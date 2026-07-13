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David Beckham Forced To Defend Wife Victoria After Her Behavior At World Cup Match Sparked Wave Of Mockery
David Beckham passionately cheering at a World Cup match, with Victoria Beckham looking on, sparking mockery.
Celebrities, Entertainment

David Beckham Forced To Defend Wife Victoria After Her Behavior At World Cup Match Sparked Wave Of Mockery

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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David Beckham stood up for his wife Victoria after the former Spice Girl was heavily trolled over her muted reaction to England’s win over Norway in the World Cup quarter-final.

On Saturday night (July 11), photos of the couple with three of their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, went viral as the family watched the Three Lions defeat Norway in Miami.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • David Beckham defended his wife, Victoria, after photos of her at the England vs. Norway World Cup match went viral.
    • The family, with the exception of their son Brooklyn, watched as England defeated Norway 2-1 in Miami.
    • The former Spice Girl was trolled for maintaining her signature serious expression even after England scored.

    David Beckham defended his wife, Victoria, as people once again mocked her signature emotionless expression
    David Beckham cheers excitedly with fans at World Cup match, defending Victoria's behavior amidst mockery.

    Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    More specifically, it was the Beckhams’ contrasting reactions that led to the singer-turned-designer being mocked.

    While the former England captain and his children jumped up from their seats and celebrated wildly when Jude Bellingham scored a stunning goal in the first half, Victoria, who is also English, remained seated with her signature serious expression.

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    “People are often critical of Victoria Beckham but to see this outpouring of emotion here from her as England scores a goal shows her deep connection with both football and the team,” read a tweet that has received over 60,000 likes on X.

    Victoria Beckham's behavior at World Cup sparks mockery, while David Beckham celebrates with enthusiastic fans.

    Image credits: Mirrorpix

    Victoria Beckham's behavior at World Cup match, a comment reads, I mean she's Posh Spice, not Sporty.

    David Beckham defends Victoria Beckham's behavior at World Cup, a comment reads, She's probably pissed that this means David will take her to another game.

    “I have literally never seen anyone display such a reckless lack of emotional control in a public setting,” someone else echoed.

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    Many others suggested fillers were the reason behind her lack of reaction. “Her whole body is botoxed. She strikes a pose, and sticks with it,” wrote one user, while another said, “She got a face lift and fillers. She can’t afford to smile and get wrinkles just to please you.”

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    The social media posts about Victoria’s reaction eventually reached David, who decided to defend his wife in the comments section of an Instagram post by stand-up comedian Jenny Johnson.

    The former England captain insisted that his wife was “celebrating inside”
    Victoria Beckham's behavior at World Cup match sparks mockery, as David Beckham stands beside her at the game.

    Image credits: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

    The post read, “There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! It’s so infectious!

    “I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water! Each time I see her I shout, ‘SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!!!’ because her energy is electric!!!”

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    David Beckham defending Victoria's World Cup match behavior against mockery in an Instagram comment.

    Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram

    Adding a string of crying laughing emojis, David clarified, “She was celebrating inside I promise her reactions were slightly slower than mine.”

    Victoria was later seen clapping with her family after England won the match 2-1.

    She also posted photos from the match on Instagram and wrote, “’Special moment tonight in Miami with my family and for our country.”

    David Beckham and Victoria Beckham smiling together at a World Cup match, amid behavior mockery.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

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    A Reddit comment speculating Victoria Beckham's dislike for soccer amidst World Cup behavior mockery.

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    A Reddit comment jokingly attributing Victoria Beckham's World Cup behavior to botox.

    While Posh Spice used to cheer on her husband when he was on the pitch, she has admitted that she only became a football fan after David retired and co-founded his own club, Inter Miami.

    “I never enjoyed watching football. I never felt necessarily wanted [at the matches],” explained Victoria, who met the former footballer at a Manchester United match in 1997 when he was playing for the club.

    “I’m not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now.”

    Victoria admitted that she only became a football fan after David retired
    Victoria Beckham posing for a selfie, while husband David defends her World Cup behavior.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

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    She added in her 2024 interview with the Financial Times, “Now, when we’re in Miami, I feel wanted. I’m friends with the families of the players.”

    The fashion entrepreneur addressed the commentary surrounding her notoriously “moody” expressions in Victoria Beckham, her three-part Netflix docuseries released last year.

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    David Beckham and Victoria Beckham standing together stylishly, a moment reflecting the couple's unity amidst recent World Cup mockery.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    The Essex-born star, whose pout became her signature look in the 1990s, explained that she’s not truly herself when there are cameras around.

    “The minute I see a camera, I change,” she explained. “The barrier goes up, my armour goes on, and that’s when, you know, the miserable cow that doesn’t smile – that’s when she comes out. And I’m so conscious of that.”

    She added that her face has a “good side” and a “bad side” when she smiles and that she wishes she had the self-confidence to smile publicly.

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    Posh Spice said she has a “good side” and a “bad side” when she smilesDavid Beckham and Victoria Beckham with their children at a World Cup match, showing family support amid World Cup mockery.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    “I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left,” Victoria said, gesturing at David.

    “When I smile, I smile from the left, because if I smile from the right, I look unwell. So consequently I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it, so that’s why I look so moody.” 

    Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

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    Notably absent from the match was the couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn, who watched from New York with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

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    The 27-year-old is in a public feud with his family and shared a lengthy social media statement accusing his designer mother, among other things, of offering to make Nicola’s wedding gown before canceling “in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design.”

    The aspiring chef further claimed Victoria had “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola in front of their 500 wedding guests.

    The couple’s estranged eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, watched the match from New York
    David Beckham and Victoria Beckham with their children, celebrating an event. The family appears together despite any World Cup mockery.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    He said singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage for what was supposed to be a planned romantic dance with Nicola, but Victoria was waiting there to dance with him instead.

    “She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram in January, stating that he had no desire to reconcile with his family.

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    David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and their children posing outdoors, a united front as David defends Victoria's World Cup behavior.

    Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

    Without naming her son directly, Victoria addressed the harsh accusations in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published in April.

    The 52-year-old stressed that she and David “love our children so much” and “always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”

    “We’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it,” she said.

    “She was cheering on the inside,” one fan joked
    A comment on Victoria Beckham's behavior at the World Cup, saying she is funny and honest about not caring about sports.

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    A positive comment about Victoria Beckham's World Cup behavior, stating affection for her.

    A comment defending Victoria Beckham's World Cup behavior, mentioning her eyeliner sales.

    A comment on Victoria Beckham's World Cup behavior, speculating she has seen many football games.

    A comment about Victoria Beckham's World Cup behavior, referencing Oasis and Spice Girls music choices.

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    A social media user comments on Victoria Beckham's behavior at the World Cup, noting her lack of enthusiasm.

    A user comments on Victoria Beckham's behavior at the World Cup match, finding her demeanor relatable.

    A social media user defends Victoria Beckham's behavior, suggesting she was cheering internally at the World Cup.

    A user comments on Victoria Beckham's behavior, calling her the cool, chill one at the World Cup match.

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    A social media user remarks on Victoria Beckham's unamused demeanor at the World Cup match.

    David Beckham defends Victoria's behavior at World Cup match, sparking mockery. She maintains a stiff upper lip.

    David Beckham defends Victoria's behavior at World Cup match, sparking mockery. She supports her husband's hobbies.

    David Beckham defends Victoria's behavior at World Cup match, sparking mockery. Was she secretly rooting for Norway?

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    David Beckham defends Victoria's behavior at World Cup match, sparking mockery. She celebrates internally for fashion.

    David Beckham defends Victoria's behavior at World Cup match, sparking mockery. These funny photos are incredible for her brand.

    Social media comment about Victoria Beckham's behavior at World Cup, stating she must be very tired of soccer.

    Social media comment about Victoria Beckham's behavior, suggesting it's how posh people show emotions.

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    Social media comment describing Victoria Beckham's reaction as very Posh Spice at the World Cup match.

    Social media comment on Victoria Beckham's behavior, suggesting she's terrified of being photographed unpoised.

    Social media comment speculating Victoria Beckham was rooting for Haaland at the World Cup match.

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    Screenshot of social media post: Got to plan the next few shots for the gram, referring to Victoria Beckham's behavior.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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