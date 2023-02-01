The Big Three-Oh Is Approaching? Here Are 60 Things To Include In Your Before 30 Bucket List
For those still transitioning from teenagehood to adulthood, also known as the "what the hell am I doing with my life" stage, turning 30 might sound intimidating. This is often due to the expectations that society (and ourselves) have raised. By the time one hits the big Three-Oh, they should have their own home, a stable career, two children, a dog, most of their bucket list items crossed off, and bla-bla-bla... While that might be the ideal goal for some, it's not universal.
While everyone's bucket list before 30 will have some recurring themes and components, it's really up to you how you personalize each of your objectives. For example, regarding one's career, one might set out to get promoted while another could set a goal of a specific figure they want to make annually by the time they hit the big 3-0. Just like many will have a different version of their travel bucket list, so should you for your bucket list before 30. Having a bucket list of things one wants to achieve by the time one hits a certain number is by no means compulsory, yet it can be extremely beneficial as it puts our aspirations and hopes in life in a clear perspective and a simple format.
Below, we've compiled a list of things to do before 30, as well as things you should strive to achieve in your early adulthood. As with any goals and bucket list ideas, use them as such, as ideas and inspiration, and not as specific indicators, and be sure to customize them before adding them to your individual before 30 bucket list. Any before 30 bucket list ideas that you liked? Make sure to give them an upvote and let us know in the comments what else you have on your 30th birthday bucket list! Also, on that note, check out our post featuring witty jokes about turning 30!
Face At Least One Of Your Fears
It's okay to feel scared when faced with something unfamiliar because our brains are designed to protect us from harm. Still, it's important to remember that sometimes facing our anxieties and taking a risk are the only ways to reach our objectives. We might never know what we're capable of if we always allow our fears to keep us back.
Learn How To Make Your Favorite Cocktail
It's quite likely that you have your go-to drink choice whenever you're at the bar. You are lucky if it's a Screwdriver or a Cuba Libre, as these are very simple to make. However, suppose you are more of a Margarita kinda gal or a Negroni fan. In that case, you might have to learn some basic bartending skills. However, if that's something you are interested in or have never had the chance to bartend, it's definitely a fun and worthy experience to partake in.
Do A Social Media Cleanse
Do you frequently check your email and social media? You can easily get the most recent updates from your friends and relatives, but do you really need to see photos of your cousin’s most recent meal? Decide on a time when you’ll log off and put the phone away. You might benefit from quitting social media for a few days, a week, or even a month. Also, reducing screen time gives you more time to engage in other activities.
Take A Solo Trip
There are several reasons why traveling alone might be one of the most rewarding experiences in one's life. Besides the ability to travel at your own pace and take in whatever you want to see, it allows you to make friends from around the world and meet new people. Finally, traveling alone can teach you more about who you are, as you'll be forced to venture outside your comfort zone and attempt new things. As a result, you might feel more self-assured and independent when you go home.
Learn A New Language
It's never too late to learn, so why not learn a new language before you hit your 30s? When considering a language course, most envision a classroom full of wobbly desks, chalkboard dust, and a three- or four-digit tuition fee. However, many online websites and apps nowadays let you learn languages for free. Consider checking out Duolingo, Open Culture, Livemocha, or Babbel!
Take A Road Trip
There is something innately liberating about traveling on open roads. It could be the thrill of adventure or independence. Or just the chance to disconnect from the stress of regular life. You could spend some time preparing the ideal route for your road trip, or you could simply pack your bags, take some time off work, and start driving and see where the road takes you. Be open to inviting some friends because the more of you, the merrier!
Go Skydiving
Why not include skydiving or another activity that will force you to step outside of your comfort zone on your list? Especially if it’s your first time, it may indeed be an exciting (and terrifying) experience. But as you freefall through the air after exiting the aircraft, you’ll experience an adrenaline rush you won’t forget anytime soon. Also, the view from above is simply spectacular!
Go Bungee Jumping
One of the most popular items on bucket lists is bungee jumping. Taking a literal “leap” of faith might be thrilling (and terrifying) for those who like to play things safe. Still, it’s a memorable way to let go of all your cares and problems as you jump, confident that nothing wrong will happen. You will experience a natural high from the endorphins and adrenaline that will make you feel more alive than ever, and you’ll probably start thinking about your next bungee jump right after your feet touch the ground.
