 An ex cheated on me, got pregnant with the other dude’s kid, and tried to get me to believe it was mine. Several years later I ended up behind her in line in a store and when she saw me, her eyes went wide. She had let herself go so bad I pretended not to recognize her.

#22 I'll tell you in 10 years when my plans reach their fruition.

#23 I don't know if it counts as revenge, strictly speaking, but I was working at a regional airline and having lots of issues with my manager. I had been looking for a new job pretty much since I started there, and finally got hired by a major airline. When I put in my resignation letter, he seemed quite happy until I told him I'd been hired by a major airline, at which point he started frowning. I think he thought I'd been lying and was just going to a different regional carrier. I saw him at an industry conference a few years later and it was a VERY satisfying feeling to have him finally realize I'd been telling the truth.

#24 Got my s****y coworker with the double fish prank in his office. Threw a d**d fish behind his desk while simultaneously duct taping a second fish under one of the drawers. Eventually found the first fish & thought the problem was solved…



That smell was the gift that kept on giving.

#25 I'd rub my kitten on my s*****g ex husband's pillow when he'd tell me how I was useless, while I was working 12 hour shifts when he was unemployed. He was allergic to cats. She'd stay out of the bedroom for the most part. So he never suspected it.

#26 My ex broke up with me after cheating on me. I wanted to stay frienda or try again but she said she couldnt even though she loved me. So i went out getting f****d up a lot. Found some m**f in a bar and did what people do. She mentioned she worked in a large company that my ex dreamed of working in and said they were hiring. I passed on this info to my ex, she interviewed and landed a great job. 6 months later i get a phone call of her yelling and crying, asking how could i f**k her boss, and thats all she can see in her head now when she is at work. She quit soon after. Unplanned, but awesome outcome.

#27 My old roommate ate my clearly labeled birthday cake. so i moved out and took the shower curtain. nothing else. just the shower curtain. it's been 4 years and i still think about his next cold wet morning.

#28 My landlord wanted to sell the house and asked me if I could move “next month or the month after.” I lived near home so I offered to move out sooner than later to give him time to fix it up. Sooner as in like two weeks. I also had roommates I know would stay longer than me. Well I broke my back the week after (one week before the move) which put a dent in my packing/moving plans. I told my landlord while I was in the hospital and asked if I could push my move a week until I had time to have a friend help out over the weekend. He refused and told me my passkey (electronically specific to me) would stop working on the agreed upon date and that I was SOL.



Well I hired movers to move and pack me up for a smooth grand and put his router under the porch. It wasn’t a legal rental so that was all I could actually do on the circumstance but I’m very proud of it.



I also stupidly spun the block on my ex and he stupidly left me in his apartment (that I furnished while we were dating before he ghosted me) so I took everything I bought except for his mattress and microwave because I felt that would be rude. Specifically only what I bought. I could’ve just not did that but my thought when he changed his number and disappeared my first thought was I forgot to pay his phone bill, so sitting in a room full of stuff I bought after he up and disappeared in the most disrespectful way possible enraged me to a point I didn’t know I was capable of so I kinda snapped and called my friend with a truck.

#29 So one time, this guy I knew who captained a boat for this snorkel company referred me to be hired as a snorkel guide on the boat he drove. I made clear at the time that although I had my PADI cert, I didn’t have any experience working on a boat before. He and the manager each guaranteed the job, they said they would train me, I’d just be pointing out fish for the most part. “ Just get a car and drive here”. So I did.



I brought a car, kitted it out for everything to survive an extended period in the outback( I was living in Australia) backup battery, inverter, kitchen set up, roof tent, storage, bedding, water tanks etc



Since it is such a remote town I also bulk brought 2 months worth of food as they instructed: Dairy, meat( tons of meat) and veggies. The closest store was over 3 hours away, one way.



Drove 2 weeks to get there to this remote location. All in all, about 20k investment after all the diesel. I only had a few months left in the country so this job( good pay, supplied lodgings and food, hours from anywhere so I would have nothing to spend money on) would help maximize my savings for my continued travels.



