ADVERTISEMENT

Do you resonate with sleep-deprived zombies and midnight oil burners? Are you tired of looking like you've been on a three-day bender when all you've done is binge-watch your favorite show until 2 AM? Well, put down that fourth cup of coffee and perk up those tired peepers, because we've got 18 beauty products that'll have you looking fresh as a daisy, even if you feel like wilted lettuce.

From eye creams that'll make your dark circles disappear faster than your last paycheck to concealers so powerful they could probably hide the fact that you're actually three raccoons in a trench coat, these products are about to become your secret weapons in the war against exhaustion. Say goodbye to "You look tired" comments and hello to "Wow, you're glowing!" compliments. Who needs eight hours of sleep when you've got these miracle workers in your arsenal?