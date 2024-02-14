Serena Williams Promotes “Self-Love” By Posting Postpartum “Not Picture Perfect” Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Embracing body positivity postpartum can be challenging as new mothers navigate the changes in their bodies following childbirth, but Serena Williams has the perfect message to highlight body positivity.

The tennis legend posted a bikini photo of herself on Monday (February 12), six months after giving birth to daughter Adira, noting the need for “self-love.”

The 42-year-old athlete, who gave birth in August 2023, posed in a gorgeous pale bikini set from what appeared to look like the deck of a yacht while holding Adira.

Taking to her Instagram account, Serena captioned the snap: “Loving yourself is essential,” adding that she loved that her body “is not picture perfect.”

“I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life,” she wrote.

“Right now, I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk — that milk sustains Adira Ohanian. I love getting to know a new version of my body,” she continued.

Image credits: serenawilliams

You can see Serena’s new Instagram post below:

Serena stunned fans with her second pregnancy last May when she showed up to the Met Gala with her baby bump on display, as per Page Six.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us,” the sportswoman captioned Instagram photos of her and her husband’s red carpet appearance at the time.

The Golden Slam player has consistently garnered attention for her unwavering dedication to both motherhood and tennis, demonstrating equal fervor for both pursuits.

The 42-year-old athlete gave birth in August 2023

Image credits: serenawilliams

Image credits: serenawilliams

In December 2023, Serena posted a video on Instagram of Adira and Olympia, which she captioned: “We all work out in this family.”

The renowned champion was seen speaking to her eldest, Olympia, in French while sitting on the floor with both girls.

Serena was telling Olympia, who has been learning French since toddlerhood, to carefully bring her baby sister to her feet and lower her back down to the floor, while the sporty mom held the baby’s neck for support.

Image credits: serenawilliams

The former number one female tennis player in the world announced that she would exit the sport in 2022 and has continuously been vocal about body positivity, as per Sky News.

The Olympic gold medalist told British Vogue in 2020 that she grew up “without positive body image” and struggled to accept her physique.

“How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I’ve had, and I’m really thankful for it,” she added. “I only wish I had been thankful sooner. It just all comes full circle when I look at my daughter.”

Serena, who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, gave birth to their first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, in 2017.

Following her first birth, the Grand Slam champion opened up about how she was forced to undergo an emergency cesarean and have surgery for blood clots in her lungs during the birth, Sky News reported.

Serena went on to reveal her struggle with postnatal depression, saying: “I think people have to talk about it more because it’s almost like the fourth trimester. It’s part of the pregnancy.

“I remember one day, I couldn’t find Olympia’s bottle, and I got so upset I started crying because I wanted to be perfect for her.”

Serena’s recent snap alongside her baby daughter ignited more praise from fans

