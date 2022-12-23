110 Travel Bucket List For Those Longing To Experience Something New
Okay, okay, hold your horses here before scoffing and saying, 'oh gosh, this is just another one of those places to see before you die articles.' When the idea was suggested to us, this was also our first reaction, but then we thought about making an article about travel destinations that are as beautiful as they look in the photos, places to visit that truly offer something more than just crowds of tourists and give you memories of a lifetime.
So, you should expect the places to visit on this list to be something a bit more unexpected than the Grand Canyon (although it is absolutely stunning, too) and something more along the lines of an active volcano hike in Guatemala, a cruise through European Christmas markets, and maybe a trip to release baby turtles in Mexico. Yup, baby turtles, you read that right. In essence, this list isn't about just the beautiful places to visit, but also the experiences tied to them. Honestly, this alone could be a real game-changer in planning your precious travel bucket list!
Now that you get the gist of what to expect from this article, prepare to make some new slots in your bucket list before you actually scroll down and check out the charming travel destinations. Once you are there, though, be sure to rank the submissions so the unique gems find their way to the top of this list. And lastly, share this article with your friends, especially the ones you'd like to go on an adventure with!
Hike The Inca Trail To Machu Picchu
Any traveler who wishes to delve into ancient history and discover the spirit of Inca culture should take the traditional few-day Inca Trail trek to Machu Picchu.
See The Northern Lights In Norway
From late September to late March, northern lights frequently soar across the sky of Northern Norway. With its numerous islands, extensive fjords, and high mountains, this region of Norway is not only perfect for viewing the northern lights, but it’s also arguably one of the most breathtaking and fascinating places on Earth.
Watch The Grand Prix In Monaco
The Monaco Grand Prix is hands down one of the biggest and most prestigious auto events in the world. Therefore, picking the perfect spot to watch the race from is essential if you want to take full advantage of every exciting moment of this thrilling experience. You might meet some A-list celebrities too...
Explore The Ancient Ruins Of Petra In Jordan
Since the ancient city is featured in so many Instagram feeds, it’s unsurprising that many adventure seekers have put Petra atop their bucket lists. The last installment of the saga-spanning Indiana Jones films, which included this fantastic location, made the ancient city of Petra a desired travel destination.
Visit Gardens By The Bay In Singapore
Gardens by the Bay is a haven for both aspiring horticulturists and nature lovers. Situated by the Marina Bay Waterfront in the center of Singapore, Gardens by the Bay’s surreal sceneries, paradise-like sites, and lush greenery reveal the absolute grandeur of nature.
See An Opera At The Sydney Opera House In Australia
The Sydney Opera House is a magnificent work of architecture and a bustling performing venue. It's a place where traditions are probed and cultures are cherished, where the past influences the present. At the very least, go inside and learn about the history that makes the Opera House so compelling, even if you have no interest in watching an opera show.
Volunteer At An Elephant Rescue In Thailand
There are several different elephant sanctuaries to pick from if you want to volunteer with elephants and learn more about them, the issues they face, and how you can help.
Dogsled Through The Alaskan Forest
Imagine yourself sitting in a sled, pulled by some of Alaska’s most mighty animals, as you are zipping through an Alaskan forest. This is dog sledding, which is not only an Alaskan tradition but also a state obsession. It is commemorated each March with the 1,150-mile Iditarod Sled Dog Race running from Anchorage to Nome.
Release Baby Turtles Into The Ocean In Mexico
If you are ever in Mexico, one of the best family activities in the area is going to a baby sea turtle release. Nearly every day during the hatching season (mid-June through mid-November), sea turtle release ceremonies occur at several camps and sanctuaries around Banderas Bay.
Attend The Tomorrowland Music Festival
The Americans have Burning Man and Coachella, and we Europeans have Tomorrowland. Whoever has been to the Tomorrowland festival in Belgium will recall their time as an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experience. With impressive fireworks displays, friends from all over the world, fantastic cuisine, a terrific lineup, and one of the best festival experiences available, it’s the place to be during the month of July.
