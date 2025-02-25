Someone asked netizens to share what the “prettiest girl from high school” is up to now and people posted their stories . So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to detail your experiences and thoughts in the comments section below.

While the cliche stereotype is that pretty people are airheads, the fact is that being popular generally just means having a good understanding of social dynamics . So it stands to reason that the people everyone liked in high school tend to do pretty well in the long run. But how often is that actually true?

#1 I do work for her pro bono. I used to look after her kids now and again and do chores to help out. On occasion I'd give her a lift to go shopping, drop her at her family's place, etc. All the stuff that you'd do for a best friend.



And for some reason she keeps insisting we've been married since 2001 and all the s**t I've been doing is also mine to deal with.



The audacity!

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 She died heroically trying to save a stray dog from a flooded river. Normally, I would not mention someone's name specifically, but Jacqueline Kleine Watts was an honest to goodness heroine and deserves to be remembered.

She spent her last minutes trying to pull a terrified dog from one of the deadliest rivers in my area. After a life seemingly devoted to caring for stray animals.



I did not know her well in school. We did not really move in the same circles. But, when I happened upon the story of her eventual fate, I was duly impressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 She got her PhD in Aerospace Engineer is traveling around the world to work on her research. Still looks like the prettiest girl in my high school.

#4 I married her after we graduated college. We have two beautiful daughters after 31 years of marriage. Sadly she died from brain cancer last year at 56 years old. Gorgeous right to the end when she was admitted to the hospital on Memorial Day. Gone before August.

#5 She went on to become a model and now she runs a modelling agency. Very successful but she remained the goofy person she was in high school.

#6 She's a doctor and treated my Dad a couple years ago. Of course he called me to tell me that his hot Doctor knew me and I'm an idiot for not marrying her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I had no idea til just now, because she never used to be on social media.



Just Googled her name and found she's now a university lecturer (she was very smart but I didn't know she was into that particular subject) and had to get a restraining order against a guy more than twice her age who was stalking her. Crazy stuff.



She still looks great.

#8 She is a model and actress in LA, and as beautiful and kind as ever. She gets regular work even at age 45!

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I married her. That was 52 years ago. She’s even more beautiful now! I’ve been so blessed!

#10 Okay. I totally googled her. She has a unique enough name that I actually found her. She was a cheerleader in high school, and guess what she does now? She runs a successful cheerleading training school in San Diego. She was an extra in Bring It On! and in Bring It On 2! She actually was a totally nice sweet person. It made me smile to find out that she has taken her passion and made it into a successful career.



As a kid labeled a loser and a stoner and whatever, I actually had classes with her and had a sorta friendship with her. Not special, just that she was sooo nice to everyone she met. So I was happy to see that she's done well for herself. She’s still beautiful. Even now, 23 years after high school, she still looks smoking hot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I think I was in class with the prettiest girl in my high school. Her hair were dirty blond, she was tall, she had a beautifull and classy face. Very natual - we are French.



She had opinions about politics and morals, she was authentic. When I was bullied, she was the only one who tried to help.



Now, she works for a NGO. She helps orphans in Asia. I am glad she is still the same, with a big heart.

#12 A teacher got her pregnant and she got stuck marrying an old dude. So gross.



They didn't even fire him.



This place is disgusting.

#13 She became an actress, won an Oscar, married and had kids, and has lived a wonderful life.



Which, honestly, is good. She earned it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 She is actually incredibly intelligent. Went on to go to a Ivy League school and became a pretty successful doctor. She’s really a good person too as far as I’m aware. I’m happy for her and her family.

#15 Got engaged at 19 and married to a guy 10 years older as soon as she finished an English degree in college. They have a bunch of kids and seem pretty happy and content. Never was the flashy type.

#16 She was also one of if not the smartest. Literally got an incredibly high powered job. If I said it you would go wtf. When I say high power and influence I mean high power and influence.



Married into a royal family. Lives in that country now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I married her. She gave me two beautiful children. I love her.

#18 She wanted to go out with me, I didn't believe her and just laughed thinking she was joking. She ended up marrying a professional skater and has kids with him. Happy for her.

#19 She was killed in a car accident 6 months after graduation. I didn't know her personally but she was liked and respected by just about everyone. It was and still is, a sad story. This was in 2001.

