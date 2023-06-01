I create skeleton artwork that is meant to hopefully be relatable and make people laugh. Sure, it can be a bit dark, but so is life sometimes.

I started out as a pen and ink artist and transitioned to digital artwork about three years ago. I drew a couple of skulls and they were really popular so I kept making more, which then turned into skeletons. I also started adding quotes that really seemed to make the art more relatable. It’s a great feeling when people say that they vibe with my art or that I’ve been reading their minds. But, for me, what I enjoy most is the ability to create new ideas every day and make some new friends as I go.

