If you want it bad enough, anything can become a sport. It might not be included in the Olympics, but it sure can be covered by The Discovery Channel. There are over 800+ sports played around the world, and you probably have never heard of at least half of them. We sure hadn't! We are the most familiar with the most popular and recognized ones, often shown on TV or featured in the Olympic Games. However, some of the most bizarre sports rarely get a news feature. It's now time to change it.

Also, who knows, perhaps one of these weird sports might intrigue you or even encourage you to travel where it's practiced or establish a sports club where you live? Although this might be far-fetched, the hope is still there. If you have never deemed yourself sporty, maybe that’s because your heart never leaned towards any of the sports your peers practiced? You may not have found your niche yet—perhaps one of the weird professional sports played worldwide would allow you space to show your true colors. And don't get hung up on the word "weird." Today anything diverging from "normal" or expected, whatever it may be, is deemed strange. Don't get us wrong, we do think that kayaking in a giant carved-out pumpkin is a weird sport, but we would still 100% try it because it seems super fun. So with any of these strange sports—if it gets you excited, gets your heart pumping, and, preferably, doesn't leave you with scars or broken bones or any other permanent damage—indulge in it and do it confidently.

Below, we've compiled a list of obscure sports and weird competitive sports practiced around the world that definitely don't fit your typical hobby list. Would you try out any of the weirdest sports listed below? Already did? Let us know by giving them an upvote. Also, are there any other obscure sports we missed including? Considering how many sports there are in the world, we must have, so please leave a comment and let us know. And finally, to the good stuff—here are 50 weird sports around the world to add to your bucket list of adventures: