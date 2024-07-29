Team USA’s Uniforms Slammed After Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA sent its athletes wearing Ralph Lauren fits. Adorned in casual chic attires, people took particular notice of LeBron James, Tara Davis-Woodhall, A’ja Wilson, and some of the most famous sportspeople in the world rocking jeans. The costumes left a handful of 2024 Olympic Games viewers angered.

People on social media had loads to say about American Olympians’ uniforms, which left many divided.

“Ralph Lauren embarrassing team USA once again with these fits,” a person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “You know it’s not working when Devin Booker (who is clearly trying everything he can to alter/salvage the uniform) looks bad.”

Devin Armani Booker is a 27-year-old American professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association.

RELATED:

Team USA sent its athletes wearing Ralph Lauren fits

Share icon

Image credits: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Another X user compared the team’s attire with the Dalton Academy’s uniforms in the TV series Glee, which was a private, all-boys boarding school, as they wrote: “Every time I see the Team USA Olympic outfit this is all I can think of.”

Share icon

Image credits: Aytaç Ünal/Anadolu/Getty Images

LeBron James, A’ja Wilson, and some of the most famous sportspeople in the world rocked jeans

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Brad Smith/Getty Images

Someone else seemingly enjoyed the athletes’ uniforms, as they drew comparisons between the Ralph Lauren ensembles and Norman Rockwell’s 1941 Freedom of Speech painting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polo Ralph Lauren (@poloralphlauren)

The costumes left a handful of 2024 Olympic Games viewers angered

every time i see the team usa olympic outfit this is all i can think of https://t.co/7o10SgsaL6 pic.twitter.com/Q8uSoizppH — tori (@voguepearls) July 27, 2024

Ralph Lauren unveiled Team USA’s Opening and Closing Ceremony Parade uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 on June 18.

This year marks the ninth time the American brand was hired as an official outfitter for Team USA.

why does team USA look like they are going to a private school to sing show tunes https://t.co/wH7IoUEoib — anna 🎥 (@berzattto) July 27, 2024

People on social media had loads to say about American Olympians’ uniforms, which left many divided

this look like a 2010 club picture https://t.co/HqtyViFPWG — dee. (@LeciJ_) July 26, 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ralph Lauren is profoundly honored to define the look of the American delegation as they represent our country in one of the world’s most celebrated and storied events,” David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer at Ralph Lauren Corporation, said in an official statement.

Share icon

Image credits: InStyle

This year marks the ninth time Ralph Lauren was hired as an official outfitter for Team USA

Share icon

Image credits: InStyle

He continued: “For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has been a pioneer at the intersection of style and sport—the vibrancy, passion, and self-expression in sport has been a central touchpoint of inspiration for our brand since the very beginning of the iconic Polo brand in 1967.

Share icon

Image credits: InStyle

The brand unveiled the Opening and Closing Ceremony Parade uniforms for the Olympics and Paralympics in June

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren)

“This summer, Paris is the backdrop where fashion and sport will collide on the world’s stage with a global audience and that is an incredibly exciting proposition.”

I like the team usa olympic outfits. I think they are cool pic.twitter.com/BQgpRLpVun — Nicole (@nicolefromvail) July 28, 2024

Ralph Lauren’s Team USA collection was ruthlessly roasted on social media

Whoever made the team USA Olympic outfit pic.twitter.com/O7Ak5Vh8ze — Paulos (@yosephpaulos) July 26, 2024

Ralph Lauren’s Team USA collection draws inspiration from the dynamic and vibrant host city of Paris and the rich heritage of Olympic and Paralympic sports, the fashion company stated in a press release.

Everyone in an uproar over team USA wearing blazers and jeans do not know that that is Papa Ralph’s signature look and it’s breaking my heart pic.twitter.com/DR4weuITQ4 — 💚 (@nahtia__) July 27, 2024

The collection reportedly embraces a patriotic spirit reflected in a signature palette of red, white, and blue.

The 2024 Opening Ceremony uniform is a distinctly modern take on a tailored look, featuring a classic tailored single-breasted wool blazer with red and white tipping and a striped oxford shirt, unexpectedly paired with a tapered jean and a classic suede buck shoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Closing Ceremony uniform is defined by a sporty moto-style jacket paired with white denim and a polo shirt from the brand’s custom Create Your Own program and crafted with flat-knit technology that aims to minimize waste from excess fabric.

When Ralph Lauren developed the Team USA collection, the brand chose to decrease the use of virgin materials, with the villagewear collection featuring the brand’s first-ever 100% recycled cotton polo shirt.

Team USA’s uniforms continued to draw criticism

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon