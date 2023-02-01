For those still transitioning from teenagehood to adulthood, also known as the "what the hell am I doing with my life" stage, turning 30 might sound intimidating. This is often due to the expectations that society (and ourselves) have raised. By the time one hits the big Three-Oh, they should have their own home, a stable career, two children, a dog, most of their bucket list items crossed off, and bla-bla-bla... While that might be the ideal goal for some, it's not universal.

While everyone's bucket list before 30 will have some recurring themes and components, it's really up to you how you personalize each of your objectives. For example, regarding one's career, one might set out to get promoted while another could set a goal of a specific figure they want to make annually by the time they hit the big 3-0. Just like many will have a different version of their travel bucket list, so should you for your bucket list before 30. Having a bucket list of things one wants to achieve by the time one hits a certain number is by no means compulsory, yet it can be extremely beneficial as it puts our aspirations and hopes in life in a clear perspective and a simple format.

Below, we've compiled a list of things to do before 30, as well as things you should strive to achieve in your early adulthood. As with any goals and bucket list ideas, use them as such, as ideas and inspiration, and not as specific indicators, and be sure to customize them before adding them to your individual before 30 bucket list.