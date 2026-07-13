David Beckham Forced To Defend Wife Victoria After Her Behavior At World Cup Match Sparked Wave Of Mockery

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David Beckham stood up for his wife Victoria after the former Spice Girl was heavily trolled over her muted reaction to England’s win over Norway in the World Cup quarter-final.

On Saturday night (July 11), photos of the couple with three of their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, went viral as the family watched the Three Lions defeat Norway in Miami.

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Highlights David Beckham defended his wife, Victoria, after photos of her at the England vs. Norway World Cup match went viral.

The family, with the exception of their son Brooklyn, watched as England defeated Norway 2-1 in Miami.

The former Spice Girl was trolled for maintaining her signature serious expression even after England scored.

David Beckham defended his wife, Victoria, as people once again mocked her signature emotionless expression



Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

More specifically, it was the Beckhams’ contrasting reactions that led to the singer-turned-designer being mocked.

While the former England captain and his children jumped up from their seats and celebrated wildly when Jude Bellingham scored a stunning goal in the first half, Victoria, who is also English, remained seated with her signature serious expression.

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“People are often critical of Victoria Beckham but to see this outpouring of emotion here from her as England scores a goal shows her deep connection with both football and the team,” read a tweet that has received over 60,000 likes on X.

Image credits: Mirrorpix

“I have literally never seen anyone display such a reckless lack of emotional control in a public setting,” someone else echoed.

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Many others suggested fillers were the reason behind her lack of reaction. “Her whole body is botoxed. She strikes a pose, and sticks with it,” wrote one user, while another said, “She got a face lift and fillers. She can’t afford to smile and get wrinkles just to please you.”

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The social media posts about Victoria’s reaction eventually reached David, who decided to defend his wife in the comments section of an Instagram post by stand-up comedian Jenny Johnson.



The former England captain insisted that his wife was “celebrating inside”



Image credits: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The post read, “There’s nothing like cheering your heart out for England from home, then they cut to Victoria and we see that classic Posh Spice smile! It’s so infectious!

“I used to think I got animated while watching sports, but Victoria blows my enthusiasm out of the water! Each time I see her I shout, ‘SPICE UP YOUR LIFE!!!!’ because her energy is electric!!!”



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Image credits: davidbeckham/Instagram

Adding a string of crying laughing emojis, David clarified, “She was celebrating inside I promise her reactions were slightly slower than mine.”

Victoria was later seen clapping with her family after England won the match 2-1.

She also posted photos from the match on Instagram and wrote, “’Special moment tonight in Miami with my family and for our country.”



Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

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While Posh Spice used to cheer on her husband when he was on the pitch, she has admitted that she only became a football fan after David retired and co-founded his own club, Inter Miami.

“I never enjoyed watching football. I never felt necessarily wanted [at the matches],” explained Victoria, who met the former footballer at a Manchester United match in 1997 when he was playing for the club.

“I’m not saying this as in, poor me, but it was never the fun that it is now.”



Victoria admitted that she only became a football fan after David retired



Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

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She added in her 2024 interview with the Financial Times, “Now, when we’re in Miami, I feel wanted. I’m friends with the families of the players.”

The fashion entrepreneur addressed the commentary surrounding her notoriously “moody” expressions in Victoria Beckham, her three-part Netflix docuseries released last year.



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Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

The Essex-born star, whose pout became her signature look in the 1990s, explained that she’s not truly herself when there are cameras around.

“The minute I see a camera, I change,” she explained. “The barrier goes up, my armour goes on, and that’s when, you know, the miserable cow that doesn’t smile – that’s when she comes out. And I’m so conscious of that.”

She added that her face has a “good side” and a “bad side” when she smiles and that she wishes she had the self-confidence to smile publicly.

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Posh Spice said she has a “good side” and a “bad side” when she smiles

Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

“I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left,” Victoria said, gesturing at David.

“When I smile, I smile from the left, because if I smile from the right, I look unwell. So consequently I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it, so that’s why I look so moody.”



Image credits: nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram

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Notably absent from the match was the couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn, who watched from New York with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

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The 27-year-old is in a public feud with his family and shared a lengthy social media statement accusing his designer mother, among other things, of offering to make Nicola’s wedding gown before canceling “in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design.”

The aspiring chef further claimed Victoria had “hijacked” his first dance with Nicola in front of their 500 wedding guests.

The couple’s estranged eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, watched the match from New York



Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

He said singer Marc Anthony called him to the stage for what was supposed to be a planned romantic dance with Nicola, but Victoria was waiting there to dance with him instead.

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life,” Brooklyn wrote on Instagram in January, stating that he had no desire to reconcile with his family.



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Image credits: victoriabeckham/Instagram

Without naming her son directly, Victoria addressed the harsh accusations in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published in April.

The 52-year-old stressed that she and David “love our children so much” and “always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”

“We’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it,” she said.

“She was cheering on the inside,” one fan joked



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