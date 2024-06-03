One netizen wanted to know other people's stories of satisfying revenge. They asked : "What's a petty revenge you're gladly proud of?" And people shared all kinds of tales, from stealing Tupperware container lids from an ex to more serious pranks in the workplace . Read people's answers below!

You don't have to be an awful person to want revenge . Sometimes, a person might do you so dirty that you even derive some joy from getting back at them. Interestingly, people would much prefer to retaliate for wrongdoings sooner rather than later. "People prefer a 'hot-and-ready' form of revenge, instead of a cold, calculated and delayed approach to vengeance," Researcher David Chester , Ph.D., said.

#1 I worked Comcast technical support. I had a customer that was so rude and nasty to me over the phone I spent the next 8 hours of my 10 hour shift constantly resetting his modem and cable boxes. It felt so good.

#2 I stained my wife’s brand new white tennis shoes one time. When I woke up, I found she had taken one shoe lace from every pair of shoes I own and frozen them in a block of ice..

#3 I got on friendly terms with a bunch of door-to-door Jehova's witnesses. They were still visiting my abusive, atheist step-father's house years later.

#4 I signed an a*****e neighbor up for Scientology literature. Then, I ordered a gay magazine under her husband's name to her neighbor's house.

#5 When my ex boyfriend and I broke up, he moved out and packed everything that was his. I later realised that he had taken all of my Tupperware lids and just left the containers. As annoying as it was to be left with lidless containers, I was in awe.

#6 When I was 19 my then girlfriend sent a tape of her cheating on me with an acquaintance. I was devestated so I sent that video to her parents. She wasn't allowed to leave the house after that lol.

#7 Went to give a guy a 10% raise. He said that’s what you give a janitor. I told him great idea, so I rescinded the raise and walked over to the janitor and gave him the $ increase the other employee was set to receive ($10,000) annually.

#8 Guy dumped me in high school and he thought I was an idiot. I baked him a birthday cake and he immediately grabs it and takes it to his new girlfriend and their group. I knew he would " dismiss me" after getting his cake. Every last piece was eaten, my secret ingredient, 5 ground up cockroaches.

#9 Built a FB page for my job since they desperately needed one. However, I did it under my personal FB account. Several years later I quit following a long history of abuse and toxicity. I still owned their (very active) FB page so I deleted it.

#10 Hiding potatoes in random spots at my former workplace.

#11 I quit a job without notice. Wrote a scathing email about the culture there. Set email on 2h delay send and I walk out.



Screenshotted my desktop and hid my actual desktop files under mistitled subfolders.

#12 Hotel I used to work at had a room that permanently smelled weird because a previous longterm occupant had simultaneously operated both a candle business and a puppy mill. General policy was not to put anyone in that room unless it was the only room available (and that time of the year, it wasn't). People who were jerks when I checked them in and only there for a night or two... got put in that room.

#13 My ex (who cheated on me) loved a show on Amazon Prime that I never watched; after we broke up, I saw him post about having watched the penultimate episode and being excited for the finale, and I realized he was still secretly using my account... I promptly cancelled it, because I never really used it anyway. Sorry, a-hole.

#14 Parked in a public parking yesterday and this lady slams her door into my car as she gets out. Pretty standard mistake, all good if she says sorry BUT she looks at me and then makes a face, turns around and starts walking away.



What do I do?



Smash my door into her car. She noticed. So satisfying.

#15 Lived in a four plex many moons ago, and there was a guy who always let his dog s**t on the parking strip right outside my window. I would ask him to bag it, and he would ignore and go along his merry way. This went on for months. Every day around 5.



Finally I could take it no longer. I left a plastic grocery bag by the door, and waited for walk time. Once I saw him and his giant dog approaching, I grabbed the bag and lurked at the corner of the building until the dog finished his business.



I quietly sneaked around the corner, and quickly grabbed the dog poo (with the bag, duh) and held onto it through the bag so the bag would stay open.



I hurried up until I was an arms length behind the man and said "here, I think you dropped this", moving my arm towards him.



He didn't look down until I had nearly handed it to him, and he was reaching for it already. He grabbed that poop and I walked quickly back to my place. He said nothing and walked away holding the poop. It felt soooo good. .

