48 Fun But Weird Sports That More People Should Know About
If you want it bad enough, anything can become a sport. It might not be included in the Olympics, but it sure can be covered by The Discovery Channel. There are over 800+ sports played around the world, and you probably have never heard of at least half of them. We sure hadn't! We are the most familiar with the most popular and recognized ones, often shown on TV or featured in the Olympic Games. However, some of the most bizarre sports rarely get a news feature. It's now time to change it.
Also, who knows, perhaps one of these weird sports might intrigue you or even encourage you to travel where it's practiced or establish a sports club where you live? Although this might be far-fetched, the hope is still there. If you have never deemed yourself sporty, maybe that’s because your heart never leaned towards any of the sports your peers practiced? You may not have found your niche yet—perhaps one of the weird professional sports played worldwide would allow you space to show your true colors. And don't get hung up on the word "weird." Today anything diverging from "normal" or expected, whatever it may be, is deemed strange. Don't get us wrong, we do think that kayaking in a giant carved-out pumpkin is a weird sport, but we would still 100% try it because it seems super fun. So with any of these strange sports—if it gets you excited, gets your heart pumping, and, preferably, doesn't leave you with scars or broken bones or any other permanent damage—indulge in it and do it confidently.
Below, we've compiled a list of obscure sports and weird competitive sports practiced around the world that definitely don't fit your typical hobby list. Would you try out any of the weirdest sports listed below? Already did? Let us know by giving them an upvote. Also, are there any other obscure sports we missed including? Considering how many sports there are in the world, we must have, so please leave a comment and let us know. And finally, to the good stuff—here are 50 weird sports around the world to add to your bucket list of adventures:
This post may include affiliate links.
Fireball Soccer
You can only do so much to improve soccer. Or so you may think. Meet Fireball Soccer, a game in which players use balls made from coconuts! For about a week before the match, these coconut balls are immersed in gasoline to make them easy to ignite for the game. And as if playing with a tough, literal fireball wasn't extreme enough, it's played without shoes!
Dog Surfing
Doggie surfing has recently piqued the interest of many internet users. It began in San Diego and has since swiftly expanded throughout America and Australia. To participate in it, you have to teach your dog to ride the waves on a surfboard beside you while remaining upright. And considering how much it takes for a human to confidently stand on a surfboard, teaching your dog to do so might not be a walk in the park.
Haka Pei
This perilous race originated on Chile’s Easter Island. Young people, often under 20 years of age, race down a volcano’s edge on a sled made of two banana tree trunks while only wearing a loincloth. When they careen down the steep hill, participants frequently reach speeds of about 50 mph, which can occasionally cause serious injury. The sledder who makes it the farthest from the launch point is declared the winner. Apparently, Haka Pei was once used to test young people’s maturity and fortitude in preparation for adulthood.
Zorbing
Rolling down a hill inside a giant transparent plastic orb—that's pretty much zorbing summed up for you. For the best enjoyment, zorbing is often done on a mild slope, but it can also be done on a flat surface, giving the rider better control over the ball. And you can zorb on the water too! Although it might get a little claustrophobic and hot in there, it's a lot of fun.
Shovel Racing
This sport, which involves racing down an ice slope while sitting on a shovel, debuted at the first Winter X Games in 1997. The history of competitive shovel racing dates back to the 1970s to the ski slopes of New Mexico. Apparently, it started after ski resort employees used shovels as sleds to quickly move from one place to another.
Wife Carrying
Although the exact origins of this contest and Finnish tradition are rather murky, each tale has some connection to stealing. And we kid you not; since 1992, this contest is still going strong today! Participants can carry their (or their neighbors') wives through an obstacle track in either piggyback, fireman's carry, or Estonian style. And the prize? The wife's weight in beer. The lady is happy, and the man gets the beer—it doesn't get better than this.
Beer Mile
Participants must consume a 355ml beer (5% minimum ABV) before each quarter mile of the Beer Mile, for a total of four beers consumed throughout the one-mile race. This is both a gastrointestinal challenge and an athletic accomplishment, with barfing being an inevitable part of the experience!
