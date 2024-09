ADVERTISEMENT

David and Victoria Beckham’s 13-year-old daughter, Harper Beckham, sparked controversy after being photographed wearing a body-hugging pink satin dress. The teenager was spotted at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show on Friday (September 27), accompanied by her famous family.

In new photographs, Harper flaunted her long gown as she stepped out with her father David, her brothers Cruz and Romeo, and Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel, The Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Critics on social media debated if Harper's satin dress was too mature for her age, with comments questioning if she looked much older than 13.

Some defended the Beckhams' choice, praising their down-to-earth nature and their disregard for public opinion.

Meanwhile, Victoria and David’s oldest child, Brooklyn, was seen twinning with actress wife Nicola Peltz with matching ensembles.

Harper dazzled in her satin look, which she paired with white strappy mules. The teen girl’s floor-length dress was reportedly made for her by her fashion designer mother.

Image credits: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

An insider told The Mail: “Harper is too young to wear a dress from Victoria‘s range. So she decided to make her very own bespoke one and it is beautiful.”

The Spice Girls alum was presenting her Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2025 collection. She has been designing clothes since 2008.

Image credits: victoriabeckham

Nevertheless, Harper’s gown drew criticism, with many people debating on the style’s appropriateness considering her young age.

A Threads user commented: “She is 13???? I thought she were 15.”

A person wrote on Instagram: “The satin dress is far to old on Harper plus looks like she ready for bed.”

Harper was photographed wearing a body-hugging, pink satin dress

Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“These teenagers look so old today,” someone else noted.

However, an observer countered: “I just love the way they go about their lives not really giving a damn what the world thinks or says! Love this family.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Ah come on guys – they’re all adorable and compared to families with that kind of high life, actually massively down to earth. Good luck to them xx.”

Image credits: davidbeckham

The backlash follows a previous controversy involving David and his daughter during a football (soccer) game in July.

Photographs from an Inter Miami CF game captured the doting football star enjoying his day out with Harper as they watched his team play against St. Louis City SC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.

After photos from the game went viral, many online gushed about the sweet relationship the Inter Miami co-founder enjoys with his daughter.

The teenager was spotted at Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show on Friday (September 27)

Image credits: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

However, some trolls online mocked the former athlete for the way he showed affection to his child, as a person commented: “Beckham needs to realize that his daughter is growing fast. He cannot hug her the same way he did when she was 5.”

The father-of-four sparked headlines on different occasions in the past for not holding back when it comes to smothering his children with love.

Pictures of him kissing Harper on the lips have particularly ignited concerns, as someone on social media criticized: “She is a big girl now time for you to stop kissing her on the lips. Bad to kiss your daughter.”

“She’s far too young for a dress like that,” a reader commented.