#16 When I was 7, my brother tried to play that age old prank on me where he offered me a soda that he had previously shaken up. Somehow, I felt that something was off and instantly guessed the real reason he was offering me that soda. Ah, intuition.



I accepted the soda and, when he wasn’t looking, did the ole switcharoo with his soda and mine. I drank from my new soda and watched him open the tampered one.



Mwahahahaha.

#17 Had a bully roommate at summer camp some 30 years ago that made my life a living hell. The day before I left I took his toothbrush and scrubbed one of the toilets spotless with it.

#18 Was staying in a shared dorm at a hostel in my mid 20's. My roommates were a group of really inconsiderate people who'd talk at full volume at all odd hours even when it was very visible that I was sleeping. The morning I had to leave was immediately after a night on which they'd been partying and went to bed late. I set an alarm on my phone for 6am, with the most annoying tone I could find, locked it inside my locker in our room and went to an external bathroom for a nice long shower at 5:55am.

45 mins that thing rang at full volume in my locker before I returned, woke everyone up. I just had to apologize for "forgetting" to turn it off.

#19 Stayed in an AirBnB in Lausanne for 3 months and when I got there it was absolutely filthy. Rotting bananas in the fridge, bins not emptied, layer of dust all over the place.



The agreement I had signed beforehand said to "leave the apartment as clean as it was when you arrived" so I went out of my way to stop cleaning the place two weeks before I departed, I made sure to fill up the bins and I even bought bananas to leave behind in the fridge.



When the guy gave me a bad rating I replied with before and after pics and wrote that I had merely fulfilled the agreement.

#20 Sent my exes meddling best friend screenshots that proved he lied to her to spend a weekend with me instead of her. I hope it ruined their friendship.

#21 My boss kept leaving his favorite coffee mug in the break room sink, despite a sign asking staff not to do so, for the housekeeping staff to wash. I was friends with the housekeepers and resented this. So I hid his coffee mug in the back of a cabinet in the mail room and then pretended to help him look for it. It stayed there for years.

#22 Playing the long game. I was "the weird kid" in high school. Bullied, threatened and pretty much a social outcast.



Fast forward to getting sent pictures of my 30th high school reunion. I did not attend. Everyone was hugely overweight. I am still very fit. Most of them were balding, and I still have all my hair. Still happily married. Not rich, but doing alright.



Living well is the best revenge.

#23 Years ago I lived in a six plex with my ex. There were three people (one man and two women) who recently moved in above us who all worked in the restaurant industry. Almost every weeknight they’d come home at 2:00am and proceed to BLAST their TV which was located above our bedroom. One night I finally had enough and went upstairs to knock on their door. The man answers and I proceed to ask him why his TV is so loud. He then informs me that it’s probably the SUBWOOFER. I ask him if he could turn it down and he responds with something along the lines of,



“Well, after a long shift we all like to wind down and watch a movie. Turning off the subwoofer would decrease the quality of the experience.”



I asked if he was serious and he just stared at me blankly. So I went back downstairs and informed my then gf of what happened and we devised a plan. All she had to do was take my dog to the office with her the next day. Little did the neighbours know that I had a full DJ setup ready to go with two KRK Rockit 5 monitors.



I woke up at 5:00am to take my dog out for his walk and get ready for work. I then proceeded to make a playlist full of the most annoying songs I knew and put them on a constant loop. Songs like Hamsterdance, Friday by Rebecca Black, Cotton Eyed Joe, Crazy Frog etc. I set everything up so all my gf had to do was hit play on her way out at 8:00am, which she did.



Never had to deal with the subwoofer again.

#24 I was a teller at a credit union years ago. A customer came in and started barking orders, acting as though I was her assistant rather than just someone to take deposits. The whole time she name-dropped the credit union board members, the CEO in particular. I just kept my head down and took care of her transaction. As I finished, I told her I could tell the CEO she said hi if she wanted.



She smirked and said, "Oh, you know him, do you?"



I smiled and said, "Yes, I'll see him at dinner tonight. I'm dating his son."



She blanched, grabbed her stuff, and darted out the door. As I suspected, the CEO didn't even know who she was until I explained who the deposits were for.