Camogie
This age-old sport, first played in Ireland 3,000 years ago, is known to men as hurling and women as camogie. Hurley is a field sport that uses a tiny, hard ball (the sliotar) and a wooden stick (the hurley). The sliotar can only be run with if it is balanced or bounced on the hurley, and the ball may be hit both on the ground and in the air. Camogie might be one of the most physically demanding games there are. Even the youngest players take great pride in their bruises!
Volcano Surfing
The Cerro Negro in western Nicaragua, close to Leon, is one of the most well-liked locations for volcano surfing. Surfers climb the volcano on foot and then descend it while seated or standing on a thin piece of plywood or metal. Is it an extreme sport? Certainly can be. Histoplasmosis, sometimes called “caver’s disease,” can be contracted, as can falling and becoming injured by the volcanic ash, breathing lethal volcanic gases, or being struck by flying molten lava.
Cheese Rolling
Cheese rolling might be one of the most obscure sports in the world. Every year, grown adults, primarily men, congregate in a village in England around the end of May to pursue a rolling nine-pound wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep slope. Because of the steepness and unevenness of the hill and the size and speed of the cheese itself, several people have suffered severe injuries throughout the years. As a result, the cheese spectacle lost its "official" management and organizers. However, because the locals are so proud of their longstanding tradition, the ritual still goes ahead each year.
Bossaball
Although it originated in Brazil, the sport quickly picked up steam in Spain. With some features of soccer and gymnastics, it's roughly modeled on the rules of volleyball. Except for the trampoline part, which takes this sport to new heights of fun. Quite literally.
Poohsticks
Since 1984, the River Thames in the UK has hosted the annual World Poohsticks Championship. It's a simple game that can be played on any bridge over moving water. The game's premise is straightforward—the participants drop a stick on the upstream side of a bridge, and the player whose stick reaches the downstream side first wins. Although Poohsticks is regarded as a game of chance, some players claim that skill is required.
Caber Toss
The origin of Caber Toss may be traced back to Scotland, where people discovered that throwing big wooden poles a certain distance offered a ton of enjoyment. The icing on the cake is that players are required to wear kilts while doing so. However, that's no issue to Scots, and we admire them for that!
Sporthocking
This German sport called sporthocking involves spinning, flipping, kicking, throwing, juggling, and even sliding a brightly colored plastic bar stool. It's also known to be a mix of skateboarding and sitting down. If the information described above wasn't strange enough, stay tuned; the most peculiar aspect of this sport is that the player gets admiration at the end of the "performance" by slamming their bottoms down on a stool as if nothing had happened. Even if the player has injured themselves, and the pain is unbearable. That’s extreme sitting, or sporthocking, for you!
Giant Pumpkin Kayaking
Giant Pumpkin Kayaking is pretty much the sport of paddling inside a gigantic, hollowed-out pumpkin. The most famous race takes place on Lake Pesaquid in Nova Scotia during the annual Windsor Pumpkin Regatta. The route is a half-mile long, and contestants frequently adorn their pumpkins with paint and flags. Definitely could be something practiced on Halloween, but only in warm regions, because otherwise—brr!
Chess Boxing
Someone must have been sick of classifying brain and muscle separately, so they combined brain and muscle for chess boxing! To participate in this sport, the opponents must be skilled in both chess and boxing. Smart AND athletic—that's a power combo! There are alternating rounds of the two; in one, the body does the work while the brain goes into recharge mode, and conversely, the body takes a breather while the brain practices its most cunning schemes.
Cycle-Ball
Cycle-ball, called "radball," is a game played on bicycles slightly resembling football, but with bike wheels in place of legs. Each team consists of two riders who use a fixed-gear bicycle without brakes or a freewheel. Except for defending the goal, only the wheels of the bike and the head can be used to handle the ball.