Go To A Yoga Retreat In Costa Rica
A yoga retreat may help you fully recharge your mind and body. If your present state makes you anxious, going to a yoga retreat can help you take that needed step back or pause. Attending a yoga retreat in Costa Rica is probably the best place to escape the city’s hustle and bustle and help you rewind, relax and reboot.
Attend Burning Man In Nevada
At least once in their life, everyone should visit Burning Man in Nevada. "Radical inclusivity" is Burning Man's central theme, distinguishing it from other festivals. It brings out the best and craziest in people to participate in an 80,000-person pop-up village in a harsh and formidable desert environment where there is nothing to buy and nothing can be left behind.
Interact With The Penguins Of Antarctica
The breathtaking biodiversity of the sub-Antarctic islands and the unspoiled splendor of the Antarctic Peninsula combine to create the ultimate Antarctic experience. Visit and interact with penguins and explore the spectacular wilderness while taking in the hauntingly gorgeous polar landscape.
Wear A Mask At Carnival In Venice
Carnivals are a lot of fun, and even more so if you dress yourself up and make hotel reservations in advance. If you are ever in Venice midwinter, do yourself a favor and partake in the Carnival of Venice. During the carnival celebrations, the entire city of Venice is transformed into an even more spectacular setting. When one thinks Venice can't get even more beautiful, the Carnival of Venice proves one wrong.
Admire The Taj Mahal In India
The Taj Mahal should be on your bucket list if you're heading to India. It is one of the planet's most lavish and romantic structures. It is rightfully considered one of the Seven New Wonders of the World.
Hot Air Balloon Over Cappadocia
Hot air ballooning is a unique experience, and doing it over Cappadocia with so many other balloons in the air with you will undoubtedly leave you with lifelong memories!
Walk The Great Wall Of China
Some parts of The Great Wall Of China, which have a history spanning more than 2,000 years, are either in ruins or no longer exist. However, because of its magnificent architecture and historical value, it continues to rank among the most alluring tourist destinations worldwide.
Hike Mt. Nokogiri In The Chiba Prefecture Of Japan
One of the most popular tourist destinations in Chiba Prefecture is Mt. Nokogiri. After a brief trip on the “ropeway” cable car atop Mount Nokogiri, visitors can enter the grounds of Nihon-ji Temple and take in the breathtaking hilltop views. However, for those tourists who like an adventurous journey as much as reaching the peak, Mt. Nokogiri’s slopes are also reachable through hiking paths that start from the mountain’s base.
Climb Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro
Mount Kilimanjaro is a totally worthwhile climb. Of course, there are risks involved with reaching the top. Still, they may be eliminated by being prepared and taking the appropriate safety measures.
Walk The Spanish El Camino De Santiago De Compostela
A profoundly moving experience is traveling one of The Way of Saint James' paths. Every day, the Camino is open, greeting travelers from all over the world and giving them an extraordinary experience they will remember for the rest of their lives.
Climb To The Peak Of Sigiriya Rock In Sri Lanka
It is absolutely worthwhile to trek to the top of the cliff to see the Ancient City of Sigiriya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Moreover, both on top and while climbing, the views are simply breathtaking.
Take A Helicopter Ride Into The Grand Canyon
The best choice if you only have one day while in Las Vegas and want to visit the Grand Canyon is to take one trip from Las Vegas to the South Rim region. Until you view the Grand Canyon from the South Rim, you cannot completely comprehend its enormity and majesty.
Ride In A Gondola In Venice
Even though it is pricey and perhaps feels overly touristy, it is an experience you simply must have when in Venice. Besides, riding a gondola allows you to visit areas you otherwise wouldn't be able to!
Let Go Of A Floating Lantern In Taiwan
To have their deepest heart's desires heard, thousands of people write them on paper lanterns and release them into the sky. This is done during the annual Lantern Festival held in Taiwan's small town of Pingxi. People do this in the hope that their ancestors will answer their prayers.
