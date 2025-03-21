ADVERTISEMENT

Every animal has a story to tell—sometimes, all it takes is the right photograph to bring it to life. 

Lea Styger has turned her lifelong love for animals into a full-time career, capturing stunning portraits of dogs and horses across Switzerland. Growing up with her beloved dog, Charlie, she discovered the deep emotional connection that photography can preserve. Now, living on the edge of the forest with her dog Nagini, Lea combines her passion for animals and photography to create heartwarming images that celebrate the beauty and personality of her four-legged subjects.

Scroll down to explore Lea’s stunning photographs capturing the bond between animals and humans, as well as beautiful solo portraits of four-legged companions living their best lives.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | leastyger-photography.ch

Image credits: leastygerphotography

#1

Dog walking alone against a large geometric concrete wall, illustrating the bond between animals and humans.

    #2

    Woman lovingly cuddling a dog with striking blue eyes, illustrating a heartwarming bond between animals and humans.

    #3

    Ginger Persian cat playfully peeking around a scratching post in a cozy setting.

    #4

    White dog playfully posing by a large anchor chain against a blue sky, capturing a heartwarming animal bond moment.

    #5

    Black dog swimming in a river, showcasing the special bond between animals and humans by Lea Styger.

    #6

    Woman with animals in a sunlit field, showcasing bonds between humans and animals.

    #7

    Bulldog walking gracefully in a grand cathedral illuminated by warm light, showcasing the special bond with humans.

    #8

    Black dog stands elegantly by a geometric glass wall, highlighting the bond between animals and their humans.

    #9

    Curly-coated dog sitting in a wheat field, symbolizing the bond between animals and humans.

    #10

    Golden retriever with a smiling expression embodies the bond between animals and their humans.

    #11

    Woman embracing a dog in a field, capturing the special bond between animals and humans, surrounded by wildflowers.

    #12

    Brown horse elegantly posing against a dark background, showcasing its sleek and shiny coat.

    #13

    A cute puppy walking on a path, embodying the special bond between animals and humans, by Lea Styger.

    #14

    Woman playing fetch with two dogs by a river, showcasing a special bond between animals and their humans.

    #15

    Dog standing in a grassy field with mountains in the background, symbolizing the bond between animals and humans.

    #16

    Woman and horse sharing a tender moment in a field, highlighting the special bond between animals and their humans.

    #17

    "Beautiful chestnut horse in a serene autumn forest, featuring the special bond between animals and humans."

    #18

    Dog joyfully leaping in a grassy field, capturing the heartwarming bond between animals and humans.

    #19

    A dog stands on a wooden deck with a scenic view of buildings and trees, highlighting the bond between animals and humans.

    #20

    Brown dog in a garden of colorful tulips, capturing the special bond between animals and humans.

    #21

    A brown horse with a flowing white mane stands in a light-colored setting, highlighting a special bond with humans.

    #22

    Dog enjoying a sunny day in a tulip field, showcasing the bond between animals and humans.

    #23

    A woman in a maroon sweater sits in a grassy field, creating a special bond with her dog as they play together.

    #24

    White horse standing gracefully in a lush green environment, highlighting the bond with nature.

    #25

    A small black dog standing on a log in a forest, highlighting the bond between animals and humans.

    #26

    Man and dog enjoying a mountain view by a lake, capturing their special bond in nature.

    #27

    Horses running freely in a lush green field, illustrating the special bond between animals and nature.

    #28

    Senior woman joyfully hugging her small dog, showcasing a special bond between animals and their humans in a natural setting.

    #29

    A dog joyfully leaps in the snow, capturing the special bond with its human photographer, Lea Styger.

    #30

    Chestnut horse in a serene setting, capturing a special bond with warm autumn tones in the background.

    #31

    A Doberman against a dark background, showcasing the special bond between animals and humans.

