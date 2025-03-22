Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Unacceptable": Longtime High School Basketball Coach Fired After Pulling Girl's Hair During Game
News, Sports

"Unacceptable": Longtime High School Basketball Coach Fired After Pulling Girl's Hair During Game

A basketball coach from an upstate New York high school was fired after cameras caught him violently yanking a player’s ponytail, following their game loss on the night of Friday, March 21. 

A now-viral video captured Northville High School coach Jim Zullo, 81, who had reportedly been employed at the institute for decades, approaching team star player Hailey Monroe, who was seemingly the all-time leading scorer.

  • An 81-year-old coach named Jim Zullo was fired for pulling a player's hair post-game.
  • The incident captured on video went viral and led to the school taking immediate action.
  • Coach Zullo claimed it was in response to the player swearing, but it was no use.

The student athlete was crying after the game — that she had fouled out of — when he grabbed her hair and aggressively pulled, before yelling at her.

    A basketball coach was firmed from a New York high school after he was seen grabbing and pulling a student’s ponytail

    High school basketball team posing on the court with two coaches in an indoor gym.

    Image credits: Northville Central School District

    It appeared as if Monroe tried to get away from Zullo before he continued to verbally attack her. Another player tried to intervene on her behalf, only to get yelled at, as well.

    In his defense, Zullo told News10 ABC that Monroe had swore at him after he told her to shake the other team’s players’ hands, which led to the impromptu hair grab, but it seems as if his word just isn’t enough. 

    Now that the video has made its way to the eyes of many, as well as the school itself, the Northville Central School District has taken action to fire the coach.

    Their statement from yesterday read, “The Northville Central School District is aware of, and deeply disturbed by, the conduct of the Coach of the Girls’ Varsity basketball team during the Class D New York State championship game.

    High school basketball coach pulling a girl's hair during a game.

    Image credits: NFHS Newtwork

    High school basketball coach with team during semifinal game, scoreboard showing La Fargeville leading Northville.

    Image credits: NFHS Newtwork

    “We hold our coaches to the highest standards of professionalism, sportsmanship, and respect for our student-athletes, and this behavior is completely unacceptable.” 

    They continued to promise that this kind of behavior was not welcome in their program, especially as they hope to uphold values of respect and integrity — which their athletes, families, and community expect and deserve. 

    “This individual will no longer be coaching for the Northville Central School District,” they confirmed.

    The incident was caught on footage and has quickly gone viral

    High school basketball coach interacting with players during a game on the court.

    Image credits: NFHS Newtwork

    The letter concluded, “We assure this public that this matter is being taken extremely seriously, and the District is actively addressing it. The District will be following up with the affected players and their families to provide support and outline the actions we are taking in response to this incident.”

    Alyssa Leroux, who shared the video on Facebook, mentioned how shocked she was at the sight.

    One student athlete tried defending Monroe before she was yelled at by the coach, as well

    Northville Central School entrance, with people entering and leaving, under a clear sky.

    Image credits: Northville Central School District

    A Letter to Our Athletes, Families, and Community

    The Northville Central School District is aware of, and deeply…

    Posted by Northville Central School District on Friday, March 21, 2025

    “My jaw was on the floor. They’re high school girls for crying out loud,” she said.

    Many users were also appalled at the aggressive act, even questioning what Zullo may have done to the girls whilst the cameras weren’t rolling.

    “And it’s on video!” one person exclaimed. “What a douche canoe! He should never be allowed to coach again!”

    “Omg why is he so angry? What did she do?” another asked. “Not that anything is deserving of that but… WTH?” 

    A third stated, “Absolutely unacceptable! What did he do all season without cameras?!!”

    High school basketball team posing with their coach and trophies in a gymnasium.

    Image credits: Northville Central School District

    “I hope this got turned in and he is not allowed to coach ever again,” someone said.

    “No matter the outcome, she DID NOT DESERVE THAT!! No one does! He crossed a huge line and if I was the parents I’d go completely unhinged!!” one user wrote.

    In response to the fellow athlete who tried speaking up for Monroe, one person said, “I would be so proud of my daughter for standing up for her teammate like this girl did!”

    “First, the school should fire him,” a netizen listed. “Second, local police should arrest him either for Endangering or harassment. He is done no matter what.”

    Comments were disgusted at Zullo’s actions

    Social media reaction to high school basketball coach being fired for pulling a girl's hair during a game.

    Image credits: civilgal2

    Tweet criticizing high school basketball coach for unacceptable actions during game.

    Image credits: KirtPoovey

    Tweet criticizing coach fired for pulling girl's hair during basketball game.

    Image credits: Bubblebathgirl

    Tweet regarding high school basketball coach's controversial firing after pulling a girl's hair.

    Image credits: DenaJohnston_

    Tweet discussing recognition for Number 24's courage, related to a basketball coach incident.

    Image credits: Brenmco

    Social media post reacting to the firing of a high school basketball coach.

    Image credits: Sente_Actual

    Tweet discussing the firing of a high school basketball coach after pulling a girl's hair during a game.

    Image credits: CollinRugg

    Tweet about basketball coach controversy involving high school girls.

    Image credits: NCrepub

    Tweet criticizing basketball coach's actions, highlighting unacceptable behavior during a game involving a girl's hair.

    Image credits: GuntherEagleman

    Tweet commenting on a longtime high school basketball coach fired after pulling a girl's hair during a game.

    Image credits: breed_full

    Tweet reacting to high school coach fired for pulling girl's hair during basketball game.

    Image credits: MrStevenSteele

    Tweet reacting to a high school basketball coach fired incident.

    Image credits: DogRightGirl

    George Santos' tweet about a high school basketball coach's unacceptable behavior and retirement comments.

    Image credits: MrSantosNY

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    I'm glad contact information is provided at the bottom of the article.

    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    I'm glad contact information is provided at the bottom of the article.