See Your Favorite Music Artist Live
The bands you adore won’t always be active. While you still have the chance, make the trip to see them live. If a singer or a band you love is performing in your city or nearby, even if nobody else wants to accompany you, get yourself a ticket and go by yourself! When you go to a show alone, you can organize your evening however you want. Want to skip the beginning? Do it. Did the singer perform all of your favorite songs already? Leave early and grab your coat before the queue has formed. Want to shout out the lyrics in unison with the tune? Do it.
Learn A New Sport
Learning a new sport or trying a new workout makes you move while exposing you to a new experience. If you’re in for a challenge, you might as well go all out and take up an extreme activity like skydiving, bungee jumping, or cave diving. You’ll be snapped out of your own head by the adrenaline rush. The goal is to get your heart pumping and leave you feeling proud of yourself. You will feel unstoppable, and your confidence will be at an all-time high once you realize you can overcome any physical or mental obstacle, such as those presented by extreme sports.
Learn Cooking Skills
If watching cooking shows is one of your pastimes, take it a step further and learn how to make those delicious dishes yourself. There are probably cookbooks and family recipes you have never tried that gather dust on your bookshelf. You will also learn practical skills like healthy eating, money management, and housekeeping by learning to cook.
Go To Disneyland
Do you ever envision witnessing some of your favorite moments from the Disney movies you have watched throughout your childhood and to this day still? It might be possible to do that. If there is one thing that Disneyland excels at, it is making dreams come true and creating lifelong experiences for visitors. A vacation to Disneyland gives you memories to cherish forever because of the excitement, magic, and joy it brings.
Donate Blood
Although most individuals know about blood donation, many others are unaware of its significance. Donated blood is transfused into patients every day at hospitals nationwide, saving lives in the process. If you are over 17, weigh over 50 kg, and are in good health, you should be able to donate blood. However, if you are unsure whether you are eligible, talk to your health professional first.
Go On An Epic Trip With Your Best Friends
Going on a trip with your best friends is not only fun, but one of the most incredible ways to bond. You’ll get to create special memories together, share new experiences, and have a great time in each other’s company as you check off your travel bucket list.
Host A Dinner Party
There is nothing like a dinner party to bring people together, whether you're organizing a more casual or a formal gathering. However, remember a few things to guarantee your party's success. Carefully consider who you want to invite; you want to invite people who will get along and share your interests. Likewise, plan your cooking well in advance to reduce stress on the party day. Also, party decorations are key.
Create A Financial Plan
Most people aspire to become financially stable, and starting at a young age is the ideal time. Start by drafting a financial plan that includes debt management plans and goals for investing and saving money. You might also want to think about taking out life insurance or making a will. Technically, there's no such thing as "too young" to write a will. As soon as you obtain anything, you should make a will specifying who will receive it upon your passing.
Volunteer
There are numerous reasons why volunteering is among the best things a person can do. Speaking of personal gains, your self-esteem, life satisfaction, and self-confidence can benefit from a simple act of volunteering and helping someone. Since you are helping people and the community, you feel proud and accomplished. Volunteer work also makes you feel more connected to yourself.
Visit A New Country
While seeing a new location inside your own country is enjoyable, visiting another country takes the experience to a whole other level. Additionally, by traveling abroad, you are bound to experience things for the first time, which is a massive bonus!
Go Camping
Make your way to the nearest (or furthest) campground and spend the night there. Lure your friends with marshmallows or go camping by yourself. The practice of going camping solo is becoming more and more popular as a way to unwind and connect with nature.
Learn Your Family History
Do you know the background of your family? Now might be the best time to learn it. Your eyes may be opened to how precious and distinctive you are by learning more about your ancestors, honoring family customs, embracing your culture, and realizing where you came from. Additionally, it might improve your sense of self-worth and belonging.
Join A Club Or Sign Up For Classes
Discovering your true passions and exploring your hobbies are both fantastic things to do in your twenties! Clubs and classes are a terrific method to meet new individuals who share your interests.
Book A Photoshoot For Yourself
Think that's being self-absorbed? Egoistic? Absolutely not. This solo session focuses on appreciating yourself and presenting yourself in the best possible way. Whether you want to take photos for your Tinder profile, have a simple portrait session, or have a birthday shoot, everyone should have an individual photoshoot at some point in their life.
