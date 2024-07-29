ADVERTISEMENT

It's been a long wait, but the 2024 Paris Olympics are underway, and medals are already being awarded to those who are ready to claim their place in history.

However, when tens of thousands of people come together from around the world, countless opportunities emerge not just for competition and camaraderie but also for smiles and giggles.

And who can better capitalize on them if not the internet? So to give you something to do during the commercial breaks between events, we've gathered the best memes we've gotten about the Games so far.

#1

Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

imshanereaction Report

    #2

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    mattmikalatos Report

    #3

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    callumasplen Report

    #4

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    TechnicallyRon Report

    #5

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    PopCulture2000s Report

    #6

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    TechnicallyRon Report

    #7

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    GabrilondaSoler Report

    #8

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    kpfallon Report

    #9

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    kelly_knox Report

    rncassidy avatar
    R Ferreira
    R Ferreira
    Community Member
    I think that's because France created the parkour, but specially because it was awesome

    I think that's because France created the parkour, but specially because it was awesome

    #10

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    gullah_gal25 Report

    #11

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    zilovex Report

    #12

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    imshanereaction Report

    #13

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    mascarayde Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not the painting that's represented. It's "Le Festin des Dieux", representing the Greek Gods.

    #14

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    jillboard Report

    #15

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    oeste Report

    fabianbernard avatar
    Fabian Bernard
    Fabian Bernard
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had sabotage, that the least we could do, sorry if we disapointed😁

    #16

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    ellabrockway Report

    #17

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    hesperornis Report

    #18

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    jackryeo Report

    #19

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    GeneralBoles Report

    #20

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    scottygb Report

    rncassidy avatar
    R Ferreira
    R Ferreira
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if the Smurfs (Les Schtroumpfs) is a Belgium creation, a french party wouldn't be complete without quoting them. Or serving one in a plate. 💁‍♂️

    #21

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    Itsmerion1996 Report

    #22

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    ayroned Report

    #23

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    TomZohar Report

    #24

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    sreekyshooter Report

    #25

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    _billyreid Report

    #26

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    MsCoLo Report

    #27

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    sreekyshooter Report

    #28

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    JayJurden Report

    #29

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    _eggnonymous Report

    #30

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    sportswithjohn Report

    #31

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    HonestFrank Report

    #32

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    WeedPorns Report

    #33

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    fordm Report

    #34

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    RazAkkoc Report

    #35

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    EurovisionFaith Report

    #36

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    DANNYonPC Report

    #37

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    mollytaft Report

    #38

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    davidmackau Report

    #39

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    ashleyeleigh Report

    #40

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    imshanereaction Report

    #41

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    UncleBeard1978 Report

    #42

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    LakeShowYo Report

    #43

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    michaelcollado Report

    #44

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    taylorsschumann Report

    #45

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    WRBolen Report

    #46

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    SamLee318 Report

    #47

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    aaaaoif Report

    #48

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    king_schmo Report

    #49

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    ZaraRahim Report

    #50

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    TheTennisLetter Report

    #51

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    alloveranthony Report

    #52

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    fra_boxthislap Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Philipe Catherine representing Dionysus, the Greek God of wine and party !

    #53

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    rorybremner Report

    #54

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    TechnicallyRon Report

    #55

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    BlakeCapa Report

    #56

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    theDjole Report

    #57

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    laurenlquigley Report

    #58

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    fIetcherpeters Report

    #59

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    TeaAndCopy Report

    #60

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    jor_nyc Report

    #61

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    AMENARTPOP Report

    #62

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    carterhambley Report

    #63

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    medeecine Report

    #64

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    manctoby Report

    #65

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    DaveyBlahBlah Report

    #66

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    imshanereaction Report

    #67

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    yc Report

    #68

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    JasonReidUK Report

    #69

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    chelbb_ Report

    #70

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    kreidy_b Report

    #71

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    jamesmarshall42 Report

    #72

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    zachbdunn Report

    #73

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    Mikey_Nicholson Report

    #74

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    imshanereaction Report

    #75

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    AsteadWH Report

    #76

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    MatthewBevan Report

    #77

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    Travonne Report

    #78

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    MediumSizeMeech Report

    #79

    Funny-Paris-Olympic-Games-2024-Memes

    glynderella_ Report