#25 Finding an ex-bosses blackberry that got water damaged, taking a backup of it and keeping it just in case .....



this utter twat asked me to backup the CFO's unencrypted laptop to a server just to 'test' the connection, even though I said this was against company policy. I did it anyway after much persuasion from him.



he then discovered that his mate was on the redundancy list that he grabbed from the OST file from the backup - he then informed HR that I gave him the list and I was promptly sacked, saving his mate from redundancy.



I waited about 6 months then went through the backup - discovered his cocaine habit right down to what garden gnome his dealer leaves the stash under.



I purchase a mobile phone with existing credit on ebay, take his address book, then text everyone in his address book about his cocaine problem, then destroy the sim.



I will never know if it had an impact on his life but I like to think it did.

#26 Not something I did but something I witnessed. Good friend of mine divorced her husband, after she kicked him out of the house, he came back one random night and dug up the all plants in her garden and took them with him. It was so labor intensive and petty that she wasn’t even mad. She just laughed and said she was so impressed she’d almost take him back if he’d put THAT amount of work into the marriage in the first place.

#27 Back in high school, I was around 14 and sat very close to the classroom door.



One day, someone knocked, and I opened it without thinking. The art teacher got mad and told me not to do it again because she didn't give me permission to open the door, asking if I thought I was the doorman.



I was shocked because I didn't think it was a big deal.



Thirty minutes later, there was some knocking again. I waited for the teacher to tell me something, and she did—she told me to open the door. I simply replied, "I'm not a doorman; come and open the door yourself."



She sent me to the principal to get a reprimand, but I didn't get any.

#28 A former employer (a small cafe) fired me for something that never happened and since their business broke so many health and safety rules (no hot water, dirty conditions etc) I decided to anonymously report the business to the council and got them closed down for weeks so that they could resolve the issues before reopening.



I didn’t get them closed down entirely sadly, but I love that I cost them so much money.

#29 I bought my grandparents house after grandma passed away. My moms brother and sister, and their spouses were all money grubby and were big mad I paid appraised value instead of the overinflated price they were hoping to get if they’d put the house on the market. Needless to say, tensions were high. During this time my bro was getting married and he still invited the aunts and uncles who were being jerks to me. I was in charge of sending wedding shower invites, the stamps I chose were a mix of animal pictures. People I liked got horses or bunnies or cats - the “family” got rats and snakes. Small, but made me feel a tiny bit better.

#30 My MIL is perpetually late. Wouldn't matter if it was dinner with the Pope. She'd be late. When my wife and I only had one car she would pick up our boys to watch them at her place a few days a week. We live 8 minutes away. She was supposed to pick them up at 8. Not once in 2 years did she get them on time. And I would be running late to work.



When we finally got a second vehicle I started dropping them off. I would get to her place 5min early everyday and she would still be in bed and come out in her PJs and end up staying there with the kids until she got dressed. She doesn't have boundaries and my wife and I have a very strict, "nobody's bedroom but yours" rule for our kids. (There is a lot more to this whole portion of it but that's another post for another day). Once she would get used to it and be awake and dressed I would change the time. 745, 740... Then I would go the other way and do 815/830. Then back and forth. I would be as close to late to work as I could be just to f**k with her.



It was so petty but it felt soooooo good.

#31 At the gym in the locker room, a guy would get in the locker room to shower as I was getting dressed. He was some sort of banker and always asked me questions about my job in a condescending way.



One day, as I was leaving, he was going into the shower and had some of his clothes laid out on a bench. On my way out, I grabbed one of his socks and threw it in the trash.

#32 I worked in an office with a woman who was always needlessly unpleasant with me. It was a financial services company, and there was a long hall of huge file cabinets, very tall, and each one probably weighed 500 pounds full. So when I left, I took a few files that were central to a few of the major accounts she was working on and dropped them behind the file cabinets. There would be no way to see them, and even if you knew they were there, you'd need a crew of burly guys to move the cabinet out to retrieve them. After I left, I got a few frantic emails asking if I knew where these files were. Nope.

#33 Back when speed camera vans were common in the area I was living at the time I was running some errands one day and noticed the van on the side of a fairly busy road, situated on a bend so if you were northbound you likely wouldn’t notice it until you were in the curve. I had a bit of back-and-forth running around that I had to do and noticed it was still there an hour or so later when I passed it in the opposite direction.