So I get there, 2 days later he fires me for not having experience. Wouldn’t reimburse me for any costs. I’m thousands of dollars in the hole just for the trip to get there outside the car cost. When I tried to fight it, he said that he was the captain, so regardless of what the manager felt he was the one staying not me. The Captain makes the rules he said. So I was fired.



They gave me 3 days to move out. I was livid. I remember sitting in my house, looking at this freezer full of food I couldn’t take with me. Where I was at was anywhere from 105-114 Fahrenheit daily.



I decided I’d donate it to him.



Basically I chucked a full frozen chicken in this vent I found under the house we shared. I then did the same with other cuts of meat wherever I could access the foundations of the unit. I tossed the dairy and veg on the roof. The eggs I saved. This is probably the worst thing I feel bad about, but I cracked an egg into each of his shoes, a cup or two in the pantry, and anything else he seldom used. I opened all the windows to let the heat in and I left. It was so hot it would go rancid in just a few hours



I think the best part about this story is the fact a month later I was back in the city I had come from and one day I saw him. Sitting on a corner with his backpack( we’re both backpackers). He had been fired.



*I know this because he has said he was never going to leave because he could do whatever he wanted there. That he was secure because he was the captain and they needed him. Cushy he called it.



I walked up and asked him how his cushy job as captain was working out for him.

#30 I wrote a letter to my then-husband’s work wife/mistress (who had been trying to be my best friend) telling her that one day I hoped her heart would break as much as mine had. A few days later she had a massive heart attack and was out of work for a good 6 months. Bonus part was my ex was then convinced I was a witch and is scared of me to this day.



Incidentally, the only reason I was “blaming the other woman” was because she was going out of her way to manipulate me, and that was its own specific betrayal. I for sure put the entirety of the cheating blame on the guy who made a vow to me, just to be clear.

#31 My ex was extremely manipulative. When we started having relationship trouble, they freaked out over any mention of anything in the general vicinity of "divorce". As in, I didn't bring it up, I just tried to talk about issues and something I said gave them the association and that was it. I was forbidden from talking about divorce or separation or anything remotely close to it.



So, I didn't. I just practiced and slowly got better at establishing boundaries for the first time in my life. Three months of that was all they could handle. They moved out and I was served divorce papers days later.



That wasn't the end of it though. I had experience with trying to get away from an a*****e person and I had realized I didn't know exactly what my ex was capable of. I was painfully familiar with the a***e tactic called Triangulation. So, I apologized to every mutual friend, explained the situation, made sure they knew I wasn't cutting them off because of anything they did, I just wasn't going to ever tell someone they had to cut off a friend for me, I wasn't going to risk them being triangulated against me, and I wasn't going to put myself through the stress and uncertainty of waiting for it to happen. I blocked them all.



They have zero ability to find out anything about me or how I'm doing and honestly, I'm so proud of myself for it.



Now, I'm happy, healing, and working on getting more friends I can trust. I already have two. I know that's a lot for my age and I'm not trying to be greedy, but I'm aiming for two more.

#32 I don't know, I suppose the best revenge is having a happy life and heal the scars. In my view if you feel the need to go for full revenge is because you have no choice but to act as the most evil devil in hell.

#33 I live in small town. Someone got me fired from my job. Then they called me asking "Oh my God, what happened?" And I cried on the phone to them. But they already knew why (I did not know this at the time). Little snake.



Like 3 years later I got them fired from their new job. Then they took me to court for it and I hired a lawyer and the judge was pissed my lawyer had his law book out telling why it wasn't harassment. Judge wanted to crush me so bad because personal reasons/small town b******t but it was blocked by my lawyer 😂 Judge told me to get out of their courtroom and that they are going to remember my face lololol 🖕.

#34 My old college roommate used to eat my labeled food. started putting carolina reaper hot sauce in my leftovers. he never said a word about it but he stopped eating my food real quick.

#35 I am white guy from Hong Kong. I was there from 85 to 06. I loved the underground world of HK. I was close to it but never tried to be a triad...I was a ticket touts and sold fake IDs. I had a older brother who was known for fighting.



One day at school my brother found a couple of punks going through his pockets so he battered them. Turns out they were low level triads.



Triad members in international school are losers cause actual triads are just using them to sell d***s to kids with cash but apparently my brother battering these punks mattered.



