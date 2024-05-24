Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Céline Dion Breaks Down In Tears Discussing Her Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome
Céline Dion Breaks Down In Tears Discussing Her Battle With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Céline Dion released the trailer for her highly anticipated I Am: Celine Dion Prime Video documentary on Thursday (May 23), and although claiming that “she’s ready now,” fans were not ready to see the Queen of Power Ballads break down on camera.

The Irene Taylor-directed project follows Céline’s journey with stiff person syndrome (SPS), which she was diagnosed with two years ago.

Highlights
  • Céline Dion shared her struggle with Stiff-Person Syndrome in 'I Am: Celine Dion' documentary.
  • Céline's health significantly deteriorated in December 2023 due to the rare neurological disorder.
  • The documentary on Amazon Prime Video reveals her emotional battle and determination.

In the trailer, the Grammy Award winner is filmed saying: “My voice is the conductor of my life.”

She adds: “When your voice brings you joy, you’re the best of yourself. I need my instrument.”

Céline Dion released the trailer for her upcoming I Am: Celine Dion and shared an emotional glimpse of herself discussing her battle with SPS

Image credits: Prime Video

Image credits: Prime Video

As her 1996 It’s All Coming Back To Me Now song starts to play in the background, Céline continues: “When you record, it sounds great. 

“But when you go on stage, it will be greater. 

“I think we did create our own magic.”

Image credits: Prime Video

Image credits: Prime Video

Later in the trailer, the artist admits: “It’s not hard to do a show, you know. 

“It’s hard to cancel a show.”

A clip shows the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker exercising before she explains: “I’m working hard every day, but I have to admit: It’s been a struggle.”

“I miss it so much,” Céline tearfully confesses. “The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop. I won’t stop.”

Image credits: Prime Video

Image credits: Prime Video

The trailer moved a handful of people on X (formerly known as Twitter), as one person commented: “Just the trailer alone, I’m already in tears! 

“I know when it finally premieres, I’ll need me a bucket.”

In December 2023, the 54-year-old singer’s health significantly deteriorated

Image credits: Prime Video

Image credits: primevideo

An X user wrote: “@celinedion is one of the greatest gifts to this world + for her to open her life to this level of transparency is something we aren’t worthy of but WE have a responsibility to show up and support her as we have for YEARS. 

“I know I’m gonna be crying watching this!”

Someone else penned: “Gosh! Why are my eyes leaking??

“I am going to be a complete wreck when this airs.”

Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a neurological disease with autoimmune features

Image credits: Prime Video

A separate individual chimed in: “I don’t think you’ll EVER find someone who loves singing as much as our Celly D. Can’t wait for this!”

I Am: Celine Dion will be available for streaming starting 25 June 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. In Francophone countries, the film will be titled Je suis: Céline Dion.

In December 2023, the 54-year-old singer’s health had significantly deteriorated, as revealed by sad updates from her family regarding the rare neurological disorder she has been suffering from.

Image credits: Prime Video

At the time, Céline’s sister, Claudette Dion, shared the heartbreaking news, shedding light on Celine’s debilitating stiff person syndrome.

In a French-language interview with Canadian outlet 7 Jours, Claudette said: “She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. 

“What pains me is that she has always been disciplined.”

In February 2024, Céline stunned her fans and the crowd alike after making an appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards

Image credits: Prime Video

According to the Stiff Person Syndrome Research Foundation, SPS is a neurological disease with autoimmune features. 

Symptoms include muscle spasms, hyper-rigidity, debilitating pain, and chronic anxiety. Muscle spasms can be so violent they can dislocate joints and even break bones.

The foundation further states that most people suffering from SPS experience worsening stiffness and muscle spasms over the long term. Moreover, the stiffness may affect limbs to a different extent.

Nevertheless, in February 2024, Céline stunned her fans and the crowd alike after making an appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards.

The Québécoise hit the stage to present the final award of the night at the Grammys in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, arguably creating the most emotional moment of the show.

Escorted by her son René-Charles, the audience got on their feet as Céline stepped on stage before getting choked up. She began: “When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it with my heart.”

“I can only wish her luck,” a reader commented