Later in the day I was still taking care of things and was headed north again on the same road. There was a real aggressive ahole in traffic this time, speeding when he could, weaving in the lanes to try to get ahead even though it was now rush hour and no real progress would be made, gunning his engine, etc. and I could see after a couple stoplights that this guy was peeved at the audacity all these other people had at having to be on the road the same time as him.



He wound up at a stoplight next to me and one car behind, following someone that didn’t pull away at the green quite as fast as I did so he cut somebody off to get over to my lane. Now he’s tailgating me on the northbound stretch and I wondered if the speed trap was still set up.



Because I’d gone a little quicker than the guy next to me, a gap started to open in the left lane but he’s still on my a*s because it hadn’t yet widened out to full car length. So as we started nearing the curve where I had seen the trap earlier, I speed up a little to increase the gap, then took my foot off the gas going into the turn. Mr. Aggro Driver did what I predicted he would and punched it to overtake me on the outside right as the camera van became visible.



The pop of the flash when he passed the van did put a grin on my face.

#34 I was fired from a job when I exposed the new boss’s ineptitude. I asked for a reinstatement but was denied. So went to a group of attorneys that handled litigation for software companies. Told them how this company would buy a new copy of an application and install it on 400 workstations. And copy the manual, and train employees on these and acknowledge in class that everything was pirated. The owner is using company funds to pay for his mistress’s Lexus lease and her rent. He also was so cheap he tried to ration consumption of pencils. With my evidence, the attorneys sued and won $250k from the owner. That hurt him bad. My regret is he survived writing the check.

#35 Had a guy almost run me over in a grocery store parking lot to pull in next to my car so close he almost hit it. After almost hitting me and my car he got out and walked into the store without even looking at me. So I did what any reasonable person would do and slammed my door into his car over and over again until there was a nice dent in it.

#36 My ex-wife ABRUPTLY wanted a divorce. She (unbeknownst to me) drew up a totally uncontested divorce contract. In it, she forgot to ask for her half of the bill for windows we had upgraded. I held up the contract and asked her (in the notary parking lot) if this is really what she wanted. She said yes. She wasn't happy when she realized it.

#37 I work as a postman, and when I’ve finished delivering I have to take packages for people who weren’t home to the post office to hand in for collection. They’re small, local post office shops so I have to go in and take it to the counter with the public.



I went in once and went to the side of the counter to wait until they’d finished serving someone and then they get the machine I can scan to drop things off. It takes about ten seconds, and they can then go back to serving customers while I check them in.



This one woman was incensed that I’d ‘pushed in’ and even as the staff member was trying to explain it would just take a second and she’d be right with her, she loudly made a scene and insisted that she be served first, and that I had no right to push into the line in front of her. Also mentioned she was double parked and would get a ticket if she took too long. (Also f**k you if you do this. Park somewhere else and walk). The staff member shrugged at me and apologised and went to serve the woman.



The thing is, as it turned out the woman was coming to collect a package that I was dropping off. I heard her give the name and address and realised that I was holding it in my hands, but I allowed the staff member to go searching for it. She couldn’t find it of course, and it was actually earlier than the time I’d written for collection anyway, but the woman insisted she needed it today.



I let this go on for a good ten minutes before saying ‘oh, what was that name again, I think I have it here’. The staff member and I knew each other, she knew exactly what I’d done, and she was FINE with it.



Woman stormed out after that, then a minute or so later stuck her head back in and said she had a ticket and that we were going to have to pay it for it because it was our fault.



Yeah, we didn’t pay for that ticket.

#38 Not mine, but happened to a family member's coworker. He apparently ghosted some girl he went out on a few dates with, and in revenge, she posted some sort of online ad of his car (something like Acura/Lexus level, I don't fully recall the brand) for ~$1k on fire sale with some excuse that he was getting deported.



She posted his real cell number, so he kept getting inquiries for a few weeks before he ended up changing phone numbers.

#39 I had a supervisor once who repeatedly made comments towards me that made me feel uncomfortable. DMing me saying I'm beautiful and wanting to take pictures of me all the while in work meetings.