Sepak Takraw
"Kick ball" is the direct translation of Sepak Takraw. It's a unique combination of football and volleyball, with some martial arts weaved in resembling scenes from The Matrix. Teams on each side of the net can only score points by placing the ball on the other team's side without using their hands. Sounds complicated? Well, it is.
Quidditch
For all you Potterheads out there, this is a dream come true! Quidditch is a fictional game for wizards. However, since so many Harry Potter fans were fascinated by it, they turned it into a real sport. Seven people form a team and play with a broom between their legs. Quidditch combines some elements of rugby, dodgeball, and tag.
Extreme Ironing
It's understandable if you don't know anyone who does ironing for exercise. Another British-born sport called "extreme ironing" aims to combine extreme outdoor sports with thrills and pure delight from a crisply ironed shirt. Some people record themselves ironing while scuba diving, exploring caves, or even halfway up a cliff! Calling it bizarre hardly does it justice.
Oil Wrestling
One of the oldest contests is oil wrestling, which takes place every June in Kirkpinar, Edirne, Turkey. The wrestlers, called pehlivan, grapple each other while being doused in olive oil from head to toe. In contrast to Olympic wrestling, rounds in oil wrestling may be won by obtaining a firm grasp of the kisbet—a pair of loose-fitting trousers wrestlers wear—and subduing the opponent. Things get very slippery there!
Face Slapping
Professional face-slapping feels like the prelude to a comedy. However, it's an actual sport. Similar to an arm-wrestling match, two contestants stand face to face. Then competitors alternately smack each other in the face as hard as they can. Participants are given points for their skill, accuracy, and the impact they make on their opponent's face. If an opponent moves their head, leaves the table, or tries to hide their face, it's an instant victory.
Dressage
One of the three equestrian Olympic sports is dressage. It's the art of controlling and schooling a horse to foster balance, flexibility, and obedience. And, as is standard for art, some forms might be given a strange look. Although dressage is sometimes likened to horse dance, it's far more intricate and sophisticated than that. It displays masterful control and a strong bond between the rider and the horse—no one can dispute the degree of skill required.
Australian Rules Football
As the name indicates, the game is played in Australia, with 18-player teams dueling each other on a big oval field. Australian rules football is a full-contact sport, not for the timid. Four twenty-minute quarters make up a match, and the scoring system is as bizarre as the game itself. There is a lot of explanation, so it is a game you must see to believe. However, to actually understand the rules, witnessing one game might not be enough.
Limbo Skating
In the quirky sport of "limbo skating," participants attempt to limbo beneath various obstacles, such as bars (sometimes set on fire) or cars, while on roller skates. The flexibility required to pull this off is genuinely impressive. Fun fact: in 2022, a 17-year-old smashed the quickest limbo skating record, sliding under 10 bars in 1.69 seconds. Holy moly, that's in the blink of an eye!
Pillow Fighting
Even on a soft surface like a bed, the weight of a pillow may still throw a kid off balance. Yet, pillow fights in children's bedrooms are unlikely to result in any injuries. However, it's not as plushy in the professional world of pillow fighting. There, two contestants must stand six feet apart and follow the sport's rules, which call for them to hit their rival as many times in the head as possible. Rules also imply that fighters can only lift their hand as high as their neck to deflect an approaching "pillow punch" and must swing the pillow using only their one hand.
Underwater Hockey
Underwater hockey was invented by the British Navy in the 1950s to keep divers in shape and to help them move and function more effectively underwater. As you may have already guessed, it's played underwater, and for a team to score, the puck must go through the goal volume. It is challenging to play, but seeing it live is even more problematic!
Toe Wrestling
Once again, another weird sport that originated in the UK—yet this one a little later—in the 1970s. Similar to arm wrestling, each match of toe wrestling sets two opponents against one other. Also, before the game, participants must undergo a thorough toe checkup by a licensed nurse. No toe-ing around here!
World Gurning Contest
Whoever can make the ugliest face wins this competition! Again, you probably wouldn't be surprised to learn it's another rural English tradition. In these gurning competitions, held regularly in some villages, competitors typically frame their faces through a horse collar. Although the sport is likely not as old as the event, which dates back to 1267, it was referred to as an "ancient tradition" in 1852.