Kayak With Beluga Whales In Manitoba
Arctic explorers can enjoy a breathtaking experience by seeing the beluga whales at Churchill, Manitoba, throughout the summer. From June to September, about 3,000 of these distinctive white whales appear in the Churchill River valley. Kayaks are a favorite toy for beluga whales, so they will come looking for you if they spot one in the water!
Explore Dracula’s Castle In Transylvania, Romania
Although Vlad never lived at the castle, there are paintings of him and a detailed account of the legend on the castle's walls. However, for those with claustrophobia, be aware that you'll have to squeeze through congested, small spaces!
Hike To Christ The Redeemer In Rio De Janeiro
One of the most recognizable statues in the world, the Christ the Redeemer statue, is located 2300 feet above Rio de Janeiro at the summit of Corcovado Mountain. Over 300,000 tourists climb the mountain peak each year to see the expansive panorama of Rio de Janeiro that can be seen from there.
Walk To Chichen Itza In Yucatan, Mexico
A park of five square miles in size encircles Chichen Itza. It is well worth visiting as a stand-alone attraction or while traveling to surrounding destinations like Tulum or Cancun.
Visit The Summer Palace In China
The largest and best-preserved royal garden in both China and the entire world is the Summer Palace. It is known as Yihe Yuan, or Garden of Restful Peace in China. The immense network of gardens, palaces, lakes, and hills known as the Summer Palace is built around Longevity Hill and Kunming Lake.
Sunbathe Topless On The French Riviera
The French Riviera attracts visitors for both business trips and vacations for a variety of reasons, including the fantastic Mediterranean weather, breathtaking scenery, golden beaches, rich history, and numerous events that take place throughout the year.
Explore The Acropolis In Greece
Visiting the Acropolis comes immediately to mind when considering a city trip to Athens. The Acropolis is the primary tourist destination in Athens, just as the Colosseum is in Rome. It is one of the most famous sights and tourist attractions when visiting Athens and Greece.
Sleep In An Ice Hotel In Sweden
The Ice Hotel in Sweden is definitely pricey. Still, it's worth it if you want a truly exceptional vacation experience you will never forget.
Dive The Great Barrier Reef
The Great Barrier Reef is enormous and breathtaking, despite claims that some areas are disappointing due to coral bleaching. Along the Great Barrier Reef, especially off the coast of Cairns, there are plenty of fantastic dive locations to enjoy.
Eat At The Michelin Restaurant In France
There are currently 31 three-star establishments in France, so you're sure to find something to please your palate. Bon appétit!
Visit The Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris
It's understandable why the Notre Dame Cathedral ranks alongside the Eiffel Tower as one of Paris' most well-known sights. Due to its stunning Gothic architecture and exciting past, this centuries-old cathedral in the city's center is frequently referred to as Paris's heart. Disney fans will also appreciate visiting this one!
Take The Walk Of Faith At Tianmen Mountain China
Many tourists who have visited Tianmen Mountain in China have referred to it as "one of the most beautiful mountains in the world." It is undoubtedly one of the best mountains to visit in China due to the breathtaking views, such as "Heaven's Door" and the 99 Bends, vertical cliffs, a glass skywalk, and the world's longest cable car trip.
Drink Beer At Oktoberfest In Germany
The largest beer festival in the world, known locally as Wiesn, is steeped in folkloric history and annually offers more than 6 million liters of the most excellent beer in the world to more than 6 million thirsty attendees. Prost!
Stay In A Tuscan Villa In Italy
It is both a posh retreat for the glitterati and the location of some of the most famous works of art and architectural treasures in the entire world. Simply put, Tuscany is Italy's most culturally diverse area and the ideal place to reside for many foreigners.
Kayak Through Icebergs In Greenland
Sea kayaking is an excellent activity to undertake in Greenland because of its beautiful natural surroundings. The brave ones can look forward to towering glaciers, beautiful icebergs, and remote bays filled with arctic fauna and whales. The days are long, and the weather is typically lovely for paddling during the summer.