A few months later my brother gets jumped in town...it is bad...he is hospitalized, gets stitched up on his face.



My Dad is a civil engineer and knows high level people (gangsters always in construction) but my bro refuses. My Dad wanted to hunt them down himself. My bro hardly spoke just said he would handle it.



My bro goes to school with his messed up face. Then all our mates from other schools and communities start turning up outside our school. The whole day my brother getting jump was the only conversation of conversation.



We had a large group of Koreans and Sihks (minorities my bro was friends with and two groups known for not backing down) waiting outside of our school for the triad kids in our school. Our school called the cops.



The real revenge is from years later and seeing one by one those clowns who jumped my bro getting arrested smuggling d***s. They never got respect just used as mules.

#36 Getting out of depression. People really hate to figure out their "support" was the common denominator in the s****y situations that nearly broke you and you are *actually* better off without them.

#37 Offered some kids toys for free in an online market place. Some guy contacts me and we agree on him picking it up. He doesn't show up, I write him and he starts insulting me and my children. Like really nasty stuff. He told me I shouldn't mess with him and I wouldn't know who I'm talking with. Ended up stalking the guy for a month, found out where he works, what his routines are, ... I took a lot of pictures from the distance. Then I set up a new market place account and followed him, waiting for a new item from him. When it finally popped up, I contacted him, agreed on a time and did not show up. He wrote and was immediately in his a*****e mode again. I told him to stay calm cause he doesn't know who he is talking to. Then I proceeded to send him some of the pictures. I waited some hours for the next pictures, then a day later some more of him picking up his kids from school and so on. He got super apologetic pretty quick. Never contacted him again, deleted the pictures and that was it. Hope he learned that you don't act like a crazy person when you don't know if you're talking to a really crazy person.

#38 My ex husband was having an affair but that's not it. One day me and the kids came home from work and school and he had just packed what he could and was gone. Not saying anything to me is one thing but hurting my kids is a f*****g nother. He left a footlocker trunk behind with his military medals, AAM, ARCOM, Bronze Star, FMs and that flag folded up in that wood and glass case.



One day, l was cleaning out the garage to move out the house, l could no longer afford. I found the trunk, opened it, opened the case with the flag in it, pissed all on the flag, drank more water and 30 minutes later pissed all over the contents of that trunk. Eighteen months later, he comes picks up his remaining things including the trunk. It literally had not been opened in almost 2 years. I told my new husband who is a retired professional musician and songwriter this story while we were dating and he said, "You know what, if we ever break up, you know those guitars l have left over at your house?...yeah, l don't want those back"

#39 I was walking alone down a highstreet on a night out in the UK and got punched on the sly by a soldier from scotland who it turns out was in basic training and was on their first weekend off. His friends apologised and explained he was a t**t as he run off up the road.



Punch didn't hurt as I saw it coming but I was annoyed all the same and carried on with my night.



I went for a kebab after the pub and went into the toilets and who do I find passed out on the floor, Scottish super soldier. I pissed all over him, collected my food and left. I did feel bad for the shop workers as it was a regular place I'd go to. This was in the 90s.

#40 Im 52 for reference. A 60 year old from my town on Facebook once told me “I hope your dad dies of Covid” because my dad was wearing a mask. I knew who he was through mutual friends. I blocked him and didn’t say anything. 5 years goes by.



Just this past winter I ran into him while he was working for the state. No wives or kids around. Lunchtime on a Wednesday. He was meeting with a restaurant manager to go over some traffic plans the DOT was doing this spring. He was on the clock.



Restaurant had customers and a few workers right near by. I walked up to him and asked him his name, he confirmed it looking puzzled and I said “are you the guy who told me he hopes my dad dies of Covid?” He starts backpedaling and denying. So I asked him his name again using first and last. I then said “my dad is a Vietnam veteran and you’re a f*****g a*****e. F**k you.” Sticking my finger five inches from his face (he was still seated).



He was stunned. Manager was stunned. Restaurant goes completely quiet. I stood the for about 10 seconds and then I walked outside about ten feet beyond the door and turned around and waited. He never came out. I hope he felt 2 inches tall. What a d******d. .