#20 She went mad. Wouldn't see a dentist or clean her teeth. Was convinced the ghost of her dead father was watching her all the time. Very weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Got pregnant and dropped out at the end of junior year. Now sings at a really weird church in town and constantly praises Jesus.

#22 I'm not friends with 99.9% of people I knew in high school and don't care much about them...but I have occassionally stumbled across a picture on Facebook...funny for the most part the hottest girls are no longer even close to the hottest and some of the more average girls turned out way more attractive.

#23 We were friends. She became a lawyer. Made a shed load of money writing show business contracts and married a multi millionaire TV producer. Her wedding was just full of stars. She had everything. She was great company, beautiful, brain the size of a planet. We lost contact after her parents died and she stopped visiting the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Gained at least a hundred pounds and has five kids, each by different fathers.

#25 She dropped out before graduating and married a much older wealthy guy.

#26 Had 2 kids by 21. Baby daddy got shot tryna screw over the w**d man and suffered severe permanent brain damage. And she put on over 100 lbs and is now an unrecognizable single mom. And this girl was gorgeous smfh.

#27 She married Jason Statham.

#28 She was always super nice to everyone. She's married with a kid now and shills some kind of shampoo/haircare MLM stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Went on the bachelor and got into deep s**t for some racism 😳.

#30 Not in touch with her anymore, but I know from a mutual friend that she is a successful doctor and living happily with her boyfriend, who is also a doctor.

#31 Hottest (imo) was a year above me. We worked together for a few years after school until I changed jobs. Kinda lost touch for 10 years. Got back in touch, started dating and married 4 years later. Been married for 8 years now. Couldn’t be happier.

#32 Competed in Miss. America Pageant, became a cheerleader for an NFL team and owns and operates a cheerleading school.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 She went to college, became a model for a while.



She posts a lot of bikini pictures from the beach on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.



Between those pictures and a number of other indicators, her wealthy husband being 50 years old and retired being one, I’m within the realm of scientific certainty (>95%) that she doesn’t work and isn’t going to need to work any time in the near future.



More power to her.



Unfortunately, I wasn’t born a 9.99999/10 Barbie doll.



So I guess I’m gonna have to keep going to work :P

#34 She went on to do the Transformers movies. The prettiest girl in my high school was Megan Fox. We went to Morningside Academy in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Christian school, very small. My friends and I would peruse the yearbooks in middle school and were always enamored and envious of how pretty she was. And she was quite pretty on the outside. Turns out she’s a terrible actress though and I’m not sure Hollywood is interested in casting her anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 She left for Hollywood. Quickly became a lingerie/playboy model. Although she was gorgeous for some reason she never actually became a "playmate of the month", she just appeared in other parts of the magazine. By age 32–33 she had gotten a lot of plastic surgery and looked very different. Her website said she would only give autographs for payment, so I assume she was in need of cash. Last I heard of her through a mutual friend, she had been "saved by Jesus", and had moved back to Texas where she and I lived in high school. She became a realtor and married a man her age a few years ago. I don't believe she's ever had children. At 42, she probably won't be having them.

#36 The prettiest girl in my high school, one of the cheerleaders, was also my neighbor two houses over.



What happened to her is that she and her friends went out drinking and driving on the eve of her sixteenth birthday.



She ended upside down in a convertible in a ditch on the side of the road, just a few hours before turning 16.



Don’t drink and drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 She became a hippie yoga instructor who teaches art and presumably smokes a lot of w**d.

#38 All I know is she emigrated to France together with her boyfriend. Good for her.

#39 A bit subjective as to who was the prettiest, but the one who was tops in my book wound up pretty much how I'd expected: (via facebook, haven't spoken to her since I was a freshman in college or so) She was in the top few percent of the class, got an engineering degree, married a guy she met in college, had kids, lived/worked abroad for a while, and is still gorgeous.

#40 Oh that would have been Charlene.



She was hot. Smoking hot.

Every guy wanted her and every girl wanted to be her.



She wasn’t just pretty but she was sweet and kind and was friends with everyone. Jocks, nerds, goths, cool kids. Didn’t matter to her. She was a social butterfly not full of herself and was really just a good (and very pretty) girl.



Saw her about 10 years after school, she and a dodgy looking friend came into a restaurant where I was a waiter. She had lost her looks and her hair was super short and looked tatty and yuck. She walked in with a very pronounced limp and when it came time to pay gave me a credit card which got declined.