Eventually I told a colleague and found out I wasn't the only one, he'd been saying the same thing to multiple women at the company. We did more digging and found out that he had a history of this behaviour even at previous companies. We went to HR and he got let go.



Then I joined a new company and a month later he joined too. I found out that in between those jobs he'd harassed a receptionist to the point she openly cried and quit her job. So when I saw his name pop up I went straight to my current HR and told her what I'd experienced. He was immediately let go before he could repeat that behaviour.



From then on I've made it a personal mission to tell every woman in my industry about this guy. F**k him.

#40 Here is an abridged version.. but.. I found out ex wife was sleeping with guitar teacher about 45 Minutes away.



As soon as she left ft 10 of my buddies and I packed and moved 99% of her s**t out and took it to her mom's and put on her mom's porch and told her mom what was going on.



two other buddies were at the mall where the guitar store was waiting for her to go in. They took my car and brought it back home.



I put a post it note in like the 2nd or 3rd page of her music binder with a note. "I know you're sleeping with him, I don't care. Your stuff is at your mom's, You're probably going to need to find a ride there. Locks changed, garage code changed.. Good luck."



100+missed calls and texts.. She was not happy.

#41 I used to be a cable guy back before everything went fully digital. Got a trouble call for a customer that only had internet service on her account saying her internet was out. I get there and find the modem is installed on a run that's split three times to TVs that they definitely weren't paying for. Normally, I don't care, but the problem was the drop line to the apartment was damaged in a way that I could get her back online by disconnecting the TVs (high upstream transmit), or she'd just be without service until the line was replaced (by a contract company that was notoriously behind). When I started to suggest disconnecting the TVs because I couldn't justify in the ticket running another 70' or so of cable through her apartment when she wasn't supposed to have TVs hooked up in the first place, she cussed me out and told me that a rep told her she gets free cable for life and that if I touched her service she'd have my a*s fired after she sued me for loss of service.



Not the first time (probably even that day) I'd been threatened by a customer, so it didn't bother me. I told her that someone would contact her about replacing the drop and scheduling it soon. When I got back to my van, I'd parked right in front of the tap, and something in me just snapped. I took out a trap and tossed it on her drop. It only allowed the DOCSIS channels through, not the analog TV channels.



Don't threaten someone that understands accounts and can see yours. Getting free service was a thing, but there were specific $0 rate codes for it that she very clearly didn't have. And then I had dispatch document the trap install just to make sure the contract company was forced to put it back on when they got there, and they'd get audited afterwards. Typically I gave absolutely zero shits about people stealing cable, most of the time those were the nicest people I encountered. This lady just felt the need to talk down to me and treat me like dirt.

#42 I secretly leased an apartment, hired movers, and then packed everything I owned in about an hour and moved out of my emotionally and physically abusive b***h of a girlfriend's house while she was at work without her having any clue that I had been planning it for months. Let her come home to a house with half the stuff gone and no trace of me having ever lived there.

#43 Guy at my job tried to get me fired via manager and owner because he wanted my position(I had better shifts and made easily twice what he did) and got caught stealing and fired. I saw him out and about a year or so later and he lost his house and wife over it.



I guess it wasn't really revenge because I let it play out... But it still brings a smile to my face a decade later.

#44 Mayor of the town was my neighbor, I had backyard chickens not hurting anyone... He got a law passed to make it illegal. So I bought wild turkeys (protected wild life in my area) raised them then at night would put feed on top of his car and teach them it was there.... Used to c**p all over it.



Also buried a barrel of rotting fish at the property line with a small vent covered by a plant...



And lately put a motion sensor sprinkler where some random guy from up the street walks his dog on my property to let it c**p first time it went off I died laughing.

#45 A girl screamed at me in a public transport, truly for nothing - like some minor inconveneince. I was pregnant at a time, so it bothered me more than it would otherwise.



We took a few stops in the same train, after which I had to change the line, so I exit but continue waiting on that stop.

As it happens, the girl sits right next to the window that I am very close to from the outside, so I decide to play a game, just for the shits and giggles: I take out my phone and pretend to take a close-up of her face while she is staring at me. I was always told that I have this face of a mob wife or a resting b***h / evil queen face, so it didn't surprise me to see this pure horror on her face while I was "taking her photo". She starts to scream at me and stands up to either leave the train and beat me up, or to go sit somewhere else, but the veichle starts moving and I just smile and wave at her casually 😁



Of course I didn't take a photo, nor would I ever take a serious revenge on someone, but the fact that she was probably worried for a day pleased me.



