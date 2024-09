ADVERTISEMENT

The International Photography Awards is delighted to announce the category winners and finalists in its 2024 Photography Competition for the professional and non-professional/student categories.

A stellar international jury of renowned photography experts judged nearly 14,000 entries from 100 countries around the world to finally select these outstanding category winners, each of whom are in the running to receive the IPA’s top two prizes—Photographer of the Year for the professional categories, and Discovery of the Year for the non-professional / student categories. The finalists for these two awards will be presented with the IPA trophy—and the winner announced—at the IPA 2024 Awards Ceremony and Foto Fiesta on November 21-23 in Athens, Greece.

Thank you to everyone who participated, we truly appreciate your work and the unique perspective that you brought to this event.

More info: photoawards.com | Facebook | Instagram