Bed Racing
Only Army, Navy, and Marines were allowed to compete in the first bed racing competition, which took place in the North Yorkshire town of Knaresborough in 1965. However, the competition is now open to everyone. Depending on the year's theme, each group of five is tasked with assembling and decorating a bed with four wheels, which can float too. Why float? Because one of the tasks in the 3 km race is to cross the river!
Unicycle Hockey
Skating on two legs is challenging enough. But trying to keep balance on just one wheel? Like rink hockey, where players aim to hit the puck into the other team's goal, unicycle hockey follows a similar strategy; however, each player must be mounted on a unicycle to play the ball. Any stick permitted for ice hockey may be used except for the one used by the goalie.
Milk Carton Regatta
The jealous Southerners invented the Milk Carton Regatta to compete with the Darwin Beer Can Regatta—another weird "boat" race in which “vessels” are built primarily from empty beer and soda cans. Similar to the Darwin event, boats of all sizes and designs are constructed for the Milk Carton Regatta. The only requirement—vessels must be wholly built of empty milk cartons. Regattas compete to be the fastest ship or the one still afloat!
Walking Basketball
This slower-paced variation of basketball is appropriate for all ages but is specially targeted towards those over 50. It's a relatively new sport that has only been around since November 2013, when two Surrey residents inspired by a walking football match came up with the idea. With the apparent distinction that players can only move at a walking pace, the rules are essentially the same as in traditional basketball.
Kabaddi
If you reside outside the Indian subcontinent, you've probably never heard of Kabaddi. It could be explained as an extreme version of tag. Teams are lined up on either side of a pitch, and the opposing team is then alternately "raided" by one player from each side. The objective is to tag as many opponents as possible before being tackled. However, the twist is that the attacking player must complete their attack within 30 seconds while yelling Kabaddi as loud as they can in a single breath. This is what really distinguishes Kabaddi as one of the strangest professional sports!
Parkour
Parkour is the act of sprinting, leaping, swinging, climbing, and other stunts based on military obstacle course training tactics to move from one location to another as quickly and effectively as possible without any equipment. Typically practiced in urban spaces or specialized parkour parks, parkour is relatively dangerous but still less risky than most winter sports. One of the reasons this sport is growing in popularity is that the partaker must push their physical boundaries, cultivate mindfulness and form a strong mind-to-body connection to parkour successfully.
Wood Chopping
The objective of a wood-chopping contest is to be the first "axeman" to saw or chop through a log or block of wood. These competitions have been around since 1870 and are often held at events like state fairs and agricultural shows. It's an excellent upper-body workout too!
Lawn Mower Racing
In lawnmower racing, participants race customized lawnmowers that are often ride-on or self-propelled models. Mower blades are removed for safety, but the original mower engine is kept. An Irishman, Jim Gavin, is the brain behind the concept. Apparently, in 1973, he and a group of friends had gone to a local pub in Wisborough Green, West Sussex, for a few beers, and to no surprise, that’s when the idea hit him. All ages are drawn to the activity, which is often played in good fun rather than with intense competition. However, many participants do take it seriously.
Cardboard Tube Fighting League
Every year, the Cardboard Tube Fighting League has competitions around the US and Australia. The “warriors” gather at these events to battle each other while wearing flimsy homemade armor. Apparently, the goal of the battle is to break the opponent’s tube without breaking one’s own. The Cardboard Tube Fighting League allows participants ages 5 and up to engage in responsible combat while sporting cardboard. The event’s premise is “to get people to play more,” which we support wholeheartedly!
Kaiju Big Battle
WWE-style wrestling, sci-fi films, and performance art combine in Kaiju Big Battle. In a ring with miniature skyscrapers (envision Godzilla and how tiny the buildings looked compared to him), contestants battle it out while decked out in the most ornate creature costumes they can find. Think Bear Ranger, Burger Bear, French Toast, or Dusto Bunny—half dust ball-half jack rabbit. Essentially, Kaiju Big Battle mocks professional wrestling and those corny Japanese monster movies that air on Turner Classic Movies at around 3 am.