Never make a pregnant lady mad.

#46 When I was under age (15), we were allowed to sit in the legion and drink cheap cans of tenants and play our cds quietly. We kept out of trouble on the streets and the legion got an uplift on the bar takings so win win.



There was an old guy on the committee who didn’t like this arrangement and kept knocking the music off. This gentleman had a few gnomes in his garden, he was very proud so one evening I stole one of his gnomes and took it on holiday…..and every subsequent holiday since sending him a picture of his gnome in front of a beach / Grand Canyon / Eiffel Tower etc. It was a pain to take a camera on a lads holiday and take pictures of a gnome but it became tradition.



From what I heard, the guy was pissed at first but ended up finding the pictures hilarious and looked forward to them, he started keeping an album of them.



The gentleman has died now but what started out as a petty revenge act turned into something I never imagined, I returned the gnome for him to say his goodbye and now at the age of 43 I only have my kids for company on holidays.



I miss that gnome.

#47 Told this story before, but got ultimate revenge on a s****y coworker.



Background: this person was the classic backstabber. They’d hover around people at work and listen to what others were up to, then use that information to run to their boss and present it as their own. The boss wouldn’t know any better and they’d get promoted, only to have the same thing happen, but this time in the bosses circle. By the time the circle of colleagues caught on, he was already moving up again. Took credit for tons of s**t, pissed a lot of people off, but kept moving up: project manager, sr pm, manager, associate director, etc..



What I noticed: he was charismatic, able to listen to a lot of ideas and spin them as his own. But… didn’t actually understand the subject matter.



So, when someone really high up left the company, I stepped in. At this point, he had entered my circle of colleagues and I knew what he was up to. So I dropped hints that moving up in our company was dangerous (because we had been bought out) and the new company was looking to chop that layer. I lied, saying that the person that left did so because he knew it was coming, and that set the stage. On top of that, I indirectly let him know that there was an opening in that other company. In short: I got him to leave our company, join the one where our former colleague went to. It was a position waaaay above our level, and above his head. I convinced him he could handle it and that if things went wrong to just rely on our former colleague.



But, that former colleague was rehired by my new parent company, leaving him all alone in a job he couldn’t do. By that time, enough people caught on to him so he had no chance of ever coming back.



He lasted a month in his new position before being thrown out, tried other companies, but he’d pissed off so many people at my place who had eventually went to others in our industry and spoiled his chances at all of them. He eventually switched industries dropped 5 levels and is trying the same s**t in another industry.



lol f**k you melvin.

#48 In the Brotherhood of Blood arena in Dark Souls II, some guy sucker punched me as I bowed before a duel, then went on to win by the skin of his teeth and mockingly dropped a load of "I'm sorry" carvings on the spot where I'd died before a "No way" gesture as my screen faded out. I connected to him 6 more times, destroying him without taking a hit each time, *and* dropping an "I'm sorry" carving after every single hit I got on him followed by a load on his corpse when he was dead. After that 7th round I waited a full ten minutes to connect before I gave up and went snooping on my "recently played with" on PSN. He'd started playing For Honor instead. I messaged him with two words and two words only:



"I'm sorry"



The rage mail was delicious.

#49 Employee was complaining about getting spam. "Tons of spam!"



IT can see everything. We were blocking thousands a week to her, she got... FOUR. Yes, just 4. She continued to b***h and then got the company owner involved.



"Ok, I'll work on it."



I turned off her spam filters completely. The flood began.



Within hours I had company owner calling me. All I would say is that I'm working on it. This was a custom solution setup by me. It was 98% effective.



I "worked on it" for this one user.... for 2 months! That's right, I let the flood into her inbox for 2 months. Each week she would plead to me to revert back to whatever was running before. But I just replied "You Said you got tons of spam and I don't want that again. I'll try something different this week."



When I finally turned her filter back on, she never complained about 3-4 slipping thru again.



I believe she was trying to blame the spam and IT on why she couldn't get her work done.



Don't f**k with IT, we see everything.

