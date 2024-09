The Turning Point

The decision to leave behind a stable career wasn’t easy. For years, I’d push the idea of becoming a wildlife photographer to the back of my mind, convincing myself it was too risky. The world of freelance photography felt intimidating, especially compared to the safety net of my design career. But as time went on, I realized that the longer I waited, the further away my dream would slip.

The turning point came during a trip I took to Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. I had always enjoyed photography as a hobby, but this time was different. I was completely immersed in the experience—waking up at dawn to capture the light breaking over the savannah, waiting patiently for hours to get the perfect shot of a lion in the wild. It wasn’t just the photography itself that hooked me—it was the feeling of being part of something much larger, something raw and untamed.

When I returned home, it hit me: this was what I wanted to do with my life. It was time to make the leap.