#41 Who I thought was a friend vandalized my car in the parking lot at a concert. I didn't notice the few dents that night and had no idea it happened there. A girl that lived 2 houses away asked me if I had any damage on my car ( all black Toyota Corolla liftback with louvers, so it was unique) and I said yes. She described the couple guys, one blonde, skinny, about 6'5" tall. I knew exactly who it was. I saw him at the bar one night really drunk. I went to his house about 4 in the morning with 6 big jars of peanut butter and stuck it in the AC vents, dash, steering wheel, everywhere. This is Florida in the summer and I know he didn't wake up early. Yeah, payback is a b***h. .

#42 Karmic revenge but my friend/roommate and his girlfriend decided to get a dog and then decided it was going to live in our/my apartment. They even cleared it with the landlord but never told me. I am much more a cat person and did not want an untrained dog destroying my stuff, so with two months left on the lease, I packed up my stuff and moved out. Roommate and his girlfriend turned nasty, as I wasn't going to be paying rent/utilities and got sec dep back. They really were cruel about the whole thing. A week later a mutual friend told me the dog bit the girlfriend's face so bad she needed stitches and they "returned" the dog.

#43 In maybe 5th or 6th grade during lunch, some jackwad pulled the chair out from me just as I was about to sit down. I fell flat on my a*s. The entire cafeteria laughed at me. I stood up ready to mad-cry embarrassed as hell when I looked over at the next table and saw him about to sit down. I reached over just as he was about put b**t to chair and whipped the chair out from under him, spun it over to my table, and sat down just as he landed a*s first on the cafeteria floor. And since now the entire school was looking at laughing at me even more people saw him eat it, so the laughter was twice as much.

#44 Left a printed manual for a printer that was notoriously broken sitting on my former boss's desk, highlighting the page on how to clear a paper jam that was actually impossible to fix. He spent his entire afternoon trying to troubleshoot a machine that was just missing a vital internal plastic gear I'd tucked away in my own toolbox.

#45 Ignoring his periodic drunk voicemails that came in at 4 in the morning after we broke up two years ago. I got another like 3 weeks ago and hearing how desperate he is for me to call him back is funny af.



Like, bruh we dated for 3 months and you were the reason we broke up. Cheating, victim blaming, s**t shaming 5 year olds, putting your hands on me and my animals. Yeah man you can keep crying in my inbox. It's hilarious tbh.

#46 Honestly, the most satisfying was letting them "dig their own grave" with their behavior. While the few times I have actively went after revenge, the absolute best and most satisfying was watching from afar as the "friend" who was so narcissistic that when our friendship ended bc I no longer participated in her drama and victimhood so she refused to speak to me and told my family, her family and all mutual friends I was this, that and the other. She in a span of 2 years lost literally every single mutual friend, her marriage, custody of her kids, her family will not speak to her, and I learned my family has my back 100%.



I can't say satisfying so much as just sad at this point. It is still ongoing and I know she is now sitting alone 200 miles and her own family literally snuck out of her house while she was sleeping so they wouldn't have to deal with her. Shes not allowed to be alone with her children bc the courts feel like she can't not try to manipulate them into her being a victim and when she still kept trying the court said okay no more visits period. Etc etc etc.



She is now trying to reach out to me but everytime I see a message or what not I just block that way too.

#47 Story from an old friend. On a summer in college he was hired as a postal worker in a drugstore (Canada) and the manager of this station was a horrible useless lady that did nothing and screwed all the workers on their shifts, she would cancel with like half an hour notice when they were already on the bus, try to cheat them of hours, blame them for losses, all of it. So a long weekend is coming up everyone but him had the weekend off or had quit so it was supposed to be my friend all long weekend. So c**ppy boss lady has a trailer and wants to go to her trailer early on the Thursday afternoon for the whole long weekend.



Friend isn't supposed to be in till three that afternoon, manager lady starts calling at 7AM, then 8, 9, 10, once an hour, Then every half hour, every 15 minutes. leaving messages like "wake up," Wakey wakey," stuff like that as she wants him to come in early. She called his place over thirty times.



So he gets up at 10, goes to the gym, does his stuff, and hops on the bus to go to work for his regular shift, on the bus he calls me to meet him there at just after three.