Cross The Salar De Uyuni In Bolivia
The largest salt flat on the planet is the Salar de Uyuni. It is more than 20 times larger than Death Valley, measuring a remarkable 4,674 sq mi. A shimmering sea of white salt crystals extending as far as the eye can see to the deepest blue horizons is a mesmerizing sight to behold.
Get Spooked At The Catacombs In Paris
The Catacombs in Paris are a wonder of engineering and serve as a memorial to millions of unnamed, deceased Parisians. In addition, guided tours have access to locations restricted to the general public. Thus, that factor alone justifies the relatively high price of a catacombs tour.
Eat At A Themed Restaurant In Tokyo
At these Tokyo-themed restaurants, you may dine like a ninja, have tea with the Mad Hatter, or take a seat at the tea party. While eating is a genuinely delightful experience, it can also be horrifying, wonderful, lovely, or repulsive in Tokyo. The most incredible themed restaurants in Tokyo provide some truly unique dining experiences.
Zip Line Through The Rain Forest Of Costa Rica
In Costa Rica, ziplining is likely the top activity that both tourists and locals will recommend to you. And the locals won't do you dirty! They certainly know how to have a good time.
See A Broadway Musical In New York City
Broadway shows in NYC are a major draw for locals and visitors. It's worthwhile to visit Broadway at least once, whether you enjoy it or not, because it's such a significant aspect of the New York experience.
Skydive In Dubai
Skydiving is an excellent investment if you want to expand your horizons and scale new heights with a facility that puts safety first.
Ride A Camel At The Great Pyramid Of Giza
Take a camel ride while the sun rises or sets at the Giza Pyramids. You may consider mounting a camel and going through the desert to reach the Great Pyramid's base. However, if a camel seems daunting, there are horses!
Go To The Petra By Night Show
While Petra is stunning during the day, Petra at night is even more breathtaking. Petra By Night show is a magical opportunity to discover the old city, which has become a world wonder, by candlelight. The unmatched experience begins by strolling the entire Siq to the Treasury, lit with more than 1,500 candles that create the spectacular atmosphere of the main attraction.
Discover The Magnificent Angkor Wat
The largest single religious monument in the world, the Angkor Wat temple, still stands. Its enormous scale and intricately sculpted architecture provide evidence of its former splendor even though time has wiped out practically everything. The temple will inspire you, leave you in awe and provide you with a perspective on human history that can only be obtained from touring sites like this one.
Visit The City Of Lhasa And The Potala Palace
The extraordinary architecture, the wonderful murals and Tangkas, the enormous golden stupas that serve as the Dalai Lamas' tombs, and the priceless status of the Buddhas are only a few of the treasures of Potala Palace that merit admiration. As you go through the castle, you will be in awe of this global architectural marvel.
Go Gorilla Trekking In Uganda
Any traveler visiting Africa can go gorilla trekking, which is such a fantastic activity to undertake and an unforgettable experience. The one hour you get to spend among the gorillas is incredible and makes the entire gorilla trekking trip so worthwhile.
Get A Henna Tattoo In India
In certain cultures, the darker the henna stain, the greater the love between two people. The henna paste represents good health and success in marriage. Take advantage of the opportunity to get some distinctive designs on you if you're ever in India.
Spend The Night In A Treehouse In South Africa
Due to how unusual and rare the treehouse experience is, it is absolutely worthwhile. The sleepout is exceptionally romantic and will give you a sense of closeness to the "African Bush" that is very difficult to achieve in any other setting.
See The Changing Of The Guard In London
Most first-time tourists strive to snag a position on the Buckingham Palace railings when they attend the Changing of the Guard. If you make it there early, you'll have a fantastic view of the portion of the Changing Ceremony that takes place in the forecourt.
Make A Wish In The Trevi Fountain In Italy
The most famous fountain in Rome, if not the entire globe, is the Trevi Fountain, also known as the Fontana di Trevi. With the exception of the coin you might want to toss in, it's a top free attraction in the city that attracts an estimated 1,200 visitors every hour.