Learn To Play The Piano
The piano keys are becoming more and more popular among adults. Adults are beginning to understand that lessons are not just for kids. They realize that learning can be done at any time. What about you, though? Piano lessons are beneficial for young children, but they are also helpful for adults. In fact, they might benefit adults even more. If learning to play the piano was always a dream of yours, now is the time to start working toward fulfilling it.
Go Skinny Dipping
Going skinny dipping may remind some people of a "truth or dare" game at a high school party. Others consider naked swimming to be a celebrated form of well-being. American attitudes regarding nudity are evolving; although it still generates favorable tabloid coverage, seeing celebrities skinny dipping is no longer considered scandalous. Many celebs, including Cameron Diaz, Lady Gaga, Hugh Jackman, and Heidi Klum, have admitted they like skinny dipping. People are coming to understand that skinny dipping is enjoyable, healthful, removes stereotypes, and promotes body positivity.
Go To A Big Sporting Event
You cannot ignore the sheer power of an enthusiastic sports audience, even if you are not the biggest sports lover. The atmosphere is simply unparalleled. The Monaco Grand Prix, which is hands down one of the world's biggest and most prestigious auto events, might be one of your travel bucket list items. Snag the tickets, pick the perfect spot to watch the race from, and take full advantage of every exciting moment of this thrilling experience. You might meet some A-list celebrities too...
Engage In Karaoke
This one doesn't really need an explanation; karaoke is awesome, especially the bad kind. Also, who said you can't blast your favorite tunes into a microphone solo? Exactly, no one. If you are done singing in the shower, practice your professional singing career in a karaoke bar before taking it to The Hollywood Bowl. Also, you might find your singing partner there. Or a music producer. Who knows? If you have always wanted to try karaoke but never had the guts for it, now is the right time to finally do it.
Get A Tattoo
If you want but haven't joined the inked club already, we suggest picking a design that bears value to you and that you won't regret in five years. A tattoo, especially if it's your first one, should fit with your personality, who you are, and how it makes you feel in your heart, not just how it looks. You'll know you've made the right decision if you can look at your tattoo in a few years and still adore it.
Run A Marathon (Or A Half Marathon)
A 26-mile marathon requires a lot of training, time, and perseverance to prepare for and complete. Hence, if you've always dreamed of doing that, there is no better time to start preparing for it than in your 20s. Aside from a regular marathon, there are also fun themed ones like the Rock' n' Roll San Diego Marathon or the Walt Disney World Marathon.
Learn To Meditate
Your mental well-being and general health can be improved by the calm, peace, and balance that meditation can bring you. Redirecting your attention to something peaceful can help you unwind and manage stress. You can also learn to maintain inner serenity and focus by practicing meditation.
Prioritize Your Health
To avoid being a regular at the doctor's office, it's never too late to establish good daily habits. While healthy eating is essential, not everything revolves around the food we consume. Among the many healthy habits to start are simple things such as maintaining a consistent sleeping schedule, increasing physical activity, or even putting on a smile even when you don't feel like it.
Try Living In Another Country
You literally have the entire world at your feet. You are not confined to a single place. Living abroad, even if it's just for a short period, allows you to immerse yourself in a new culture and way of living. You could go on a student exchange or work from abroad if your employer allows such an opportunity. You can go where your family has roots or a country you once traveled to and long to return to. 3 months might be just enough to experience a different culture.
See A Broadway Show
Seeing a live performance of a grandeur show might be one of the most breathtaking experiences, so booking tickets to one of the top Broadway musical productions will guarantee a memorable evening. The spectacular settings, costumes, and music will make it simple to lose yourself in it.
Read The Top Classics
A timeless classic novel can transport you to an unfamiliar setting or even a time period different from the one you live in. The thing about books is that they enable you to travel without even moving your foot. Classic books are classics for a reason. Despite the ebb and flow of various genres, a literary masterpiece will always retain the quality of why it became a classic in the first place.
Become Wine Literate
If you don’t have your favorite or don’t know much about all the available wine varieties, browsing a restaurant’s wine menu might be intimidating. With a little bit of information you can find online for free, you can explore it easily and choose an ideal selection for your meal and your taste buds. Perhaps even surprise your dining partner too!
