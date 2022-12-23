Okay, okay, hold your horses here before scoffing and saying, 'oh gosh, this is just another one of those places to see before you die articles.' When the idea was suggested to us, this was also our first reaction, but then we thought about making an article about travel destinations that are as beautiful as they look in the photos, places to visit that truly offer something more than just crowds of tourists and give you memories of a lifetime.

So, you should expect the places to visit on this list to be something a bit more unexpected than the Grand Canyon (although it is absolutely stunning, too) and something more along the lines of an active volcano hike in Guatemala, a cruise through European Christmas markets, and maybe a trip to release baby turtles in Mexico. Yup, baby turtles, you read that right. In essence, this list isn't about just the beautiful places to visit, but also the experiences tied to them. Honestly, this alone could be a real game-changer in planning your precious travel bucket list!

Now that you get the gist of what to expect from this article, prepare to make some new slots in your bucket list before you actually scroll down and check out the charming travel destinations.