She gave me a second card which also declined (the name on both cards were difference and no Charlene or letter C anywhere.

Her friend gave me a card which worked.



The tip was super generous so I didn’t want to make a fuss. I was broke and needed the money.



She started coming regularly, sometimes with the same dude, sometimes alone, sometimes with other dodgy looking people.



She would eat, give me a card that obviously wasn’t hers and ask me to give her a little cash back in exchange for a big tip.



At first I went along pretending I didn’t know what was going on but then my boss asked me about a previous purchase of hers. Bank had called my boss. I panicked and stopped helping her. Told her I couldn’t and explained that the bank had called. She stopped coming around. I never got to ask her about the limp. But it was a bad limp.



I ran into another school friend some time later who told me that Charlene had gotten into a wrong crowd and d***s.

She was in it so bad that she staged a robbery at her parents house and cleaned out her dads safe. The dad figured it was her and threw her out and disowned her.



She tried to commit s**cide by running into traffic and was hit and dragged by a car, mangling her leg.



She apparently then hooked up with a dealer that had a connection at the post office that used to steal credit cards from post and sell them to her.



Never saw her again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 She became an actress for kids shows and a model, was going to get married with a handsome dude. Everything seemed to be perfect. He then cheated on her and she hanged herself.



Edit.: It was indeed a shock to everyone, eveb her close ones. Her life, on the outside, seemed perfect. Well-off parents with connections, seemed like a tight knit family, career going extremely well, relationship seemed great. It's almost as if this cheating of her future husband broke her perfect world and she was not equipped to deal with it. Who knows, i'm still baffled when i think back.

#42 Became a m*th head, then a cr*ck head. Her career was stripper/dating d**g dealers. She died of cancer. Her boyfriend gave her h*roin on her death bed. In a weird way that's kind of sweet. He stayed with her, and did his best to help the pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 She stayed with the 6'3" jock and he ended up beating the s**t out of her on a regular basis. She has a bunch of kids and he works in Concrete.

#44 Became a school teacher, got engaged to a very good looking South African man who later turned out to be a sociopath and womanizer. The two have since split after another girl he was cheating on came to the girl I know and told her. Having met the guy I saw it a mile away.

#45 Can't decide who was the prettiest. But 3 that came to my mind: One moved away to become an actress after graduation. She scored a small role in a tv show, but didn't made it in the showbiz. After that she worked as a stewardess for a few years. According to her FB she is now married and has a son.



Second one was also our schools party girl... she drank and did pills a lot and even had a seizure once in physics class. Pretty much after graduating she got pregnant by her best friend, married him and they moved away. Good for her, I guess...



The third one is the only one I knew kinda well since we had a FWB thing going on while we were like 15. After that ended we stopped talking to each other. After graduation she worked as a hairdresser for a while, got pregnant by a town known d**g dealer who dissapeared during her pregnancy, got pregnant a second time by another low life who also left her and is now still living at her parents place. I'm still glad I'm none of her baby daddies since we never used protection while with each other... teenagers are f*****g stupid.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 She’s a single mom. It’s interesting how many pretty girls from highschool end up single moms.

#47 She's an influencer engaged to a CEO. She's doing pretty good for herself. I never really stood a chance, she was always out of my league.

#48 Is doing nothing with her life. Her dad is ultra-rich and her sister went to Oxford. Her mother is a successful doctor but she's just baking cakes, posing for Instagram and hanging out with her old high school friends. She's like 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Social media influencer in a long term relationship with a kid from a political family. Not much going on with her professionally. She’s nice and a friend, but she seems a lot like a trophy girl to a rich guy.

#50 She's still pretty and with her high school bf. She is one of the prettiest girls in my school imo.



:(



Meanwhile nerdy me is still single. 💀.

#51 She was my best friend in high school and I still meet up with her once a year.

She's pretty successful professionally but bats**t crazy in relationships, hooked up with her superior, stalked him and his new gf and is now not allowed to contact him for 6 months.

And that's just one story.

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Prettiest girl at the school in the next county over... Somehow she ended up with me. She's a successful hand therapist (she has a hand job.. giggity), smarter than I'll ever be, and just as beautiful 20 years later.

#53 She's married to an MLB pitcher and works for some fashion design company.

