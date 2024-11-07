“Let Her Be A Child”: People Fume At The Beckhams Over 13YO Daughter’s Viral Makeup Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Harper Beckham, the 13-year-old daughter of David and Victoria Beckham, sparked controversy after a video of her promoting her mother’s makeup brand went viral. While some praised her appearance, calling her “beautiful,” others raised concerns, arguing that the clip was inappropriate for her age.

Taking to her TikTok page on Wednesday (November 6), Victoria shared a clip of her daughter showcasing her makeup routine using her brand Victoria Beckham Beauty ahead of Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year awards.

A slew of people praised Harper’s meticulous technique for applying her mom’s lip liner combo, in addition to admiring her beauty.

A TikTok user commented: “New IT girl loading!!!!”

Image credits: victoriabeckham

A person wrote: “Wow she’s so naturally beautiful.”

Someone else penned: “She’s gonna be a STAR.”

However, not everyone was pleased with the video, as a person commented on Threads: “Hypersexualizing minors results in this.”

Image credits: victoriabeckham

“At thirteen, she should be studying instead of putting on makeup… she looks like an older woman,” a netizen added.

A viewer noted: “She is very pretty, but I always get confused when girls at that age act like adults.

“Childhood is a very cool stage to miss out on wanting to be in another stage.”

Image credits: victoriabeckham

A commentator added: “Mmmmm 13 years old, she should be playing, not putting on makeup in front of cameras for everyone to see.”

A separate individual chimed in: “At 13 I was dancing to the Spice Girls, watching the Powerpuff Girls on Cartoon Network. and playing with my friends on the PlayStation, what a difference.

“As for makeup, it was a set with colored creams, it was a parrot.”

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Victoria previously opened up about banning Harper from leaving the house wearing makeup, The Daily Mail reported on Thursday (November 7).

Nevertheless, this didn’t stop Harper from using a £26 ($34) Victoria Beckham lip definer in a natural color, before going over it with a £30 ($39) clear lip gloss.

Victoria previously opened up about her daughter’s interest in makeup, telling The Times last year: “So when I’m out looking for the perfect contour — usually with Harper, who is obsessed with make-up, there isn’t a single product in Sephora or Space NK that she doesn’t know — everything I pick up is just so thick and clumsy.”

Harper isn’t allowed out of the house wearing make-up, but “she’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time,” the 50-year-old fashion designer said.

Victoria added: “She’s good at doing it very naturally. Going to Space NK is her favorite treat after school.

“If she does well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favourite thing. She’s obsessed.” (Space NK is a British beauty retailer.)

Image credits: victoriabeckham

The Beckhams have previously ignited debate over Harper’s age and what some view as her mature or “inappropriate” fashion choices.

Back in September, Harper was photographed wearing a body-hugging pink satin dress. The teenager was spotted at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show on September 27, accompanied by her famous family, Bored Panda previously reported.

In the photographs, Harper flaunted her long gown as she stepped out with her father David, her brothers Cruz and Romeo, and Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel, The Daily Mail reported at the time.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Harper dazzled in her satin look, which she paired with strappy, white mules. The teen girl’s floor-length dress was reportedly made for her by her fashion designer mother.

But the teen’s gown drew criticism, with many people debating the style’s appropriateness considering her young age.

A Threads user commented: “She is 13???? I thought she were 15.”

A person wrote on Instagram: “The satin dress is far to old on Harper plus looks like she ready for bed.”

The backlash followed a previous controversy involving David and his daughter during a football (soccer) game in July.

Photographs from an Inter Miami CF game captured the doting football star enjoying his day out with Harper as they watched his team play against St. Louis City SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

After photos from the game went viral, many gushed online about the sweet relationship the Inter Miami co-founder enjoys with his daughter.

Image credits: Darren Gerrish / Getty

However, some online trolls mocked the former athlete for the way he showed affection toward his child, as a person commented: “Beckham needs to realize that his daughter is growing fast. He cannot hug her the same way he did when she was 5.”

The father-of-four sparked headlines on different occasions in the past for not holding back when it came to smothering his children with love.

Pictures of him kissing Harper on the lips have particularly ignited concerns, as someone on social media criticized: “She is a big girl now time for you to stop kissing her on the lips. Bad to kiss your daughter.”

“Let her be a child first,” a reader commented