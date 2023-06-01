I create skeleton artwork that is meant to hopefully be relatable and make people laugh. Sure, it can be a bit dark, but so is life sometimes.

I started out as a pen and ink artist and transitioned to digital artwork about three years ago. I drew a couple of skulls and they were really popular so I kept making more, which then turned into skeletons. I also started adding quotes that really seemed to make the art more relatable. It’s a great feeling when people say that they vibe with my art or that I’ve been reading their minds. But, for me, what I enjoy most is the ability to create new ideas every day and make some new friends as I go.

More info: tommydevoid.com

#1

X Marks The Spot

X Marks The Spot

9points
Tommy Devoid
#2

9points
Tommy Devoid
#3

Poof! Just Like That

Poof! Just Like That

8points
Tommy Devoid
#4

Byeeeee

Byeeeee

7points
Tommy Devoid
#5

Obviously

Obviously

7points
Tommy Devoid
#6

Certainly Not The Hero

Certainly Not The Hero

6points
Tommy Devoid
#7

A Bit Of A Paradox

A Bit Of A Paradox

6points
Tommy Devoid
#8

Don't Ask

Don't Ask

6points
Tommy Devoid
#9

Hard Work And Dedication

Hard Work And Dedication

5points
Tommy Devoid
#10

5points
Tommy Devoid
#11

Please And Thank You

Please And Thank You

4points
Tommy Devoid
#12

If Your Phone Doesn't Ring, It's Me

If Your Phone Doesn't Ring, It's Me

4points
Tommy Devoid
#13

It Is What It Is

It Is What It Is

3points
Tommy Devoid
#14

Perspective

Perspective

3points
Tommy Devoid
#15

Endless Possibilities

Endless Possibilities

3points
Tommy Devoid
#16

3points
Tommy Devoid
#17

3points
Tommy Devoid
#18

3points
Tommy Devoid
#19

The World May Never Know

The World May Never Know

2points
Tommy Devoid
#20

You've Got A Friend In Me

You've Got A Friend In Me

2points
Tommy Devoid
#21

Running On Empty

Running On Empty

2points
Tommy Devoid
#22

In This Place Alone

In This Place Alone

2points
Tommy Devoid
#23

Let's Overthink Forever

Let's Overthink Forever

2points
Tommy Devoid
#24

A Splash Of Silence

A Splash Of Silence

2points
Tommy Devoid
#25

Send Me A Postcard

Send Me A Postcard

2points
Tommy Devoid
#26

Lesson Learned

Lesson Learned

2points
Tommy Devoid
#27

2points
Tommy Devoid
#28

2points
Tommy Devoid
#29

2points
Tommy Devoid
#30

2points
Tommy Devoid
#31

You Can Do It!

You Can Do It!

1point
Tommy Devoid
#32

No End In Sight

No End In Sight

1point
Tommy Devoid
#33

Riddle Me That

Riddle Me That

1point
Tommy Devoid
#34

Bound To Happen

Bound To Happen

1point
Tommy Devoid
#35

Don't Call Me

Don't Call Me

1point
Tommy Devoid
#36

Communication Breakdown

Communication Breakdown

1point
Tommy Devoid
#37

Probably Not Tomorrow Either

Probably Not Tomorrow Either

1point
Tommy Devoid
#38

Seems Like A Lifetime

Seems Like A Lifetime

1point
Tommy Devoid
#39

There's No Escape

There's No Escape

1point
Tommy Devoid
#40

1point
Tommy Devoid
#41

1point
Tommy Devoid
#42

1point
Tommy Devoid
#43

1point
Tommy Devoid
#44

Slowly, But Surely

Slowly, But Surely

0points
Tommy Devoid
#45

The Truth Hurts

The Truth Hurts

0points
Tommy Devoid
#46

So The Story Goes

So The Story Goes

0points
Tommy Devoid
#47

The Age Old Question

The Age Old Question

0points
Tommy Devoid
#48

Be Careful, It Breaks Easy

Be Careful, It Breaks Easy

0points
Tommy Devoid
#49

Stay

Stay

0points
Tommy Devoid
#50

Dying To Find Out

Dying To Find Out

0points
Tommy Devoid
#51

Who's With Me?

Who's With Me?

0points
Tommy Devoid
#52

Nothing More, Nothing Less

Nothing More, Nothing Less

0points
Tommy Devoid
#53

Why Wait?

Why Wait?

0points
Tommy Devoid
#54

0points
Tommy Devoid
#55

0points
Tommy Devoid
#56

0points
Tommy Devoid
#57

0points
Tommy Devoid
#58

0points
Tommy Devoid
#59

0points
Tommy Devoid
#60

0points
Tommy Devoid
#61

0points
Tommy Devoid
#62

0points
Tommy Devoid
#63

0points
Tommy Devoid
#64

0points
Tommy Devoid
#65

0points
Tommy Devoid