Learn Self-Defense
Self-defense is among those things you hope you will never have to utilize, yet you must be prepared if you or someone you care about is at risk. In addition to teaching you how to defend yourself (and possibly others), learning self-defense gives you a sense of strength and self-assurance. The added benefit is that self-defense lessons can release tension and anxiety that build up.
Adopt A Pet
Adopting a pet has so many incredible benefits both to you and the critter you are about to give a new home to. They’ll improve your life in various ways, from making you less stressed and more active to being a devoted friend. In return, you’ll offer a helpless animal the loving home they so much deserve. Just be sure you’re prepared for the lengthy commitment!
Attend A Music Festival
The Americans have Burning Man and Coachella, and we Europeans have Tomorrowland. Whoever has been to the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium will recall their time as an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Whether it’s Coachella, Tomorrowland, or another one, there’s something about being surrounded by fantastic music and positive energy that makes the experience truly memorable. So, hook the tickets, make a plan and grab your group of best pals for a hell of a fun time.
Try New Cuisines
When was the last time you experimented with a new cuisine? Try a new dish from a faraway region of the world. You might discover your new favorite dish or save yourself the stress of picking what to have for dinner! Though the latter might be just a one-time solution. Also, what a coincidence, we’ve recently compiled a list of 30 dishes from around the world that you should try at least once! One for each year until you hit the big 30, so you might have some catching up to do!
Make New Friends
It’s hard to make new friends after graduation. However, never stop making new friends, ever! Make a promise to put yourself out there. The phrase “the more, the merrier” isn’t just a catchphrase when it comes to friendships. By enlarging your social networks, you have so much to gain and very little to lose (except perhaps boredom).
Start A Collection
While it may not be as exciting for some as it is for others, you might find happiness in gathering random things and thingamajigs and putting them in categories. Consider the things you already value and possess as a starting point. Magnets, cards, stickers, stamps, shells, beads, antiques, etc., can all be the basis for a collection if you are passionate about it!
Buy A Piece Of Art
Find a piece of art by an artist you admire, and purchase it. Purchasing an artist’s work is the most straightforward and direct method to show your support. Your money helps the artists share more of their work with the public, whether you buy a painting for your house, a photoshoot from a photographer, or the newest single from a musician through their online store. Additionally, they will appreciate knowing that their work was valued enough to be purchased!
Get A Degree
Earn a degree in an area you are passionate about, whether it be a standard 4-year university degree or a trade certificate. But it’s not just about the paper; many students have found the experience incredibly enriching on a personal level. Along with developing writing, time-management, and teamwork abilities, you can improve presentation skills and network with professors and students who will later become important contacts for your career.
Attempt To Break A World Record
There are records for everything, so gather your pals and give your best effort! It's still a fantastic memory, even if you don't break a record. You might not have the longest tongue or legs, but you might break the record farthest distance to blow a pea! This particular record is held by David Rush, who used the air in his lungs to blow a pea across a level floor at a distance of 84 feet and 11.28 inches. However, as rapid exhaling may pose the risk of fainting, we strongly suggest finding a less dizzy record!
See The Sunrise At Least Once A Week
According to research, observing the sunrise may improve our moods, lessen depression and inflammation, and even help us sleep better at night. And if you're already up early, just take a moment to go outdoors and enjoy your daily dose of inspiration and beauty!
Go Sailing
Traveling on land is fun, but what about on the water? That just hits differently! It doesn't get much better than that: sleeping with the boat slightly rocking, waking up to a cup of coffee on the deck, taking a cooling morning swim, and enjoying the best sunset views in the house! There isn't much that compares to the feeling of being on the ocean with the wind filling the sails and harnessing the power of nature. Fight us on this.
Visit All Seven Continents
Any travel enthusiast should strive to see each of the seven continents. Antarctica is the most challenging place to get to, yet today, tourists can even travel to the South Pole!
Make Something From Scratch
Making something yourself instead of simply purchasing it is arguably one of the greatest feelings in the world. From a nightstand to a clay flower pot, if you are ambitious, a book, to pad thai, it could be anything! In fact, making your own food from scratch is one of the many healthy habits people frequently practice. Doing so may ensure that artificial substances are kept to a minimum. Preparing your own meals also allows you to control portion sizes, save paying for takeout, and improve your cooking skills.