#50 Worked as a cashier at a drive-thru in the deep south for a few summers. Sometimes people in fancy SUVs would offer to pay for the car behind them and give me a flyer for the nearby evangelical megachurch to pass along.



"Sure thing!" I'd say with the biggest minimum wage s**t-eating grin I could manage. As soon as they drove off, I'd toss the flyer and tell the next car their order was paid for without mentioning why.



The Lord works in mysterious ways!

#51 I had a coworker late 90's/early 2000s who knew better than to start any kind of prank war with me... but eventually just couldn't resist the urge. He happened across some unflattering yearbook photos of me, and thought it would be funny to make them the desktop wallpapers for several computers in our department. Using a keystroke recorder, I got all of his passwords for his various online accounts, including his personal email, which led me to his adult friend finder account.



Every Friday for almost a year, I'd change his adult friend finder profile from straight to gay, and add a bunch of interests like group sex, submission, diaper fetishes, etc.... then change his password. Owning his email as well, I made sure to delete any notices he got regarding password changes.



Monday morning, I'd change his profile and password back to normal. He'd complain that he was locked out of a "personal ads" account, which for some reason, was receiving dozens of "unsolicited" d**k pics, invitations, vaguely threatening fantasies, and unsettling photo requests.



To this day, he has no idea... but he definitely has a strong opinion that personals sites don't work.

#52 My downstairs neighbors completely ignored me when I was introducing myself after I had just moved in

Months later I’m working on my car in the garage and they walked in asking for help with their car and as they kept asking for help tapping on my shoes to try to get my attention I had the remote to my soundbar and I turned the volume up until they left.

#53 Comcast wouldn’t let me out of My home internet with a $10/mo ETF when I moved out of their service area.

I was pissed enough that I reached out to a few national ISP that could provide service to our 20 data centers. Negotiate a new lower contract that saved the company a million over 10 years.

Not a lot in the grand scheme but enough to justify the migration effort.



I took great pleasure in telling our Comcast corporate rep exactly why I was dumping their million dollar a year contract.

#54 There was a guy in my college freshman year in my friend group who would always roast me. He was a gamer so I got him into WoW.



I have high levels on both factions so I would play on the same faction he was to help him level. I told him to turn war mode on for more experience (pvp mode). Then I’d tell him I had to run to the bank real quick, and then switch to the opposite faction max level toon. I’d find his location then gank him until he got mad, then told him I’d find the guy who was doing this and switch back to the other toon. I’d feign a little hunt for the other guy (myself) and told him I scared him off.



I’d do this at a rate that he didn’t rage quit but enough to p**s him off, I’d ease up at times so he wouldn’t get too mad, but I’d do it our entire time leveling. He never caught on.

#55 I was seeing a woman a few years back who openly talked about hooking up with other men on a cruise she was on. I called her out for it and she later told me it was to “see how I’d react”. She told me I wasn’t good enough for her in bed, was too skinny for her (I’m 6’3, 195 lbs and in great shape), and that I “did things weird” like drink a pint of water in the morning and sleep with a neck pillow. I was a pretty insecure guy at the time. She had also just been cheated on after being with someone for 12 years and got shafted in her divorce, so maybe she had a reason to feel and act the way she did.



I met another woman around the same time. A wonderful human, gorgeous, kind, smart, encouraging, and funny. She totally changed my life and my perception of women and relationships. I actually proposed to her tonight (she said yes).



The previously aforementioned woman tried to play some more games with me by sending me a Snapchat of her dancing with some guy at a trashy club. I replied by sending her a picture of me kissing my now fiancée with the caption “hey, I like this one more…best of luck going forward!” I made sure she opened the picture, then never heard from her again.



A year or two later we crossed paths again through mutual friends. Apparently she was still shaken by the whole ordeal, still talked about it with her friends, and had trouble dating because it. I thought I’d feel bad, but nah. Violence begets violence sometimes. Maybe she’ll treat the next guy better.

#56 Last year for my birthday, my mom said she would take me out to dinner anywhere I wanted. Cue to the actual day and she doesn't call or even text me, doesn't show up. Had the audacity to say "well, you didn't call or text me either".



