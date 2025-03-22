“Unacceptable”: Longtime High School Basketball Coach Fired After Pulling Girl’s Hair During Game

ADVERTISEMENT

A basketball coach from an upstate New York high school was fired after cameras caught him violently yanking a player’s ponytail, following their game loss on the night of Friday, March 21.

A now-viral video captured Northville High School coach Jim Zullo, 81, who had reportedly been employed at the institute for decades, approaching team star player Hailey Monroe, who was seemingly the all-time leading scorer.

Highlights An 81-year-old coach named Jim Zullo was fired for pulling a player's hair post-game.

The incident captured on video went viral and led to the school taking immediate action.

Coach Zullo claimed it was in response to the player swearing, but it was no use.

The student athlete was crying after the game — that she had fouled out of — when he grabbed her hair and aggressively pulled, before yelling at her.

Northville Central School District

It appeared as if Monroe tried to get away from Zullo before he continued to verbally attack her. Another player tried to intervene on her behalf, only to get yelled at, as well.

In his defense, Zullo told News10 ABC that Monroe had swore at him after he told her to shake the other team’s players’ hands, which led to the impromptu hair grab, but it seems as if his word just isn’t enough.

Now that the video has made its way to the eyes of many, as well as the school itself, the Northville Central School District has taken action to fire the coach.

Their statement from yesterday read, “The Northville Central School District is aware of, and deeply disturbed by, the conduct of the Coach of the Girls’ Varsity basketball team during the Class D New York State championship game.

NFHS Newtwork

NFHS Newtwork

“We hold our coaches to the highest standards of professionalism, sportsmanship, and respect for our student-athletes, and this behavior is completely unacceptable.”

They continued to promise that this kind of behavior was not welcome in their program, especially as they hope to uphold values of respect and integrity — which their athletes, families, and community expect and deserve.

“This individual will no longer be coaching for the Northville Central School District,” they confirmed.

The incident was caught on footage and has quickly gone viral

NFHS Newtwork

NEW: High school basketball coach fired after yanking a girl’s ponytail following their loss in the New York Class D state championship game. Good job on the girl standing next to the victim (number 24?) for standing up to this thug. The Northville Central School District says… pic.twitter.com/we5XA7k5Ty — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 22, 2025

The letter concluded, “We assure this public that this matter is being taken extremely seriously, and the District is actively addressing it. The District will be following up with the affected players and their families to provide support and outline the actions we are taking in response to this incident.”

Alyssa Leroux, who shared the video on Facebook, mentioned how shocked she was at the sight.

One student athlete tried defending Monroe before she was yelled at by the coach, as well

Northville Central School District

A Letter to Our Athletes, Families, and Community The Northville Central School District is aware of, and deeply… Posted by Northville Central School District on Friday, March 21, 2025 "My jaw was on the floor. They're high school girls for crying out loud," she said. Many users were also appalled at the aggressive act, even questioning what Zullo may have done to the girls whilst the cameras weren't rolling. "And it's on video!" one person exclaimed. "What a douche canoe! He should never be allowed to coach again!" "Omg why is he so angry? What did she do?" another asked. "Not that anything is deserving of that but… WTH?" A third stated, "Absolutely unacceptable! What did he do all season without cameras?!!"

Northville Central School District

“I hope this got turned in and he is not allowed to coach ever again,” someone said.

“No matter the outcome, she DID NOT DESERVE THAT!! No one does! He crossed a huge line and if I was the parents I’d go completely unhinged!!” one user wrote.

In response to the fellow athlete who tried speaking up for Monroe, one person said, “I would be so proud of my daughter for standing up for her teammate like this girl did!”

“First, the school should fire him,” a netizen listed. “Second, local police should arrest him either for Endangering or harassment. He is done no matter what.”

Comments were disgusted at Zullo’s actions

civilgal2

KirtPoovey

Bubblebathgirl

DenaJohnston_

Brenmco

Sente_Actual

CollinRugg

NCrepub

GuntherEagleman

breed_full

MrStevenSteele

DogRightGirl

MrSantosNY