Woman Lets Her Husband Go Hard On His Ex-In-Laws After Her Son Starts Asking Painful Questions

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Blended families can be wonderful, but making one work is not always easy. It can take time for people to get used to each other, and bringing everyone together can be a challenge.

One woman faced constant problems with the parents of her husband’s late wife. They treated her son like he didn’t belong while accusing her of being an “evil stepmom” to their grandson.

She tried to keep the peace for years, but after seeing how much their behavior was hurting her child, she finally supported her husband’s ultimatum: treat both boys like family or stay away.

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The woman tried to get along with her husband’s former in-laws

Image credits: engin akyurt / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But after years of watching them treat her son like he did not belong, she finally stopped trying to keep the peace

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Stunning_Factor871

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The woman shared more details in the comments

Many readers sided with her, saying she should not allow anyone to treat her child that way

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Some felt that everyone involved could have handled the situation better

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While others argued the in-laws did not owe her son anything and that expecting them to treat both boys equally was unrealistic

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The woman later returned with an update about what happened after her husband gave his family an ultimatum

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Stunning_Factor871

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She also answered several questions in the comments

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Readers were glad that the husband finally confronted them and defended his wife

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