Team Mongolia already went viral earlier this month when the East Asian country’s traditional designs were unveiled on Instagram.



Taking to their official Instagram page on July 3, local label Michel&Amazonka, Mongolia’s most progressive fashion brand, revealed their nation’s looks.



Michel&Amazonka, based out of the country’s capital of Ulaanbaatar, was established by sisters Michel, Amazonka, and Munkhjargal Choigaalaa in 2015.



The brand, which designed the team’s uniforms for the second consecutive Olympics, is reportedly known for weaving around Mongolian culture and conventional elements with contemporary silhouettes and cutting across couture and ready-to-wear clothes.



Mongolia’s ceremonial attire for the 33rd Summer Olympics features national and Olympic symbols.



They include the Nine White Banners (the symbol of veneration of the Mongolian State), the Olympic torch, the emblem of the Paris Olympics, and representations of the sun, moon, and the Gua-Maral (myth deer), all intricately embroidered with golden thread.



The sun and moon symbolize the universe and are believed by Mongolians to be their nation’s mother (sun) and father (moon).



The two elements are encompassed in the Soyombo, the first character out of the Mongolian Soyombo script, which appears on the country’s flag.



The outfits took an average of 20 hours each to craft.