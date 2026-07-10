After Firing Back At Body‑Shamers, Kelly Osbourne’s Dramatic Transformation Remains A Point Of Fierce Debate

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Kelly Osbourne‘s dramatic weight loss has continued to spark debate online, despite her repeatedly pushing back against critics over the years.

The latest wave of commentary surrounding her appearance came after she shared a bikini-clad photo of herself enjoying the summer on Thursday, July 9.

“I don’t want to body shame her, but I’m worried about her,” one user wrote, while another urged her to say “no to self-starvation.”

Highlights Kelly Osbourne's dramatic weight loss continues to spark debate, with fans defending her while critics raise concerns.

She cited her journey through grief following her father Ozzy Osbourne’s demise as a major factor behind her transformation.

Weight-loss scrutiny has extended to other members of the Osbourne family, including Sharon and Jack Osbourne.

Kelly has notably been among several Hollywood stars who have faced speculation over the use of semaglutide injections to slim down.

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Kelly Osbourne’s newest photo reignited concerns about her appearance

Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram

The Dancing With the Stars alum donned a corset-style white swimsuit with lace and polka-dot detailing for her beach getaway.

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Posing aboard a yacht, she completed the look with a wide-brimmed hat and playful bat-shaped sunglasses.

The mother of one also showed off her latest tattoo — a tribute to her father featuring his signature round glasses inked on her thigh.

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sharing a series of snapshots from the trip, she captioned the post, “Serving sea, sun, and zero apologies.”

Her followers were quick to support her in the comments section, with messages labeling her “stunning” and “perfect.”

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Detractors, however, were not impressed, as they continued to highlight her striking weight loss.

“She needs treatment if she is proud of that body,” one wrote.

“Looking skeletal isn’t attractive, just sayin’,” noted another.

Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram

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“She looks 60 years old,” observed a third.

A fourth user blamed Hollywood for her transformation.

“Hollywood is terrible to women. She was gorgeous naturally, but the world judged her because she was not perfect,” they said.

Kelly attributed her weight loss to grieving her father Ozzy Osbourne’s demise

Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram

The heavy metal legend passed away from cardiac arrest in July 2025.

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In a December 2025 video, Kelly said: “To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny or mean by writing comments like ‘are you ill,’ or ‘Get off O**mpic,’ or ‘You don’t look right,’ my dad just died. And I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family.”

Her mom, Sharon Osbourne, agreed with her, saying, “She’s right. She can’t eat right now.”

“[Online hate] is a shield for people who are unhappy,” she added.

Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram

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This February, Kelly adopted a more aggressive tone while responding to her critics.

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“Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are. No one deserves this sort of a**se,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of comments describing her as “too thin and fragile” and comparing her to a “c**pse” on her Instagram.

“This too shall pass, but like, holy f**,” she added.

Kelly Osbourne has also faced backlash over alleged buccal fat removal

Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne wore a floor-length black velvet gown with a corseted bodice and spaghetti straps at the 2026 Brit Awards.

For accessories, she stacked multiple necklaces, including a cross and an ‘O,’ seemingly an ode to her late father.

Her hair appeared golden-toned and was styled in a neat bob.

However, her fashion did little to shift attention away from her noticeably sunken cheeks.

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“I cannot look at her anymore. She looks like an extreme caricature of someone with buccal fat removal,” one commented, while a second advised, “Never get your buccal fat removed. You need them when you are old.”

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A third labeled her a “blueprint for a demon.”

“She must have difficulty laughing,” remarked a fourth.

Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram

Many, however, claimed that she had not undergone the procedure and was instead “painfully” pulling her cheeks inward to achieve the look.

Buccal fat removal has surged in popularity in recent years, with several high-profile celebrities, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Khloé Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Bella Hadid, and Jenna Ortega, rumored to have undergone the surgery.

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Sharon Osbourne has also faced scrutiny over her weight loss

Sharon Osbourne sparked concern in 2022 after debuting a noticeably slimmer look, prompting netizens to question her sudden transformation.

Appearing on the UK chat show The Talk in August 2023, she revealed that she had used GLP-1 medication, originally developed to help lower blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes, which has also gained widespread attention for its weight-loss effects.

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Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram

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During an April 2024 appearance on Howie Mandel Does Stuff, she explained why she chose to be transparent about her weight-loss journey.

“It’s not a sin to use O**mpic if you have a weight problem, so why not talk about it?” she said.

When asked whether the medication had been a positive experience, Sharon replied, “Yes and no.”

“I can’t put on weight now, and I don’t know what it’s done to my metabolism, but I can’t seem to put any on because I think I went too far,” she shared.

Image credits: kellyosbourne/Instagram

Her son, Jack, has also faced criticism over his appearance in recent months, with some commenters describing him as “grossly underweight” and expressing concern that he was experiencing a “health crisis.”

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Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

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The 40-year-old denied undergoing a dramatic transformation, attributing much of his changed appearance to shaving his beard and mustache in a May 19 Instagram video.

Jack added that any weight he had lost was the result of a gradual, years-long process.

Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

“I’ve been slowly but constantly losing weight for the last three and a half years,” he said. “I hit 220 pounds about three and a half years ago and decided that I wanted to make some changes, so I did.”

“What’s the big f***ing deal?” he asked. “I’m five feet eight and a half and 155 pounds. It’s perfectly healthy.”

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Jack also accused critics of body-shaming him both when he was overweight and now that he is lighter.

“Dangerous weight,” a netizen said about Kelly

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