#54 Well, she wasn't at our school for too long, she unfortunatly got a nick name of Emily Pubes, which also rhymes with her full name, so it stuck.



She's now a full-time model, lol, fairs.

#55 She was head of the cheerleading team — a super cute blonde girl with huge blue eyes and blonde hair. She was even nice. I mean, I liked her. She was on the morning show (all of the popular kids were), and she dated a guy on the varsity baseball team.



I think now she works at Hooters and has two kids. I was sad when I found out! I had wanted her to get out of my small town and just do something else I guess. But she’s married to the baseball player and seems happy. She bragged about being in the local Hooters calendar. I guess we all have diff goals or whatever. I just thought she could’ve gone somewhere else or something.



My high school was weird.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 If you mean the vivacious outgoing drop dead gorgeous blond blue eyed 5′8″ 36C-24–35 who everybody lusted over and really knew how great everybody thought she was i’ll tell you



three mariages, 2 divorces, 2 addictions, 3 kids. no education as “who needs an education when you’re as stunning as I am?” no money, no future & looks a very rough 65 at 45.



if you mean the 4′11″ slightly overweight , shy girl with the very thick glasses over exceptionally pretty eyes who you could talk to and who had no idea how beautiful she really was I’ll tell you that too.



one marriage of 25 years, two kids, two grandkids, went back to school & has good career, & who at 47 (much to the delight of her husband) looks like her 23 yr old daughter’s slightly older sibling.



guess I married the right one

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Tragically, the prettiest girl in my school, and my friend all through school, married a banker and died in a house fire when she tried to run back into the house to save her children. I never dated her, but took her to prom one year when she didn't have a real date. I try not to think of her too often.

#58 She was my wife for a few years until we divorced. 4′11″ . Long black hair and a petite body to drool over ..which many did. I thought I got very lucky but it was not to be. I met her 25 years later. She was almost as round as she was tall and a sad bitter woman who messed up her life by being a b**ch to everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 The prettiest student was also voted the prettiest couple in our class. They were both very popular and cute. The man passed away about 12 years ago and the lady still lives in the area that she grew up in. She was SO talented, but never did much with her talents. She probably could have been another Julia Roberts. Sad.

#60 She recently died of a brain haemorrhage.



I was very shocked to hear the news through the grapevine. She was the most popular girl, dated the football quarterback and was head cheerleader. Blond, pretty, all-American.



It wasn’t till I learned of her death that I was also informed that she’d had a troubled life all these years and had suffered with depression.



One night, she went to bed and died in her sleep of a haemorrhage.

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 The prettiest girl of my high school completed her Masters and joined teaching field despite she never wanted to be a teacher.



Writing was her passion, so she joined a Q and A site where she could write her heart out and I heard she is doing good in it.

#62 I went to my 50th hs reunion a few years ago and the best looking girl from 50 years ago was still the best looking, most well preserved, woman of her age I have ever seen. She looked 20 years younger than everyone else, was impeccably dressed, wore little makeup, and had no obvious cosmetic surgery. The cheerleaders, the good looking (back then) popular girls that all the guys fantasized about have all gotten fat, old , and wrinkled. Time has not been kind to them.

#63 Not only was she the prettiest, but smart and confident. Of course, she was going out with the most smoking hot Senior in school.



I heard they got married.



Found out at my 10 year high school reunion she had an affair with a man, got pregnant and smoking hot left her and later married another girl that graduated a few years after we did.



I talked to her and she was going on about the new wife and how she disrupted the reunion planning committee they were both on.



I never had a desire to go back to another high school reunion again. Drama!

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 The prettiest girl in my high school was also the brainiest!



She was naturally gifted, and was able to use her brains to grow in her professional and personal life.



She is a globe-trotter now, living in Singapore with her wonderful family!



More power to her!

#65 She married someone 20 years older than her at 18, got pregnant, had his babies and got cheated on very publicly by that man.



Then, she got into more and more ab*sive relationships and eventually lost custody of her children due to drug ab*se.

#66 I wondered and checked out her couple moths ago.



She is a very successful lawyer.



As radiant, beautiful, smart and proud as ever. probably earning 15 times more than i do.

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 I saw her in a television commercial a few years after high school and was amazed to see someone I knew on TV, but we had been in drama together so I knew she liked acting.



