15 Infamous Celebrity Assassinations That Rocked Hollywood
Hollywood has long captivated the public for being a place of talent, glamour, fame, and excess, but behind the red carpets and flashing cameras lie darker stories—kidnappings, crimes of passion, assassinations, and betrayal.
From the heart-wrenching deaths of promising young stars to the mysterious circumstances surrounding the last moments of beloved stars, these high-profile cases left lasting scars not only on their families but on decades of fans around the world.
On this list, we take a closer look at 15 infamous celebrity assassinations that left Hollywood reeling and exposed the darker, often overlooked cousin of fame: obsession.
Phil Hartman
The beloved comedian brought laughter and joy to households around the world through his work on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and The Simpsons, which made the news of his murder at the hands of his wife all the more devastating.
On May 28, 1998, Brynn Hartman, who had been struggling with substance abuse and had grown emotionally unstable, had an argument with her husband after he returned home from a night out.
While Hartman was asleep, Brynn entered their bedroom and fatally shot him three times—once in the head and twice in the chest.
After confessing the murder to a friend, Brynn locked herself in the bedroom and took her own life with the same weapon.
The couple’s two young children, who were home at the time, were thankfully unharmed and placed in the care of family members.
Selena Quintanilla
The legendary life of the “Queen of Tejano Music” was tragically cut short when Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club and manager of her boutiques, shot her in the back after an argument.
Saldívar’s devotion for the singer bordered on obsession, with her room covered in posters of Quintanilla, and an altar on which she burned candles in the artist’s name.
Their relationship deteriorated when Saldívar became a business associate. She became jealous of Quintanilla’s employees and partners and abandoned her duties out of scorn, at one point embezzling more than $60,000 from fan club donations and boutique revenue.
On March 30, 1995, the singer confronted Saldívar, who fatally wounded Quintanilla after the meeting. Saldívar was sentenced to life in prison, eligible for parole 30 years after the gruesome murder.
Christina Grimmie
The talented and beloved 22-year-old singer, famous for her participation on The Voice, was tragically murdered on June 10, 2016.
Grimmie was shot and killed by Kevin James Loibl, a deranged fan, while signing autographs after a concert at The Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida. Loibl had traveled to the event specifically to target her despite never having met her in person.
Trying desperately to save his sister’s life, Marcus Grimmie heroically tackled Loibl in an attempt to stop the attack, but Loibl managed to break free and fatally shot himself at the scene.
Linda Sobek
The 27-year-old model met her end at the hands of Charles Rathbun, a professional photographer who lured Rathbun in for a photo shoot, only to end up strangling and sexually abusing her.
The gruesome incident took place on November 16, 1995. Rathbun initially reported Sobek as missing, but later, as investigators put pressure on him, he led authorities to her body in a remote area of the Los Angeles National Forest.
Sobek’s body was found buried in a shallow grave, and an autopsy confirmed the cause of death as strangulation. Rathbun was convicted in 1996 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Dorothy Stratten
1980 should’ve been one of Dorothy Stratten’s happiest years. A rising star in Hollywood and that year’s Playboy Playmate, her momentum was halted after she was tragically murdered on August 14.
The 20-year-old was attacked by her husband and manager, Paul Snider, who was instrumental in launching her modeling and acting career by introducing her to Hugh Hefner. However, as her fame grew, she distanced herself from Snider, who in turn became increasingly abusive.
In 1980, Snider learned that Stratten had started a relationship with director Peter Bogdanovich and that she planned to divorce him.
Unable to accept the end of their marriage, Snider lured the model to his apartment to “discuss finances,” only to fatally shoot Stratten before turning the gun on himself.
Marvin Gaye
In a case of filicide, legendary singer Marvin Gaye was fatally attacked by his own father, Marvin Gay Sr., on April 1, 1984, just a day before turning 45.
Marvin Gaye had a troubled relationship with his father, which was marked by years of tension, conflict, and abuse.
Gay Sr. was also known in his community for being a cross-dresser, which turned the singer into the target of bullying throughout his childhood.
On the day of the murder, an argument between Gaye and his father escalated into a physical altercation. After the fight, Marvin Gay Sr. retrieved a gun that Marvin had given him as a gift and shot his son twice at close range.
Gay Sr. was convicted of voluntary manslaughter after a plea bargain and was sentenced to a suspended six-year prison term and five years of probation.
Gianni Versace
Renowned Italian fashion designer and founder of the iconic fashion house Versace, Gianni Versace was murdered on July 15, 1997, at the age of 50.
He was shot outside his mansion, Casa Casuarina, in Miami Beach, Florida, by Andrew Cunanan, a 27-year-old fugitive who had been on a killing spree.
Having killed several other men across the United States, Cunanan was on the run from the law for months before his encounter with Versace. Being obsessed with wealthy, influential individuals, the criminal had put the fashion designer on his kill list.
That day, Versace had just returned home from a walk when Cunanan approached him outside his mansion and shot him twice in the back of the head.
The criminal fled the scene and evaded capture for several days until being found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Bob Crane
Bob Crane, an American actor best known for his role as Colonel Hogan on the popular TV show Hogan's Heroes, was tragically murdered on June 29, 1978, at the age of 49. He was found bludgeoned to death with a blunt instrument in his Scottsdale, Arizona, apartment.