For reference, my mom's birthday is around mother's day each year. This time it was two days before. I wished her a happy birthday, and a happy mother's day. Asked her if I could come to her house sometime (last week) to celebrate. Of course she agreed.



I didn't show up lol, and haven't heard from her since. I actually do feel bad about it, because I know she wasn't expecting it (whereas I know what to expect from her). I feel guilty, but I am proud that I stood up for myself this time and gave her a taste of her own medicine.

#57 Hooking up with an ex who cheated on me and telling her fiancé who she cheated on me with about it.

#58 At my old job I was a supervisor at a department store and we recently had a Sephora open inside the building. The policy was any Sephora returns have to go through Sephora we couldn't do it on our system without getting an error code.



The Sephora was always severely understaffed and swamped with customers. One night I'm closing and I see a woman trying to get my attention. Instead of asking for help she walked up to me and started snapping her fingers in my face asking to return her makeup at the customer service counter because the Sephora line was too long.



The snapping pissed me off so I told her to get in line and we'll take care of you. She waited 30 minutes in line to be told she had to wait again at Sephora and we couldn't process it for her. She had to wait for 45 extra minutes and then still couldn't do the return because it was past the return period. She ended up storming out and cussing out anyone she saw in uniform. I'll gladly help people, but once you start treating me like that I'm gonna make sure to waste your time any way possible.

#59 I worked at a local restaurant with a guy who I adored but could be a real POS when he was mad or just having a bad day and he often would take it out on me. Normally I would be able to handle it and I would try and help him out so he’d come out of it but some days I wasn’t in a great mood and would get overwhelmed and pissed off when he’d start at me. I plated desserts and during lunch we got a dessert call. It happened to be a day I wasn’t in the mood for his s**t and happened to be in the walk in, he opened the door and said the dessert order then closed the door. I didn’t acknowledge I even heard it so quite a few minutes go by and our chef asked me if I have even started desserts and I said what desserts? No one told me? He ended up getting RIPPED apart for it for it and I continued on with a grin on my face. It was very satisfying.

#60 My boss was skimming my overtime pay so I waited until we were on an early shift alone and then 15 minutes after I was due to be I emailed her saying I quit and I had explained to thier boss why. Enjoy the morning rush alone thief.

#61 Friend of mine, lost house in the divorce. I was helping him move the last of his stuff out.



He went through every can and jar in the house and tightened the lids as hard as he could.

#62 When I was a freshman in high school we had a typing class. There was a guy named Tom that I had a lot of classes with and for some reason always bullied me a lot. He always arrived late to typing class because his previous class was across the school.



We had a user account to access the school computers. The user names were fairly easy to guess. It was the first 5 letters of your last name, and first two if your first, plus your graduating year. For example: CritiDu.1900



One day he was late for class, and so I decided to lock his account out by guessing his user name and spamming the wrong password. A fellow student asked what I was doing and joined in. After about 50 attempts the account was locked out.



He showed up to class and couldn't log in. The teacher for the typing class already had a running annoyance with this student, and demanded his demerit card. (Catholic school)



In our school, 5 demerits was a detention, and if you lose your card or failed to present it, that was an automatic detention. (Had to be turned in at the end of the semester too)



The teacher held the card until the end of class and didn't give Tom a demerit, but he threw the card out the window from the second floor. It was the end of the day, so we had to wait for announcements. The teacher excused him to go and look for his card.



He never found it. I don't know if he got an automatic detention or not.

#63 My ex fiancée broke up with me 5 weeks after I’d quit my job and moved to another state to be with him. He was entering Ranger school in the army, where my dad has many friends in the training program. Dad told them what happened, and the f****r failed on the first day. You can never repeat the course. He now works in Tucson for the Secret Service’s counterfeit money division and hates it.

#64 I once had a cabinmate on a cruise who was secretly cheating on her boyfriend back home. We were friends before, but I started to distance myself because she was interested in a lot of guys. One time, I caught her cuddling with a guy on the upper deck of our bed. Since I worked the night shift and she worked during the day, I wanted to make sure they wouldn’t use my bed for sex. So, I placed ten needles on my bed as a subtle form of revenge. Later, I saw blood on my bedsheet, and I couldn't help but feel a bit satisfied, now she has 2 kids with the same guy! happy ending indeed.