I looked her up a few years ago and see she’s married to a professional major league baseball player and has a cute son. She’s still beautiful.



I guess she turned out just fine.

#68 Actually, she became valedictorian! She was a cheerleader, super popular, hung out with all the ditzy sluts, but she was really cool and incredibly smart. After graduation, she ditched her boyfriend, and I'm pretty sure she booked it right out of our small town!

#69 She was a smoking hot busty blonde with pale blue eyes and whip smart in my AP physics class. OMG she was one of my first “Wow you are dating her” girls and I was blinded by her teenage looks and smarts.



Ran her life into the ground, with the “I can’t fail” mindset. Started by going abroad a year, then she went to Yale for Law school and had apparently no moral compas so it was f**k anybody who can give her a leg up.



Had one breakdown after her employer reported her to the bar for borderline ethics behavior. Came to the ten year reunion and hooked up with my best friend, who had a fancy big Whig job and just finished his MBA, they got married at a fancy Schumany resort and had two boys.



He was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and some sort of Lupis of the foot, advised to not have kids as it’s a high chance he will pass it along and not live to see their teens.



Sure enough one of their beautiful boys had complications, the poor kid died summer after 3rd grade. She imploded professionally her law license was yanked, he is having issues with work load and moved to warmer weather for health.



Now she is a paralegal in a small town two divorces and the years have not been kind to her with heavy drinking. The only girls who are still beautiful are the meek girl next door types who were not patent queens but just very kind to all.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 She was a Hawaiian tropic girl last I checked.

#71 She became a cool, left winger on the West Coast and last I saw, a silver fox - or vixen I guess. She has this wild mane of hair and happy wrinkles.

#72 Well, hottest one in the class above me got pregnant at 19, cheated on her husband and is now 47 year old town bicycle type.



My year, she became a farmer chick, got fat between the pregnancy but stayed active. Now at 46 she's gorgeous again, still married to her husband, still the same farm, mom of 3 friends of my kids.



Class below my turn. She became a pr*stitute. Now with 45 she looks used and messed up. No kids some repeating customers who aged with her keep her over water for sexual kinks.



So its quite different. Some grown n glow, some just f**k up. I doubt it has much to do with the initial looks. It's much more important how they develop themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 D-list celebrity. We actually “dated” back in high school, sort of the type of a relationship that doesn’t really count because both of you were so young and you had no idea what a relationship is supposed to be like. Haven’t met her in five years, so I only know from social media. Starred in some local television programs and advertisements. Still drop dead gorgeous. I’m actually very interested in approaching her if I ever move back to my home country.

#74 Well we had like 5 girls in highschool but the girl from the primary school I can tell she is freshly married and looks happy. I'm really happy for her, she was nice to me. She even pushed me to a wall once and flirted with me but I was a stupid boy on my way to pee so I didn't really connect that for some years.

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 She's working at Microsoft.

#76 About 5 years ago when I was still on Facebook, I got a PM out of the blue from a girl who was in my class at school. She was super-pretty back then, and I adored her - but I asked her out once & she just laughed in my face because I was the nerdy, awkward kid who went through puberty really late.



Thirty five years later, I'm nearly a foot taller and in great physical shape thanks to being a weightlifter & general fitness freak. I have a happy life, nice big house & a very photogenic wife.



She - on the other hand, looked like she had spent the past 35 years in the pub. Nearly every photo of her was her out on the lash, and she had the face of a heavy smoker. And her PM to me was only semi-literate.



Ignored it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 D***s, jail, kids early in life, never left the pin prick of a town we grew up in, married, stuck. Couple girls over a few different schools.

#78 One of the prettiest in my opinion was a tall, slender girl who *loved* everything about dance and dancing. I came across her on Facebook a few years back. She has a job and a family. Still looks great.

#79 I’m here today!!! Ha ha, no, I’m just kidding, that was not me! The real one went to University in another part of the country and I am told she now has a modelling job with a company there.

#80 In addition to being smoking hot she was also very friendly, and had excellent grades, so she could have studied anything she wanted. Like several of her friends she decided to take a year off before proceeding to college.



She traveled a little around Asia, worked a little, met what must have been a very nice guy, because she ended up not going to college at all, but married early and now has a couple of kids with him. As far as I can tell from our very limited contact, she is still a very friendly person and appears happy with her life.