The actor settled in Arizona after his career slowed down. A local celebrity, Crane used his status to become a ladies’ man, and was allegedly involved in a series of extramarital affairs.
John Henry Carpenter, a former acquaintance and a part-time electronics specialist, was the prime suspect, having been involved in recording Crane’s sexual encounters. He was arrested in 1994, 16 years after the murder.
A lack of evidence linking Carpenter to the crime meant he was never convicted, and he remained innocent until his death in 1998.
Lana Clarkson
Actress and model Lana Clarkson was tragically murdered on February 3, 2003, at the age of 40.
She was fatally shot at the mansion of famed music producer Phil Spector in Alhambra, California.
After the actress's body was found lifeless in the property’s foyer with a gunshot wound to her mouth, the producer claimed her death was the result of an “accidental suicide,” a claim that evidence would later disprove.
Key testimony was given by Spector’s chauffeur, who reported hearing a gunshot and seeing the producer emerge from the house with the gun, saying, “I think I just killed somebody.”
Spector was sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2009. He died behind bars in 2021.
Rebecca Schaeffer
A rising actress, her life was cut short just as her star began to shine. Beloved for her role on the sitcom My Sister Sam, she became the subject of obsession by Robert Bardo, a fan who had been stalking her for years.
Bardo attempted many times to meet the actress at events, only to be turned down by security. Trying a different method, he hired a private investigator to obtain the address of her Los Angeles apartment.
On July 18, 1989, Bardo rang the doorbell of Schaeffer’s apartment and shot her point-blank in the chest. He was arrested the next day and sentenced to life in prison.
The incident was instrumental in the implementation of the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act in 1994, which restricts access to personal information from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), which is what the PI used to get her address.
Dominique Dunne
Dominique Dunne, a promising actress best known for her role in the 1982 horror sensation Poltergeist, was tragically murdered on October 30, 1982. The 22-year-old was killed by her ex-boyfriend, John Thomas Sweeney.
Sweeney had grown volatile and abusive in their relationship. That night, he showed up uninvited at Dunne's West Hollywood home, where she was rehearsing lines with a co-star. An argument ensued outside, during which Sweeney physically attacked Dunne and strangled her in the driveway.
“I killed my girlfriend, and I tried to kill myself,” Sweeney reportedly told the police as they arrived at the scene. Controversially, he was sentenced to just six and a half years in prison.
Sharon Tate
On August 9, 1969, at just 26 years of age, actress Sharon Tate was brutally murdered by members of the Manson Family, Charles Manson’s cult. She was eight and a half months pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s child.
On the night of the murder, Tate was at her home in Benedict Canyon, Los Angeles, along with friends Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, and Wojciech Frykowski. Manson had instructed his followers—Tex Watson, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Linda Kasabian—to go and kill everyone inside.
Both Manson and the murderers were arrested and convicted. Manson was sentenced to life in prison, dying behind bars in 2017.
The incident was later labeled the “end of an era” in Hollywood and one of the 20th century’s most infamous murders.
Sal Mineo
The 37-year-old actor, famous for his role in the 1955 hit Rebel Without a Cause, was stabbed to death by an assailant outside his apartment building in West Hollywood, California.
The attack, which took place on February 12, 1976, took place right after Mineo was leaving a rehearsal for a play and was walking to his car.
The attacker, later identified as Lionel Ray Williams, a 19-year-old man with a history of criminal behavior, stabbed Mineo multiple times in the back.
While it was initially theorized that the murder was a hate crime motivated by Mineo’s bisexuality, it was later confirmed to have been a robbery attempt with no personal motives behind it.
Williams was arrested and convicted of second-degree murder, then sentenced to life in prison.
Tara Correa-Mcmullen
Born Shalvah McMullen, the 16-year-old actress was starting a promising career after portraying a gang member in the show Judging Amy.
The role echoed Tara’s difficult upbringing and real-life ties to gang culture, an aspect of her life that ended up causing her death when she and her boyfriend were shot in a parked car.
The incident was believed to be gang-related, though she had been reportedly trying to distance herself from that life to pursue her acting career.
One of the gunmen, Damien Watts, was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder on March 1, 2006. He was convicted with five consecutive life sentences without parole in 2009.
Sam Cooke
Known for hits like A Change Is Gonna Come, Wonderful World, and Cupid, the legendary soul singer left a void in the soul music scene after he was tragically shot and killed on December 11, 1964, at the age of 33.
Marred by conflicting accounts, the circumstances leading to his death remain unclear. It’s known that he was shot by the manager of the Hacienda Motel in Los Angeles, California.
The manager, Bertha Franklin, said she shot the singer in self-defense. Cooke had allegedly brought a woman, Elisa Boyer, to the motel against her will to have an intimate encounter.
According to Boyer, the singer attempted to r*pe her and managed to escape from the room after the singer went to use the bathroom. She left the motel after alerting the manager of what had transpired.
Boyer’s testimony was instrumental in the Los Angeles Police Department ruling Cooke's death a justifiable homicide, with no charges being brought against the motel owner.