So he got there on time, she was freaking out at him, started screaming in front of a lineup of customers. He opens his backpack, slowly takes out his work shirt, folds it nicely, puts it on the counter and places his closer key on top. Tells her "F**k off, I quit" and walks out. She loses it screaming and tries to beg him to stay, offers him a raise, a gift card, everything she can think of but he just walks out.



He walks out, meets me and we go grab a coffee.

He totally screwed her, she was all alone all long weekend and ended up being fired after that for various reasons.

#48 When I was in high school there was this guy that kept setting off firecrackers on my front porch. Which meant I had to clean up little pieces of paper and hear my mom b******g all day. I never knew exactly who it was until this guy moved about 2h away and the pranks stopped.



Then I heard he was coming into town to visit his old friends. Lo and behold, the first night back somebody sets off firecrackers on our front porch. Except this time I knew where this guy was staying and I also knew that he had just got himself a new car.



I set my alarm for 3am. Snuck out of my mom’s house with a churchkey. Jogged the mile and a half to the neighborhood this guy was in and used the can opener to gouge the f**k out of his driver side door and hood. I heard he had to get a new door. F**k that guy.

#49 After being a****d for years by family members who adopted five of us, I started running away until I was sat in front of a judge. He ruled to place all of us in foster care, and the adopted family lost everything. They had to cut ties with their entire community (the church they belonged to for decades disowned them, they were forced to sell their business, and everyone they were very close with turned on them). They now live in a double-wide in the middle of nowhere with nothing to their names.

#50 My junior high school bully is a homeless d**g a****t. I'm making ~$200k/yr and have a happy family.

#51 I took everything my ex could throw my way with a smile. I told my little girl it was fine and some day she would understand. She's almost 30 and has minimal contact with her mother. I started my day with her and my 2 grandchildren and a parade food and live music at the park and then some carnival rides. I played the long game and won.

#52 A “friend” thought her ex-boyfriend liked me too much. Maybe he did, but that’s not my problem. I didn’t pay him any mind.



She couldn’t let it go. Decided she was going to start dating my ex-boyfriends. Again, I didn’t pay it any mind because they were exes for a reason and if she wants my sloppy seconds, that says more about her.



We did have a problem when she decided to make a move on the guy I was in a committed relationship with; calling him every day when he was deployed, sending him gifts overseas, etc. I gave him one warning and then ended it. I don’t play second fiddle and if he likes that kind of attention, he can have it.



They hurried up and got married shortly after we ended our 3-year relationship. But that sham lasted less than a year and they never even lived in the same country. She was humiliated in so many ways and lost a bunch of money too. Rumors he wouldn’t consummate the marriage. She never finished university, had to move back in with parents, etc.



I’ve moved away and haven’t seen her in 25+ years but I’d love to run into her to ask if it was worth it.

#53 I stay with my friend of 30 years part-time.



He started drinking again. He's not good at it and is a complete a*s. About a year and a half ago he just pissed me off. So, I set the Alexa in his bedroom to go off at 5am with positive affirmations. He can't figure out how to shut it off and has no idea how it got there.



He's sober now and it still gives me great joy when I hear it go off at he yells at her so pissed off she woke him up.



Playing the long game.

#54 I had this absolutely horrible racist boss while working at a country club. He would cut out early and leave his work shoes in the employee bathroom. I peed in his shoes and left them to dry over the next couple days he wasn’t there. Worst boss I ever had. Probably the worst thing I did for revenge.

#55 A life well lived.



I got cheated on and dumped by a bf when I was 19. We'd been pretty serious and talking about one day getting married but then he cheated. He eventually married the girl he cheated on me with.



Almost 30 years later, I now live in a different (and better) country, have a wonderful husband, am *very* financially comfortable (enough to be able to have nice cars, our dream house and plenty of trips and international travel).



He is fat, bald, still rents a home, can't afford a car, and his wife weighs around 600 lbs and refuses to work.



I know all that because he messaged me on FB a few years ago to ask if I ever "thought about us". I got to say no. It was satisfying.

#56 I had someone car towed. Twice. They had to pay $350 to get it back each time.