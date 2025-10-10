Victoria Beckham Finally Explains Why She “Never Smiled” After Being Labeled A “Miserable Cow”

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl once known to the world as “Posh,” has finally addressed the question that has followed her for nearly three decades: why she never seemed to smile and became known as a “miserable cow.”

The revelation came in Victoria Beckham, her new three-part Netflix documentary released on October 9, which traces her journey from pop icon to fashion mogul while peeling back the layers of insecurity that shaped her public persona.

The designer said her confidence took a serious hit after the Spice Girls disbanded, only recovering it after focusing on fashion.

Her husband, David, expressed confusion over why his once ‘bubbly’ wife started turning sour over the years.

“I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left,” Victoria explained, pointing to her husband, David Beckham.

Victoria Beckham seated wearing a light blue top and red skirt, addressing why she never smiled after being labeled miserable.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis

She then clarified by saying that she meant she believed her face has a “good side” and a “bad side” when smiling. In other words, she only feels confident showing one of them, but as David tends to stand to that side in photos, she opts to not smile at all.

Her husband, however, offers a completely different explanation. He believes that something deeper in Victoria changed as the years passed.

Victoria Beckham sitting indoors in a casual grey t-shirt and jeans, explaining why she never smiled after criticism.

Image credits: Netflix

The woman he first met was nothing like the icy fashion figure the world would later see.

“When I first met Victoria, she was smiley, she was bubbly, she was confident, but that started to disappear,” he said.

Young Victoria Beckham seated indoors, resting chin on hands with a serious expression, reflecting on being labeled miserable.

Image credits: Netflix

Victoria admitted that she was well aware of the “miserable cow” label, but said there was a deeper reason behind it than vanity, something that has been with her for most of her life.

“I was bullied, awkward, wasn’t particularly sociable, I just didn’t fit in,” she said. “I desperately wanted to be liked,” she revealed.

Victoria said it all began with the Spice Girls breaking up, an event that shattered her confidence

Victoria Beckham explaining why she never smiled after being labeled a miserable cow in a candid interview.

Victoria Beckham with group smiling and posing confidently outdoors, reflecting on being labeled miserable cow.

Image credits: Netflix

After the Spice Girls broke up in 2001, Victoria admitted she felt lost and needed to feel a sense of purpose. For years, being “Posh Spice” had given her identity and control. When that disappeared, so did her confidence.

Without the group, she said she struggled to understand who she was or what she could offer on her own. Every public appearance turned into a reminder that she was no longer part of something bigger.

Victoria Beckham and a man smiling softly in a casual setting, reflecting on why she never smiled publicly.

Image credits: Netflix

“I’d rather not be that person,” she confessed. “I’d love to have the confidence to stand on a red carpet and smile, but I just can’t do it.”

After the split, Victoria tried to launch a solo music career, but it didn’t go as planned. Her singles underperformed, and critics compared her unfavorably to her bandmates.

At the same time, some segments of the public started painting her as the least talented member of the group, which only made things worse.

In the documentary, she implies that this period marked a breaking point. She went from performing in stadiums to screaming fans to being ridiculed by tabloids for trying to stay relevant.

It wasn’t until she found success in fashion years later that she began to rebuild her sense of self. Designing clothes gave her the validation she had once gotten from performing.

Still, her smile was never the same.

Some viewers criticized the documentary for avoiding some of Victoria’s most notable controversies

Text post by Mya Yanos discussing someone trying not to call out Victoria Beckham after being labeled a miserable cow.

Victoria Beckham wearing sunglasses and a shirt about her smile, addressing being labeled a miserable cow in public.

Image credits: Netflix

The docuseries then shifts its focus beyond Victoria’s image, centering instead on her life after the height of Spice Girls fame and her evolution into a designer and mother.

Yet, the turn it takes left some viewers dissatisfied, particularly over its reluctance to address two of the most controversial chapters in her life: David’s alleged affair and her strained relationship with her eldest son, Brooklyn.

Comment by Vanessa Vazquez discussing perceptions of Victoria Beckham’s smile and public image online.

Victoria Beckham at an event wearing a white outfit beside a man in a black suit with a patterned pocket square.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

While Victoria Beckham delves into her career in fashion and the pressures of preparing for a high-stakes Paris runway show, it sidesteps the infidelity allegations that shook her marriage two decades ago.

Those claims, which emerged in the early 2000s, resurfaced in her husband’s 2023 Netflix documentary Beckham, where Victoria admitted that period was the “hardest of her life.”

Equally noticeable is Brooklyn’s absence. The couple’s 26-year-old son does not appear in the documentary, reviving speculation of tension between him, his wife Nicola Peltz, and the rest of the family.

From an overuse of Botox to psychological issues, netizens shared their own theories as to why Victoria doesn’t smile

Comment about Victoria Beckham explaining why she never smiled after being labeled a miserable cow in a casual online discussion.

Victoria Beckham smiling with friends and family in a casual group photo from the 1990s era.

Image credits: Netflix

Online reactions to Victoria’s confession have been divided.

“I think she tried to address lifelong anxiety and insecurity issues,” one commenter wrote, praising her vulnerability. “It’s hard for some people to fake it even when they are famous and literally on the red carpet, which isn’t the true pinnacle of happiness anyway.”

Others mocked her explanation, with one user writing, “My nerf football never smiled either. They’re made of the same product.”

Image credits: Netflix

Some took issue with the focus on Victoria’s smile, believing that no one would question if David didn’t smile.

“No one is ‘concerned’ about men not smiling,” a reader wrote.

Still, some dismissed the entire explanation, believing the answer to Victoria’s serious expression is something more mundane: cosmetic surgery.

“It’s not that she doesn’t want to smile or she won’t smile. She CAN’T smile,” another argued. “Too much injections, fillers, Botox and whatever guck she’s had injected in that face.”

“So relatable.” Victoria’s fans applauded her openness and vulnerability

Comment about Victoria Beckham’s reputation and personality, highlighting her as a highly regarded fashion designer and complex individual.

Victoria Beckham explains why she never smiled after being labeled miserable, sharing her personal feelings and experiences.

Victoria Beckham wearing stylish sunglasses and a black outfit, addressing why she never smiled in photos.

Comment by Lara Bashford discussing her view on smiling and appearing unwell, related to Victoria Beckham never smiling.

Comment discussing Victoria Beckham’s personality, addressing perceptions of her as boring versus funny.

Victoria Beckham explaining why she never smiled after being labeled a miserable cow during an interview.

Text comment about understanding Victoria Beckham’s reason for never smiling, addressing being called a miserable cow.

Text post by Katherine Bingham reflecting on why Victoria Beckham was labeled moody and never smiled after criticism.

Victoria Beckham speaking seriously in an interview, explaining why she never smiled after negative labels.

Victoria Beckham in a candid moment explaining why she never smiled after being labeled a miserable cow.

Victoria Beckham discussing why she never smiled after being labeled miserable in a candid interview setting.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Ken Vibar about blame in a casual online discussion.

Text post by Nicole James discussing Victoria Beckham’s explanation for never smiling after being called a miserable cow.

Comment text about Victoria Beckham, discussing her expression and possible reasons for not smiling after being labeled miserable.

Text comment on social media discussing lost interest after mentioning no chocolate since the 90s related to Victoria Beckham never smiling.

Text comment discussing the meaning of a smile or smirk, related to Victoria Beckham’s explanation of never smiling.