Jugger
The 1980s film Salute of the Jugger was the visual inspiration for the combat sport known as Jugger. In the film, teams fight it out with swords, chains, and maces, while one unarmed player uses a dog's skull as a ball to attempt to score a goal. It would be insane to even consider bringing this game to life. Hence, the game was altered yet retained its appeal—the dog skull and all the weapons have been replaced with foam-covered props.
Goanna Pulling
Goanna pulling originated in Australia in the 19th century to celebrate the gigantic lizard native to the land. The participants attempt to drag each other across the line while holding themselves in the posture of a lizard and wearing leather straps around their necks. Definitely a neck-straining exercise!
Bird Song Contests
The title of the king of crazy sports is not a misnomer; it is a contest between two birds (conducted by people, don't be mistaken) to see who can tweet the most in a given time. Although various bird species may be used, goldfinches are employed most often. Yet, we are not super impressed by this one, especially after learning that the contest even weirder than this one—pigeon racing—has been rocked by doping shame after several pigeons failed tests for banned performance-enhancing drugs.
Shin Kicking
With its origins in the early 17th century, this competition is just as simple and unpleasant as its name implies. In a face-to-face stance, two competitors grip each other by the collar and proceed by giving each other shin kicks. As expected, the winner is the last man standing. Although it might seem that such a notion would only come to one's mind after a few too many drinks, the sport of shin-kicking has been described as an English martial art. Frankly, we are no longer surprised by the ingenuity of the English.
Running Of The Bulls
In the heat of the summer, Pamplona, Spain, hosts the Running of the Bulls. The "fun part" involves people fleeing in front of six bulls set wild in the town's streets for the occasion. If you are an adrenaline seeker, consider participating in it. However, beware—between 50 and 100 injuries are reported annually. Also, if you do, follow the dress code: an all-white outfit, a red scarf (Pañuelico), and a red waistband!
Man Versus Horse Marathon
An annual 22-mile race called the Man Against Horse Marathon puts runners against horseback riders through a mixture of road, boggy marshes, trails, and mountainous terrain. Every June, the 22.5-mile race, almost 4 miles shorter than an actual marathon, is held in the Welsh town of Llanwrtyd Wells. And if you were wondering who dominates the marathon and running field—humans or horses—spoiler alert, it's horses. However, 2022 brought a surprise, with a runner, not a horse, winning the race!
Tuk-Tuk Polo
It has proven possible to play traditional polo with horses and elephants. However, now it can also be played in tuk-tuks! Tuk-tuks (pictured above) are a prevalent mode of transportation in Thai cities. Tuk-Tuk polo was created to replace an older version played on elephants' backs when one elephant went on a rampage in 2007, and the game was discontinued. Like earlier game variations, Tuk-Tuk polo's objective is to kick the ball through the goalposts as many times as possible.
Far Leaping
The need to cross the numerous canals that crisscross the Netherlands gave rise to the sport of fierljeppen, or far leaping. Apparently, farmers began the tradition when, instead of going around the canal, they decided it would be much faster and easier to cross it. And considering it has now become a recognized sport, launching yourself through the air at the mercy of a stick must be pretty fun. And honestly, it sounds fun and like something that could be featured in Total Wipeout!
Ultimate Tazer Ball
This might be the most shocking game on this list. In Ultimate Tazer Ball, two teams equipped with stun guns fight to score goals at each end of the 200 x 85-foot pitch using a 24-inch diameter ball. In compliance with the game’s regulations, players can stun opponents in possession of the ball. A localized muscular spasm can be brought on by the device’s three to five-milliamp current. However, no permanent harm to the body’s vital organs is done, so it’s considered relatively safe, as any contact sport would be. Still, players must have someone on-site to provide medical attention in case of an accident, which is somewhat contradictory.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bog_snorkelling
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bog_snorkelling