The underwater world often feels like something from another planet. Life in the seas and oceans remains a mystery to those of us on the surface—not only fascinating but also breathtakingly beautiful, bursting with vibrant colors and creatures we’ve never seen before.

Thanks to photographers documenting the wonders of the underwater world, we get a rare glimpse into the deepest waters. Daniel Sly, an Australian photographer, dedicates his work to capturing the most captivating scenes unfolding beneath the surface. Through his lens, we can witness the beauty, mystery, and diversity of marine life that would otherwise remain unseen.

Scroll down to explore a collection of images that reveal what’s hiding—or rather, thriving—deep beneath the water’s surface, as witnessed and captured in 30 amazing shots by this photographer.

More info: Instagram | Facebook