Take A Jetpack Flight In Cancun
Similar to the Flyboard, the Jetpack connects a water hose to a jetski equipped with water propulsion technology. This attraction is ideal for you if you like adrenaline and adventure.
Throw Tomatoes At La Tomatina In Spain
It is a mess, but it's a delightful one! On the last Wednesday in August each year, for just one hour, between 10 and 11 am, participants of this festival throw tomatoes at one another. During this period, around 150,000 tomatoes are used. Over the years, the festival has grown to be a top tourist destination in Europe.
Travel The Trans-Siberian Railway
The Trans-Siberian railway is the longest direct train route in the world, stretching an astounding 9,288 kilometers from Moscow to Vladivostok. It passes through over eighty cities and small villages. It also crosses the sixteen largest rivers, including the Volga, Ob, Yenisei, and Amur.
Feed The Swimming Pigs Of Exuma
You will have a lot of fun playing with the pigs in the water, regardless of age. Since each pig has its own personality, the experience is enjoyable and rewarding. Additionally, you will give the pigs a reward that they will happily nibble out of your hand!
Float In The Dead Sea
The Dead Sea waters are said to help reduce pain and inflammation. Additionally, it is known to aid several skin disorders. While we can't guarantee any of this, at the absolute least, swimming in the Dead Sea will leave your skin feeling as soft as a baby's.
Trek To Mount Everest Base Camp In Nepal
Definitely not for everyone, and requiring both mental and physical preparation is trekking to Mount Everest base camp. This trek is more of a journey than a simple walk in the park because it lasts about 13 days. While very challenging, definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Walk Through A Rice Terrace In Indonesia
With their renowned green rice fields and slopes in the forest, the Indonesian rice terraces have long been a defining feature of Bali's scenery and culture.
Participate In A Japanese Tea Ceremony
The Japanese tea ceremony aims to foster a sense of community between host and guest and mental tranquility. Because it was formerly solely utilized by aristocratic zen monks and noble warlords for the majority of history, the tea ceremony has a significant cultural significance in Japan. The tea ceremony is a must if you want to experience Japan to the fullest.
Visit Easter Island Statues
It's a real adventure off the bucket list. This is the kind of place you would enjoy if you are interested in gorgeous landscapes, history, and culture.
Visit Mount Rushmore
One of the most well-known sites in the country is the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. This national memorial, situated in South Dakota's Black Hills, attracts 2 million visitors yearly. Whether traveling through South Dakota or the US by car, Mount Rushmore is worth a quick stop.
Sail To The Statue Of Liberty
Marvel at the stunning views of the Statue of Liberty from the water. On a traditional masted sailboat tour of New York Harbor, take in views of Lower Manhattan, New Jersey, and Ellis Island. Also, you might want to enjoy a beer or two while on board!
Swim In Jellyfish Lake In Palau
Palau's spectacular Jellyfish Lake is one of the most remarkable features of the tropical archipelago. This is unsurprisingly one of Palau's most well-known tourist destinations. A marine lake called Jellyfish Lake is situated on Eil Malk Island. Throughout the day, the lake is crossed by numerous golden and moon jellyfish, which you can swim with!
Cruise On A Junk Boat Through Ha Long Bay
A boat across Ha Long Bay is high on many tourists' lists because it is one of Vietnam's most stunning wilderness areas. Simply imagine an emerald bay dotted with roughly 2,000 teeny-tiny islands covered in greenery, each with various caves, lagoons, coves, and coral reefs.
Hike The Active Pacaya Volcano In Guatemala
Despite being a bit of a struggle (think elevation at 2552 meters), Volcan Pacaya is nevertheless a terrific trip because of the stunning vistas and volcanic landscape.
Take A Christmas Market Trip Through Europe
Shopping for Christmas in Europe nearly ensures that the presents you place beneath the tree when you get home will be one-of-a-kind. Think leather products, hand-blown glass, scarves, caps, and wooden toys. You will also find a plethora of ornaments made of glass, lace, wood, paper, and other materials. In addition, the markets will undoubtedly get you in the holiday spirit.