Sleep On The Beach
Camping by the sea and waking up to the sunrise over you as you are having breakfast gives you a sense of liberation. Actually, there is some scientific proof that being near the water can benefit your mental health, mood, and even sleep. A form of white noise, like the sounds of the waves coming in and going out, can assist in "de-stimulating" your brain and calming down your central nervous system. Additionally, being near the ocean can make you feel tired and hence sleep better. But you should be ready to find sand in every crevice. Just accept it as it is!
Get Settled Into Your Career
It can be challenging to decide what you want to do with your life, especially for the rest of it. But before you hit your thirties, you might want to reflect on your professional development and settle down with your career. It may not only be a satisfying accomplishment but also offer you time to establish a solid financial foundation and begin saving money for the future.
Start Saving For Your Own Place
No matter their age, many people have it on their "bucket list" to purchase a home. While some are fortunate to buy one early in their adulthood, it's absolutely normal not to have a two-story house under your name in your 20s. If you've got the impression that everyone your age is already settling into their own dwellings, that's a delusion; that's all that is. In fact, just 35.8% of people aged 25–29 are homeowners. You've still got plenty of time.
Discover Your Personal Style
Forming your individual fashion sense can initially appear daunting, just like many other things on this list. But everything will start to make sense after you invest the time to learn what looks well on you and what you feel comfortable wearing.
Fly First Class
Just picture yourself in the lap of luxury, with your knees not touching the seat in front of you and a glass of bubbly in your hand, waiting for takeoff. The convenience and comfort of flying first-class will ensure you arrive at your destination relaxed and keen to continue the adventure. However, first-class travel is costly. Hence, consider it a worthy investment only if you’ve always dreamed of doing it but never allowed yourself to due to the extra cost.
Accept And Love Your Body The Way It Is
It’s easy to feel insecure about our bodies when we see flawless (yet often photoshopped) celeb bodies on magazine covers and our social media feeds. However, it’s critical to remember that we are individually beautiful and that each of our bodies is a temple, no matter how cliché it may sound. If you want to be healthy for many years to come (we believe you do), learn to love it and treat it properly rather than trying to make it “perfect” and fit into a certain mold. Loving your body will take you much further than hating it ever will.
Treat Yourself To A Luxury Item
For a special occasion, achieving an important objective, or simply because “why not” and “I deserve to treat myself,” gifting yourself a luxury item or something you wouldn’t normally purchase is nothing to be ashamed of. Whether it’s your dream car or a vintage LV bag, as long as you can afford it, there is nothing wrong with splurging a little on something that makes you feel good and proud.
Plan Your 30th Birthday Party
There are many things to consider when organizing a birthday party, as anyone who has done it before will attest. With some forethought and imagination, you can throw a memorable birthday party that you and your friends will remember for years to come. And honestly, the list of fun things to do on your birthday is endless; you could organize a dress-up party, a 30km hike, or a trip to an amusement park!
Develop Your Political Opinion
Educating yourself on your values and what you stand for is important. If you are politically knowledgeable, you may participate in democracy with insight. Although it is more crucial to understand politics than to hold a specific opinion, you will likely form one when you educate yourself about the political process based on factual information.
Give To Charity
Donate. If you’ve ever received assistance during a difficult moment, now is the time to return the favor. You can lend a helping hand, offer money, or volunteer. There are numerous reasons why volunteering is among the best things an individual can do. Speaking of personal gains, your self-esteem, life satisfaction, and self-confidence can benefit from a simple act of volunteering and helping someone. Since you are helping people and the community, you feel proud and accomplished. Volunteer work also makes you feel more connected to yourself.
Make Your Next Bucket List
What do you want to achieve by the age of 40? 50? 60? It’s never too early to start planning; that’s why it’s called planning! To live a life filled with goals and aspirations is the main goal of a bucket list. Making a bucket list enables us to consider our values and objectives and include significant life milestones and events we hope to experience.
Watch The Olympics In Person
Attending the Olympics is pretty awesome as long as you don't mind a little splurging. Whether it's the Winter or Summer Olympics, you're unlikely to regret being in the vicinity of the best athletes in the world and having the chance to see history being made.
Keep Your Own Garden
You can pick between a big outside garden and patio pots. If it's your first venture, try opting for plants that are easy to grow and look after. This hobby has several advantages. Besides getting light exercise, for many people, just being around plants significantly reduces stress.