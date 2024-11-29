Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Victoria Beckham’s Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos
Celebrities, News

Victoria Beckham’s Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Victoria Beckham has always been known for her impeccable style, but there’s one thing that people may not know about the fashion mogul—her battle with self-consciousness.

The 50-year-old designer recently spoke about how she had insecurities with the way she looked, especially when it came to her skin.

She also noted that her signature stern pout wasn’t really a fashion statement, but rather a sign of how conscious she was about her face.

Highlights
  • Victoria Beckham opened up about her long-standing insecurities and why she rarely smiled in pictures.
  • The 50-year-old star shared that her signature no-smile look was less of a style choice and more a reflection of her self-consciousness.
  • The fashion mogul said growing older has been liberating, allowing her to let go of societal pressures and embrace her natural self.
  • “Was there a time when I used to scroll through all the comments about me? Probably. But now I just don’t have the time,” she said.

Victoria Beckham opened up about her long-standing insecurities about her appearance, especially her skin

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Image credits: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

In an interview with The Telegraph, the former Spice Girl revealed that her skin is “problematic” and used to be a source of frustration since she was a teenager.

“Probably I did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable,” she told the outlet.

The mother-of-five, who stopped eating meat at the age of eight, also revealed how her battle with acne drove her to adopt an extremely strict diet—a decision that has made headlines for years.

The 50-year-old star shared that her signature no-smile look was less of a style choice and more a reflection of her self-consciousness

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

“Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years,” her husband and football legend, David Beckham, humorously joked in 2022.

The dish he is referring to is grilled fish and steamed veggies.

“Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that,” he added.

Victoria clarified in her recent interview with The Telegraph that her restrictive diet was an outcome of her skin concerns.

Her battle with acne since her teenage years led to her famously strict diet of grilled fish and steamed veggies—a routine even David Beckham joked about

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Image credits: victoriabeckham

“It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate,” she said.

After decades in the industry, the fashion mogul said she’s grown comfortable in her own skin with age.

“If you’d told me a few years ago I’d step on to a red carpet to pick up an award wearing only a bit of concealer and no foundation, I’d have thought you were mad, but that’s what I did last week,” she told the outlet.

She also noted that aging has been a liberating process, and she no longer has the time to obsess over people’s comments.

“Was there a time when I used to scroll through all the comments about me? Probably. But now I just don’t have the time,” she said.

The fashion mogul said growing older has been liberating, allowing her to let go of societal pressures and embrace her natural self

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Image credits: victoriabeckham

The British star launched her own cosmetics brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in 2019. At the time, she said starting her namesake brand in her mid-40s gave her more confidence than ever before.

“There’s something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content,” she told Glamour in 2019.

“Doing beauty has really helped with that – it’s been very liberating,” she went on to say. “I want to spread the word that everybody should feel like the best version of themselves.

She advocated accepting oneself, wrinkles, and all.

“Was there a time when I used to scroll through all the comments about me? Probably. But now I just don’t have the time,” she said

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Image credits: victoriabeckham

“To look after what you have. I want to tell people to own who you are. Yes, we – and I – have wrinkles, and that’s OK!” she added.

The singer also noted at the time that she was careful about the message and imagery that her brand conveyed to audiences.

“I believe people want to see pictures that are real. When I was going through the imagery [in which VB features heavily] with the team, it wasn’t about perfectly retouching things,” she said.

“I also hate seeing the words ‘anti-ageing’ and ‘anti-wrinkle’ [on products] – what is that about?” she continued. “It should just be about having the best skin you can have.

Fans had plenty to say after the Spice Girl alum opened up about her insecurities

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Victoria Beckham's Skin Is The Heartbreaking Reason Why She Rarely Smiles In Photos

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

Donata Leskauskaite

Donata Leskauskaite

Author, BoredPanda staff

Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

