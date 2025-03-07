ADVERTISEMENT

Proud momma Céline Dion enjoyed a special day out with her three sons.

As pictures of their outing went viral, social media users could not believe her twin boys were only teenagers, with their grown-out hair and mature looks.

The singer made the recent public appearance at the TGL Match on Tuesday, March 4.

Céline Dion made a rare public appearance with all three of her sons at a golfing event

Dion was dressed casually as she kicked back to watch the match between the Atlanta Drive GC and the Jupiter Links Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The I’m Alive singer was joined by her three boys—René-Charles Angelil, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy—whom she shares with her late husband and manager, René Angélil.

They were pictured alongside golf legend Tiger Woods, 49, who also made an appearance at the golf event.

Social media users fixated on the teenage twins.

“14? That kid has a full man’s beard,” one said, while another wrote, “There’s absolutely no way those kids are 14…I’m off to google.”

“14? You mean 41,” read a third comment, while a fourth claimed, “14 might be a stretch

“How the heck are those 14 year old kids? He has a full beard!” another wrote. “But wow, yes Google does list them at 14 as of January 2025.”

“Those boys are 14? They look like grown men,” read one comment on social media

Others were unfazed by the beard and pointed out that it was normal.

Some also highlighted the ancestry of the twins’ deceased father, who was born to a Syrian dad and a Lebanese mom.

“She looks great and, yes, her twins are 14. They take after their father who was Syrian!” one said.

“They are 14 year’s old my grandson had a beard same age,” wrote another.

Dion welcomed her sons with her late husband and manager, René Angélil, who passed away in 2016

Others praised the family moment, saying, “Love how her sons stand by her!”

“Forget Tiger! The fam is looking good,” another fan said.

While attending the golf event, the Canadian singer sat down for a chat with ESPN reporter Marty Smith and said it was “magical” to watch the match with her family.

All three of her sons are “golfers” and “very passionate” about the sport, the singer told the reporter.

The singer said she used to play golf, and now her sons are “very passionate” about the sport

“I used to play golf when I had time,” she said. “Then I had kids, then I took a little break and here I am.”

“But it’s a great passion as a mother to see my own children to play this game that has so much … etiquette,” she added.

During a conversation with ESPN journalist Matt Barrie, she was asked to name a song that best described her game on a golf course.

The amused singer responded with an impromptu rendition of her all-time favorite classic My Heart Will Go On, but with slightly different lyrics.

“Near, far, wherever you are,” she sang the 1997 Titanic soundtrack, while the journalist joined her.

“Wherever you are, I believe that my ball will go on,” she continued, making gold icon Tiger break out into a laugh.

Dion took a step back from performing onstage after her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022. She made a much-awaited comeback to the stage at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony last year to sing Edith Piaf’s classic Hymne A L’Amour.

The Grammy-winning singer took a step back from the live performances after her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome

The Grammy-winning singer shared concerns about her sons while opening up about her health issues to People.

“What if I die? What if I don’t wake up? They already lost their dad. What are they thinking? Are they scared to ask me?” said Dion, who lost her husband Angélil to throat cancer in 2016.

During discussions with her sons, she explained to them that her health issues won’t “go away,” but she will “learn to live with” them.

Her teenage sons now know what to do when she has a “crisis” episode, which causes her body to become stiff due to unbearable pain, the All by Myself singer said.

She also noted that her physical therapist conducts fake “crisis” episodes every two to three months so the teens know what to do to help.

“We have panic buttons in the house and they know how to put me on my side,” she told the outlet last year.

Dion noted that the intention was not to “frighten” her children. “It is for them to know, ‘I’m your mom and it’s my responsibility. You’re old enough to understand I might need your help,’” she added.

“Her sons are handsome,” one social media user said about the teenage twins

