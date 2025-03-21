ADVERTISEMENT

Every animal has a story to tell—sometimes, all it takes is the right photograph to bring it to life.

Lea Styger has turned her lifelong love for animals into a full-time career, capturing stunning portraits of dogs and horses across Switzerland. Growing up with her beloved dog, Charlie, she discovered the deep emotional connection that photography can preserve. Now, living on the edge of the forest with her dog Nagini, Lea combines her passion for animals and photography to create heartwarming images that celebrate the beauty and personality of her four-legged subjects.

Scroll down to explore Lea’s stunning photographs capturing the bond between animals and humans, as well as beautiful solo portraits of four-legged companions living their best lives.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | leastyger-photography.ch

Image credits: leastygerphotography