For those who imagined that performing at the opening of the Olympic Games would come with a hefty paycheck, it might be surprising to learn that Canadian superstar Céline Dion, 56, didn’t pocket a single cent for her breathtaking vocals at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

The Olympics kicked off with a grand spectacle over the weekend, featuring USA flag bearers, basketball legend LeBron James, and tennis sensation Coco Gauff gliding down the River Seine with 590 fellow Olympians.

Pop diva Lady Gaga also performed a rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s Mon truc en plumes on a set of stairs along the river.

Céline Dion was part of the star-studded line-up that dazzled viewers during the Paris 2024 Olympic opening ceremony

Image credits: Screengrab by IOC via Getty Images

One of the highlights of the ceremony was Céline’s dazzling rendition of L’Hymne à l’amour by the French singer Édith Piaf from the Eiffel Tower. Her performance was a poignant comeback since she revealed her battle with stiff-person syndrome, which forced her to take time off from performing for years.

Despite her performance marking her big return to the stage, it turns out she was paid nothing for it.

The Olympics released a statement about how artists are not receiving any fees for entertaining the crowd at the Olympic opener.

In a statement, the Olympics said performers weren’t paid a fee, and their commitment “reflects their desire to participate in a historic event for France and for the world of sport”

“Contrary to information relayed in the media, the performers who will perform during the Paris 2024 Games ceremonies will not receive a fee for their performance,” the statement said.

“This commitment on their part – under these conditions – reflects their desire to participate in a historic event for France and for the world of sport,” it continued. “Furthermore, Paris 2024 will cover all technical production and performance organization costs, as is customary.”

They also noted that the budget for the event is mostly covered by private funding.

“Paris 2024 reminds that the budget of the organizing committee is 96 percent financed by private funding and that at no time do public contributions pay the artistic teams,” the statement added.

The 56-year-old Canadian singer’s performance at the Olympics opener marked her big comeback to the stage since her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2020

The news is starkly different from previous media reports that claimed the My Heart Will Go On singer will be paid a couple of million for her Olympic gig.

TMZ reported last week that she would be paid $2 million for just one song, based on details provided by a source.

“They’re paying a ton of money. Ridiculous amount,” the source added at the time, saying the Olympics would be covering the travel bills for herself and her family.

The Grammy winner said she was “honored” to perform at the Olympics and “full of joy” to be back in Paris

Following her performance, the Grammy-winning singer shared an emotional post on Instagram about being “honored” to perform for one of the biggest events in the world of sports.

“I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance,” she wrote in the caption.

“All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you!” she continued. “You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!”