Hear The Pope Speak At The Vatican In Italy
Whether or not you practice religion, it is always exciting to see a notable figure from around the world in person. Attending a Papal audience or Mass is the easiest way to guarantee that you can see the Pope in person. Pope Francis holds the Papal Audience every Wednesday while he is in Rome.
Castle Hop In Ireland
Ireland is renowned for its scattered ancient and ethereal castles and ruins. Battlements that date back hundreds of years dot the countryside from Donegal to Cork. A large portion of Irish mythology and history is centered on ruined castles and their grounds, giving rise to tales passed down the generations.
Drive Route 66 In The United States
The old route has many interesting details, making it a unique experience. It passes through many small villages that feature retro gas stations, oddball tourist attractions, diners, "Mop & Pop" hotels, historical buildings, breathtaking views, and gift shops. There are many things to see, but it will be a costly experience.
Soak In Pamukkale Hot Springs In Turkey
One of Turkey's most popular and beautiful tourist spots is the natural rock pools of Pamukkale. With a blindingly white exterior, it's breathtakingly gorgeous, with sparkling blue water on top and terraces that descend a mountainside.
Sleep In An Overwater Bungalow In Bora Bora
An overwater cottage is the best option if you want peace, quiet, and a spectacular view while on vacation. A few of the facilities that make unwinding in your room a genuinely local experience include plunge pools, expansive decks, overwater hammocks, and steps that directly lead into the ocean. Also, you don't even need to leave your "hotel room" to catch a quick tan!
Swim With Whale Sharks In Cancun
The largest fringing reef in the entire globe is Ningaloo Reef. When visiting the area, swimming with whale sharks in Ningaloo Reef is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Being in the water with the largest fish in the world is both thrilling and peaceful. It's both amazing and humbling at the same time.
Visit The Guyana’s Kaieteur Falls
Besides seeing majestic waterfalls, Kaieteur Falls is a great place to see wildlife because the National Park is home to many different species. You can also spot the stunning scarlet cock-of-the-rock bird, which is the national bird of Peru, along the trail that leads to the waterfalls.
Helicopter Over A Volcano In Hawaii
From a bird's-eye perspective, you may get a close-up view of waterfalls, valleys, and famous sites. Additionally, you can witness other stunning vistas obscured from view on the ground.
Relax In The Blue Lagoon Hot Springs In Iceland
As you plan your Iceland itinerary, you'll probably come across recommendations for "must-visit" locations like Blue Lagoon. Visitors may expect stunning blue waters, mineral-rich water and mud, and tranquil natural beauty. The chance to experience Iceland's natural beauty — in its waters, landscapes, and way of life — makes the trip truly worthwhile.
Visit All 7 Continents
Any travel enthusiast should strive to see each of the seven continents. Antarctica is the most challenging place to get to, yet today, tourists can even travel to the South Pole.
Visit A Maasai Tribe In Tanzania
Most Maasai tribes continue to follow their traditional way of life as pastoralists, placing their livestock at the heart of their culture and way of life. They gladly welcome guests to their villages, often with song and dance, which you may be able to join too!
Drink In A Shinjuku Golden Gai Bar In Tokyo
Shinjuku's Golden Gai still has the now-rare post-war appeal. Yet, the surrounding districts have been built and appear like any other area in Tokyo. Each night there is a jaunt into the strange and unexpected.
Eat Insects At Chiang Mai’s Sunday Night Market
While not for everyone, the insect-tasting experience is definitely worth it, even though your taste buds or stomach might find it a little problematic. You may get edible insects, such as worms, scorpions, tarantulas, grasshoppers, and crickets, everywhere in night markets in Bangkok or Phuket.
Hike To The Top Of Piaynemo In Raja Ampat
Planning a day trip to the Wayag-like seascape of Piaynemo is essential when visiting Indonesia. Island-hop your way around Piaynemo and take in the breathtaking scenery and aquatic life along the shores.