Every excuse is a great opportunity to take a moment and appreciate nature. With a changing climate and the many challenges our planet is facing, it’s important to spread awareness and educate those who may forget how vital it is to respect the Earth. And what better way to do this than by showcasing its magnificence through the lens of professional photographers from around the world?

Today, we’re excited to share a list of the best nature-themed images selected by the 2023 Tokyo International Foto Awards. This diverse collection, featuring stunning landscapes, precious wildlife, and much more, might open your eyes to the incredible place we have been given to live.

More info: tokyofotoawards.jp | Instagram